The Ant and the Grasshopper
Oil and Gas

Japan Stocking Fossil Fuels for Winter (part of global pattern)

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
24 Comments

From MasterResource

By Vijay Jayaraj — October 5, 2021

“On-the-ground weather forecasts contradict the narrative that winters will be milder…. False climate forecasts can lead to chaos due to unpreparedness.”

Right in the midst of a global political effort to reduce fossil fuel consumption, Japan is set to increase its fossil fuel use and imports as an expected colder-than-normal winter approaches.

The country’s meteorological department recently released its weather outlook for the upcoming winter, which expects that most regions will experience either 30-year-average or below average temperatures between December and February.

Climate Narrative vs. Energy Reality

Blind belief in the global warming narrative can catch nations off guard, risking severe energy crises due to unpreparedness. There is an old axiom that says, “Measure twice, cut once.” It reiterates the need for careful planning before embarking on a task. Doing so saves time and energy and prevents mistakes.

The axiom is extremely relevant in energy policy planning. With the ascendancy of the climate global warming narrative, many nations are susceptible to believing climate-model projections that may not reflect real climate, much less actual weather patterns.

On-the-ground weather forecasts contradict the narrative that winters will be milder. A Washington Post article read, “Winters are Shrinking.” Environmental Defense Fund claimed, “Winters are warmer” and “cold streaks are rarer.”

Such false climate forecasts can lead to chaos due to unpreparedness. Texas got suckered into this belief, making the great freeze of February 2021 shocking.

Japan, an energy-intensive country, is one such country where warmer world–milder winters can cause significant disruptions to energy planning. But this country is wise enough not to get caught in this global propaganda. It is aware of the importance of trusting regional weather patterns.

Fossil Fuels Deliver

Fossil fuels are the preferred energy source in many countries for tough winter conditions as they are the only dependable and affordable fuel source—alongside nuclear—in cold and snowy conditions.

Wind turbines work only in certain geographical regions and in certain months when wind speed is optimum. But in cold weather, they are not reliable. According to the government of Canada,

the operation of wind turbines in a cold climate such as Canada’s involves additional challenges not present in warmer locations, such as: Accumulation of ice on wind turbine blades resulting in reduced power output and increased rotor loads; Cold weather shutdown to prevent equipment failure; and Limited or reduced access for maintenance activities.

For these reasons countries like China and Japan depend heavily on coal, natural gas, and oil, instead of the highly unreliable wind and solar. The Japanese authorities know they cannot leave millions to freeze in the cold and have decided to stock up enough fossil fuels to sustain during the winter. S&P Global notes, “Japan’s demand for coal, LNG, crude and fuel oil for power generation as well as city gas and kerosene for heating was robust in January as a result of severe cold spells.” The scenario is likely to repeat this year.

Other Countries Too

Winter energy crises across are of great concern the world over. The Japanese are very close to China, a country which in recent years has experienced severe energy shortages during winters due to its reluctance to increase coal consumption. A partial coal ban in northern provinces caused severe winter heating problems in recent years.

This year, news agencies in China predict widespread power blackouts in more than a dozen provinces as the country is critically short of coal and some power plants have stopped producing coal power due to high coal prices.

Japan, which has a bird’s eye view, is aware of the power shortage in China. So, to avoid similar situation at home, Japan will not restrict the use of coal, natural gas and oil during winter months.

The demand for oil and gas is not just in Japan. The UK, too, is highly reliant on imported natural gas for winter heating needs, and analysts have urged the country to secure its resources before winter induces a power demand surge.

“If the winter is actually cold, my concern is we will not have enough gas for use for heating in parts of Europe. … it won’t only be a recessionary value, it will affect the ability to provide gas for heating. It touches everybody’s lives,” said Amos Hochstein, the US State Department’s senior adviser for energy security.

The Future is Now

The combined rise in demand for fossil fuels from Europe, China, India, Vietnam, and Japan has led to an increase in coal and natural gas prices. Investors see a “natural-gas crunch spilling into crude market, lifting oil prices.” OPEC, in its newly released World Oil Outlook 2045, observes that “oil will be leading energy source for decades (at least until 2045) as crude reaches 3-year highs.”

The demand for fossil fuels and the sharp increase in fossil fuels prices indicate that these energy fuels still dominate the global energy sector. The winter rush for fossil fuels also confirms their effectiveness in delivering reliable energy during cold weather.

COP26 planners, are you listening?

———————————–

Vijay Jayaraj (M.Sc., Environmental Science, University of East Anglia, England), is a Research Contributor for the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation and resides in Bengaluru, India. His previous posts at MasterResource can be found here.

24 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Leo Smith
October 6, 2021 2:25 am

With luck CO26 will end up in a power cut under severe snowfall,
and the attendees will all freeze to death.

Alba
Reply to  Leo Smith
October 6, 2021 4:01 am

Where do you live? I live just outside Glasgow. A power cut affecting the COP venue (the Scottish Exhibition Campus) would likely affect me. If not me, then probably lots of other people living near the SEC.
Severe snowfall. We don’t usually get severe snow in November in this part of the world so that’s highly unlikely. That’s just as well. Consider the disruption it would cause to the lives of many people.
Freeze to death. Wishing ill of other people? That definitely strikes me as potential hate speech. Whatever would motivate someone to wish the death of other people, no matter how much he disagreed with their views? Hopefully the comment was not meant to be taken seriously. But, no matter, it should not have been said.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Alba
October 6, 2021 4:08 am

We don’t usually get severe snow in November in this part of the world so that’s highly unlikely.

But, is Al Gore attending?

Jan de Jong
Reply to  Alba
October 6, 2021 4:24 am

Is one allowed to hate people meaning one ill?

Peta of Newark
October 6, 2021 2:39 am

Quote:”Japan Stocking Fossil Fuels for Winter (part of global pattern)
Absolutely true and very sensible.

Even the UK is also doing it, ‘cept we’re stocking up on Wind Power
(at the Tory Party conference)

Thank you Boris
What could possibly go wrong

M Courtney
Reply to  Peta of Newark
October 6, 2021 3:43 am

This is all going to plan. Putin’s plan.
Remember, he who pays the piper calls the tune:

https://www.businessinsider.com/russia-report-donors-boris-johnson-conservative-party-2020-7

The UK voted for the traitors and now we are handing over our sovereignty for roubles.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  M Courtney
October 6, 2021 4:10 am

he who pays the piper calls the tune

I think Putin is the piper these days. Everyone is paying him…

Alba
October 6, 2021 3:03 am

THE UK Chancellor of the Exchequer hasn’t a clue what net-zero will cost.
There was also a question about the cost of net zero by the mid-century, to which Rishi claimed “you can’t put a single figure on it…it’s an ambitious target”, adding that “innovation” was also crucial to hitting that target – not just spending. He did, at least, also reinforce that the upcoming spending review will force government departments to judge spending targets by outcomes.
https://order-order.com/2021/10/05/rishi-on-cost-of-net-zero-you-cant-put-a-single-figure-on-it/

Michael in Dublin
Reply to  Alba
October 6, 2021 3:18 am

Innovation is also not something you can simply switch on light a light switch. One can depend on hard work and the increased productivity that can follow but to hope for certain innovation that will produce cheap energy is wishful at best. We need rather to make the best use of what we have got and only replace it when something better and cheaper is available. To legislate innovation is as foolish as legislating climate engineering.

Vuk
Reply to  Alba
October 6, 2021 3:22 am

Uk Chancellor’s family are billionaires, they heat their properties by burning ‘renewable’ indian banknotes.

ozspeaksup
October 6, 2021 3:08 am

with ageing nuke plants regular typhoons etc making sure they have coal n gas is a good move
mind you it WOULD be fun to see turbines on the coast get blown over

Ron Long
October 6, 2021 3:10 am

It’s encouraging to see Common Sense follow a Reality Check. Things won’t get actually rational until events like COP26 disappear. Waiting. Waiting. OK, when the money for nonsense dries up, then Common Sense will take hold.

fretslider
October 6, 2021 3:14 am

Good news and bad news.

