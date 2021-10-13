Aussie PM Scott Morrison Brandishes a Lump of Coal in Parliament
Climate Politics

“Which Hospital do you Want to Shut?”: Climate Policy Debate Rages in Australia’s Ruling Coalition

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
22 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The National Party, Australia’s junior ruling coalition partners, have challenged Aussie PM Scott Morrison to identify which cuts to government expenditure he will make, if Australia agrees to shut down our $60 billion per year coal export industry at COP26.

Deputy Speaker warns PM not to blindside Nationals as climate talks heat up

ABC Sunshine Coast / By Owen Jacques
Posted Yesterday at 6:24am

The Deputy Speaker of Australia’s House of Representatives has warned Prime Minister Scott Morrison not to blindside the Nationals party room in an effort to lock in a plan to cut carbon emissions. 

Key points:

  •  Llew O’Brien says he will not back any plan to cut carbon emissions unless it benefits his electorate
  • He warned the PM against trying to pressure the Nationals into supporting such a plan ahead of this month’s major climate summit
  • His Wide Bay electorate includes the Noosa Shire where the council has declared a climate emergency

Mr Morrison is negotiating with the Nationals over how the government plans to meet a net-zero target by 2050, ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow later this month.

‘Which hospital do you want shut?’

Mr O’Brien said if a carbon emissions target put the resources industry at risk it could make those things harder to fund.

“If any agreement is looking at getting rid of those sources of revenue, I would say to those people, ‘Show me where the money is going to come from,’ or ‘Which hospital do you want to close down?’,” he said.

“I would be an irresponsible local member if I was committing to anything without seeing all of the detail and ensuring that anything that we signed up for was going to benefit the people of Wide Bay more than the people of Berlin or Paris or Stockholm.”

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-10-11/llew-obrien-warns-scott-morrison-over-net-zero-2050/100528050

The Nationals have left the door open to an agreement, which I find a little disturbing. Nevertheless, even at this late stage, there is still a very good chance Australia will be the party pooper at the COP26 climate conference, despite Prince Charles telling Australia this is our last chance to save the world.

wazz
October 13, 2021 2:17 pm

There is near nothing the Ozzie Gov will stand up for.

2
Reply
chris pasqualini
October 13, 2021 2:17 pm

“Prince Charles telling Australians, this is our last chance to save the world.”

I remember the pre-internet days of mail order shopping from catalogs that would arrive periodically. If you didn’t order for a while, you would get the next catalog with a message splashed across the cover “Unless we hear from you this will be your last catalog.” Which was followed a few weeks later by “We really don’t want to lose you, but we cannot afford to keep sending you catalogs!”. And so on, each time assuring me that THIS TIME they really, seriously, no kidding meant it. I think about that every time I read someone writing about THIS is our LAST CHANCE TO SAVE THE WORLD.

By the way, Australia, how does it feel to bear the fate of the world on your shoulders? As if you didn’t have enough to worry about with totalitarian dictators taking over your fair land?

10
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  chris pasqualini
October 13, 2021 2:31 pm

Readers Digest?

0
Reply
chris pasqualini
Reply to  HotScot
October 13, 2021 4:13 pm

Yeah, them too.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  chris pasqualini
October 13, 2021 2:33 pm

By the way, Australia, how does it feel to bear the fate of the world on your shoulders?

Its actually kind of funny. The world screaming at us to join the party, then sidling around the back entrance to quietly buy more coal. China losing face caving in and begging Australia for goods. The only worry is if the Nationals buckle and spoil the fun, snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, just as we’re on the verge of winning.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Eric Worrall
6
Reply
Douglas Lampert
Reply to  chris pasqualini
October 13, 2021 3:00 pm

My wife still gets a number of clothing catalogs with such warnings. She comments on how this is her last chance, just like every month for the last few years, every so often.

We also note how there are furniture stores that seem to have had at least one “going out of business” sale every year for the last 20 years.

1
Reply
jtom
Reply to  chris pasqualini
October 13, 2021 3:57 pm

I get amused at emails telling me it is my LAST CHANCE to contribute to a political group or charitable cause. Really? You mean after this 'last chance' you will turn down donations? Something tells me you will always accept free money.

0
Reply
Davidf
Reply to  jtom
October 13, 2021 4:44 pm

I kinda consider it an undertaking to stop pestering me – but they never come through.

0
Reply
HotScot
October 13, 2021 2:30 pm

Glasgow. The hill upon which many dreams have perished.

0
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  HotScot
October 13, 2021 2:37 pm

It’s quite ironic that Glasqow is the anglisized version of its original gaelic name

Britannica says this
Glasgow’s Gaelic name, Glaschu, means “Green Glen.”

Others that it means “Dear Green Place”

Definitly green

2
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
October 13, 2021 3:02 pm

More precisely, Brittonic, or p-Celt, like Brittany or Welsh.
Curiously, Balmoral may be Pictish…

1
Reply
Ben Vorlich
October 13, 2021 2:32 pm

The UK may well face a similar problem in the next few months/

If the upcoming winter season is especially cold, the UK could run out of gas, the boss of an empire which includes gas, oil and refineries has said.
Chair of INEOS Sir Jim Ratcliffe spoke to ITV’s Peston show as regulator Ofgem announced that a further two energy suppliers, unable to withstand soaring gas prices, had gone bust.
When asked whether the UK could potentially run out of gas if there is a sharp winter, Sir Jim said: “Yeah, in which case, what you would do is you’d shut down industry.
“Economically, we’re in a bad place as it is after Covid so you don’t really need to be shutting industry down, and that’s not great for British industry if we’re telling all our customers we can’t supply them.”

https://www.itv.com/news/2021-10-13/uk-could-run-out-of-gas-if-winter-is-especially-cold-energy-boss-warns

3
Reply
bonbon
October 13, 2021 2:47 pm

Not to rain on the parade, be not naive about either the Royal Prerogative (Gough Whitlam’s Dismissal anyone?), nor such things as the Pandora papers recently. 2 European ministers fell with that caper. Check their policies.
Extreme pressure will be brought to bear.
How to counter this onslaught, one may well ask?
Why, it is obvious – go for what cannot be stopped – the BRI, Belt and Road Initiative, with all of Asia involved. Playing the silly Kant Critique game cannot work.

1
Reply
Chris Hanley
October 13, 2021 2:54 pm

Before the last election (2019) Morrison promised that he would not 'take a wrecking ball to the economy' to reduce CO2 emissions as the other main (socialist) party's policies would.
He did not promise not to demolish the economy slowly brick by brick.
He did not promise not to demolish the economy slowly brick by brick.

1
Reply
Mike
October 13, 2021 3:23 pm

trying to pressure the Nationals into supporting such a plan ahead of this month’s major climate summit”

So when are these people going to realize this ”major” summit will be forgotten 2 days after it’s over and everyone will resume their FF consumption just as they did the 25 times before that? This (pledge to net zero) has to be the most transparent case of meaningless lip service in history and yet the number of commenters I hear everyday (even the Murdoch press are on the band wagon for Christ sake!) are completely blind to it and choose to live in fantasy land. If AU decides to truly commit, nuclear power is the only way. Let the the games begin!

2
Reply
Mr.
October 13, 2021 3:36 pm

FFS, Oz puts out 1.4% of the world’s emissions.

If the “climate emergency” was happening to a person, focusing on Oz in the same way would be like paramedics dealing with a quadruple amputation accident by worrying about the zits on the victim’s butt.

2
Reply
Serge Wright
October 13, 2021 3:40 pm

Australia is the only developed country yet to commit to the suicide pack and therefore represent a risk of causing others to back out of the deal, and thus the political pressure is being applied. One interesting point is the level of urgency to get the suicide pack signed now. The level of lies, hyperbole and political pressure is at an all time high, with threats of trade sanctions towards non conforming countries. And, all of this at a time when Europe’s energy supply is in a huge crisis caused by trying to implement the very policy they seek to make mandatory for all developed countries.

The real question is – why the sudden urgency ?. Most likely Prince Charles gave that game away when he said “Last Chance Saloon”. Readers here at WUWT are smart enough to know this is not about the climate, so the UN and global Marxist elites obviously believe this is their one chance to lock in global communism. With COVID and the hard left government in place in the USA, this is probably the one time for them to act.

1
Reply
Harry
October 13, 2021 3:46 pm

I liked this description of John Cook in today’s online news. While the article was another climate crisis beat up they certainly got one thing right.

“Dr Cook is a researcher at Monash University’s Climate Change Communication Research Hub specialising in climate misinformation”

3
Reply
Anon
October 13, 2021 3:56 pm

 ‘Show me where the money is going to come from,’

If this article is correct the money will come from “monetization” (money printing) by all central banks, including Australia’s:

Here is The Hidden $150 Trillion Agenda Behind The “Crusade” Against Climate Change

Why is the net zero lobby is so intent on pushing this green utopia – simple answer: because it provides an endless stream of taxpayer and debt-funded “investments” which in turn need a just as constant degree of debt monetization by central banks.

Drilling down on the absolutely staggering costs, at an estimated $150 trillion over 30 years, boosting funding sources to $5tn a year is equivalent to the entire US tax base, or 3x the COVID-19 stimulus this decade.

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/here-hidden-150-trillion-agenda-behind-crusade-against-climate-change

And now you know why corporations and Wall Street are all behind it… and the tip of the spear will be progressive Democrats who naively believe they are working against corporations and big banks to save the planet.

——–

If I was not an old-school conservationist, and didn’t care about the integrity of science, my mouth would be watering over an opportunity like this… an all out bonanza and free pass to rip up the planet without environmental constraint.

Last edited 43 minutes ago by Anon
0
Reply
jtom
October 13, 2021 4:03 pm

When push comes to shove, the only way a politician can save his career is to protect the present. Let the future, and future politicians, worry about the future.

With the present state of world economies and energy crunch, one hard winter in the northern hemisphere will end this charade.

1
Reply
YallaYPoora Kid
October 13, 2021 4:08 pm

A quick check of the NEM website (National Energy Market) shows that ‘renewable’ energy provided over the last 7 days varies from 15% to 58% of Australia’s total energy so that means fossil fuels supplied from 85% to 42%. The contribution of hydro in the renewable total was about 8% so you can say solar and wind lowest value is 15 – 8 = 7%.

https://opennem.org.au/energy/nem/?range=7d&interval=30m

Given the subsidised investment already in solar and wind just to get to a guaranteed minimum 7% output imagine what it will take to get the total renewable to 100% = no fossil fuels.

Australian mining and pastoralist tycoon Gina Reinhardt is a breath of fresh air (with experience) in the whole consideration of renewable energy. Much more discussion necessary before our government(s) gives a commitment on behalf of the Australian taxpayer.

1
Reply
markl
October 13, 2021 4:13 pm

Reality will win in the end. Virtue signaling will be allowed to continue because it is meaningless, without teeth, and harmless until it gets the populace riled up.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

