Overfitting/overtraining in supervised learning (e.g., neural network). Training error is shown in blue, validation error in red, both as a function of the number of training cycles. If the validation error increases (positive slope) while the training error steadily decreases (negative slope) then a situation of overfitting may have occurred. The best predictive and fitted model would be where the validation error has its global minimum. By Gringer - Own work, CC BY 3.0, link
The Conversation: Why are People so Climate Nonchalant?

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
23 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The Conversation asks why ordinary people are so hostile towards Extinction Rebellion, when the world is on the brink of a sixth major extinction?

In the face of chaos, why are we so nonchalant about climate change?

October 19, 2021 9.37pm AEDT
Tom Pettinger
Research Fellow in Politics and International Studies, University of Warwick

The dire state of the planet’s health was unambiguously demonstrated by the UN’s climate body, the IPCC, when it sounded a “code red” for humanity in its latest report. 

Yet public involvement in environmental activism has consistently remained muted, particularly in the wealthier nations most responsible for the destruction of the environment. 

In the UK, for example, peaceful protest by environmentalist groups like Extinction Rebellion tends to be opposed more than it’s supported. This is despite the limited disruption these groups cause in comparison to the extreme disruption already produced and threatened by climate breakdown, such as extreme droughts, wildfires and tropical storms.

Recent protests blocking British motorways to call for the government to insulate homes have been met not with policy reform but with outrage and proposals to increase police power to arrest protesters.

So why do so many people oppose the call for change in the face of a sixth mass extinction? Why is there resignation, rather than resistance?

And I think that the lack of widespread mobilisation is borne, not from outright climate denial, but rather from a more insidious climate apathy: what might be called “climate nonchalance”. 

This nonchalance – recognising the impending collapse of our world and shrugging our shoulders – is made possible only by a profound separation between the comfortable lifestyles of the privileged and the consequences of those lifestyles elsewhere: including increased death rates, frequent exploitation and environmental displacement for the less privileged.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/in-the-face-of-chaos-why-are-we-so-nonchalant-about-climate-change-166040

The author appears to suggest people are too comfortable to embrace change. We do not support Extinction Rebellion because we are selfish and lazy.

But I think the answer is far simpler – human belief is a continuum.

How can the answer to a true or false question, like “is climate change a problem”, be a continuum?

As a software developer, I see this odd continuum behaviour manifest all the time, when working with artificial neural networks.

Neural networks, attempts to create an artificial intelligence which mimics the architecture of the human brain, are not places where the absolute rules. If you say attempt to train a neural network to add two numbers, it is very difficult to get an exact result. Ask a trained neural net the answer to 2 + 2, and you will receive an answer like 4.1, or 3.9, or 3.5 – anything but 4, most of the time, unless the neural net is very rigorously trained.

Similarly if you ask a trained neural network if something is true or false, you are more likely get an answer like 70% true, or 48% true. An answer of 100% or 99% true is very unusual.

Computer scientists usually deal with this kind of ambiguity from artificial neural networks by interpreting the answer. So for example, they might apply a rule that if the answer is 70% or more true, report the answer as completely true.

Obviously humans are capable of concise mathematics, so our brains are not exactly the same as artificial neural networks, but in my opinion this neural net continuum of belief manifests throughout human behaviour when you look for it.

For example, many people when asked agree that climate change is a problem. But if you ask them if they are wiling to spend even one dollar more to fix climate change, agreement plummets.

Based on what I have personally experienced when working with artificial intelligence, I believe this strange belief yet not belief is a manifestation of the human brain’s neural net continuum of belief. People might answer they believe in climate change, they believe enough to say yes, but deep down they do not believe enough to commit actual effort to solving the issue they verbally agree is a problem.

Society’s current level of almost belief is precarious – a neural net which returns an answer of 70% true can easily be trained to raise that result to 98% or whatever. Getting to 70% is far more difficult than raising 70% to 98%. In my opinion there is a real ongoing risk that people who are mildly concerned about climate change could be rapidly tipped over into fanaticism.

But training an artificial neural network to such a fever pitch of compliance requires utter silencing of all discord in the training data. Even a few discordant training samples, a handful of voices raised in disagreement, is enough to introduce doubt, to nudge the neural network away from perfect compliance.

If you achieve perfect compliance, the end result of such rigorous training is surprisingly dysfunctional. Overtraining or overfitting as AI scientists describe it, creates an artificial neural network which is far less able to cope with ambiguity or new data, than a neural network which was less rigorously trained, or was trained using noisier, more discordant data. An overtrained neural network responds perfectly to its training stimuli, but does not respond well when presented with new data (see the diagram at the top of the page).

The parallel with the human condition seems obvious.

23 Comments
n.n
October 19, 2021 6:05 pm

They’re right. Stand up to extinction, dysfunction, and wicked solutions. #HateLovesAbortion

Last edited 1 hour ago by n.n
DMacKenzie
October 19, 2021 6:11 pm

The 6th extinction would surely occur if CO2 was heading downwards by 100 ppm per century. We were at 280 and 150 would be curtains…..Fortunately it is going the other way, giving us time to determine if we are developing an excess CO2 problem or not.

Ed Hanley
October 19, 2021 6:12 pm

An interesting exercise in overthinking a non-existent problem. Let’s re-examine the presupposition of the article: we’re all doomed <== The Big Lie.

Maybe, just maybe, no one is being fooled.

Extinction rebellion. Pffffttt! Everyone living on the planet knows they will personally go extinct long, long, long, long before any significant species do.

Mr.
Reply to  Ed Hanley
October 19, 2021 8:02 pm

Yep.
I reckon we’re all over-thinking this –

When we used to see those weirdos shuffling along the sidewalk wearing a sandwich board declaring “The World Will End Next Tuesday”, we moved aside, trying to not make eye contact as we went about our normal business.

These days, we tend to take the same approach to climate doomsters.

Just human nature, and why that UN survey of millions of people rated concern about climate change last of all the things we need to worry about in life.

Edward Katz
October 19, 2021 6:15 pm

As soon as people hear apocalyptic phrases like “6th mass extinction”, “code red for humanity”,”‘last chance to save the planet”, etc., they get their guards up because they suspect these are just gimmicks so beloved by governments that want to impose new restrictions and higher taxes and private corporations trying to peddle Green products and lifestyles.

John Karajas
October 19, 2021 6:17 pm

My neural network, based on an excellent grounding in historical geology tells me that our current climate change is due to the planet still emerging from the Little Ice Age and that human emissions of carbon dioxide are having zilch effects outside of urban areas. On this basis I feel entitled to don some outlandish outfit and then go and crap on the roofs of members of Extinction Rebellion.

Shoki Kaneda
Reply to  John Karajas
October 19, 2021 7:06 pm

Film at 11!

Richard Page
October 19, 2021 6:18 pm

Maybe because these groups are only paying lip service to the idea of a ‘climate emergency’ themselves? These minority groups are more about changing the whole of society to suit their minority view than anything else. They’re using climate change as a convenient excuse to force the majority to knuckle under to what they want, not what the rest of us want. Maybe, just maybe, some people have seen through their deceit.

Dave Yaussy
October 19, 2021 6:21 pm

What an interesting analysis. It answers, as well as anything can, my puzzlement at the widespread acceptance (among even my conservative friends) that global warming is causing bad things to happen, but at the same time there’s a lack of interest in doing anything in particular about it.

It makes me think that most people intuitively understand that global warming really isn’t a big issue, although they couldn’t tell you why they think that. And it gives me hope that when they get some real information they’ll start questioning the basic premise of CAGW.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Dave Yaussy
October 19, 2021 6:36 pm

Yes. Our brains are pretty good at keeping us safe from harm, including the harm of committing effort to a useless activity. It takes a lot of training to overcome our natural protections against false narratives.

Michael in Dublin
October 19, 2021 6:24 pm

Why are climate alarmists so naïve and gullible?
That will give you the answer.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
October 19, 2021 6:31 pm

Bad training data.

ColA
October 19, 2021 6:33 pm

Eric,
I am surprised you did not have to take some recuperation time after reading all that Climate PORN in the conversation!

And I think that is more to the point, the average Joe Blow has a memory and if you tell him Climate PORN all the time and the disasters never happen, he eventually knows it is BS and he tunes out! A simpler summary of overtraining?

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  ColA
October 19, 2021 6:53 pm

I think the alarmists are doing a good job of discrediting themselves, especially with older people who have seen it all before.

Tom Halla
October 19, 2021 6:37 pm

The other reason or doubting groups like Extinction Rebellion is that they very obviously have other goals, like a more socialist economic system.
Their Ecofascism is enough to ensure a negative reaction.

Pat from kerbob
October 19, 2021 6:40 pm

Most people see the BS and react accordingly, but they want to appear concerned

pochas94
October 19, 2021 6:43 pm

Perhaps people have learned to discriminate and reject dishonest narratives. This proves that people do learn.

Meab
October 19, 2021 6:44 pm

If you see an article comes from The Conversation you can skip it and you won’t be missing anything. It’s full of unsupported assertions.

Mohatdebos
October 19, 2021 6:53 pm

I guess no one on this site grew up in a dictatorship or religious theocracy. Once Putin, Shi, Mullah Mohammed, or Chairman Kim decrees something to be the truth, you don’t question unless you have a death wish.

John
October 19, 2021 7:01 pm

Since you brought up Extinction Rebellion I will highlight one Billionaire (Oligarch) Sir Chris Hohn who helps fund the rebellion while making immense profits in coal related industries. You can bet there are many billionaires lining up at the climate change trough.

Jeff Alberts
October 19, 2021 7:05 pm

The dire state of the planet’s health was unambiguously demonstrated by the UN’s climate body, the IPCC, when it sounded a “code red” for humanity in its latest report. “

They made no such demonstration. They simply made gratuitous assertions, which can be just as gratuitously ignored.

Alan Chew
October 19, 2021 7:55 pm

Eric
it is much simpler than that)neural analysis).
Most people are endowed with common sense. To test the hypothesis is actually quite simple in layman’s terms and if the boffins can’t pass the pub test they haven’t any hope of convincing the broad population. This applies to older wiser people and not to indoctrinated school kids. I believe the pub test is very useful… you only need look at the scores of failed predictions with not a single truthful outcome since the 1970’s….that’s fifty continuous years of total failed predictions to realise surely that something is wrong.
Then move onto every claim which they make is also wrong.,,,. There is no mass extinction looming, floods,droughts,cyclone, rainfall earthquakes are not being made worse by climate change..,,, sea level rise has been constant for thousands of years, we have had higher co2 and temperatures in the recent past,,,, the only support for co2 warming comes from computer models which are so far proving to be useless)even the IPCC admits this).
i don’t think you need to over think this question.

diggs
October 19, 2021 7:57 pm

“”Why are People so Climate Nonchalant?””
Pretty simple. Ask anyone to show you exactly how “the effects climate change” has actually impacted their life for the worse (or even catastrophically) and you will either get crickets or some vague unsubstantiated BS how it is affecting “others”.

No actual impact >> no need to be concerned

