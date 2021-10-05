Humor

Putin Trolls Germany

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
9 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW

OCTOBER 4, 2021

By Paul Homewood

h/t Joe Public

This was Putin back in 2010, very funny, but also highly prescient.

While Europe is cursing him now, they only have themselves to blame for continuing to demonize his gas and oil :

9 Comments
Dennis
October 5, 2021 2:09 am

From Russia with laughter.

Where is 007 when needed?

fretslider
Reply to  Dennis
October 5, 2021 4:04 am

#HeToo may well be transitioning…

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has suggested the next James Bond movie should feature a female 007″

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/time-female-bond-says-sir-105150345.html

Will they listen? It killed Dr Who.

Alex
October 5, 2021 2:28 am

I read it
“Putin’s trolls in Germany”

fretslider
October 5, 2021 2:44 am

The political elites in the West are all bonkers. The UK is facing a harsh winter with the utterly stupid ‘just in time’ gas delivery system. Putin has the upper hand and will use it; it doesn’t have to be that way.

The British Geological Survey has estimated that there is likely to be some 40 trillion cubic metres (1,300 trillion cubic feet) of shale gas in the ground. In 2018 the UK consumed ~2.98 tcf

Fracking will not be allowed to proceed in England, the government has announced today, following the publication of new scientific analysis.”
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-ends-support-for-fracking

So, we’re kind of stuck with very high prices for what we can import.

Like I said, they’re all quite mad.

Philip Mulholland
Reply to  fretslider
October 5, 2021 3:28 am

fretslider,

There is a very simple analogy from biology that I use to explain the current situation:
A parasite has no concern for the welfare of its victim.

fretslider
Reply to  Philip Mulholland
October 5, 2021 3:58 am

It would seem we have no shortage of parasites; certainly in Westminster.

Conservative
The prime minister has confirmed plans to remove fossil fuels from UK electricity generation by 2035.”

Labour
It is understood Ed Miliband was frustrated by Starmer’s comments against energy nationalisation, Miliband had been keen to keep open the option of nationalising parts of the energy sector to aid the economy’s transition to net zero. Labour delegates passed a radical motion calling for a “socialist green new deal”

Liberal Democrats
Conference further condemns the Conservative government’s repeated delays in publishing its proposals to reduce UK greenhouse gas emissions, which has created uncertainty over the UK’s future intentions and significantly delayed new investment in renewable energy.

It’s a race to the bottom.

Joe Public
October 5, 2021 2:53 am

Putin’s having the last laugh.

Gas cartoon 3 Putin Interconnector Nord.jpeg
bonbon
Reply to  Joe Public
October 5, 2021 3:33 am

That’s the tap in Ukraine – they cut the EU off a few years ago and siphoned happily.
That game is over, with Zelesky and Poland trying still to stop NordStream 2, which is ready to go right now.
Curiously Poland and Ukraine did not get the memo that Biden gave NS2 the green light.

bonbon
October 5, 2021 3:34 am

Hilarious – even for wood they will have to buy from Siberia!

