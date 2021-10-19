Ocean Temperatures

Transport Of Tropical Ocean Heat Causes An Over Estimation Of The Global Average Temperature

12 mins ago
Guest Blogger
No Comments

Jim Steele

Video shows how the redistribution of tropical ocean heat to the Arctic can raise the global average temperature without any added energy to the earth’s climate A simple at home experiment demonstrates the dynamic.

It also shows how variations in the inflow of warm Atlantic water has caused variations in Arctic sea ice and Arctic temperatures over the past 9000 years.

A transcript of this video is available at : https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2021/10/how-transport-of-tropical-ocean-heat.html

