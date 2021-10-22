Ecoterrorism

“Damage and Destroy” Climate Zealots’ Final Solution?

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
10 Comments

From MasterResource

By Richard W. Fulmer — October 21, 2021

“Damage and destroy new CO2 emitting devices. Put them out of commission, pick them apart, demolish them, burn them, blow them up…. Sabotage, after all, is not incompatible with social distancing.” (Andreas Malm, How to Blow Up a Pipeline, 2021: 3, 67)

“How will Malm keep people from freezing to death in the winter or dying from heat exhaustion in summer after his followers have disabled power plants or the pipelines that supply them?” (below)

There are “no regrets” policy changes that can reduce CO2 emissions by expanding, not reducing, freedom. Repealing the Merchant Marine Act of 1920 (aka, the Jones Act), for example, would eliminate the Act’s enormous carbon footprint. The Act, which requires goods shipped between American ports to be transported on American owned, built, and crewed ships, makes it impossible for Americans to make full use of the veritable conveyor belt of ships that navigate our nations’ waters. 

A foreign ship, dropping imported goods off in cities along our east coast, cannot pick up products in New York and transport them to Miami. Instead, it must make the journey with partially empty holds. The Jones Act has helped raised the price of American-built vessels to the point that a ship built domestically can cost four times what it would cost to build in South Korea or Japan. 

As a result, the United States now has fewer than 100 Jones-compliant ships.  Goods are most efficiently transported by water. But, thanks to this law, much of our freight must be sent by rail and truck, resulting in wasted fuel and unnecessary CO2 emissions.

Repealing the Jones Act, however, is a heavy lift. It would mean gathering facts and arguments to confront powerful lobby groups, labor unions, and politicians. But fear not. Andreas Malm, a human ecology lecturer at Sweden’s Lund University, offers an easy workaround: Blow stuff up. In his new book, How to Blow Up a Pipeline: Learning to Fight in a World on Fire, Malm advocates the “intelligent sabotage” of fossil fuel infrastructure:

Damage and destroy new CO2 emitting devices. Put them out of commission, pick them apart, demolish them, burn them, blow them up. Let the capitalists who keep investing in the fire know that their properties will be trashed.

In a sympathetic interview with Vox, Malm acknowledges that the property destruction he advocates is violence: “But … It’s a lesser form of violence, qualitatively different from harming human beings.”

In an equally sympathetic interview with The New Yorker, Malm explains,

I am in favor of destroying machines, property – not harming people. That’s a very important distinction. 

But it is a distinction without a difference unless he can explain how to disable or destroy property and infrastructure on which countless lives depend without taking any lives.  

How will Malm keep people from freezing to death in the winter or dying from heat exhaustion in summer after his followers have disabled power plants or the pipelines that supply them? How will ambulances take injured patients to hospitals without gasoline in their tanks or, if they are electric, without charged batteries? Malm’s arguments lay the groundwork for mass murder – indirect mass murder, perhaps, but mass murder, nonetheless.

While Malm is not blind to collateral damage, he wears blinkers. In his book, he criticizes the environmentalist group, Extinction Rebellion (aka XR), for disrupting service at London Underground stations and inconveniencing working-class commuters. Yet he apparently doesn’t see that raising the price of energy through sabotage will hurt the poor more than anyone else. And, unlike the poor, wealthy people – the people who Malm is ostensibly trying to hurt – can afford to deal with power outages by installing (CO2-emitting) generators at their homes and businesses.

In his book and via interviews, Malm argues that a radical, violent fringe provides leverage to moderates within movements. Using the BLM riots as an example, Malm observes that moderates can, in effect, blackmail politicians by saying, “You can deal with us or deal with the militants.”

A new book by Joshua Cherniss entitledLiberalism in Dark Times: The Liberal Ethos in the Twentieth Century, effectively responds to people who, like Malm, resort to violence to achieve their political ends.  It opens with two questions:

How do humanitarian idealists become butchers of human beings?  How do they convince themselves that they are virtuous in their butchery?

