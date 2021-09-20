Antarctic

Body Of Evidence: All Of Antarctica Is Cooling… Peninsula Cooling Since Long Before Greta Was Born

20 mins ago
Guest Blogger
3 Comments

Reposted from the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 19. September 2021

The IPCC 6th Report seems to have missed a lot, hasn’t it? Recent publications since the 5th Report show ALL OF ANTARCTICA, including the peninsula, has cooled since the late 1990s. 

Friday I wrote about how the entire continent of Antarctica (except its peninsula) was found by leading scientists to be cooling significantly.

The publication by Zhu et al, however, found that the Antarctic Peninsula had been warming – but not a statistically significant rate – over the past 4 decades.

Now in a reader comment Kenneth has brought our attention to three scientific publications that show the peninsula has in fact been cooling since the late 1990s, after having warmed since the early 1950s!

Image source: sciencedirect.com

Here are the three terribly inconvenient papers for those still believing the lie the South Pole is warming, when in reality it is cooling at a “statistically significant” rate.

1. https://www.nature.com/

2. https://www.sciencedirect.com/

3. https://www.nature.com/

According to Kenneth: “The cooling since the 1990s hadn’t fully taken over the warming from 1979-1999 yet, so that’s why the overall trend is still a slight, statistically insignificant warming when referencing the entire 40-year period.”

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Andrew Wilkins
September 20, 2021 10:04 am

Has Al Gore been down there recently?
#goreeffect

0
Reply
IanE
Reply to  Andrew Wilkins
September 20, 2021 10:11 am

No chance: all the hot air he breathes out would have melted the place!

Last edited 8 minutes ago by IanE
0
Reply
John Tillman
September 20, 2021 10:08 am

The whole planet has been in a cooling trend since February 2016.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Antarctic

“Surprising” And “Statistically Significant” Cooling Trend Over Entire Continental Antarctica

3 days ago
Charles Rotter
Antarctic Sea ice

The Most Inconvenient Region On The Planet For Global Warming Alarmists: Antarctica Sees Growing Sea Ice

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Antarctic Sea level

Increased snowfall will offset sea level rise from melting Antarctic ice sheet

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Antarctic Volcanoes

Thwaites glacier: Significant geothermal heat beneath the ice stream

1 month ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Antarctic

Body Of Evidence: All Of Antarctica Is Cooling… Peninsula Cooling Since Long Before Greta Was Born

20 mins ago
Guest Blogger
Energy Fail

Record Power Prices & Blackouts Hit Germany

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate And Energy News Roundup #471

8 hours ago
Guest Blogger
solar power

ABC: Why Australia Stopped Manufacturing Solar Panels

12 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: