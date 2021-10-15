Climate Crusader Prince William Slams William Shatner Space Flight

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Grant Griffiths; Anyone who thinks Prince Charles and Prince Harry are the only royal climate hardliners needs to take a closer look at Prince William.

Prince William criticises billionaire space race after William Shatner’s Blue Origin flight The Duke of Cambridge says the focus should be on repairing the Earth, not trying to find “the next place to live”. By Alexa Phillips, news reporter

Thursday 14 October 2021 19:18, UK The Duke of Cambridge has criticised the space race, saying it detracts focus from addressing climate change here on Earth. His comments were made after Star Trek actor William Shatner became the oldest person to reach space and called his trip “the most profound experience”. The 90-year-old blasted off from Texas on a Blue Origin rocket – the space company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. … In an interview ahead of his inaugural Earthshot Prize, the Duke of Cambridge told the BBC: “We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live.“ … Read more: https://news.sky.com/story/prince-william-criticises-billionaire-space-race-after-william-shatners-blue-origin-flight-12433302

In many ways I’m not a fan of Bezos. I don’t like that he gives billions of dollars to climate activists, who in my opinion use that money to exacerbate the misery of millions of people already suffering fuel poverty, by pushing for more high cost green energy. And we all know about the workplace complaints staff employed by Bezos have raised.

However, most people would agree Jeff Bezos’ space achievements are incontrovertibly awesome. So the timing of Prince William’s comments are, at the very least, stunningly out of touch with what most people feel about our childhood hero Captain Kirk of the Starship Enterprise finally making it to space for real.

I have repeatedly read or heard people wishing Prince Charles would step aside for Prince William, on the grounds that they think Prince William is somehow more sensible than his dad.

I believe Prince William optimists are painting their hopes on a blank page. Prince William in my opinion is even worse than his dad. The few occasions Prince William has slipped his minders have in my opinion revealed someone who combines Prince Charles’ eco-whackery with an utterly graceless, mean spirited lack of empathy.

There will be no relief when Prince Charles finally steps aside for the next in line for the British throne.

