Climate Politics

New York Times Threatens Senator Manchin With Witchcraft If He Obstructs Democrat “Climate” Agenda

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
11 Comments

Reposted from the MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

It’s always been just a little odd that the guy the Democrats most need to get on board to get their big transformational plans enacted is Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, while at the same time the centerpiece of those plans is to put the most important industry of West Virginia, coal mining, completely out of business. That sounds like it’s going to be a tough sell. Is there any argument that might convince this guy to get with the program?

In one of the funniest articles I have read anywhere recently, the New York Times thinks that it has come up with the argument that will carry the day: threaten Manchin with witchcraft! The article, covering about half of the front page of yesterday’s print edition, tells Manchin that if he continues to “block” the Democrats’ plans to destroy the coal industry, a spell will be cast over his state and it will be inundated with floods. The headline is “Blocking Climate Plan With Hometown at Risk.”

The Times characterizes Mr. Manchin’s stance thusly:

Mr. Manchin, a Democrat whose vote is crucial to passing his party’s climate legislation, is opposed to its most important provision that would compel utilities to stop burning oil, coal and gas and instead use solar, wind and nuclear energy, which do not emit the carbon dioxide that is heating the planet. Last week, the senator made his opposition clear to the Biden administration, which is now scrambling to come up with alternatives he would accept. Mr. Manchin has rejected any plan to move the country away from fossil fuels because he said it would harm West Virginia, a top producer of coal and gas.

Seems reasonable. Better threaten the guy:

Others say that by blocking efforts to reduce coal and gas use, Mr. Manchin risks hurting his state.

And how exactly would that work? Simple: if Manchin remains intransigent, West Virginia will be destroyed by epic floods.

First Street [Foundation] calculated the portion of all kinds of infrastructure at risk of becoming inoperable because of a so-called 100-year flood — a flood that statistically has a 1 percent chance of happening in any given year. The group compared the results for every state except Alaska and Hawaii. In many cases, West Virginia topped the list. Sixty-one percent of West Virginia’s power stations are at risk, the highest nationwide and more than twice the average. West Virginia also leads in the share of its roads at risk of inundation, at 46 percent. The state also ranks highest for the share of fire stations (57 percent) and police stations (50 percent) exposed to a 100-year flood. And West Virginia ties with Louisiana for the greatest share of schools (38 percent) and commercial properties (37 percent) at risk.

But what, if anything, does any of this have to do with Mr. Manchin’s opposition to the destruction of West Virginia’s coal industry? The Times article does not say, other than repeatedly invoking the phrase “climate change,” as if that has something to do with flood risk from rivers in West Virginia. The article makes no attempt to demonstrate any relationship between climate change and river flood risk.

Perhaps we should look to see what we can find about trends in flooding and/or extreme wet conditions in the United States over the last century or so. That is the period when human “greenhouse gas” emissions have supposedly been warming the atmosphere. Here is, for example, this NOAA chart of what they call “very wet/dry” conditions in the U.S. from 1895 through September 2021:

Can you detect the trend of increasing “extreme wet conditions” in that chart as the atmosphere has warmed (by maybe 1 deg C) over the time in question? Neither can I. How about U.S. flood damage as a percentage of GDP? Here is a chart presented to Congress by Roger Pielke, Jr. in testimony in 2015:

That trend looks to be significantly down rather than up. Mr. Pielke’s comment:

The good news is U.S. flood damage is sharply down over 70 years.

How about the IPCC. Surely they can come up with something to scare us? Here is a 2018 IPCC document with the title “Changes in Climate Extremes and their Impacts on the Natural Physical Environment.” On the subject of floods, from page 175:

The AR4 and the IPCC Technical Paper VI based on the AR4 concluded that no gauge-based evidence had been found for a climate-driven globally widespread change in the magnitude/frequency of floods during the last decades (Rosenzweig et al., 2007; Bates et al., 2008).

In short, the evidence to date gives no reason to believe that there is any reason that floods have increased, or are about to increase, due to “climate change.”

Read the full article here.

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
11 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
High Treason
October 21, 2021 2:12 am

Senator Manchin needs to be reminded of what happened in Australia. A safe Labor seat in the coal mining area held by Joel Fitzgibbon was nearly lost to One Nation. One Nation (the party I am a member of) has been traditionally smeared with being racist, anti semitic (I am Jewish) etc. They smear those they fear.

Yes, he needs to vote in the interests of his constituents, not the party.

7
Reply
IanE
Reply to  High Treason
October 21, 2021 2:36 am

Also, in the interests of the world. Biden’s idiotic plans are a real death-knell for the West.

7
Reply
Krishna Gans
October 21, 2021 2:39 am

I wonder they didn’t mention the other biblical plagues 😀

3
Reply
climanrecon
October 21, 2021 2:48 am

Lack of persistent changes in rainfall is very common, besides South West Western Australia, and Cape Town, the word stasis applies widely, not that you would know that from the shameless exploitation of droughts by the media/academic mafia. Here for example is the rainfall history of Brisbane:

comment image

0
Reply
Rod Evans
October 21, 2021 3:02 am

Enjoy those charts while they are in public viewing, because there will be a modification, sorry I mean “adjustment” to the data if it does not support the cult of man made climate change. via our CO2 emittance.

5
Reply
M Courtney
October 21, 2021 3:04 am

In many cases, West Virginia topped the list.

Somewhere has to top the list. The fact that it is a politically sensitive state rather than a geographically unique state is surprising.

Alaska has fewer alternative roads and is more northern (warming is expected to be greater nearer the poles).
Mountains are not unique to W Virginia. They are not tallest there.
Floods from rivers are well known everywhere; does W Virginia have the largest rivers with the largest watersheds?

West Virginia seems to be most remarkable for it’s political sensitivity not it’s physical sensitivity. Methinks we should have another look at that research.

3
Reply
Joe Gordon
October 21, 2021 3:22 am

Does anyone remember when The New York Times practiced an ancient form of art known as journalism? They did. These days, they have apparently replaced the daily editors’ meeting with a seance and a burnt offering to their gods of pseudoscience.

3
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Joe Gordon
October 21, 2021 3:30 am

Joe, I was having the same memory problem re New York Times, so I searched and got “New York Times supports nuclear energy…” articles in April, 2019, and again in April, 2021. Surprising, and maybe accidental, but correct.

0
Reply
Abolition Man
October 21, 2021 3:28 am

The author does a grave disservice to the members of the Church of Climastrology by claiming that they are using witchcraft to further their religious beliefs! They may invoke the climate gods frequently, but this is merely their standard church practice; they don’t sacrifice virgins…yet!
As Jordan Peterson and Michael Schellenberger discussed in the recent interview, many alarmists behave like they are suffering from severe depression! I’m sure that feeling like they are losing the battle would NEVER push them to do something radical, like trying to impede rush hour trains or traffic; or staging agitprop street theater with fake blood!
No, as supremely rational and well educated individuals they will consult their deepest emotions, and then shriek at you for daring to want to live comfortably!

Last edited 53 minutes ago by Abolition Man
2
Reply
michel
October 21, 2021 4:01 am

Yes, its the absolutely characteristic and totally irrational argument. You hear it in the UK and Australia too.

It goes:

  • CO2 emissions produce global warming
  • Global warming is causing bad extreme local weather
  • Stop our local CO2 emissions by doing X
  • This will slow down or prevent global warming, or…
  • Opposing X is allowing global warming to continue

The thing that is never said is how much effect X will have on global warming. There is always an implied link to some local condition, whether flooding, drought, heatwaves, fires, which are attributed to global warming.

But its never stated how much doing X will reduce global emissions and especially never stated how much it will reduce warming.

The classic is the current UK program of moving to EVs, hydrogen, wind and solar and heatpumps. It may at best somewhat reduce he UK emissions which are 1% of global emissions. But it will have zero effect on global temperatures, and will have zero effect on any local weather or climate conditions.

Its all over the BBC and the Guardian in the run-up to COP26. You see all the time pictures or clips of weather or other natural disasters, and the implied message is, do all this stuff in the UK and it will avert them happening here.

Its never stated explicitly because the minute you state it the absurdity becomes obvious.

0
Reply
fretslider
October 21, 2021 4:02 am

Pachauri’s Voodoo science?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics

The Conversation: Why are People so Climate Nonchalant?

1 day ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics COP conferences

Aussie Deputy PM Rejects Immediate Net Zero Deal

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics nuclear power

Britain to Downgrade Renewables, Embrace Nuclear Power

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Intermittent Wind and Solar natural gas

IEA: More Renewable Investment Required to Stabilise European Energy Markets

4 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics

New York Times Threatens Senator Manchin With Witchcraft If He Obstructs Democrat “Climate” Agenda

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Ocean Temperatures

Part 2: How Sea Ice Modulates Ventilation of Stored Ocean Heat and Warms the Arctic

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
United Nations

What Renewable Energy Price Shock? UN Urges Fossil Fuel Extractors to Slash Production

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Change Debate

Marc Morano Takes on Climate Alarmist Reporter at ICCC-14

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: