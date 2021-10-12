Climate Attribution

Climate Change Causes EXTREME CALM!

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
59 Comments

A few days ago I tweeted this in response to a tweet from Ryan Maue:

Climate Change causes EXTREME CALM!

Originally tweeted by Charles Rotter (@crotter8) on October 9, 2021.

Here is a more comprehensive take on the subject. Reposted from MasterResource

“Global Stilling” from Global Warming (latest EU/UK energy excuse)

By Robert Bradley Jr. — October 12, 2021

“The explanation of [wind speed anomalies] points to the phenomenon called global stilling and it is related to #climatechange induced warming in the poles.” (Roberta Boscolo, UN World Meteorological Organization, below)

“… we were told not to worry … it would resolve itself, they said, either because wind is usually blowing somewhere, or through the development of electricity storage in giant battery farms. This was plain wrong.” (Matt Ridley, September 20, 2021)

The present UK/EU energy crises, expected to head into the winter, have much to do with forced energy transformation from coal/natural gas to wind/solar. After looking the other way, the mainstream media now recognizes the problem but is offering excuses.

Excuses, excuses. It’s COVID and an economic snap-back that was faster than expected, as well as poorly coordinated international energy planning, states Thomas Friedman in the New York Times. Or it’s just a cost of doing business in the climate emergency: a bump in the road, not overinvestment in dilute, intermittent energies and underinvestment in dense, mineral energies.

Add something else. Someone, somewhere has a brand new theory–and the cause of the global energy crisis is … you and me via the human influence on climate. Global warming for global stillness….

Surprising? Not really. The human influence on climate is all bad things, after all. (Anthropogenic benefits? That’s politically incorrect, relegated to the sidelines.)

———————————-

Add to our sins global stillness, which is responsible for the lower-than-expected wind output of northern Europe and is allegedly caused by global warming. A consulting firm, Vortex, calculated that up to 15 percent less wind on average was occurring. (Never mind that other studies point toward the opposite, so “Wind Speeds Drop as They Speed Up!“)

Roberta Boscolo, Lead of Climate & Energy, UN World Meteorological Organization, stated:

Great coverage of Financial Times on the wind speed anomalies that affected #windpower generation in Europe. According to @vortex (https://lnkd.in/dsGt8Fb7) the wind strength across northern Europe was 15% less on average since the beginning of 2021. The explanation of this trend points to the phenomenon called global stilling and it is related to #climatechange induced warming in the poles.

An article in the Financial Times (paywall), “Europe’s electricity generation from wind blown off course,” pushed this narrative.

On LinkedIn, where you can actually debate climate science issues, some comments raised some questions to one Stilling post.

“Of course, more hurricanes and cyclones from climate change, but also less wind because climate change. Completely logical.” (Geoff Cruickshank)

“Climate change the great explainer for everything. All of a sudden we have this global shortage of energy yet 2 years ago the papers were full of oil and gas consumption falling due to energy efficiencies, renewable capacity increasing, nuclear, electric cars, hybrids etc, all softening demand. Two yrs ago the price of renewable energy stocks like Vestas, Hylion, Siemens price going through the roof and barrel of oil on the floor. Now renewables share prices getting hammered…. ” (Michael Desmond)

“Having priced and structured many derivatives on wind speed, a monthly average windspeed 15% lower than average is not that big and will happen sometimes…. In terms of wind stilling causing these low speeds this year it may have had an impact, however it will be dwarfed by the volatility in the wind speed that is usually there.” (Antony Stace)

“One possible explanation is that we always underestimate the range of natural variability. “Since records began” , “in living memory” are pretty irrelevant when establishing a realistic base-line and ranges. Maybe, just maybe, periods of calm are normal, if not frequent or typical….” (Richard Norris)

And of course I had to chime in:

Climate change lost my homework.

We live in a crazy world where emotions and agenda drive climate science, at least in the telling. The experts are getting edgy and concerned; will midcourse corrections be made?

59 Comments
Chaswarnertoo
October 12, 2021 2:09 pm

CO2. Is there nothing it can’t do? Why can we not have cheap, reliable energy? What is wrong with our ‘beloved leaders’?

