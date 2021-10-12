biofuels Ridiculae

Prince Charles’ Climate Friendly Automobile Runs on Fine Wine and Cheese

16 mins ago
Eric Worrall
2 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t fretslider; Prince Charles has triggered global ridicule, after revealing his climate sacrifices include converting his antique Aston Martin to run on fine wine and cheese byproducts.

Prince Charles: I understand climate activists’ anger

By Justin Rowlatt
BBC News climate editor

The Prince of Wales has told the BBC he understands why campaigners from organisations like Extinction Rebellion take to the streets to demand action on climate change.

In the interview at his home in Balmoral, Prince Charles said action such as blocking roads “isn’t helpful”.

But he said he totally understood the “frustration” climate campaigners felt.

And he warned of a “catastrophic” impact if more ambitious action isn’t taken on climate change.

Car powered by cheese and wine 

He was also challenged on his long-standing love of cars, and asked if he was “a bit of a Jeremy Clarkson, a bit of a petrol-head?”

“Well, yes”, the prince acknowledged: “But that was before we knew what the problems were.”   

He said he had converted his favourite vehicle, an Aston Martin he has owned for 51 years, to run on what he described as “surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process”.

His Aston Martin has been modified to run on a fuel called E85 – made up of 85% bioethanol and 15% unleaded petrol.

Bioethanol can be derived from different sources – including in the case of the prince’s car – surplus wine and alcohol extracted from fermented whey.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-58847456

The cost of the Aston Martin conversion must have been astronomical. The big problem with putting ethanol fuels into old automobiles is ethanol is a really good solvent. So if you put ethanol in an automobile which is not designed for ethanol, the fuel lines and plastic or rubber components of the engine start to dissolve. So Prince Charles’ mechanic must have completely stripped the engine, identified components likely to be affected by ethanol, and had replacement components hand made out of materials which are not affected by ethanol.

I wish I was wealthy enough to make those kinds of climate sacrifices.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Patrick MJD
October 12, 2021 10:04 pm

Remember, Chuckie said in March 2009 that we had only 100 months to save the planet. By my calculation we are 50 months past that.

There is no saving the UK when he becomes King.

Last edited 10 minutes ago by Patrick MJD
0
Reply
Streetcred
October 12, 2021 10:07 pm

What he really means is that after consuming copious amounts of fine wine and cheese, just sitting in his car gives him the sensation of going somewhere … albeit in ‘circles’.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Ridiculae

China Invents Carbon-Neutral Oil!

6 days ago
Guest Blogger
Oil and Gas Ridiculae

Business Insider: Abolish Fossil Fuel To Stop Global Warming

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Propaganda Ridiculae

Harvard Gazette Goes Full Big Oil Conspiracy on Climate Change

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

“Insulate Now” Climate Radicals Block Imports of Insulation

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

biofuels Ridiculae

Prince Charles’ Climate Friendly Automobile Runs on Fine Wine and Cheese

16 mins ago
Eric Worrall
Academic Freedom

Peter Ridd Case: Academic Freedom Just Died in Australia

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Attribution

Climate Change Causes EXTREME CALM!

8 hours ago
Charles Rotter
EPA

EPA U.S. Heat Wave, Heat & Cold Death Rate Data Exposes & Destroys Biden & Democrats “Extreme Heat” Propaganda

12 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: