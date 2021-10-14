Greta Climate Case Thrown Out by the United Nations

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t ozspeaksup and neo; Greta Thunberg has learned the hard way that UN bureaucrats don’t cut short their lunch breaks for anyone. The United Nations has ruled they cannot hear Great Thunberg’s climate complaint, because she has not gone through the correct procedure.

U.N. panel says it can’t rule on climate case brought by Thunberg By Emma Farge GENEVA, Oct 12 (Reuters) – A U.N. panel said it could not immediately rule on a complaint by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg and others that state inaction on climate change violates children’s rights, adding that they should have taken the case to national courts first. The complaint was filed with the U.N. Committee on the Rights of the Child in 2019 and the 18-member panel has been conducting hearings and deliberating since. The 15 activists, aged between eight and 17 at the time, had argued that France, Turkey, Brazil, Germany and Argentina had known about the risk of climate change for decades but failed to curb their carbon emissions. “I have no doubt this judgment will haunt the committee in the future,” said U.S. petitioner Alexandria Villasenor said of Monday’s judgment. “When the climate disasters are even more severe than they are now, the committee will severely regret not doing the right thing when they had the chance.” … Read more: https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/un-panel-says-it-cant-rule-climate-case-brought-by-greta-thunberg-2021-10-11/

For once the inertia and bureaucracy of the United Nations may be a blessing rather than a curse.

For some reason I while I was laughing I kept thinking of The 12 tasks of Asterisk. One of the tasks Asterisk had to complete, was to obtain the correct paperwork from the place that sends you mad.

Asterisk found a solution to the puzzle, but that was just a cartoon. I doubt the bureaucrats of the United Nations will be so easily defeated.

