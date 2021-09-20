Energy Fail

Record Power Prices & Blackouts Hit Germany

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
38 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

Just in case anybody thinks that the energy crisis is just a UK one, think again!

This article is from the German site,  Blackout News:

The Germans have broken a record again. Drastically increased wholesale prices and expensive emission rights are driving electricity prices in Germany to ever new record levels. In addition, of course, there are also high taxes and levies for renewable energies and the network charges, which we have already listed in our article “This is why we have the most expensive electricity in the world”.

A new addition is the annually increasing CO2 tax on electricity generated from fossil fuels, which is one of the reasons why the electricity price has reached a new record.

Germany already has the highest electricity price in the world

Germany has the highest electricity price in an international comparison. However, a new peak was reached in August, higher than ever before. According to a current analysis by the comparison portal Verivox, one kilowatt hour of electricity now costs an average of 30.4 cents for private households.

Wholesale prices responsible for higher electricity prices

The wholesale prices for electricity rose significantly in 2021 and are therefore the main reason for the current rise in electricity prices. In January the average price on the EEX electricity exchange was 45.29 euros per megawatt hour and had already risen to 50.81 euros by July. This corresponds to a price increase of around 12 percent. The electricity providers are now passing the price increase on to the end consumer.

Electricity demand rises after corona lockdown

The reason for the rising wholesale prices is the increasing demand for the corona lockdown. The industry is ramping up its production to the level before Corona. At the same time, longer periods of darkness lead to a reduced supply on the producer side. Renewable energies delivered significantly less electricity than expected in 2021 due to the weather. That is why the network operators have to import large amounts of electricity from abroad at great expense.

The incident on August 14, 2021, on which the network operators had to take several industrial companies off the grid due to a lack of electricity in order to prevent a blackout, also shows how scarce the supply is now.

After the shutdown of the nuclear power plants, even higher prices are to be expected

The operators will shut down the last remaining nuclear power plants by the end of 2022. The resulting gap in supply cannot even come close to being covered by the construction of new wind power and solar systems. For this reason, other coal-fired power plants that have already been shut down must be reconnected to the grid to ensure the supply. Since coal-fired electricity, as well as electricity from gas-fired power plants, is burdened with the CO2 levy and the expensive emission certificates, one must reckon with a further increase in the price of electricity. In the first few weeks of September, wholesale prices even exceeded € 100 per megawatt hour for several days. The record value from August will probably be exceeded again in September.

https://blackout-news.de/en/news/electricity-prices-reach-new-record/

The August 14 blackout was reported at the time here:

Power supply for critical industrial companies disconnected from the grid On Saturday, August 14th, the network operators disconnected several industrial companies from the power grid in the evening. The electricity generation could no longer cover the current electricity demand in Germany. The power supply was critical and it was no longer possible to secure the supply even by importing electricity.

A break in solar power triggers the shutdown of industrial companies The generation of electricity in Germany on this Saturday was downright chaotic. During the day, the solar systems generated a lot of electricity due to the almost optimal solar radiation. Between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., the solar power reached a peak output of more than 30,000 megawatts. In the evening, the power generation of the solar systems collapsed drastically. Between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., they delivered around 3,000 megawatts, just 10% of the output from the afternoon. Demand for electricity not covered by electricity imports either

However, the demand for electricity in the evening was almost unchanged at a good 50,000 megawatts. The network operators therefore had to call up all available reserves. But the output of the pumped storage power plants and the lignite power plants run up to their maximum load was not enough to compensate for the deficit between electricity demand and electricity generation. The still missing amount of electricity could not be compensated by importing electricity from abroad. Therefore, shortly before 8 p.m., loads were shed from larger, energy-intensive industrial plants, such as aluminum and copper smelters.

The disconnection of the so-called immediately disconnectable loads took place for the affected companies, however, without prior warning. As we have already described in our article 5-Steps to Blackout – The Security Concept of the Power Grid, the 2nd stage of the security concept already took effect.

https://blackout-news.de/aktuelles/stromversorgung-kritisch-industriebetriebe-von-netz-getrennt/

38 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
David Wojick
September 20, 2021 6:06 am

The US is hot on Germany’s heels:
https://www.cfact.org/2021/09/19/green-gold-rush-looms-for-electric-power/

Spetzer86
Reply to  David Wojick
September 20, 2021 7:51 am

Yep, JBs already sold out the US energy sector to the Green blob, although most D voters probably think that’s a good thing. Hold onto your wallets. It’s going to be a bumpy ride.

LdB
September 20, 2021 6:16 am

Ghalfrut tells us it is just that gas prices increased so clearly the solution is to turn off all gas generation and rely solely on those cheap renewables … what could possibly go wrong with such brilliant intellect 🙂

The extension of that is what reality do these leftards live in?

Steve Case
September 20, 2021 6:18 am

The operators will shut down the last remaining nuclear power plants by the end of 2022.

Climate change is a religion, and is on a level with the Jonestown death cult

Leo Smith
September 20, 2021 6:19 am

What’s the German for ‘schadenfreude’?

