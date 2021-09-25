hydroclimatology

Intensified water cycle slows down global warming, new study finds

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
21 Comments

Researchers found that salinity changes as a result of water cycle changes lead to less surface warming

Peer-Reviewed Publication

UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI ROSENSTIEL SCHOOL OF MARINE & ATMOSPHERIC SCIENCE

IMAGE: RECTANGULAR FLAT MAP PROJECTION (ATLANTIC-CENTERED) WITH GRID LINES SHOWING SEA SURFACE SALINITY MEASUREMENTS TAKEN BY AQUARIUS SPACE CRAFT BETWEEN SEPTEMBER 2011 AND SEPTEMBER 2014. view more 
CREDIT: NASA, SCIENTIFIC VISUALIZATION STUDIO

MIAMI—A new study led by scientists at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, in collaboration with scientists at Princeton University, shows that the intensification of global hydrological cycle drives more ocean heat uptake into the deep ocean and moderates the pace of global warming.

As a result of a warming climate, the global water cycle becomes more intensified and as a result wet regions are getting wetter and dry regions are getting drier. The researchers found that this intensification is also reflected in ocean salinity. The increase in ocean surface salinity in salty regions, such as the subtropical oceans, leads to denser seawater and more heat uptake in to the deep ocean. The increase in the rate of ocean heat uptake would reduce the rate of surface warming. 

“We discovered a new mechanism that influences the rate of global warming through a suite of climate model experiments,” said Maofeng Liu, a postdoctoral researcher at the UM Rosenstiel School, Department of Atmospheric Sciences. “The good match between climate model simulations and observations in the past few decades suggest that the salinity changes due to human-induced warming are likely working to enhance the ocean heat uptake.”

To conduct the study, the researchers used a global climate model to conduct two sets of experiments. In the first set of experiments conducted as a baseline, they increased the atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration one percent per year until it doubled. In the second set of experiments, they repeated the first experiment but do not allow the surface salinity to respond to the CO2-induced global hydrological cycle changes. The different outcome from the two sets of experiments highlights the impact of the water cycle changes in the ocean heat uptake and transient climate change.  

Global warming from emission of greenhouse gas into the atmosphere is increasing sea levels and resulting in more frequent and intense storms, drought, and wildfires.

“Predicting the rate of global warming is still a challenge,” said Liu. “This study found a new impact to the rate of global warming.”

The study, titled “Enhanced hydrological cycle increases ocean heat uptake and moderates transient climate change,” was published on Sep 23, 2021 in the journal Nature Climate Change. The study’s authors include: Maofeng Liu, Brian Soden and Bosong Zhang from the UM Rosenstiel School; and Gabriel Vecchi and Wenchang Yang from Princeton University.

Funding for the study was provided by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)

About the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School 

The University of Miami is one of the largest private research institutions in the southeastern United States. The University’s mission is to provide quality education, attract and retain outstanding students, support the faculty and their research, and build an endowment for University initiatives. Founded in the 1940’s, the Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science has grown into one of the world’s premier marine and atmospheric research institutions. Offering dynamic interdisciplinary academics, the Rosenstiel School is dedicated to helping communities to better understand the planet, participating in the establishment of environmental policies, and aiding in the improvement of society and quality of life. For more information, visit: www.rsmas.miami.edu and Twitter @UMiamiRSMAS

JOURNAL

Nature Climate Change

DOI

10.1038/s41558-021-01152-0 

METHOD OF RESEARCH

Computational simulation/modeling

SUBJECT OF RESEARCH

Not applicable

ARTICLE TITLE

Enhanced hydrological cycle increases ocean heat uptake and moderates transient climate change

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

23-Sep-2021

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news

Tom Halla
September 25, 2021 10:06 am

Models, models I tell you, all the way down!

SxyxS
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 25, 2021 10:14 am

Kraftwerk made a song about them.
The model.

Greg
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 25, 2021 10:14 am

“through a suite of climate model experiments,”

As soon as I read the title I knew it would be a discovery in the fantasy world of a non validated computer model.

There are so many ways in which their models do NOT match what the climate does in reality, there is ZERO validity in all these “experiments” as what a model does.

Ragnaar
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 25, 2021 11:19 am

Models, models has got to be one of the most boring replies.

Ouluman
September 25, 2021 10:12 am

Same old, “global warming causing sea level rise and more storms, droughts and wildfires” yet it takes only a few minutes to destroy this by looking at actual data. Even if the study had merit it destroys itself with same old.

SxyxS
Reply to  Ouluman
September 25, 2021 10:55 am

For warmunists they are pretty tame.
One would expect that this super Armageddonic climate change chaos would result in far more unpredictable climate patterns and anomalies and climatic shifts (greening deserts,desertification of brazil etc ) but the only thing they can come up with”wet regions are getting wetter,dry regions drier “(I’m pretty sure they missed the fear porn lessons at college)

But the more important thing imo is -where the hell is the sea level rise?
Now I’m missing it more than ever.
Besides all the(official )massive record melts of the last 3 decades we have now discovered far more heat uptake into deep oceans
we now have to deal with the thermic expansion of oceans that are on average about 1.5 km deep.
Obamas 11.7 mio dollar front beach mansion should be completely under water.

B Clarke
September 25, 2021 10:16 am

“The good match between climate model simulations and observations in the past few decades” ”

“Global warming from emission of greenhouse gas into the atmosphere is increasing sea levels and resulting in more frequent and intense storms, drought, and wildfires.”

“the intensification of global hydrological cycle drives more ocean heat uptake into the deep ocean and moderates the pace of global warming.”

And the point, carry on regardless? The models will save us 😛

Last edited 1 hour ago by B Clarke
Krishna Gans
September 25, 2021 10:17 am

As usual, warming induces cooling, refreshing 😀
And all that with climate models 😀 Who would have thougt that ? 😀

Last edited 59 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
Nelson
September 25, 2021 10:31 am

So now explain the cooling from the late 40s to the late 70s.

Ron Long
September 25, 2021 10:35 am

What? From “the Science is Settled” crowd comes the quote “We discovered a new mechanism…”. I kind of like their theme, but climate models are not valid, whether you like their results or not.

markl
September 25, 2021 10:36 am

You only find something when you’re looking for it.

Mark Kaiser
September 25, 2021 10:39 am

As a result of a warming climate, the global water cycle becomes more intensified and as a result wet regions are getting wetter and dry regions are getting drier. The researchers found that this intensification is also reflected in ocean salinity. The increase in ocean surface salinity in salty regions, such as the subtropical oceans, leads to denser seawater and more heat uptake in to the deep ocean. The increase in the rate of ocean heat uptake would reduce the rate of surface warming. 

I’m trying to make sense of this paragraph. Not having much luck. Not sure if it’s due to my ignorance or theirs.
NOTE: the study is paywalled.

What does “more intensified” mean? From previous paragraph it means more surface water is transferred to the deep ocean and vice-versa?

How do they know the intensification is “a result of a warming climate” ?
Where’s the proof that “wet regions are getting wetter…”?
How does CO2(?), warmer temps(?) cause the “increase in ocean salinity in salty regions”? As opposed to non-salty regions?

So saltier means more dense and therefore drops to the bottom of the ocean, being replaced with the colder bottom water?

Therefore the “rate of ocean heat uptake…” So now we have a cooler surface ocean temperature which sucks out more heat from the atmosphere?

And even if this is true especially if this is true, does it not just reinforce the idea that the earth’s climate system has untold # of check and balances?

Thanks for any responses and sorry for so many questions.

davidmhoffer
Reply to  Mark Kaiser
September 25, 2021 11:10 am

It is a favourite trick of the alarmists to quote things like making dry areas dryer and wet areas wetter as if it is fact that is universally accepted when giving background for something else. Researchers who end up with a contrary conclusion (like this one, oceans moderate sensitivity) double down on this rhetoric to be seen as supporting the alarmist narrative while still being able to publish their conclusions. Hence all the goofball statements of “fact” that are alarmist talking points.

In this case they ran a model twice with one parameter being different and have the audacity to call it research.

Ragnaar
Reply to  Mark Kaiser
September 25, 2021 11:23 am

It’s a water based heat engine, the climate. As it gets warmer it speeds up. And as a heat engine speeds up, it moderates. It moves heat faster from its sources to elsewhere. The fact that warm things move faster is in the neighborhood of a universal. And water is the medium for heat transfer. We’ve known that for a long time.

Krishna Gans
September 25, 2021 10:39 am

I just read in Germany, that PG&E is sued for manslaughter causing the Zogg Fire in California caused by a not removed tree falling on the overhead line.
The prosecutor has enough proofs against PGE is said.
Found it now in English news too after the German hint:

PG&E Is Charged With Manslaughter In A California Wildfire That Killed 4
Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said.

Just search for CC 😀 – no mention 😀

Mark Kaiser
September 25, 2021 10:41 am

Global warming from emission of greenhouse gas into the atmosphere is increasing sea levels and resulting in more frequent and intense storms, drought, and wildfires.

For the life of me….how do wildfires affect ocean temps?

michael hart
September 25, 2021 10:54 am

Some years ago now, I considered myself unshockable as to what shortcuts they would not hesitate to employ in the rush for global warming.
Then I read (at Judith Curry’s place, I believe) that the marvellous models didn’t trouble themselves about the fact that the enthalpy of vaporization of water varies by about 5% over temperature ranges commonly encountered in the Earth’s climates.

Paraphrasing, Gavin the Schmidt appeared to be well aware of the issue but was kinda like ‘yeah, whatever, it probably cancels out, and is just too hard anyway’.
He’s a mathematician by training. Plus or minus five percent of a fundamental constant in the most important process in the geosphere troubled him not. I was somewhat dismayed that Judith Curry appeared only slightly concerned that models didn’t bother with such trivia.

H. D. Hoese
September 25, 2021 10:56 am

Only the abstract available, but would like to know what their data was on salinity.
“Observed multidecadal changes in subsurface temperature and salinity resemble those simulated, indicating that anthropogenically forced changes in salinity are probably enhancing ocean heat uptake.” Resemble?

Gordon A. Dressler
September 25, 2021 10:57 am

From the above article:

“ ‘We discovered a new mechanism that influences the rate of global warming through a suite of climate model experiments,’ said Maofeng Liu, a postdoctoral researcher at the UM Rosenstiel School, Department of Atmospheric Sciences.” 

Nahhh, simple not possible! I was assured many years ago, over a period of many years by AGW/CAGW “scientists”, that the science was settled on the subject of global warming climate change.

Discovery of new mechanisms that influence the rate of global warming is thus simply not acceptable.

David Guy-Johnson
September 25, 2021 11:05 am

What good match between models and observations “over the last few decades”?

John Shewchuk
September 25, 2021 11:23 am

This will all be irrelevant after Biden’s Executive Order (#14008) takes full affect. This is designed to cure climate change — but only after the government commandeers more and more land and water resources — a very simple solution for every problem you can think of … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGWjWaMfY-I

