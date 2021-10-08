220px-Donald_Sutherland_bodysnatchers_scream.jpg
Climate Communications

Google Demonetizes Websites Which Contradict Their Climate Narrative

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
33 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to The Register, Google’s advertisers have demanded their ads not be shown on pages which dispute the climate emergency.

Motivated by commerce, not conscience, Google bans ads for climate change consensus contradictors

Publishers won’t get ads, advertisers won’t get a voice, nobody will be spared weeks of tedious culture wars

Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor
Fri 8 Oct 2021 // 02:51 UTC

Google has decided not to run any ads alongside content that “contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change”.

The decision impacts YouTube, advertisers, and publishers. It appears to be primarily a matter of commerce, rather than conscience: the adtech strangler vine has framed the decision as a change to its ads and monetization policy.

“In recent years, we’ve heard directly from a growing number of our advertising and publisher partners who have expressed concerns about ads that run alongside or promote inaccurate claims about climate change,” states Google’s missive. “Advertisers simply don’t want their ads to appear next to this content. And publishers and creators don’t want ads promoting these claims to appear on their pages or videos.”

Hence the new policy, which will bar ads appearing on content that suggests climate change is a hoax, scam, or denies that human activity contributes. Ads suggesting any of the above will also be banned.

Read more: https://www.theregister.com/2021/10/08/google_climate_change/

I’m not sure I believe Google’s explanation.

If they were taking care of commercial customers who don’t want their ads to appear next to climate skeptic stories, they could have just added a checkbox to their ad management console, protected clients who were sensitive about appearing next to climate skeptics, while retaining revenue from what are frequently very popular stories.

In my opinion, banning specifically climate skeptic content could be an attempt to commercially coerce Fox News, Breitbart, and other websites to avoid printing stories which Google doesn’t like – an attempt by Google to use their financial leverage to exert editorial influence over websites read by people who are open to skeptic narratives.

33 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Spetzer86
October 8, 2021 10:04 am

Nothing like the iron bar of censorship to make everyone confident they aren’t being lied to. /sarc

Dave Yaussy
Reply to  Spetzer86
October 8, 2021 11:29 am

Is content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change similar to content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the origin of Covid 19? As I recall, at the start of the pandemic there was a strong tendency on social media to shut down any suggestions that the pandemic started in a Wuhan lab.

And no, please don’t take this as an opportunity to sidetrack into Covid disputes. My point is that censors inhibit true scientific inquiry and the spread of truth; I’m not opining at all on where the disease originated.

Tom Halla
October 8, 2021 10:09 am

I would suggest it is some degree of sucking up to leftist politicians by Google, as with the Hunter Biden laptop suppression.
Of course, Google’s own employees and management are fairly far left themselves, so they see nothing wrong with sucking up.

Kenji
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 8, 2021 10:40 am

… extremely far left … outright communist strong man totalitarians

there, I fixed it for you. That bit about Google employees

ResourceGuy
October 8, 2021 10:12 am

Well-established advocacy science doctrinaire wins again. How far off do climate models need to be to send a wake up call? I fear prediction accuracy is not the point in this social climate. The Climate Taliban are shutting you down–remain in your homes.

Dave Fair
October 8, 2021 10:15 am

Just more “the Left always pushes too far.” Google is (inadvertently?) courting government regulation.

MarkW
Reply to  Dave Fair
October 8, 2021 10:48 am

Don’t need government regulation, just remove the government protections against private lawsuits.

ResourceGuy
October 8, 2021 10:15 am

When is the next big political fundraising party at Google?

Bryan A
October 8, 2021 10:17 am

This is FANTASTIC NEWS… now I will finally get to peruse the internet without any of those annoying Google Ads popping up out of nowhere

MJB
Reply to  Bryan A
October 8, 2021 11:14 am

I don’t mind the ads so much, when applied in reasonable measure, as a tiny portion of the revenue goes to helping the content creator keep the lights on.

Cheshire Red
October 8, 2021 10:18 am

Just about every product in history draws customers from every social, religious, cultural, age and economic demographic. I don’t recall too many advertisers explicitly saying they don’t want customers from a particular group before.

This is blatant censorship by Big Tech’.

To put it in their own language, it’s prejudicial discrimination based on legitimate, legally-held opinions. How can this be any different to discrimination based on any other protected characteristic?

Section 230 must go, and fast.

Rockphed
October 8, 2021 10:21 am

Well, what did you expect the monopolists at Google to do once they were comfortable in their monopoly. Too bad their aren’t any other ad service companies around. I am confident they could make a mint just by offering their services where Google refuses to go.

n.n
October 8, 2021 10:32 am

Last edited 55 minutes ago by n.n
whiten
Reply to  n.n
October 8, 2021 10:57 am

Still, n.n,
got to contemplate and consider the premise of mercy given,
even in the case of the Google insane politburo.

Humain, is not it!!!

richard
October 8, 2021 10:32 am

Surely this just pushes more people away from Google.

Farmer Ch E retired
Reply to  richard
October 8, 2021 11:10 am

Go Duck Duck Go!!!

ResourceGuy
October 8, 2021 10:33 am

I wonder how they are doing in that alternate reality where the internet was invented in the early 1930s with the America First organization and Lindbergh making their naïve cases online with donations from the Kennedys for peace and support from big tech industrialists.

Malcolm latarche
October 8, 2021 10:43 am

Does Google really need to advertise? Almost certainly anyone who is not using google is doing so as an informed choice.

MarkW
October 8, 2021 10:47 am

Wouldn’t surprise me if a small number of advertisers have made such a request.
It is Google who has made the decision to force this change onto all advertisers.

As this continues, advertisers will start deciding that they can’t make money only advertising on those sites that meet Google’s purity standards.

Paul Buckingham
October 8, 2021 10:47 am

This news appeared in the ‘Independent’ (a joke in itself), with supporting statement from Unilever and two activists pretending to be advertising standards agents, so I have requested the immediate burden of proof from all named parties in the form of the scientific method and/or evidence of the closure problem for models. If they are unable (we know the answer) then they must issue a wide public apology. This must also include refrain from use of the pejorative ‘climate denier’, due to their science denial, and further acceptance of their actual physical harm due to 1.5 million per year dying from energy denial and energy poverty policies specifically as a result of this kind of unsubstantiated ideology, which by their own standards would be a hate crime. The request for response has also been sent to the legal team of YouTube. Let’s see what happens 🙂

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Paul Buckingham
October 8, 2021 10:51 am

Nothing will happen.
Beside the fact the police may have a deeper look at your activities.

Last edited 26 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
Pamela Matlack-Klein
October 8, 2021 10:53 am

I would be very surprised if it was true that advertisers don’t want the business of climate skeptics. That is a seriously flawed business model and if that is their attitude then they can do without my business. I have always believed that one’s politics is not something one wears on one’s sleeve if one wishes to be successful. Refusing to do business with people who don’t share your political views is a short cut to bankruptcy.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
October 8, 2021 11:14 am

Of course they will turn their backs on income for the sake of their conscience! However, if they are publicly held companies that sell stock with the expectation of maximizing profit for their shareholders, then they may be open to being sued for not properly exercising their fiduciary responsibility!

TonyG
October 8, 2021 10:56 am

Just another one of a long list of efforts to deplatform and/or defund unapproved ideas. You can see the same with MyPillow, the boycotts of Fox advertisers, etc.

Just more division until there are two separate economies, two separate nations both occupying the same space, which is untenable.

SxyxS
October 8, 2021 10:57 am

The only “advertisers” who demanded this were the billionaires who control Biden.

Just another part of the Fabian strategy that was decided already years ago at a Bilderberg meeting and a disguised social credit score.
This was as “authentic ” as it was a coincidence that Alex Jones was banned by several different mega tech corporations on the very same day.

The average advertiser does not give a shit who buys their products (
People like Zuckerberg would kiss the devils butt,rape 10 children on Epstein Island and sell their soul twice to increase profit.

This was a top down order to protect their narrative / prostitutes etc.

Similar thing happened with Hunter Bidens sextape and laptop.
A megascandal that would have generated billions in advertising for msm and social media, but they got the order to protect zombie joe.
Even Glen Greenwald was not allowed to write about the topic in his own company though he had editorial autonomy.

Similar thing happened with Seymour Hersh when he exposed Obamas conspiracy with the turks to bomb Syria which is for sure a bigger scandal than 10 watergates.
All of them refused to print his article

Same thing happened 2015 when Amy Rohbach already exposed Epstein.
She was shut down by the CNN Boss.
This was the biggest of all scandals.
An ugly,disgusting guy who went from nobody to millionaire
opens up a child brothel for the Hollywood Stars,top CEO ‘ s(Bill Gates)top politicians (Bill Gates)and top aristocracy (Prince Andrew) and has an MSM billionaires daughter as pimp (g. Maxwell) – that’s 10000 bigger than the scandal of miss Humidora Lewinsky,yet the story got buried for 2 more years.

Protecting pedophiles,warmongers and crackheads and spreading 2 years of misinformation about russian collusion = everything is fine.
Denying vaccine and climate = you monster.

Ron Long
Reply to  SxyxS
October 8, 2021 11:28 am

Do you mean “Bill Clinton” for “top politician”?

Peta of Newark
October 8, 2021 11:00 am

Is this what they wanted, coz they certainly got it..
(Hope the picture shows up)

Mad Max comes to England’s #1 premier Main Road, in the centre of England = an overnight lorry-park (layby) on the southbound A1 in North Notts earlier today

While, and I know for fact, there are some goodly number of little oil wells chugging gently away within 5 miles of that spot. (There are 3 that I know of within as many miles of my house)
Hidden in clumps of trees and guarded by ‘instant response’ CCTV and jungles of razor wire.

Do we imagine Boris is pleased with his work…..

Fuel Theft A1 08 Oct 21.JPG
Alex
October 8, 2021 11:01 am

Why not? The are monopoly. They can do whatever they want.
There is no competition

Phil
October 8, 2021 11:07 am

This is the digital equivalent of the Nazi book burnings. If you don’t learn the lessons of history, you are condemned to repeat them.

Kevin
October 8, 2021 11:08 am

Corporations are legal creatures of the state. They are largely dependent on the expansion of credit by the central bank. They will support state policies as long as it does not affect profits too adversely.

John Bell
October 8, 2021 11:20 am

DANG! I hope someday there will be some kind of revenge for all this censorship, but of course it is a private platform.

John Boland
October 8, 2021 11:23 am

I am with the author on this one. There is no way advertisers are telling google they don’t want their adds run with climate skeptical content. BS. Those advertisers who do want the skeptical eyeballs will just shift to the alternate sites…all is good. Freedom will win eventually, I hope.

Mark Gobell
October 8, 2021 11:26 am

It’s not just climate sites they are demonetising …

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/10/lew-rockwell/lets-smash-google-censorship/

MG

