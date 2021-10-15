MedievalWarmPeriod

4 More New Reconstructions Affirm The Medieval Warm Period Was ‘Warmer Than Today’

34 mins ago
Guest Blogger
5 Comments

From The NoTricksZone

By Kenneth Richard on 14. October 2021

From Russia to the Indian Ocean to Antarctica, surface temperatures were much warmer than  they are today during Medieval times.

1. The Eastern Russia region was 1.5°C warmer than now during the Medieval Warm Period. The modern warm-up began centuries ago and temperatures have declined in the last few centuries. Relative sea levels were 1 m higher than now 1,000 years ago.

Nazarova et al., 2021

Image Source: Nazarova et al., 2021

2. Scientists use coral fossil evidence to suggest mean sea surface temperatures (SST) during the Medieval Climate Anomaly were “warmer than today”. At the two Indian Ocean study sites, there has been no obvious SST warming since 1982.

Yudawati Cahyarini et al., 2021

Image Source: Yudawati Cahyarini et al., 2021

3. The modern (1994-2004) surface temperatures in the South China Sea are colder now than any time in the last 6000 years. Except for a brief interval ~500 years ago, SSTs have been consistently 2-4°C warmer than today since the middle Holocene.

Zhou et al., 2021

Image Source: Zhou et al., 2021

4. Modern sea ice extent for Antarctica’s Ross Sea is more extensive today (and temperatures cooler) than nearly any time in 6000 years.  It was warmer with less sea ice 1.6 to 0.7k years ago. Penguin numbers decline with cooling/increased sea ice.

Xu et al., 2021

Image Source: Xu et al., 2021
Tom Halla
October 15, 2021 6:06 am

All of which fanboys for Mann and PAGES will disregard.



John Shewchuk
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 15, 2021 6:15 am

It it gets warm enough, maybe the Vikings will finally be able return to Greenland.



Duane
October 15, 2021 6:09 am

Science will in the end prevail … along with the determination of the People to not be subjugated by the tiny minority of rabid warmunists and their fellow travelers in governments all over the world.



Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Duane
October 15, 2021 6:16 am

But the question is: will there be blood before rationality returns.



M Courtney
October 15, 2021 6:19 am

Relative sea levels were 1 m higher than now 1,000 years ago.

If that’s true then there should be lots of archaeological evidence to support it.



