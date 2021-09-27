coral reefs

Bleached from a Distance

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
18 Comments

Reposted from Jennifer Marohasy’s Blog

September 26, 2021 By jennifer 

I lent my underwater camera (Olympus TG-6) to a dear friend who recently visited Lady Elliot Island at the Great Barrier Reef. She came over last Sunday to return the camera, and to show me some of her photographs. My favourite is of the Parrot fish just beyond the magenta-coloured corals, shared above. Over the ledge the water is deeper, and the corals have a blue haze. This is because wavelengths in the blue part of the visible light spectrum penetrate water to some few metres, while all the wavelengths in the red part of the spectrum are absorbed by 5 metres under the water.

For those who have never snorkelled or scuba-dived, and who like to lament the dying Great Barrier Reef, the corals beyond the parrot fish in Jessica’s picture might all look bleached. But that is how corals look in the distance when visibility is good, because the water is so clear. It is only when you swim up to them, when you are nearer to the corals, that you can see their real colour.

When I see photographs online and in newspapers of corals described as bleached, I often wonder how the photograph was taken – at what depth and whether it was colour corrected. I wrote to a journalist, Michael Foley from the Sydney Morning Herald, back in April about a picture purportedly showing bleached coral.

Hi Michael

I’m really impressed with your interview with Terry Hughes and particularly how much online media has republished your article ‘Reef on path to destruction and clever science can’t fix it’ and that photograph.

I was curious about the image of the bleached corals. Where it was taken, and how it was colour adjusted. I sent an email via the Catlin Seaview Survey contact page, asking for this information last Tuesday (13th April) and to Sara Naylor at UQ. The email to Sara bounced, Catlin hasn’t replied.

This image was featured in many news reports back in April 2021, republished from a Sydney Morning Herald article with the Catlin Survey credited for the image, but otherwise providing no details.

What I would really like is the original full resolution raw image. Could you please send me this?

Also, where was the image taken/which reef, and when/which year?

If it was taken back in 2015 or 2016 or 2017 it would be important to know the state of that coral now?

Michael Foley never replied.

There is a wonderful library on Lady Elliot Island, at the resort in a room tucked behind the museum. I spent some time there most evening when I was on the island for a week back in May. I found a photograph very similar to the one I queried Michael Foley about. It is in a book entitled ‘Coral Whisperers’ by Irus Braverman published by the University of California Press in October 2018.

This picture is from the introduction to Irus Braverman’s book ‘Coral Whisperers’

The caption to this photograph provides a lot more information than the Sydney Morning Herald article by Michael Foley published on 8th April this year (2021). So, the photograph used in the article by Michael Foley was perhaps taken at Heron Island and back in February 2016.

It would seem somewhat disingenuous for a news story published on 8th April 2021 to be accompanied by a photograph from 2016 but without including this important information: that the photograph is five years old. It would also be useful if the publisher explained that visible light of a blue wavelength penetrates water, while red is absorbed, so corals even just a few metres away can have a blue haze and even appear bleached.

Also, if the Sydney Morning Herald are going to include a photograph from five years ago in a news story, why don’t they also show a more recent photograph – so we have some idea whether the coral is still there, or not?

The Sydney Morning Herald/ Catlin Seaview Survey photograph with the coral changed to beige by my friend Michael who first alerted me to this photograph and how easy it was for him to ‘fix’ what he described as the ‘blue cast’.

Of course, beige is the most common colour of corals at reefs around the world, as I explained in my short documentary film ‘Beige Reef’, that you can watch on YouTube.

****

The feature image, at the very top of this blog post, was taken at Lady Elliot Island in September 2021 by Jessica with my TG-6 camera. I also like how Jessica’s photograph so clearly shows that the Parrot fish’s teeth are fused together. These fishes eat live coral. I’ve seen them scrap the massive Porites and bite into pretty Acropora.

Keef Wivaneff
September 27, 2021 2:07 pm

You’ll never convince the Gretards

9
Reply
Enough already
September 27, 2021 2:13 pm

It’s really sad. the ends NEVER justify the means!

2
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  Enough already
September 27, 2021 2:50 pm

…. well, except when the “ends” are some parasite’s bank accounts.

1
Reply
henry Chance
Reply to  Enough already
September 27, 2021 3:23 pm

Many years ago I posted a question on the pH levels and the question was deleted.(not on WUWT)

My friend said the water is not acidic.

0
Reply
Red94ViperRT10
September 27, 2021 2:47 pm

The fact that the 2021 print of the photo is cropped and the scuba diver blown up indicates that the coral is further away than they want you to believe.