Cherniss provides a partial answer:

Ruthlessness – understood as both a feature of action and a quality of thought and feeling that rejects all scruples, doubts, hesitation, and remorse in pursuing some ultimate purpose or serving some paramount principle – possesses an attractive simplicity and strength…. 

Many political evils, of course, stem from garden variety villainy – ambition, venality, the appetite for domination or longing for submission.  But righteous ruthlessness is particularly troubling, insofar as it can transform apparent virtues into terrible vices. 

As a disillusioned Communist in Vasily Grossman’s “Life and Fate” reflects, the terrible paradox of Communism was that it ‘freed people from morality the name of morality’; for the sake of a ‘fine and noble’ cause, it justified killing, crippling, uprooting and terrorizing, and licensed ‘pharisees, hypocrites, and writers of denunciations.’

This showed how ‘the very concept of good’ can become ‘a scourge, a greater evil than evil itself.’  The combination of idealism and cynicism in the pursuit of noble goals through brutal means is particularly potent in its appeal, and horrific in its consequences.

Road to Mutual Ruin

Andreas Malm claims that property destruction is necessary for the defense of the planet and of humanity. On what moral basis, though, could he object if people were to destroy his home or his university to protect themselves? 

What would be his response if people, refusing to return to clear cutting forests for a bit of warmth or to slaughtering whales for a bit of light, destroyed his means of spreading his gospel of destruction? How could he object? And where would the violence end?

Marshalling facts and arguments and confronting powerful lobby groups, labor unions, and politicians is a heavy lift. Developing new, cleaner technology is, perhaps, an even heavier lift. But they are both much lighter loads than is embarking on a war of all against all.

————-

Richard W. Fulmer is coauthor (with Robert L. Bradley Jr.) of Energy: The Master Resource (Kendall-Hunt: 2004) and author of approximately 30 articles, book reviews, and blogs in the classical liberal tradition.

Writing for the Foundation for Economic Education, Fulmer is a past winner of FEE’s annual Eugene S. Thorpe writing competition and Beth A. Hoffman Memorial Prize for Economic Writing.

He is a member of FEE’s Faculty Network and a former senior fellow at the Institute for Energy Research.

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
10 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
H B
October 22, 2021 2:16 am

This sort of talk is the start of a civil war
I can guarantee that tossers like this will come off second best the electrical grid is easily disabled for many months if the correct part is hid water,communications and transport are also vulnerable the financial system will fail wall street will fail banking will fail
Woke Universities and corporations are easily destroyed by an angry mob that is starving cold and pissed off pitchforks and torches come to mind
Be careful what you wish for leftards you might end up as long pork cooked on the timber striped from your own homes
The only communities left will be the rural ones and small towns
I can say this as I live on the far side of the globe

0
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
October 22, 2021 2:22 am

Eco-Loons are not interested in improving the Climate, saving lives, keeping people warm in winter, or improving health for anyone. Eco-Loons are only interested in the destruction of society, people’s lives, and even the environment, all to ‘Save the World’. They share these attributes with Antifa. Their road to Hell is paved with their loudly proclaimed ‘good‘ intentions.

2
Reply
HotScot
October 22, 2021 2:26 am

Were this a climate sceptic they would be locked up for hate speech.

5
Reply
Jay Willis
October 22, 2021 2:30 am

Why don’t we send him over to China to attempt to damage a few new coal powered power stations. I’m sure he’d get the welcome he deserves.

4
Reply
Dennis
October 22, 2021 2:36 am

“We often hear bad ideas from the Left. 
But this week’s announcement from the Greens is one of the most dangerous plans I’ve heard in a long time. 
Adam Bandt and the Greens have announced their defence platform for the upcoming election. They want to:

  • Cut defence spending in half to 1% of GDP
  • Scrap the US alliance
  • Close facilities like Pine Gap
  • Scrap the nuclear submarine program”

From Andrew Hastie
Federal Assistant Minister for Defence, Australia
Former SASR Officer

0
Reply
SxyxS
October 22, 2021 3:06 am

Nothing new to see here,as Malm is just another mouthpiece of the Frankfurt School and Saul Alinskys Rules for Radicals.
And as all these activists he is the typical white stereotypical moron from a rich country
who never experienced any kind of hardship in his life,who succesfully avoided the process of growing up by still being inside the education system (now as prof)
who never worked in a productive way and therefore has no scruples to destroy things other people produced as he still has the nihilistic,destructive mindset of a teenager.

Destruction was and always will be at the core of communism as this is it’s main purpose – that’s why the destruction from the very beginning was so massive that even the boss of the hardcore socialist society Bertrand Russel was shocked when he visited Russia after the Russian Revolution.
In China they even openly admitted that it is about the destruction of the four olds (old cultures/ideas/habits/customs )
and replace them with new (dysfunctional)ones.The only new thing is that they added the destruction of energy supply to the four old (not really new as starving people to death is a standard commie method and food is energy ).

Now some people may think that Malm belongs to the worst kinds of communists.
No – he belongs to the best, as he is at least hoenest
and is not hiding his Sabotage behind good intentions as Newsome and Biden do with their executive orders disguised as philanthropy and help.

0
Reply
fretslider
October 22, 2021 3:10 am

From word violence

Vox Calls For Dictionary.com To Take Down Definitions Of Words They Don’t Like

“I’ve informed Dictionary.com of the many definitions I find abusive and problematic. They have done nothing. I don’t know what else to say. They obviously support murder, racism, and other troubling words.”

 Dictionary.com and Thesaurus.com were posting many of the same definitions and seemed to be working in cahoots. “Someone has to expose this,” he [Carlos Maza] tweeted. “These websites are clearly in bed not only with each other but also the alt-right.”

https://babylonbee.com/news/vox-calls-for-dictionarycom-to-take-down-offensive-definitions-of-words-they-dont-like/

To advocating real violence.

“In a sympathetic interview with Vox, Malm acknowledges that the property destruction he advocates is violence”

I would say it’s time to blow up all the campuses – how else will you stop the rot?

0
Reply
Dennis
October 22, 2021 3:26 am

This website should interest readers;

https://www.ansto.gov.au/research/programs/nuclear-fuel-cycle/advanced-nuclear-reactors

0
Reply
Rusty
October 22, 2021 3:31 am

It’s amazing how many eco-loons think CO2 simply stays around the area it’s been emitted and that only the West emits CO2. Or that there’s an entire world outside of it.

Malm’s idea is obviously one that could only be conceived by someone insulated from reality and only by someone living in a “progressive” country which tolerates such terrorism.

The fact he’s a professor is the norm, but one which should be seen as very disturbing. He won’t lose his job and nor will he ever attempt what he preaches.

He certainly won’t do so in non-Swedish countries such as China where he’d likely be executed or spend the rest of his life in a very nasty prison.

The man’s an utter ****.

0
Reply
Ron Long
October 22, 2021 3:37 am

I sort of understand how Malm feels about activism, because I was watching a CNN report on the first system to systematically remove the important plant food CO2 from the atmosphere, and…………

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Ecoterrorism

Recovering Ecoterrorist Likely to be Confirmed as BLM Director

3 months ago
David Middleton
Ecoterrorism

Thousands in Colorado without heat after vandals attack gas system

10 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Ecoterrorism

“Damage and Destroy” Climate Zealots’ Final Solution?

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Models

Climate tipping might be predicted using algebraic topology

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
COP conferences Opinion

BBC: COP26 Document Leak Reveals National Interest Manipulation

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Bad science Disaster

EM-DAT Disaster Database Creating Data Disasters

14 hours ago
Kip Hansen
%d bloggers like this: