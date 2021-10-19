99% certainty

The Irrelevancy of Lynas ‘99.9 Percent Certainty Climate Change’ Consensus

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
23 Comments

Today, a new “peer-reviewed” paper is being released from Cornell University titled Greater than 99% Consensus on Human Caused Climate Change in the Peer-Reviewed Scientific Literature.

The study is yet another attempt to convey the nebulous notion that widespread scientific consensus exists regarding the primary causal factor behind climate change. A previous study, spearheaded by climate blogger activist John Cook, concluded in 2013 there was “97 percent consensus.” Despite near universal acclaim and its citation by leading policymakers such as the United Kingdom’s energy minister, the study was inherently flawed.

Dr. Mike Hulme of the University of East Anglia explains,

The ‘97% consensus’ article is poorly conceived, poorly designed and poorly executed. It obscures the complexities of the climate issue and it is a sign of the desperately poor level of public and policy debate in this country [UK] that the energy minister should cite it.

Even The Guardian – typically a stalwart supporter of climate activism – ran a headline stating: The claim of a 97% consensus on global warming does not stand up

After a thorough analysis, more than 100 published articles shredded the study’s faulty methodology and completely rejected its postulated consensus level of 97 percent.

Yet, Cook’s baseless study was still used as the inspiration for today’s release from Cornell – which, unsurprisingly, is similarly flawed. Regarding the researchers’ methodological approach, the article’s press release states, “In the study, the researchers began by examining a random sample of 3,000 studies from the dataset of 88,125 English-language climate papers published between 2012 and 2020.”

There are many issues with this approach, the primary concern being selection bias. The authors arbitrarily decide to look at just an eight-year range of climate papers, neglecting to examine the large number of papers published before 2012. This approach, therefore, conveniently “forgets” to incorporate the significant sample of climate skeptical papers written in response to the then-nascent concept of global warming in the 1970s.

They go on to say “case closed” even as the glaring bias of pre-selection ensures many skeptical papers from the 1970s, when global warming first appeared on the radar of science, to today, were excluded from the study.

Primary paper author Mark Lynas, visiting fellow with Cornell’s Alliance for Science, concludes:

We are virtually certain that the consensus is well over 99% now and that it’s pretty much case closed for any meaningful public conversation about the reality of human-caused climate change.

To cast further shadow upon the study’s conclusions beyond the glaring selection bias problem, Lynas himself inspires reason for distrust. The lead author has a history of climate activism.

Danish author Bjørn Lomborg, a former member of Greenpeace, penned a book titled The Skeptical Environmentalist. In that book, Lomborg suggested pragmatic solutions to climate issues. At a book signing in 2001 in Oxford, England, Lynas was caught on video throwing a pie in the face of a Lomborg, who was simply attempting to establish good scientific procedure. Rather than attempting to rationally object like an academic is expected to do, Lynas resorted to personal assault. 

To further confound the aforementioned issues with the study and its authors, the entire focus of the study is based on the flawed premise that consensus matters, or should even be sought.

Dr. Richard Tol effectively summarizes this problem in his rebuke of this study’s conclusions, claiming,

Consensus is irrelevant in science. There are plenty of examples in history where everyone agreed and everyone was wrong.

Indeed, there are many such examples. Consensus does not require truth or accuracy, it merely establishes that a group of any number of individuals congregated and agreed to a certain perspective – which is often based on nothing but misinformed opinions.

Author Alex Alexander explains this sociological phenomenon in his article, When Consensus is a Bad Way to Decide,

Consensus is about persuasion and compromise, not right or wrong, not what works best. Consensus is about human interactions, which are mainly about emotions, jumping to conclusions, and negotiation, and may or may not include facts and analysis. Consensus is about compromise, and compromise means that someone, maybe everyone, has to set aside an idea that may have value in order to satisfy the group, or the leader of the group.

Even world-renowned physicist Albert Einstein recognized the fallacy of consensus when it is applied to science. When the Nazi Party of Germany decided they didn’t like Einstein because he was Jewish, they set about to discredit him by publishing One Hundred Authors Against Einstein in 1931. In total, 121 authors were identified as opponents to Einstein’s special relativity theory.

Einstein, one step ahead of them all is said to have riposted,

It would not have required one hundred authors to prove me wrong; one would have been enough.

This is the essence of science – it only takes one author employing sound scientific experimentation to provide effective evidence in support of a theory or hypothesis. Needless to say, this is not how Lynas and many of his peers have historically operated.

So, when Lynas asserts that the case is closed, he has provided little to no valid evidence in support of his theory. More methodologically sound forays into predicting the effects of global warming have been attempted, but their results range everywhere from “little effect” to apocalyptic scenarios. It simply depends on the scientist, the specific question being asked, and the methodology employed to test that question.

Science cannot necessarily provide us with a foolproof answer to the exact effects that global warming may have on our planet, but one thing is certain: science is not a popularity contest. The study released today only further cements that consensus is completely meaningless as a means of establishing proof.

23 Comments
Martin Clark
October 19, 2021 3:49 pm

LOL Lynas is “virtually certain”. In other words, he knows it’s a fantasy. Maybe I’ll borrow that for when a situation is a bit tricky. The difficult part would be keeping a straight face ….

gringojay
Reply to  Martin Clark
October 19, 2021 4:21 pm

It’s not prudent to be “virtually certain.”

D747F023-4B72-40B8-8E1E-70711AD8947B.png
Curious George
Reply to  Martin Clark
October 19, 2021 5:30 pm

It is a warm up to the COP26, Glasgow. Expect more.

Tom Halla
October 19, 2021 4:07 pm

Quite true. If something relies on consensus, it is politics, not science.

Anon
October 19, 2021 4:12 pm

As a point of rhetoric, if you are arguing this with anyone, I just want to point out the following “sleight of hand” / trick that is going on.

Most people, who are not scientists, are dependent on what they read about climate change. As a result, they have no real way to respond to a question like:

Q: “Is global warming real?”

So, what the “97% consensus” paper does is give them a ready response:

A: “99.9% of scientists say that it is occurring.”

In most cases, that will end (or shutdown) the discussion. However, if you look closely at the answer you will discover that it is an answer to a question that was not asked, it is a “substitute” answer. There is a mismatch between question and answer.

Here is a clearer example, to illustrate the “rhetorical trick“:

Lets say someone was murdered and the following Q & A takes place:

Q: “Did John kill Joe?”

A: “The jury said he did.”

You can see clearly there that the original question was not answered. We are not anywhere closer to answering the question about John’s culpability than before the question was posed. The response was an answer to a question I didn’t ask: “What was the jury’s verdict”.

I just bring this up because I have continually used this “observation” to get around the “97% consensus” response. It puts most people on the backfoot when they realize that the “97% consensus” is not an answer to the question I asked. It actually stuns some people when I point this out.

And that really puts me in the driver seat, because I become the “educator”… and have some immediate respect, because I actually taught them something about their own thinking.

Then I go on: “I know what other scientists say, but lets look at some NASA/ NOAA datasets and decide for ourselves.” … and I am back on track, and have defeated the “97% consensus” shutdown.

Try it, it has worked for me…

Jeffrey H Kreiley
October 19, 2021 4:14 pm

Didn’t Einstein say something like that it would only take one person to prove him wrong when asked about the amount of scientists who disagreed with him?

ChrisB
October 19, 2021 4:16 pm

“Overall, the search yielded 28 papers that were implicitly or explicitly skeptical, all published in minor journals.”

What counts is the fact that there are still 28 papers around. What did they say, and why were their claims could not be refuted using scientific method?

These claims could not be refuted using the scientific method because 99.9% of these people do not employ scientific method.

My last word for the authors of this stupid paper, “Hey, your paper also appeared in a “minor journal”. https://www.scijournal.org/impact-factor-of-environ-res-lett.shtml

4 Eyes
October 19, 2021 4:21 pm

It was a simplistic algorithmic literature survey which means it is scientifically useless. Why not directly survey the scientists who wrote the papers, and all the other climate scientists whose papers were not reviewed, with clear, specific and unambiguous questions about the accuracy, extent and consequences of anthropogenic GW? Then publish each scientist’s answers against their name. This will never happen of course because, apart from being too hard for lazy data manipulators, many of the consensus scientists would refuse to be involved because (1) as time goes by their dire predictions are being seen to be wrong, (2) they would upset their funders if they indicated they were only lukewarm and (3) not all climate scientists are honest, just like any other group in society. IIRC, an APS survey of member scientists (not their papers) a few years ago indicated a 55/45 split on the issue, nothing like 999/1

Chris Hanley
October 19, 2021 4:22 pm

From the paper:

Method: … We searched the Web of Science for English language ‘articles’ added between the dates of 2012 and November 2020 with the keywords ‘climate change’, ‘global climate change’ and ‘global warming’ ….

‘Human-caused’ or similar has become an implied prefix to the keywords, that would automatically bias the result.
As a commenter on the previous thread said it’s ‘begging the question on stilts’, the conclusion reached is already embedded in the premise of their study.

Mohatdebos
October 19, 2021 4:29 pm

We need a University of Chicago. Economists accepted the Keynesian paradigm that only fiscal (budget) policy determined economic outcomes until Milton Friedman and other Chicago economists challenged the prevailing paradigm. They were called eccentrics, but were proved correct when inflation took off in the late 1970s. Chicago had one weapon that skeptics don’t, it published two journals -The journal of Political Economy and the Journal of Law and Economics. Both had impeccable credentials and provided Chicago economists with an outlet. How can we develop credible outlet for skeptical views.

Steve Taylor
October 19, 2021 4:32 pm

Didn’t 100% of doctors disagree with Semelweis ? Who was wrong ?

Gunga Din
Reply to  Steve Taylor
October 19, 2021 5:12 pm

I had to look him up.
He reminded me of Jenner and smallpox.
There was a phase that a girl’s skin was “Smooth as a milkmaid’s” that persisted until about 50 years ago.
In the 1700’s when smallpox was a scourge that killed or left the survivors scarred, he noticed that milkmaids, girls that milked the cows, rarely got smallpox.
Cows got something similar called Cowpox with open sores. He reasoned that being exposed to cowpox somehow protected milkmaids from smallpox.
He would put the puss of the cow into a cut.
And thus the first vaccine was discovered by someone who didn’t know what a virus was.
He was just observant.

Mike
October 19, 2021 4:32 pm

”Today, a new “peer-reviewed” paper is being released from Cornell University titled Greater than 99% Consensus on Human Caused Climate Change in the Peer-Reviewed Scientific Literature.
Oh really? Excellent! Now they will finally be able to explain the temperature rises of the past with 99.9% accuracy! Can’t wait….
Oh and this also means job done! No need for any further research into this question. They will all go home now. I’m so happy!

Wade
October 19, 2021 4:41 pm

There are two serious logical fallacies that this paper commits. First, is the appeal to authority logical fallacy. Also known as argument from authority. Just because a person claims to be or is made out to be an expert does not mean their position is correct. History is filled with experts who were wrong — such as miasma theory, the cause of ulcers, plate tectonics. Before proven right, all the experts said differently.

The second logical fallacy is the ad populum fallacy. It doesn’t matter if 7 billion people say something is true, that does not make it true. Again, history is filled with examples where everyone believed something to be true that was not true.

The CAGW movement has nothing but logical fallacies, lies, and half-truths. How can they have anything else when every long-term prediction they have made has been wrong? How can they have anything else when their prophets refuse to live by the same rules they require of the people they openly abhor?

mike
October 19, 2021 4:41 pm

I sense a great unease in the Matrix ahead of the Glasgow fear-mongering festival

I really do think an implosion of the climate change industry, and it is an industry, is nigh.

The PR and spin from all the usual suspects seems to be more frenetic than usual and the crass stupidity of pronouncements is at an all time high.

The illuminati and high priests of the religion of climate change are starting to realize that it’s almost time to pay the piper.

Gunga Din
October 19, 2021 4:44 pm

What is, is.
Nature, natural laws in action and the effects of those laws is, well, “what is”.
“Science” is trying to understand those natural laws.
Sometimes the present consensus rejected what other scientists, sometimes a lone scientist, hypothesized. (Einstein, Pasteur, Copernicus, Galileo, etc.) But they ended up being vindicated (or at least having a better understanding than the previous “consensus”).
The result was a better understanding and application to benefit all.
Enter “Politics”.
“Political Science” to further a political agenda, not a genuine search to understand.
How does politics keep “scientist” on their side? Fund them if you like the conclusions.

William Haas
October 19, 2021 4:53 pm

Unless they register all scientists and have them vote on the validity of the AGW conjecture, the consensus is all speculation. But even if there was such a vote, the results would have been meaningless because science is not a democracy. Scientific theories are not validated by a voting process or by some other form of a popularity contest. Such a consensus does not change the fact that the AGW conjecture is full of flaws. For example a very important part of the AGW conjecture is that H2O acts to amplify the warming effects of CO2. The idea here is that CO2 based warming causes more H2O to enter the atmosphere which is suppose to cause even more warming because H2O is also a so called greenhouse gas with LWIR absorption bands. In fact, molecule per molecule, H2O is a stronger LWIR absorber than is CO2. But what the AGW conjecture ignore’s is the fact that besides being the primary greenhouse gas, H2O is a primary coolant in the Earth’s atmosphere. The overall cooling effects of H2O are evidenced by the fact the the wet lapse rate is significantly less than the dry lapse rate in the troposphere. Hence adding H2O to the atmosphere must cause cooling and not warming so H2O must act as a negative feedback diminishing any warming that adding CO2 to the atmosphere might provide. These are facts that a consensus opinion cannot change but apparently all scientists are not aware of the various flaws in the AGW conjecture.

RickWill
October 19, 2021 4:58 pm

This is an easily testable fact-
The more energy into the ice free oceans (surface and atmosphere above), the cooler the ocean surface gets.

Easy to test using readily available satellite data.

Lawrence
October 19, 2021 5:04 pm

If you read the paper they found 409 out of the 2,718 papers they sampled randomly explicitly state that humans are the primary cause of recent global warming. I make that 15%. 85% of scientific papers on climate change do not believe that humans are the main cause of recent warming.

Nicholas Harding
October 19, 2021 5:13 pm

Didn’t 100% disagree with Galileo?

Felix
October 19, 2021 5:18 pm

I don’t think even Stalin claimed 99.9% election victory. This kind of arrogance just cements their reputation for tone-deaf nonsense and is why the public doesn’t believe them or care about their cause.

John
October 19, 2021 5:33 pm

Obviously it is coming around to grant time again so he is licking ass of BOJO for some more funding
Good science research doesn’t pay
public hysteria with XR gets you the money
shame the government doesn’t apply a contract warranty like you have to provide for real projects such as a Nuclear reactor power station
they would then learnt to be responsible if they were going to have to pay back funds and become deregistered

JimK
October 19, 2021 5:37 pm

I’ll bet you couldn’t get a 99% consensus on use having a climate, or that the earth is round or that the sun rises in the East because of misunderstanding the question, errors and a few intentionally wrong answers.