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Leo Smith
September 20, 2021 6:48 am

Schadenfreude 😀
What else ?

bonbon
Reply to  Krishna Gans
September 20, 2021 7:23 am

Pech?

Krishna Gans
Reply to  bonbon
September 20, 2021 7:40 am

As I said, the English word “Schadenfreude” is a loanword from German.

E. Schaffer
Reply to  Leo Smith
September 20, 2021 7:21 am

“socialists in charge”

Robert Ernest
Reply to  Leo Smith
September 20, 2021 7:27 am

That’s funny I don’t care where in Germany you live 😂 Brilliant 😂👍

fretslider
Reply to  Leo Smith
September 20, 2021 7:55 am

Try auf wiedersehen, pet

Paul C
September 20, 2021 6:25 am

In Germany, “loads were shed from larger, energy-intensive industrial plants, such as aluminum and copper smelters”, but here in the UK, most of the equivalent industries have already been forced to close due to the high fuel prices, and unreliable electrical supply with required load shedding. With little industry left to take the first hit from a deficit in electrical generation, blackouts loom closer this winter. No doubt the interconnect problems will be blamed, when the French would be prioritising any spare capacity to the rest of the EU anyway.

LdB
Reply to  Paul C
September 20, 2021 6:32 am

UK is in a really horrible position regardless of how many interconnectors are built because the EU zone is running into power shortages. I love the commentary made by the central bank “Anyone who thinks this is temporary is out for a big shock during the winter.”

Spetzer86
Reply to  Paul C
September 20, 2021 7:53 am

Didn’t the UK survive last winter with something like a 1% overcapacity for electricity? Seems like the last few years there are stories about the UK just squeaking by on being able to supply power and heating.

John Bell
September 20, 2021 6:34 am

In 2015 I had a German girlfriend, (I am in the USA) one of these leftists, the hypocrite, she flew to Europe for a vacation and then when she came back she said that every house in Germany had solar panels on the roof and in the USA there are few or none. What a jet setting climate hypocrite, and of course none on her house (Pontiac , Mich). Of course she is over weight and then lectures me on diet and nutrition even though I am thin and fit. I hate leftist hypocrites.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  John Bell
September 20, 2021 6:50 am

A lot of, but not every house has solar panels on the roof.

Steve Case
Reply to  John Bell
September 20, 2021 6:52 am

The writing is on the wall. At the rate things are going, the grid is going to fail. Installing solar panels on your house now will put you ahead of the curve. If I were younger, I’d be seriously looking at that, but at 77 I’ve got better places to spend the money.

Oh, quite a lot of it isn’t my money. To all you serfs out there paying your FICA taxes, “Thank you, our new cars, airplane, RV and trips around the world are in no small way funded on your nickel and I appreciate that, I really do”

Tom Abbott
September 20, 2021 6:35 am

From the article: “The power supply was critical and it was no longer possible to secure the supply even by importing electricity.”

There’s your Red Flag warning.

SxyxS
Reply to  Tom Abbott
September 20, 2021 7:35 am

The communist flag ain’t red for no rwason.
A never ending fun of red flag events
where starvation and track suits are the biggest achievement.
And there is nothing more communist than paying 100% increase for a 50% decrease in quality and supply.

And the worse and more obvious the destruction by co2mmie becomes the more the AGW propaganda will increase.

Steve Case
September 20, 2021 6:37 am

LdB
Reply to  Jarek
September 20, 2021 6:42 am

Spain is worse they had to do emergency law … Nuke power providers are now threatening to shut the rectors down early. It’s what you call a bit of economic horse play.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/sep/14/spain-cuts-soaring-energy-prices-with-emergency-measures

It’s easier to see the problem from non climate change activist analysis
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/europe-faces-bleak-winter-energy-063000504.html?

Bottom line ===> Europe is short of gas and coal and if the wind doesn’t blow, the worst-case scenario could play out: widespread blackouts that force businesses and factories to shut.

Grab your popcorn and watch winter play out.

Coach Springer
September 20, 2021 6:49 am

Gooder. Harder.

willem post
September 20, 2021 6:51 am

Britain is in the same RE boat as Germany, except it is a lot more decrepit and leakier.

Britain has been sliding sideways and downward for decades, grossly underinvesting in educating people, training and productivity.

I visited it some years ago, and I was appalled by the shabbiness everywhere, dirty, stinking, unattractive people from all over the world.

Britain has invested in wind, especially off-shore, which has proven to be far more costly than Nirvana promises, because:

1) Power plants that cannot be shut down, as PR-envisioned
2) The impacts of variable wind on the in-poor-shape, not up-to-date grids.

Significant additional grid upgrades will be required, which are very costly, and they are opposed by angry/disgusted nearby people, who saw their property values go into the tank.

Wind has turned out to be a very expensive can of worms regarding operating electric grids.

It has created a huge political headache for RE politicians and their idiotic promises, based on NO ANALYSIS AND LIES

The wind can of worms is being added to the many existing cans of worms, in the UK and the US.

