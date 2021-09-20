Energy and Environmental Review: September 20, 2021

Reposted from MasterResource

By John Droz, Jr. — September 20, 2021

This fortnightly Master Resource post will excerpt energy and climate material from the Media Balance Newsletter, published every other week by physicist John Droz Jr., founder of the Alliance for Wise Energy Decisions. The complete MBN for this post can be found here.

Of special interest in this issue is The Deep Optimism Manifesto, by David Siegel, which pays tribute to Julian Simon and explains again the historical basis for his outlook and its implications for our future.

Greed Energy Economics:

Energy Prices in Europe Hit Records After Wind Stops Blowing

We cannot afford to stop and start society based on the wind blowing

The High Cost of Wind, Solar and Battery Systems in North East US

UK electricity prices now most expensive in Europe (largely due to renewables)

Greenflation: Household bills to soar by more than £1,500 a year, analysts warn

Solar Project Sale Reveals Green Energy Sorcery

Renewable Energy Health and Ecosystem Consequences:

Report: Rise of the Eco-Right

Missouri’s largest wind farm isn’t running at night for fear of killing endangered bats

Wind industry faces its own green dilemma: landfills

EV Battery Fires Won’t Keep Pols from Putting You in Them

Wind Energy:

Wind turbine nuisance test case starts in Australian Supreme court

Oregon farmers allege violations at wind turbine project

Nuclear Energy:

Small Nuclear Reactors Will Power Our Future

China prepares to test thorium-fueled nuclear reactor

Nuclear Fusion: U.S. and China race to build world’s first commercial plant

Fossil Fuel Energy:

Companies lying about going to 100% renewables

Goodbye to Coal? Not So Fast!

California’s Grid Operator Asks Feds To Burn More Fossil Fuels To Avert Blackouts

Australia rebuffs Biden, Boris and the UN; vows to keep mining coal

Oil and Gas Industry Targeted by Democrats Out to Destroy It

Miscellaneous Energy News:

Video: Blue Hydrogen. The greatest fossil fuel scam in history?

Environmentalism as Religion: Unpacking the Congregation

World’s biggest battery sidelined after “overheating incident”

EV Battery Fires do not bode well for projected sales

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

China Making Itself An Energy Superpower As Biden Cowers

Manmade Global Warming — Some Deceptions:

Does China Really Believe in ‘Climate Change’?

Meteorologist: Media Writes “Climate Click-Bait” Stories Using Well-Known Formula

A recent Climate “fact-check” article makes multiple false and misleading claims

The Media Is Lying About Greenland and Climate Change

15 Years On, Gore’s ‘An Inconvenient Truth’ has Proved to be Largely Inaccurate Tripe

Manmade Global Warming — Miscellaneous:

The Deep Optimism Manifesto

COP26 And Carbon Imperialism: A Showdown Looming

The climate debate in 15 minutes

Scientists “Statistically Significant” Cooling Trend Over Entire Continental Antarctic

