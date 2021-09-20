Climate News

Energy and Environmental Review: September 20, 2021

Reposted from MasterResource

By John Droz, Jr. — September 20, 2021

This fortnightly Master Resource post will excerpt energy and climate material from the Media Balance Newsletter, published every other week by physicist John Droz Jr., founder of the Alliance for Wise Energy Decisions. The complete MBN for this post can be found here.

Of special interest in this issue is The Deep Optimism Manifesto, by David Siegel, which pays tribute to Julian Simon and explains again the historical basis for his outlook and its implications for our future.

Greed Energy Economics:
Energy Prices in Europe Hit Records After Wind Stops Blowing
We cannot afford to stop and start society based on the wind blowing
The High Cost of Wind, Solar and Battery Systems in North East US
UK electricity prices now most expensive in Europe (largely due to renewables)
Greenflation: Household bills to soar by more than £1,500 a year, analysts warn
Solar Project Sale Reveals Green Energy Sorcery

Renewable Energy Health and Ecosystem Consequences:
Report: Rise of the Eco-Right
Missouri’s largest wind farm isn’t running at night for fear of killing endangered bats
Wind industry faces its own green dilemma: landfills
EV Battery Fires Won’t Keep Pols from Putting You in Them

Wind Energy:
Wind turbine nuisance test case starts in Australian Supreme court
Oregon farmers allege violations at wind turbine project

Nuclear Energy:
Small Nuclear Reactors Will Power Our Future
China prepares to test thorium-fueled nuclear reactor
Nuclear Fusion: U.S. and China race to build world’s first commercial plant

Fossil Fuel Energy:
Companies lying about going to 100% renewables
Goodbye to Coal? Not So Fast!
California’s Grid Operator Asks Feds To Burn More Fossil Fuels To Avert Blackouts
Australia rebuffs Biden, Boris and the UN; vows to keep mining coal
Oil and Gas Industry Targeted by Democrats Out to Destroy It

Miscellaneous Energy News:
Video: Blue Hydrogen. The greatest fossil fuel scam in history?
Environmentalism as Religion: Unpacking the Congregation
World’s biggest battery sidelined after “overheating incident”
EV Battery Fires do not bode well for projected sales
The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About
China Making Itself An Energy Superpower As Biden Cowers

Manmade Global Warming — Some Deceptions:
Does China Really Believe in ‘Climate Change’?
Meteorologist: Media Writes “Climate Click-Bait” Stories Using Well-Known Formula
A recent Climate “fact-check” article makes multiple false and misleading claims
The Media Is Lying About Greenland and Climate Change
15 Years On, Gore’s ‘An Inconvenient Truth’ has Proved to be Largely Inaccurate Tripe

Manmade Global Warming — Miscellaneous:
The Deep Optimism Manifesto
COP26 And Carbon Imperialism: A Showdown Looming
The climate debate in 15 minutes
Scientists “Statistically Significant” Cooling Trend Over Entire Continental Antarctic

Sunshine
September 20, 2021 2:16 pm

Thank You so much. This is a KEEPER. It’s very comprehensive. Best.

2
Reply
B Clarke
September 20, 2021 2:35 pm

This was interesting although I’ve long suspected this is the case . The environmentalists the drivers of all that is untrue in our world ,they have infiltrated every government, every village in the world.

https://capitalresearch.org/article/rise-of-the-eco-right/

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
September 20, 2021 2:50 pm

Even in the runup to COP26, it looks like the media propaganda dam is breaking and bad news for warmunists (i.e. climate truth) is pouring thru the widening cracks. Not just the this collection.
UN Guterrez says COP26 likely fails. BoJo and Biden GND flails. World not warming, so now ‘warming causes colding’ babble. Arctic sea ice minimum is highest in a decade, so no death spiral. 2/3 of polar bears did NOT vanish by now as predicted. AR6 WG1 SPM contradicted by AR6 WG1. Further divergence of CMIP6 ECS from observational ECS. He who laughs last, laughs best. Winning.

1
Reply
B Clarke
Reply to  Rud Istvan
September 20, 2021 3:01 pm

Boris is out with the begging bowl on behalf of usa

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-58631262

1
Reply
Anti_griff
Reply to  B Clarke
September 20, 2021 4:02 pm

The UK is not really a “playah” since its CO2 emissions are like 17th in the world and China actually emits more per capita. Once upon a time lead in the environment was an issue that was real – CO2 is not a real issue. It took decades before the banishment of lead was achieved and it appears it will take more decades to finally prove CO2 is not a problem unlike lead.

0
Reply
