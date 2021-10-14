Where Have All The Disasters Gone?

I read today that the EU is using an estimate of US$68 per tonne of CO 2 emissions for the purported cost of the damages done by CO 2 . This is known by a Newspeak term as the “Social Cost Of Carbon”.

It made me wonder—using this estimate, what is the overall total estimated damage done by humans from emitting CO 2 ?

The answer is $97 TRILLION dollars since 1950.

YIKES! That’s about five times the 2020 US Gross Domestic Product (the value of everything produced in the US during that year).

So I thought I’d take a look at the various largest weather-related disasters. I got the big-disaster data from Wikipedia here and arranged it by type of disaster. All values are in 2020 dollars, that is to say, they’re adjusted for inflation. Here is the result.

DAMAGE (TRILLIONS) DISASTER DROUGHTS $0.116 1988–89 North American drought $0.060 2012–13 North American drought $0.032 1980 United States heat wave $0.003 2017 Montana wildfires $0.21 TOTAL DROUGHTS EUROPEAN WINDSTORMS $0.028 Cyclones Lothar and Martin $0.031 Cyclones Daria, Vivian, and Wiebke $0.013 Cyclone Kyrill $0.007 Cyclone Xynthia $0.008 Cyclone Klaus $0.008 Cyclone Gudrun $0.009 Great Storm of 1987 $0.10 TOTAL EUROPEAN WINDSTORMS FLOODS $0.053 2011 Thailand floods $0.032 2020 China floods $0.028 2002 European floods $0.031 Great Flood of 1993 $0.013 2016 Louisiana floods $0.012 June 2008 Midwest floods $0.007 2013 Alberta floods $0.003 2019 Midwestern U.S. floods $0.18 TOTAL FLOODS HAILSTORMS $0.003 2017 Minneapolis hailstorm $0.002 2017 Denver hailstorm $0.001 2020 Calgary hailstorm $0.01 TOTAL HAILSTORMS SEVERE STORMS $0.003 June 2012 North American derecho $0.012 August 2020 Midwest derecho $0.02 TOTAL SEVERE STORMS TORNADOES $0.012 2011 Super Outbreak $0.006 Tornado outbreak sequence of May 2003 $0.003 2011 Joplin tornado $0.003 Tornado outbreak sequence of May 2019 $0.002 Tornado outbreak of March 6–7, 2017 $0.03 TOTAL TORNADOES TROPICAL CYCLONES $0.167 Hurricane Katrina $0.133 Hurricane Harvey $0.098 Hurricane Maria $0.079 Hurricane Sandy $0.069 Hurricane Irma $0.050 Hurricane Ida $0.046 Hurricane Ike $0.036 Hurricane Wilma $0.051 Hurricane Andrew $0.036 Hurricane Ivan $0.026 Hurricane Michael $0.019 Hurricane Laura $0.025 Hurricane Rita $0.024 Hurricane Charley $0.016 Hurricane Matthew $0.017 Hurricane Irene $0.014 Cyclone Amphan $0.016 Cyclone Nargis $0.012 Typhoon Fitow $0.019 Typhoon Mireille $0.014 Hurricane Frances $0.020 Hurricane Hugo $0.015 Hurricane Georges $0.013 Typhoon Songda $0.013 Tropical Storm Allison $0.010 Hurricane Gustav $0.011 Hurricane Jeanne $0.008 Hurricane Eta $0.008 Hurricane Sally $0.008 Typhoon Rammasun $0.010 Hurricane Floyd $0.008 Typhoon Morakot $0.010 Hurricane Mitch $0.009 Typhoon Prapiroon $0.008 Hurricane Isabel $0.005 Hurricane Dorian $0.008 Typhoon Herb $0.005 Tropical Storm Imelda $0.008 Hurricane Opal $0.005 Typhoon Haiyan $0.006 Cyclone Gonu $0.005 Hurricane Manuel $0.004 Cyclone Yasi $0.006 Hurricane Iniki $0.007 Hurricane Gilbert $0.002 Cyclone Winston $0.002 Typhoon Bopha $0.002 Typhoon Ketsana $0.005 Cyclone Tracy $1.18 TOTAL TROPICAL CYCLONES WINTER STORMS $0.020 February 13–17, 2021 North American winter storm $0.010 1993 Storm of the Century $0.002 2011 Groundhog Day blizzard $0.03 TOTAL WINTER STORMS WILDFIRES $0.072 2019–20 Australian bushfire season $0.025 2018 California wildfires $0.016 October 2017 Northern California wildfires $0.010 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire $0.008 Black Saturday bushfires $0.002 Cedar Fire $0.001 2016 Great Smoky Mountains wildfires $0.001 2011 Slave Lake wildfire $0.14 TOTAL WILDFIRES $1.89 OVERALL TOTAL ($ trillion)

Hmmm … no matter how you slice it, that’s less than two trillion dollars …

Now, to be sure, there must be a variety of smaller disasters that didn’t make the list. So let’s be conservative, and call the disaster total four times that, or $8 trillion dollars.

To check that value, I looked at the EMDAT Disaster Database. It contains no less than 11,654 detailed records of flood, wildfire, drought, storm, and extreme temperature disasters since 1950. The smallest of these had damages of $4.6 million dollars ($0.0000046 trillion). So it’s catching even very small disasters.

In 2020 dollars, the EMDAT database says that the total cost of those disasters since 1950 is about $10 trillion dollars.

So let us make the obviously incorrect and untenable assumption that 100% of those disaster costs are ascribable to the evil influence of CO 2 . It’s obviously not true by an order of magnitude or more, but let’s assume that each and every disaster is all 100% from CO 2 for the purposes of discussion.

And given even that incorrect and wildly exaggerated assumption, the obvious question is … where is the other $87 trillion dollars of purported CO 2 damages from weather-related disasters since 1950?

And it gets much worse if we don’t assume that 100% of the responsibility is due to CO 2 . Suppose we say (still an exaggeration) that 10% of the responsibility comes from CO2. That would mean that we are missing, not $87 trillion in disasters, but $960 trillion in disasters …

(Let me say that this kind of error, of just picking a random goal like “Net-Zero 2050” or just calculating a value for something like the “Social Cost of Carbon” and not testing the result for reasonableness against real-world data, is far too common in the world of climate “science”. I discuss this issue about “Net-Zero 2050” in my post “Bright Green Impossibilities“.)

And to repeat … where are the missing $87 trillion dollars in damages purportedly caused by so-called “climate disasters”?







