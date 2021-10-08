Climate News

Friday Cheerfulness

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
7 Comments

From Josh

www.cartoonsbyjosh.com

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Alastair Brickell
October 8, 2021 2:02 pm

Thanks Josh…another good one!

2
Reply
John Shewchuk
October 8, 2021 2:15 pm

Good one. Reminds me of the shirt I recently bought, which says “I love CO2” which I wear when I give local weather & climate talks.

3
Reply
Krishna Gans
October 8, 2021 2:21 pm

Clintel proposes a new way to analyze climate data
In his lengthy video presentation, CLINTEL President Guus Berkhout proposes creation of a new analytical facility — the Laboratory of Climate Imaging, Int. — to look at climate data in a new way. He calls it “Climate Imaging”, but it is not about pictures. It is a combination of data mapping, transformation and visualization. He also uses the additive Int to make clear that LCI is not an Intergovernmental, but an International organization.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Krishna Gans
0
Reply
Nudge
October 8, 2021 2:31 pm

Where can I get the T-shirt?

1
Reply
ATheoK
October 8, 2021 2:37 pm

That’s not funny… That is whole heartedly righteous!

Another one hit out of the park Josh!! Thank you!

1
Reply
2hotel9
October 8, 2021 2:38 pm

Need to make these as stickers, then get kids to stick them up all over the place. Make it a “rebel against authority” thing.

1
Reply
John Hedinger
October 8, 2021 3:16 pm

Invisible to the human eye while beautiful at the same time.

Tricksey that CO2 molecule!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Antarctic Ice Mass Climate News

Antarctic Ice Mass — Alternate Sources

2 days ago
Kip Hansen
Climate News

Energy and Environmental Review: October 4, 2021

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

Heat Wave Versus Cold Wave Deaths in The U.S. and the Pacific Northwest

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
censorship Climate Communications Climate News Gavin Schmidt

Facebook Fact Checkers Just Censored Peer Reviewed Science

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate News

Friday Cheerfulness

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Communications

Google Demonetizes Websites Which Contradict Their Climate Narrative

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Polar Bears Sea ice

Alaska polar bear researchers claim poor sea ice limited spring field work in 2021 more than 2019

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

Guardian: UK Industry Facing Climate Policy Winter Shutdown

17 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: