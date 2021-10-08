From Josh
Friday Cheerfulness
From Josh
October 8, 2021 2:21 pm
Clintel proposes a new way to analyze climate data
In his lengthy video presentation, CLINTEL President Guus Berkhout proposes creation of a new analytical facility — the Laboratory of Climate Imaging, Int. — to look at climate data in a new way. He calls it “Climate Imaging”, but it is not about pictures. It is a combination of data mapping, transformation and visualization. He also uses the additive Int to make clear that LCI is not an Intergovernmental, but an International organization.
Last edited 1 hour ago by Krishna Gans