2
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  Red94ViperRT10
September 27, 2021 3:45 pm

The trick is widely used. I remember how two years ago the rightist president of Brazil, Mr. Bolsonaro, was accused of burning the Amazon. The article was illustrated by pictures of huge wildfires – from the time of the leftist president Lula da Silva.

3
Reply
philincalifornia
September 27, 2021 2:48 pm

somewhat disingenuous for a news story

Do I even need to comment on that?

1
Reply
4 Eyes
September 27, 2021 2:48 pm

Please don’t let go of this one Jennifer. It is really depressing to have to put up with the depths of deceit that much of the MSM sink to but this is a very clear cut case of appalling journalism. They’ll just fob you off but that just means they dig themselves an even deeper hole.

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  4 Eyes
September 27, 2021 3:00 pm

Not as appalling as the Seattle Times series on ocean acidification, ‘Sea Change’. Their two lead examples (corals and oysters, over several articles each) both involve clearcut academic misconduct, exposing an appalling lack of even minimal investigative journalism. Exposed in essay Shell Games in ebook Blowing Smoke almost a decade ago. Nothing about the warmunist deceit ever changes. They do not learn from their deliberate ‘mistakes’, as here.

4
Reply
BlueCat57
September 27, 2021 2:59 pm

These people don’t let facts get in their way.
Long story short, someone replied to my assertion that Mother Nature can take care of herself by saying he would believe that when the Bikini Atoll recovered.
Challenge accepted. (h/t Barney from How I Met Your Mother)
https://medium.com/stanford-magazine/stanford-research-on-effects-of-radioactivity-from-bikini-atoll-nuclear-tests-on-coral-and-crab-dna-48459144020c
OK, so not exactly a tourist paradise, but lookie that.
And from the don’t confuse me with the facts category:
https://reefecologic.org/coral-shows-strong-recovery-across-the-great-barrier-reef/

“It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature” – 1977 Chiffon Margarine

And it is not nice to ignore facts. Nature, like (or as?) climate, goes through cycles.

1
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
September 27, 2021 3:08 pm

I live here and my daughter works with coral harvested from the reef. It’s absolutely fine.

BUT come and see it for the last chance ever, until the next last chance ever. Bring tourist dollars!

4
Reply
Streetcred
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
September 27, 2021 4:02 pm

… or get to see it before our state government turns us fully into look-a-like of the hermit nation North Korea; there’s a better chance of that happening than the GBR dying off !

0
Reply
Anti-griff
September 27, 2021 3:21 pm

There are so many sad sad stories in the MEDIA about man made global warming causing problems…recently read about the warming in the far north…warming from underneath that makes the ice thin…and changes the hunting patterns…food is scarce…the walrus have moved away…and the caribou too…it’s so sad…man is a bad person.

1
Reply
Christopher Hanley
September 27, 2021 4:09 pm

TinEye image search reveals the image in question first appeared on the web on March 18 2016 and has been used in various forms 567 times since, the latest on reddit on Sept 19 2021.

0
Reply
John
September 27, 2021 4:14 pm

I visited Australia in 2017 and snorkeled many areas of the Great Barrier Reef. The corals were already recovering nicely from the prior bleaching event and we saw a wide variety of living coral and sea life. I take the end of coral prognostications the same as climate apocalypse. Not happening!

0
Reply
observa
September 27, 2021 4:21 pm

Peter Ridd explains the current record high levels of coral cover on the GBR-
Great Barrier Reef experiencing ‘record high’ levels of coral coverage | news.com.au — Australia’s leading news site

We only became aware of coral bleaching events along with COTs attacks on the GBR in the 1980s due to the explosion of SCUBA diving and the Green blob has made a living out of booga booga ever since. That’s all Peter was pointing out at James Cook University but don’t ever threaten their gravy train although the irony was the Tourism sector started to get upset the doomsters were cutting their lunch with their BS so back off.

0
Reply
Philip
September 27, 2021 4:30 pm

Most people don’t have the time or the inclination to fact check the media. So, in consequence, most people are overwhelmed by the lies, the disinformation, the misinformation, and the greedy tax sucking politics. Most people just drop their heads under the onslaught of politicized pseudo-science and press forward with their lives. They are not believers. They are hostages who can regurgitate correct speak on demand.
And this seems sufficient for the purpose of the green, new world order fascist. Not a very solid foundation to build the future on if you ask me, but…

0
Reply
dk_
September 27, 2021 4:31 pm

Wonderful insight from an expert scientist.

0
Reply
