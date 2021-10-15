Prince William, By Foreign and Commonwealth Office, CC BY 2.0, link. Jeff Bezos, By Seattle City Council from Seattle - link, CC BY 2.0, link. Actor William Shatner as Star Trek Captain Kirk, By NBC Television - eBay itemphoto frontpublicity release, Public Domain, link
Climate ugliness Opinion

Climate Crusader Prince William Slams William Shatner Space Flight

33 mins ago
Eric Worrall
7 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Grant Griffiths; Anyone who thinks Prince Charles and Prince Harry are the only royal climate hardliners needs to take a closer look at Prince William.

Prince William criticises billionaire space race after William Shatner’s Blue Origin flight

The Duke of Cambridge says the focus should be on repairing the Earth, not trying to find “the next place to live”.

By Alexa Phillips, news reporter 
Thursday 14 October 2021 19:18, UK

The Duke of Cambridge has criticised the space race, saying it detracts focus from addressing climate change here on Earth.

His comments were made after Star Trek actor William Shatner became the oldest person to reach space and called his trip “the most profound experience”.

The 90-year-old blasted off from Texas on a Blue Origin rocket – the space company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

In an interview ahead of his inaugural Earthshot Prize, the Duke of Cambridge told the BBC: “We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live.

Read more: https://news.sky.com/story/prince-william-criticises-billionaire-space-race-after-william-shatners-blue-origin-flight-12433302

In many ways I’m not a fan of Bezos. I don’t like that he gives billions of dollars to climate activists, who in my opinion use that money to exacerbate the misery of millions of people already suffering fuel poverty, by pushing for more high cost green energy. And we all know about the workplace complaints staff employed by Bezos have raised.

However, most people would agree Jeff Bezos’ space achievements are incontrovertibly awesome. So the timing of Prince William’s comments are, at the very least, stunningly out of touch with what most people feel about our childhood hero Captain Kirk of the Starship Enterprise finally making it to space for real.

I have repeatedly read or heard people wishing Prince Charles would step aside for Prince William, on the grounds that they think Prince William is somehow more sensible than his dad.

I believe Prince William optimists are painting their hopes on a blank page. Prince William in my opinion is even worse than his dad. The few occasions Prince William has slipped his minders have in my opinion revealed someone who combines Prince Charles’ eco-whackery with an utterly graceless, mean spirited lack of empathy.

There will be no relief when Prince Charles finally steps aside for the next in line for the British throne.

7 Comments
Krishna Gans
October 15, 2021 2:04 am

PW is an ignorant ldiot

Patrick MJD
October 15, 2021 2:17 am

The prince has lead all his life with unrestricted privilege. Unrestricted travel, numerous properties, vehicles, security, a substantial “carbon footprint” etc etc and he moans about a 90 year old actor going to space? What a moron!

Mark Amey
October 15, 2021 2:18 am

I thought it was absolutely wonderful to see William Shatner lost for words after his first real space flight.

SxyxS
Reply to  Mark Amey
October 15, 2021 2:31 am

You mean all the other flights were not real?
Damned,that’s AGW all over again.
But maybe 55 years after it started there’ll some real AGW event- for 10 minutes and Hansen and Mann can participate.

nicholas tesdorf
October 15, 2021 2:19 am

The Queen could easily live to 105 and see Prince Charles succumb to his white wine and cheese. Prince William, however, could be a more difficult challenge.

Mike Street
October 15, 2021 2:20 am

As a UK republican (i.e. the abolition of the monarchy, not the US political party) I think those who want Charles to ‘step aside’ for William are royalists who don’t actually understand the process they claim to support.

In a monarchy, the next in line gets in. What you, or anyone else, thinks of it is completely irrelevant.

ThinkingScientist
October 15, 2021 2:23 am

They should all step aside for Princess Anne in the short term. The only offspring of Queen Elizabeth who actually talks sense.

