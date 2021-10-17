nuclear power

Researchers find few adverse health effects in wildlife exposed to low levels of radiation from the Fukushima nuclear accident

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
26 Comments

Peer-Reviewed Publication

COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY

Rat snake
IMAGE: THE RESEARCH TEAM STUDIED RAT SNAKES AND WILD BOAR ACROSS A RANGE OF RADIATION EXPOSURES, EXAMINING BIOMARKERS OF DNA DAMAGE AND STRESS. view more  CREDIT: HANNAH GERKE/UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA

More than 10 years ago, the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami damaged the Fukushima Dai-ichi Nuclear Power Plant, resulting in a massive release of radioactive material into the environment. Radiation dose rates led to the evacuation of over 150,000 residents from an area estimated at 444 square miles. Although people were evacuated, wildlife remained within the Fukushima Exclusion Zone, as it is sometimes called, and generations of animals have since been exposed to radiation levels above the safety threshold for human occupancy.

Colorado State University and the University of Georgia launched graduate student programs in collaboration with Fukushima University’s Institute of Environmental Radioactivity to conduct research on the effects of life-long radiation exposures to wildlife. Their most recent results were published online in Environment International and appears in the October issue of the journal.

What health effects have researchers found for wildlife in the Fukushima Exclusion Zone?

Between 2016 and 2018, the multi-disciplinary team studied wild boar and rat snakes across a range of radiation exposures in Fukushima. The team examined biomarkers of DNA damage and stress and did not find any significant adverse health effects.

Dr. Kelly Cunningham, first author of the paper and a recent graduate of CSU’s Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program, said the biggest takeaway is that perhaps people do not need to be as fearful of moving back into the remediated areas – 10 years after the accident – following this type of chronic, low-dose environmental radiation exposure.

The wildlife study is relevant to humans because human physiology is not so dissimilar to wild boar, said co-author James Beasley, an associate professor from the University of Georgia’s Savannah River Ecology Lab and Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources.

While mice have traditionally been used as a radiation biology model from which human effects are extrapolated, pigs – which are descendants of wild boar – are physiologically more like humans than mice and thus a more appropriate biomedical model species, he said.

Researchers respond to local residents’ questions

Hiroko Ishiniwa, a co-author and project assistant professor at Fukushima University, said the research helped respond to questions from local residents. In Fukushima, there have been many unfounded rumors about health effects related to radioactivity, she said.

“With hopes of explaining the situation, many local people took part in research activities, including capturing wild boars,” she said.

Thomas Hinton, a co-author on the paper and retired professor from Fukushima University, said environmental radiation decreased precipitously after the accident.

By the time this research began in 2016 to 2018, cesium-134, one of the major radionuclides released from the accident, had decreased by as much as 90% because of its short half-life. Hinton received his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from CSU.

What signs of stress did researchers see for wildlife?

CSU Professor Susan Bailey, senior author on the paper, is an expert on assessing markers of stress and DNA damage due to radiation exposure.

She was a principal investigator on the groundbreaking NASA Twins Study, which examined the effects of space on identical twin astronauts Scott and Mark Kelly while one of them remained on Earth during a space mission. Bailey studies telomeres, or the protective “caps” on the ends of human, as well as wildlife, chromosomes.

Bailey said the telomeres of the boar and snakes could provide clues as to whether the animals were stressed from radiation exposures. “If the boar were stressed, we would see telomeres shortening,” she explained. “We didn’t see any changes related to radiation dose, and we didn’t see it in the snakes either.”

The researchers thought that with wild boar rooting behavior and snakes living in contaminated soil they would have received large doses of radiation.

Hinton said they spent a great deal of time quantifying the dosimetry – how much of the radiation was absorbed by wildlife – as precisely as possible.

The researchers also found lower levels of the hormone cortisol, a primary indicator of stress, in wild boar living within the Exclusion Zone. Bailey said this finding is supported by the fact that animal populations are thriving in areas where humans have not returned.

“It’s similar to what they’re seeing in Chernobyl,” she said. “The animals are flourishing mostly because there aren’t people around, and they don’t experience the related stress that brings.”

Cunningham, now working as a veterinarian in New Zealand, said being able to conduct this research while pursuing a DVM degree at CSU was amazing.