Bryan A
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
October 12, 2021 3:06 pm

So is it Global Stilling from CC?
Or is it Global Stilling from Wind Turbine Perturbations? Wind Shadow
Or have we simply reached Peak Wind??
I know we have yet to reach Peak Stupidity though the Idiocracy are certainly charging forward

Felix
Reply to  Bryan A
October 12, 2021 3:23 pm

Travel restrictions have reduced the number of airplane flights, which contribute in several ways:

  • Less jet exhaust and propwash to help the winds along.
  • Less skin drag pulling winds along.
  • Less downwash from all that lift mixing up the atmosphere.

Don’t forget reduced ship movements, what with all those big container ships waiting at ports. They all helped push winds along too, along with creating sea currents. The Gulf Stream was named for its bigger pusher, all those Gulf Oil tankers heading north deeply laden and pushing / pulling all that water with them, heading back south lightly laden and riding high, contributing less to the ocean currents and more to atmospheric winds.

This is well-known.

Rick C
Reply to  Bryan A
October 12, 2021 4:20 pm

It’s more frequent and extreme global stilling as predicted by the climate models and is indisputable evidence of anthropogenic climate change because of SUVs and chainsaws. Everyone knows that.

MarkW
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
October 12, 2021 3:50 pm

How long till griff assures us that the fault lies with natural gas plants that weren’t able to ramp up enough to cover the wind mills shutting down.

Ed Reid
October 12, 2021 2:11 pm

Fossil and nuclear generation cannot be reliably replaced by intermittent renewables. They can only be reliably replaced by massive grid-scale storage.
There may come a day when grid=scale storage is more cost-effective than fossil and nuclear generation, but that day is not today, or any time soon.
Growing renewable generation is increasing the real cost of the required conventional backup, but will do the same to the real cost of grid-scale storage as well.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Ed Reid
October 12, 2021 2:33 pm

Suddenly Nuclear Energy is popular

The global energy crisis is squeezing the green religion to its logical endpoint. As long as we pretend “carbon” is pollution, the only way out of the maze for badgered politicians is nuclear power. The renewables industry may have thought that beating us over the head with climate propaganda was going to make renewables dominant and profitable, but it may just push everyone into nukes instead.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Krishna Gans
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Krishna Gans
October 12, 2021 2:53 pm

I forgot to higlight that out of the article 😀

Public support for nuclear energy rose 17 percentage points in France. “I do not want our country to lose its energy sovereignty under the pretext of an absurd energy transition copied from Germany,” said a conservative French presidential candidate seeking to defeat Macron.

E. Schaffer
October 12, 2021 2:11 pm

Sure climate models would have predicted “extreme calm”, as they are spot on with everything. But then.. why did they not account for it?

J Mac
October 12, 2021 2:13 pm

Remain calm. We are not having a ‘climate’ crisis. We are having an unreliable energy crisis created by junk science fronting for socialist politics.

Vuk
October 12, 2021 2:14 pm

In a minute Griffo will tell us there is 6% more ‘climate change stilling’ now than 30 years ago, so there!

Derg
Reply to  Vuk
October 12, 2021 4:27 pm

BigOil will be along soon to tell you that you are not worthy of living

Rich Lambert
October 12, 2021 2:15 pm

“Tolerance will reach such a level that intelligent people will be banned from thinking so as not to offend imbeciles.” Dostoevsky

BobM
Reply to  Rich Lambert
October 12, 2021 3:28 pm

Intolerance.

MarkW
Reply to  Rich Lambert
October 12, 2021 3:54 pm

Handicapper General

Tom Halla
October 12, 2021 2:18 pm

The basic principle is that whenever something adverse happens, CO2 is responsible. Warming, cooling, droughts, floods, wind or no wind.
Gaia is annoyed!

gbaikie
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 12, 2021 3:16 pm

Does Gaia have a soul, or is it, souless like all Lefties.

mark from the midwest
Reply to  gbaikie
October 12, 2021 3:38 pm

Gaia has a sense of humor, and I think that goes along with a soul

MarkW
Reply to  mark from the midwest
October 12, 2021 3:56 pm

Lord knows, few if any liberals have a sense of humor.

Scissor
Reply to  mark from the midwest
October 12, 2021 4:16 pm

True fact, Gaia’s husband is Uranus. Let’s Go Brandon!

Derg
Reply to  Scissor
October 12, 2021 4:28 pm

#FJB

Chris Hanley
October 12, 2021 2:21 pm

‘Global stilling’ is beyond absurd, it’s becoming unintentional self-parody, it’s burlesque.

mark from the midwest
Reply to  Chris Hanley
October 12, 2021 3:39 pm

That’s why many of the regular visitors to this site are long on popcorn futures

n.n
October 12, 2021 2:22 pm

Climate stasis marks the cooling… warming… before the change is evidence of the Humpty Dumpty effect.

Richard Page
October 12, 2021 2:31 pm

If ‘man-made climate change’ causes ‘global stilling’ then wind turbines are entirely the worst energy source to be using aren’t they? If the climate enthusiasts are correct (gawd ‘elp us) then we should be ripping those things out and going for an energy source that works during the ‘global stilling’.

J Mac
Reply to  Richard Page
October 12, 2021 2:41 pm

An effective counter argument! +10!

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Richard Page
October 12, 2021 2:54 pm

Well, if “global stilling” is a problem, just reverse the current in the windmills and make the needed wind.

Opus
October 12, 2021 2:33 pm

What about all those windmills stealing energy from the atmosphere?

Rud Istvan
October 12, 2021 2:35 pm

A little ridicule is in order.
Now that we ‘know’ global warming causes global stilling, UK and Germany will surely back off on their wind initiatives. Since now the global stilling science is for sure settled cause the climate scientists said so. Cause the Arctic warmed thanks to polar amplification, which is why it now has more summer ice (and polar bears) than before.
Climate science at its finest. Cause MSM said so.

Bryan A
Reply to  Rud Istvan
October 12, 2021 3:08 pm

Global warming is caused by the MSM

Nick Schroeder
October 12, 2021 2:39 pm

LinkedIn suspended my account for three weeks while they investigated whether CDC was a valid source of data on my C-19 comments.
When I vowed to behave myself they lifted the suspension and I promptly erased my ten year old account.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
October 12, 2021 2:57 pm

If more people did that, you cn bet they’d soon change their tune … no more cancellations, fact checking and censorship.

Bryan A
Reply to  Rory Forbes
October 12, 2021 3:09 pm

I may just open a Farcebook account just so I can close it

Robert of Texas
Reply to  Bryan A
October 12, 2021 3:57 pm

Be sure to post something offensive to them first.

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
October 12, 2021 3:54 pm

Boycott all things Google, LinkedIn, GMail, etc.

richard
October 12, 2021 2:40 pm

ain’t life grand –
UK wind power potential could fall by 10% by 2100 because …
https://www.carbonbrief.org › uk-wind-power-potential…
11 Dec 2017 — The results show that climate change is likely to dampen winds in countries across the northern hemisphere in the coming decades. In central US, …

Global warming will boost UK wind power, study suggestshttps://www.independent.co.uk › Climate › News

17 May 2018 — Scientists estimate a rise of 1.5C could see a 10 per cent increase in UK onshore wind energy generation.

ResourceGuy
October 12, 2021 2:43 pm

Does this amount to testing the limits of absurdity by the already absurd?

ResourceGuy
October 12, 2021 2:45 pm

I think this one is centered on the UK voters and COP26 participants.

ResourceGuy
October 12, 2021 2:45 pm

Can it be knighted by the Queen as well?

Bryan A
Reply to  ResourceGuy
October 12, 2021 3:10 pm

I dunno but you could Beclown it

ResourceGuy
October 12, 2021 2:46 pm

Simon says be still. Now freak out. They didn’t say Simon says.

ResourceGuy
October 12, 2021 2:48 pm

Is “stilling” the first observed sign of cooling?

gbaikie
Reply to  ResourceGuy
October 12, 2021 3:26 pm

Well, it hasn’t been warming for last few years. But cooling should cause severe wind events, rather than calm weather.
So if we get any cooling the wind mills should be being ripped off their foundations.
It seems it’s just weather and having a lot idiots.

Walter Sobchak
October 12, 2021 2:53 pm

It is not the Great Stillness. It is the Great Silliness.

Rory Forbes
October 12, 2021 3:03 pm

Simple solution … just reverse the current on them big whirligigs and get that wind blowing again.

