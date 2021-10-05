Putin Trolls Germany

OCTOBER 4, 2021
By Paul Homewood
h/t Joe Public
This was Putin back in 2010, very funny, but also highly prescient.
While Europe is cursing him now, they only have themselves to blame for continuing to demonize his gas and oil :
The political elites in the West are all bonkers. The UK is facing a harsh winter with the utterly stupid ‘just in time’ gas delivery system. Putin has the upper hand and will use it; it doesn’t have to be that way.
The British Geological Survey has estimated that there is likely to be some 40 trillion cubic metres (1,300 trillion cubic feet) of shale gas in the ground. In 2018 the UK consumed ~2.98 tcf
“Fracking will not be allowed to proceed in England, the government has announced today, following the publication of new scientific analysis.”
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-ends-support-for-fracking
So, we’re kind of stuck with very high prices for what we can import.
Like I said, they’re all quite mad.
It would seem we have no shortage of parasites; certainly in Westminster.
Conservative
“The prime minister has confirmed plans to remove fossil fuels from UK electricity generation by 2035.”
Labour
It is understood Ed Miliband was frustrated by Starmer’s comments against energy nationalisation, Miliband had been keen to keep open the option of nationalising parts of the energy sector to aid the economy’s transition to net zero. Labour delegates passed a radical motion calling for a “socialist green new deal”
Liberal Democrats
Conference further condemns the Conservative government’s repeated delays in publishing its proposals to reduce UK greenhouse gas emissions, which has created uncertainty over the UK’s future intentions and significantly delayed new investment in renewable energy.
It’s a race to the bottom.