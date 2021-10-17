Coal

China Backtracking?

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

OCTOBER 16, 2021

By Paul Homewood

Signs that China is already backtracking on its climate pledges:

image

China plans to build more coal-fired power plants and has hinted that it will rethink its timetable to slash emissions, in a significant blow to the UK’s ambitions for securing a global agreement on phasing out coal at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.

In a statement after a meeting of Beijing’s National Energy Commission, the Chinese premier, Li Keqiang, stressed the importance of regular energy supply, after swathes of the country were plunged into darkness by rolling blackouts that hit factories and homes.

While China has published plans to reach peak carbon emissions by 2030, the statement hinted that the energy crisis had led the Communist party to rethink the timing of this ambition, with a new “phased timetable and roadmap for peaking carbon emissions”.

China has previously set out plans to be carbon neutral by 2060, with emissions peaking by 2030, a goal analysts say would involve shutting 600 coal-fired power plants. President Xi Jinping has also pledged to stop building coal plants abroad.

“Energy security should be the premise on which a modern energy system is built and and the capacity for energy self-supply should be enhanced,” the statement said.

“Given the predominant place of coal in the country’s energy and resource endowment, it is important to optimise the layout for the coal production capacity, build advanced coal-fired power plants as appropriate in line with development needs, and continue to phase out outdated coal plants in an orderly fashion. Domestic oil and gas exploration will be intensified.”

Beijing’s renewed embrace of coal – apparently at odds with Xi’s state climate ambitions – are likely to cause alarm in the run-up to Cop26.

George Magnus, a research associate at Oxford University’s China Centre and the author of Red Flags: Why Xi’s China Is in Jeopardy, said Beijing had been forced to revise its plans in the face of the reality of economic problems and power outages.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/oct/12/china-coal-fired-plants-uk-cop26-climate-summit-global-phase-out

There is nothing new about the expansion of coal power, which we have known apart for a long time.

But what is significant is the statement from Premier Li Keqiang, which suggests that energy security is now the key objective rather than emissions, and that the promise to peak emissions by 2030 may be rethought.

Reading between the lines, it appears there is a power struggle taking place between Li and President Xi, who is said to be unlikely to turn up in Glasgow. The Telegraph’s Ben Marlow believes this may be because Xi is afraid of a coup if he leaves the country. He is already in trouble on other fronts, such as his autocratic style of government.

As I have commented before, Xi’s promises of peak emissions and carbon neutrality by 2060 are worthless. When he is eventually ousted, as happens to all Chinese leaders, his policies will accompany him into the wilderness.

New leaders will disassociate themselves with his failed agenda, and all of the country’s problems will be blamed on Xi personally. Whatever pledges he may have made to world leaders will mean nothing to his successors.

We  are already seeing how damaging the energy crisis is to China’s economy, regardless of the cause. What is inevitable is that any serious push to phase out coal power will cause immense harm to economic growth and people’s standards of living.

This would in turn be an existential threat to the CCP itself. Li seems to have realised this, and may be positioning himself for a challenge.

Either way, the West can forget about any meaningful concessions from China at COP26.

co2isnotevil
October 17, 2021 10:08 am

China has no intent of destroying their own economy by virtue signaling. Any green lip service they offer is a mirage that serves only to placate climate alarmists.

David Kamakaris
Reply to  co2isnotevil
October 17, 2021 10:14 am

“China has no intent of destroying their own economy by virtue signaling.”

Correct. Their intent is to destroy our economy via our virtue signaling. All they need to do is look good enough to placate the eco-loons so that we continue our downhill slide.

Richard Page
Reply to  David Kamakaris
October 17, 2021 10:37 am

I don’t think they need to do anything at all except sit back and laugh – our home grown econuts will work themselves into a frenzy banning and outlawing every damn thing that they can in an orgy of self-satisfied virtue signalling, taking us and our way of life down the plughole with them.

Gary Pearse
Reply to  co2isnotevil
October 17, 2021 10:30 am

We’ll be seeing many more “carbon neutral” tankers of oil being shipped to China from Angola and elsewhere. That was a China world first! Their next world first will be long contracts for carbon neutral coal. China has come to understand that Western politicians will believe anything China says.

Ron Long
Reply to  co2isnotevil
October 17, 2021 11:22 am

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice shame on me. Fool me many times and my stupidity/alterior motives are displayed.

Shoki Kaneda
October 17, 2021 10:10 am

Was there ever any doubt?

Rich Davis
October 17, 2021 10:12 am

I’ll frankly be shocked if the Chinese do not promise some nonsense that the feckless Western “leaders” pretend is a major breakthrough.

Krishna Gans
October 17, 2021 10:25 am

Out of the text:

“Energy security should be the premise on which a modern energy system is built and and the capacity for energy self-supply should be enhanced,” the statement said.

A nice lesson for some i.a. Europeans 😀

Gregory Woods
Reply to  Krishna Gans
October 17, 2021 10:34 am

and Gringos, too…

Allen Stoner
October 17, 2021 10:32 am

The blackouts are likely planned and are part of their agenda.

Walter Horsting
October 17, 2021 10:35 am

China on a coal Spree: https://e360.yale.edu/features/despite-pledges-to-cut-emissions-china-goes-on-a-coal-spree Lets look at the data and see who is being taken for a sucker:
Here are the number of Coal fired power stations in various countries with the 2nd numbers signifying planned and population size in brackets:

… 4 / …….0….UK…………… .(66,600,000)
….19 / …..60….Philippines … (108,100,000)
….56 / …..93….Turkey ………..(82,000,000)
….58 / …..26….South Korea ….(51,710,000)
….79 / …..24….South Africa … (58,560,000)
….90 / …..45….Japan ………..(126,300,000)
  241 / ……4….US ……………(328,200,000)
…468 / ….27….EU ……………(446,000,000)
…589 / ..446…India ………  (1,366,000,000)
2,363 / 1171…China ……..   (1,398,000,000)
 
China called on rich countries to “pay their debts” on climate change at global talks criticizing developed countries for not doing enough to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide finance to help poor countries do the same. https://www-forbes-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/www.forbes.com/sites/jamesconca/2021/04/23/china-will-lead-the-world-in-nuclear-energy-along-with-all-other-energy-sources-sooner-than-you-think/amp/

michael hart
October 17, 2021 10:39 am

For crying out loud.

China has always made it clear that they intend to do whatever suits them best, in their own time, and to their own agenda. If that means letting delusional Western greenalists think they have either signed-up, or signed-down, to the global warming agenda, then so be it.

Why anyone would expect anything else from the CCP, beats me.

That, for me, is one of the most distressing things. When the CCP and Putin’s gas-rich Russia bending us over an energy barrel appear more rational than what we have to offer, it is a rum bloody do.

David Middleton
October 17, 2021 10:44 am

China is suckering the Western countries. Buy into climate change and once the west has shuttered its economy with this green garbage, China will shout “suckers” and then be the only major economy. The real sad fact is our so-called leaders cannot see this. They are responding to activist groups funded likely be China or other left wing groups like Soros.

Thomas Gasloli
October 17, 2021 10:45 am

It isn’t “backtracking” if you never intended to stick with your promise in the 1st place. And whereas the EU, Britain, Canada, the US, Australia and NZ governments are willing to commit economic suicide, the Chinese are more than willing to take their place. The problem isn’t China “backtracking” the problem is the suicidal stupidity of the first world elites.

Rob_Dawg
October 17, 2021 10:53 am

Then: China doing what was best for China.

Now: China doing what is best for China.

No backtracking.

bonbon
October 17, 2021 11:07 am

¨As I have commented before, Xi’s promises of peak emissions and carbon neutrality by 2060 are worthless. When he is eventually ousted, as happens to all Chinese leaders, his policies will accompany him into the wilderness.¨

Is Mr. Homewood a regime-change artist? NED or CIA, or Soros, anyone?
Wonderful how Brzezinski’s geopolitical blather backfires.

Anyway foreign ¨investors” are getting heart attacks over the Evergrande policy. Suck it up, guys!