“It taught me about this other world of science aside from veterinary medicine,” she explained. “I had an opportunity to work with some of the leading radiation scientists from all over the world, and I could contribute with my veterinary skill set.”

She said being a member of the research team also helped her develop an interest in public health and epidemiology, which she hopes to explore more as her career progresses.

JOURNAL

Environment International

DOI

10.1016/j.envint.2021.106675 

METHOD OF RESEARCH

Observational study

SUBJECT OF RESEARCH

Animals

ARTICLE TITLE

Evaluation of DNA damage and stress in wildlife chronically exposed to low-dose, low-dose rate radiation from the Fukushima Dai-ichi Nuclear Power Plant accident

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

1-Oct-2021

COI STATEMENT

The authors declare that they have no known competing financial interests or personal relationships that could have appeared to influence the work reported in this paper.

From EurekAlert!

Devils Tower
October 17, 2021 2:09 pm

I know this is way out of context, but do not know how else to get attention.

I donate thru PayPal to this site. PayPal just shutdown donations to FLCCC.

You need to take postal donations and advertise address as flccc and others

E. Schaffer
October 17, 2021 2:12 pm

Earth quake, tsunami, nuclear meltdown – sure Godzilla was just around the corner.

Davidf
October 17, 2021 2:17 pm

Another nail in the coffin of Linear No Threshold

MarkW
Reply to  Davidf
October 17, 2021 2:44 pm

The only reason why LNT was ever use was because it generated the results that the researchers wanted.
There was never a shred of evidence that it was valid and evidence that it overstated risk has been available since the beginning.

Tom Halla
Reply to  MarkW
October 17, 2021 3:02 pm

LNT is also fairly easy to calculate. Never overlook laziness as motivation.

Leo Smith
Reply to  MarkW
October 17, 2021 3:02 pm

No, I thimk that was unfair. LNT was use because some sort of regulation was needful and the data on exposing people to chronic low level radiation simply wasn’t there.
All that could be said is that LNT drew a line whch was totallly safe on one side.

D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  Davidf
October 17, 2021 3:14 pm

Careful, the Greentards will start calling you an LNT Den!er

Stephen Wilde
October 17, 2021 2:18 pm

The supposed threats from nuclear power stations were yet another hyped up scare story with a hidden anti-human, anti- capitalist agenda.
Back in the 1950s when the U.K. was a world leader in civilian nuclear technology it was suggested that electricity would become too cheap to meter.
Couldn’t let the masses benefit from that, though.

Rich Lentz
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
October 17, 2021 2:48 pm

Spent 20 years in the US Navy on Nuclear submarines. At least ten of which was on a Sub under Nuclear power. Was also at TMI during the accident for over three months, did not exceed my NRC allowed dose limit. I am now 78 years old. My GP tells me every time I visit for my physical – “I wish I was as healthy as you are. I have no doubt you will out live me” – and he is ten years younger than me.

Doug Huffman
Reply to  Rich Lentz
October 17, 2021 3:24 pm

Thank you for your service! I too am a career Navy nuke, most of it as a civilian engineer (N/S 0989-028-5000 Manual for Control of Testing and Plant Conditions (U) )

*I* was responsible for my exposure 27.5 mSv = 2.74 REM WB Occupational

I am 73 y.o and bless Dr. Genevieve Mantanosk for giving me the confidence to do what I could. I was CNSY P.O.T. engineer for five years, five good years.

I am an exercise fitness nut that just took a ‘test’ results suggest cardiovascular fitness of a 54 y.o.

Chaswarnertoo
October 17, 2021 2:27 pm

As was also the case at Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

MarkW
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
October 17, 2021 2:46 pm

And Chernobyl

cgh
October 17, 2021 2:32 pm

“Researchers find few adverse health effects in wildlife exposed to low levels of radiation from the Fukushima nuclear accident”
Misleading headline. It should read that they found NO evidence of adverse health effects.

philincalifornia
October 17, 2021 2:40 pm

Compare with the organic bean sprout disaster right around that time.

Rich Lentz
October 17, 2021 2:42 pm

Time to get the Nuclear Power Plants off of the “No Build” list and “Non Renewable Energy” list
If the same amount of money was spent on new NPPs in the USA as they want to spend on Wind mills and Solar panels the CO2 emissions would be achieved before 2050. Otherwise add another 50 years! ! !

And yes i know the greenies call them wind turbines. I think they do that to make people think they are better at generating electricity.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Rich Lentz
October 17, 2021 3:00 pm

Windmills is correct in my ears and eyes 😀
I don’t care what greenies call them and say in general.

Last edited 38 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Rich Lentz
October 17, 2021 3:16 pm

Well, turbines is the correct term, whatever your preference is. Calling them windmills is like calling a gas turbine a gas mill. They’re not milling anything.

Doug Huffman
Reply to  Rich Lentz
October 17, 2021 3:27 pm

Only salesmen tout windmills and investing in them. No one has ever heard Mr. & Mrs. Kettle, Ma and Pa, brag on their new Kuntry Kadillac bought with the profits of the windmill(s) in the north forty.

Salesmen lie to sell whatever they have.

Leo Smith
October 17, 2021 2:58 pm

Ther was a very minor release of radiation. No cleanup was really necessary and certainly no evacuation.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Leo Smith
October 17, 2021 3:18 pm

To be fair, they didn’t know what would happen. In those circumstances, evacuation seemed sensible at the time. Long term, less so, but the ‘fear’ had been instilled by them.

Doug Huffman
Reply to  Leo Smith
October 17, 2021 3:30 pm

YOU are releasing a minor amount of radiation just now. A ‘clean up’ was really necessary at TMI, the vessel was full of nasty water and messed up parts.

Robert of Texas
October 17, 2021 3:10 pm

Not an unexpected result – just look at human populations that live near large granite basins versus those living in areas underlain by sand, dirt, and sedimentary rock. If you correct for altitude, these is little difference in cancer rates even though some of these people get twice or more of exposure from the rocks. Biological mechanisms have evolved to handle a basic rate of repair to DNA no matter the source of the damage. Exceed that rate and there is trouble, but these exposure rates set up by the EPA and other government agencies are ridiculously “safe”.

The other factor is whether the radioactive substance is stockpiled in the body. This can lead to dangerous levels over time, but can also be monitored.

Cesium-137 can be taken up through breathing (dust). While not likely a problem in Japan, it could be a problem if the cesium were distributed in an arid environment. Humans can store cesium in various soft tissues. Cesium-137 levels are now so low as to be difficult to detect in animals found in the area. Cesium-134 has a shorter half-life and has already diminished to background levels.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Robert of Texas
October 17, 2021 3:26 pm

That’s the thing about half-lives. Shorter means it’s safer more quickly, longer means it’s not so dangerous. When half-lives are measured in 10s or 100s of thousands of years, people think that’s really scary, but it means that decay is really slow, so there’s little radiation.

Strangely, we know a lot about radiation, radioactivity, and the effects on life, but the media like to portray it as a scary unknown to generate fear, and the eco-loons have eagerly promoted that.

It’s like the release of radioactive water from fukushima. The very best way to get rid of radioactive material is to dilute it. That way it goes back to the level it was before we concentrated it for use. The eco-loons resist this vehemently, acting as though radiation didn’t exist in nature.

The entire universe is basically working by means of radiation!

Last edited 12 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
rovingbroker
October 17, 2021 3:13 pm

It is important to remind people that the “Fukushima nuclear accident” was the result of a nuclear power plant being built in a flood zone and then year 2000 and year 2008 studies and warnings of possible damage from tsunamis were ignored.

After the tsunami a TEPCO report said that the risks discussed in the 2000 report had not been announced because “announcing information about uncertain risks would create anxiety.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fukushima_Daiichi_nuclear_disaster

Doug Huffman
October 17, 2021 3:13 pm

See Genevieve Matanoski’s Nuclear Shipyard Worker Study NSWS – so disappeared. Conclusion; positive correlation of good health with low level radiation. I am an extreme datum.

Radiation hormesis, it’s not the poison, it is the dose.

Eric Vieira
October 17, 2021 3:35 pm

The same thing was observed around Chernobyl. Nature has completely recovered. More people died due to the evacuation measures (hospital patients) than due to the radiation.