Chris Hanley
October 12, 2021 3:12 pm

More windmills built means more concrete steel cast iron and plastic produced by fossil fuel energy that means more stilling that means more windmills must be built to compensate for stilling which means more more concrete steel and plastic and so on.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Chris Hanley
Mike Haseler (aka Scottish Sceptic)
October 12, 2021 3:13 pm

I read recently that Totalitarian states are ones that use people’s fear (of climate) and their control over the media, to effectively brainwash the people and turn them into sycophantic supporters. And in that state, of near hypnosis, rational argument no longer works.

DocSiders
October 12, 2021 3:16 pm

It’s perfectly consistent with “SCIENCE” that adding 100 Hiroshimas an hour (pick your absurd time interval) into the Climate System would naturally result in less kinetic energy being imparted into air masses.

BobM
October 12, 2021 3:34 pm

Just wait. Next thing, global warming will start making nights longer than days.

Robert of Texas
Reply to  BobM
October 12, 2021 4:00 pm

Global warming is already causing most U.S. clocks to be reset to one hour earlier…computer models project it will occur by November 7, 2021, 2:00:00 am. This is all CO2’s fault!

Robert of Texas
October 12, 2021 3:56 pm

Hmm, when a fossil fuel driller sinks a hole and it’s barren, it’s a mistake with their projections and science – they update their maps and tweak the computers that predict such things. They go on to make a profit somewhere else.

When a wind turbine farm is built and fails to produce reliable energy, it’s climate change and NOTHING is learned. They keep wasting money and putting lives at risk.

pochas94
October 12, 2021 4:05 pm

Sure glad it doesn’t cause more hurricanes.

MARTIN BRUMBY
October 12, 2021 4:06 pm

Whirligig speed of rotation must be proportional to wind speed.

I don’t know the actual relationship, but I recall that energy produced is allegedly related to the fourth power of rotational speed. Which is why the British Bullshit Corporation’s latest canard (every rotation of a turbine powers a house for a full day) is blatant nonsense.

With low wind speeds a turbine might only rotate a few times a day.

But if the ‘fourth power’ relationship holds, a 15% average wind speed drop will give you just 52% of average power output.

Wonderful.

It doesn't add up...
Reply to  MARTIN BRUMBY
October 12, 2021 4:21 pm

The formula for the maximum power theoretically available from a wind turbine is

P= 16/27(AρV^3) where A is the swept area, ρ is the density of the air (which varies with temperature, pressure and humidity primarily) and V is the velocity of the wind. Practical performance tends to fall somewhat short of that ideal. This is a typical curve, based on “standard” air density of 1.225 kg/M^3

https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/GqyyC/1/

It doesn't add up...
October 12, 2021 4:09 pm

The Peter Ridd case result should be out any time now.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/peter-ridd-legal-action-fund-2019

Mike Jonas
Editor
October 12, 2021 4:28 pm

“will midcourse corrections be made?”

The natural answer is h*ll no, they will just keep going with the “climate change causes everything” meme. Let’s face it, it is easy to argue that global warming causes more intense tropical storms, and these suck the wind out of the non-tropics. If that’s not the pattern being observed, you just change the narrative.

But another thought has recently occurred to me: The promoters if the “climate change” panic did so for reasons which included getting even wealthier from government subsidies and mandates for renewable energy. The smart ones among them (they may be evil but they are smart) will be noticing the electricity ststems of California, Germany, Britain, etc nearing collapse, and they may well now quietly dispose of their assets to late-comers, then short sell them and start a new narrative. In other words, a classic pump-and-dump.

The authoritarian politicians riding on the coat-tails of “climate change” obvioysly don’t think it’s a pump-and-dump. Late-comers never do.

OK, maybe it’s just wishful thinking, but it is an interesting thought.

PS. I first keyed incorrectly on my phone: pimp-and-dimp. Maybe I should have left it that way. (Urban dictionary – dimp: Dimp is used when an idea, so dumb, that you just don’t want to bother replying. [Their grammar not mine]).

Jim Veenbaas
October 12, 2021 4:37 pm

If global stilling is a thing, what’s the point building wind turbines? The mental gymnastics is impressive though.

It doesn't add up...
October 12, 2021 4:38 pm

I see that sadly Peter Ridd lost his case in the Australian High Court.

Tom Abbott
October 12, 2021 4:47 pm

From the article: ““Of course, more hurricanes and cyclones from climate change, but also less wind because climate change. Completely logical.” (Geoff Cruickshank)”

I think that sums it up nicely.

Here’s another way to put it: Alarmists Cognitive Dissonance.