The people know they have been screwed over.

They have become angry, discouraged, lost their can-do spirit.

The same is happening in the US, made far worse by the widespread, over-the-top, election fraud and coup d’etat, which installed a blundering idiot in the White House, who, at almost 80 years old, is basically told what to say and do (here are 30 executive orders for you to sign, right now)

We have a self-avowed Communist/Socialist, very old Bernie, who celebrated his honey in the USSR, before the Iron Curtain came down!!!

Flirting and wining and dining with the enemy is nothing short of Treason.

Sanders is now the Chairman of a major Senate Committee with a $6.0 TRILLION BUILD-BACK-BETTER bill for starters, which he had to pare down to $3.5 TRILLION, and this is after approving a free-for-all, pork-laden, “INFRASTRUCTURE bill for $1.2 TRILLION

And then there is 78 year old, no-face-mask, hairdo, $10/pint-ice-cream, Pelosi, who says she will do nothing, until she gets BOTH bills.

This is off-the-charts CHUTZPAH, perpetrated by election-stealing usurpers of the Government.

If this continues, the US will go the way of Britain

Krishna Gans
September 20, 2021 6:54 am

As Trittin, a Green, was in charge as Minister for Environement, he promised the Energy Transition to Renewables will cost not more than a ball of ice. It’s a golden one of several tons.

angech
Reply to  Krishna Gans
September 20, 2021 6:59 am

This is good. without blackouts people will just continue with their heads in the clouds . The sooner it all goes wrong the sooner the pressure to fix it.
Sad for those caught in the middle but if it goes too long there will be more deaths and suffering than covid.

bonbon
Reply to  Krishna Gans
September 20, 2021 7:21 am

He discovered e new member of the periodic table, and named it after himself, of course – Trittinium. It is so rare only a few micro grams will do. Unconfirmed are reports of trace amounts in recycled mountains of beer cans.

ChrisB
September 20, 2021 6:58 am

EEX electricity exchange was 45.29 euros per megawatt hour and had already risen to 50.81 euros by July.”

and

“Verivox, one kilowatt hour of electricity now costs an average of 30.4 cents for private households.”

so the wholesale price went up from 0.045 euros/kwh to 0.051 euros/kwh. Yet the consumers pay 0.33 euros/kwh (according to the link).

Who is pocketing the difference? Dont bother looking up, it is the German government.

Governments have become a menace to the society.

mark from the midwest
September 20, 2021 7:00 am

Now let’s ramp up the use of electric vehicles and let the real fun begin!!! Merkel’s legacy will be the biggest drop in the standard of living for Germany since the Treaty of Versailles.

bonbon
September 20, 2021 7:05 am

With elections very soon, bringing possibly a green coalition, industry could wither away.
The Morganthau Plan would be complete. Note it was not the greens, rather the ruling parties that quietly signed the nuclear exit 5 months before Fukushima.

As in the USA voters only take notice when the wallet, portmonae, hurts, not on principle or concepts. The Great Reset trainwreck is banking on that – and then want cashless wallets! What is a poor voter to do?

DrEd
Reply to  bonbon
September 20, 2021 7:18 am

Vote for Republican conservatives.

CD in Wisconsin
September 20, 2021 7:05 am

“The operators will shut down the last remaining nuclear power plants by the end of 2022. The resulting gap in supply cannot even come close to being covered by the construction of new wind power and solar systems. For this reason, other coal-fired power plants that have already been shut down must be reconnected to the grid to ensure the supply.”

Don’t know if Germans ever heard of this adage:

“To err is human. To really mess things up requires government.”

Jeff Labute
September 20, 2021 7:11 am

Extrapolate the trend and one gets infinite cost, and zero electricity. Almost makes sense to buy a diesel generator.

Lasse
September 20, 2021 7:13 am

Sebastian Luning has a videoblogg Klimatschau.
The last program had a critical view on Merkels energivände and her shutdown of the nuclear power. Mostly based on feelings and religious belief
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHVWFZ6wkQs&t=6s

JJTadstone
September 20, 2021 7:23 am

Germany is just playing catch up. Our cost of electricity from PG&E in California (after all extra fees) has averaged 30 cents/KWH for several years now..

Thomas Gasloli
September 20, 2021 7:45 am

I am so tired of reading the following excuse: “Renewable energy delivered significantly less electricity than expected due to weather.”

No, sorry, when they decided to rely on weather dependent energy they expected this to happen. They just didn’t care. They also expected everyone to just put up with this along with the expected higher cost.

The US, Britain, the EU, Canada, Australia are ruled by governments that are criminally negligent. They create problems willfully. They don’t care about the consequences because they are never held responsible. And sadly, most voters go along with it.

Abolition Man
September 20, 2021 7:55 am

I am very concerned that the griffter hasn’t stopped by to enlighten us on the low cost of RE!
Could someone pop by his house to see if he’s okay? Be cautious of delayed head explosions!

Gregory Woods
September 20, 2021 7:55 am

Es tut mir leid…

