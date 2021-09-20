Energy and Environmental Review: September 20, 2021

By John Droz, Jr. — September 20, 2021
This fortnightly Master Resource post will excerpt energy and climate material from the Media Balance Newsletter, published every other week by physicist John Droz Jr., founder of the Alliance for Wise Energy Decisions. The complete MBN for this post can be found here.
Of special interest in this issue is The Deep Optimism Manifesto, by David Siegel, which pays tribute to Julian Simon and explains again the historical basis for his outlook and its implications for our future.
Greed Energy Economics:
Energy Prices in Europe Hit Records After Wind Stops Blowing
We cannot afford to stop and start society based on the wind blowing
The High Cost of Wind, Solar and Battery Systems in North East US
UK electricity prices now most expensive in Europe (largely due to renewables)
Greenflation: Household bills to soar by more than £1,500 a year, analysts warn
Solar Project Sale Reveals Green Energy Sorcery
Renewable Energy Health and Ecosystem Consequences:
Report: Rise of the Eco-Right
Missouri’s largest wind farm isn’t running at night for fear of killing endangered bats
Wind industry faces its own green dilemma: landfills
EV Battery Fires Won’t Keep Pols from Putting You in Them
Wind Energy:
Wind turbine nuisance test case starts in Australian Supreme court
Oregon farmers allege violations at wind turbine project
Nuclear Energy:
Small Nuclear Reactors Will Power Our Future
China prepares to test thorium-fueled nuclear reactor
Nuclear Fusion: U.S. and China race to build world’s first commercial plant
Fossil Fuel Energy:
Companies lying about going to 100% renewables
Goodbye to Coal? Not So Fast!
California’s Grid Operator Asks Feds To Burn More Fossil Fuels To Avert Blackouts
Australia rebuffs Biden, Boris and the UN; vows to keep mining coal
Oil and Gas Industry Targeted by Democrats Out to Destroy It
Miscellaneous Energy News:
Video: Blue Hydrogen. The greatest fossil fuel scam in history?
Environmentalism as Religion: Unpacking the Congregation
World’s biggest battery sidelined after “overheating incident”
EV Battery Fires do not bode well for projected sales
The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About
China Making Itself An Energy Superpower As Biden Cowers
Manmade Global Warming — Some Deceptions:
Does China Really Believe in ‘Climate Change’?
Meteorologist: Media Writes “Climate Click-Bait” Stories Using Well-Known Formula
A recent Climate “fact-check” article makes multiple false and misleading claims
The Media Is Lying About Greenland and Climate Change
15 Years On, Gore’s ‘An Inconvenient Truth’ has Proved to be Largely Inaccurate Tripe
Manmade Global Warming — Miscellaneous:
The Deep Optimism Manifesto
COP26 And Carbon Imperialism: A Showdown Looming
The climate debate in 15 minutes
Scientists “Statistically Significant” Cooling Trend Over Entire Continental Antarctic