I live near a large common in South London. Around 25 years ago a tree sprouted in my (smallish) garden – An Ash (Fraxinus excelsior) Its now gotten to the point where it’s going to have to come down, which is a shame and bad news for the birds, cats, squirrels and foxes etc. It’s getting too big. Funnily enough, my local council know of this tree through previous planning applications and they said nothing. That does puzzle me.

The good news is I can use the wood in the fireplace – gas prices went up 20% yesterday.

UK gas prices jump 20% after explosion hits Austria’s main gas hub”

Subscribe to read | Financial Times (ft.com)

It’s going to be a tight winter.

Philip Mulholland
Reply to  fretslider
October 6, 2021 3:23 am

Ash is a good burning wood when suitably dried.
The council are only interested if it has a tree preservation order. Be careful here, anyone can register a tree preservation order for any tree (great for encouraging social harmony). You are entitled to cut down trees that you planted yourself.

fretslider
Reply to  Philip Mulholland
October 6, 2021 3:30 am

Like I said, it sprouted out of nowhere all by itself. Which was cool at the time.

But given how large Ash trees get, I would have thought they might have had something to say. It’s a regular terraced street – the gardens are modest in size

TPOs round these parts usually go to Oaks.

M Courtney
Reply to  fretslider
October 6, 2021 3:56 am

My church had a silver birch growing in the middle of the car park. Very inconvenient and roots damaging the road surface. It had a TPO.

Took about five years before we were allowed to remove it. And even then we couldn’t move it to somewhere else as originally planned. That’s because the TPO was only removed when the tree was dead.

Someone must have bumped it and spilt diesel on the roots.
Never did find out how that happened.

Vuk
Reply to  fretslider
October 6, 2021 3:31 am

Likewise near common, but in SW london, had old silver birch (Betula pendula), chopped down 2 years ago since it was in a danger of falling down. I wish I kept the wood, easy to be now clever with hindsight.

fretslider
Reply to  Vuk
October 6, 2021 3:36 am

Nobody really saw this car crash coming, not even Wandsworth Council – “The Brighter Borough”

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  fretslider
October 6, 2021 4:18 am

It’s going to be a tight winter.

I moved to the tropics 10 years ago to avoid cold winters. 10 years before that, I moved to Australia to avoid any sub-zero temperatures outside of my freezer.

I’m using less a/c every year, and more pool heating. I have 10 acres of trees, but they are reserved for barbecues!

Rusty
October 6, 2021 3:31 am

UK natural gas price went up 40% this morning. We are entering a perfect storm created by 30 plus years of woeful energy policy compounded by all the climate change nonsense.

What most people don’t realise is as much natural gas is used in industry as is used domestically. It’s not just going to be fertiliser manufacturers shutting down with the knock on effect to other sectors of the supply chain.

Putin and Gazprom are laughing their socks off as the UK refuses to frack huge amounts of shale gas sat under our feet.

M Courtney
October 6, 2021 3:39 am

A key point here is that climate is irrelevant. It matters not if, on average, the number of harsh winters declines.
It matters if you are not ready for the harsh winter that still happens.

Climate is of academic interest.
The weather kills.

Zig Zag Wanderer
October 6, 2021 4:14 am

Is it just me thinking this, or are the usual trolls unusually quiet these days?

Bruce Cobb
October 6, 2021 4:30 am

Japan, which has a bird’s eye view, is aware of the power shortage in China. So, to avoid similar situation at home, Japan will not restrict the use of coal, natural gas and oil during winter months.

Here’s a clue, Japan; If it is bad to restrict the use of FFs during the winter months, don’t you think the same applies for the rest of the year?

