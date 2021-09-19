COP conferences

The Impossibility Of The 1.5C Target

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
18 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

SEPTEMBER 18, 2021

By Paul Homewood

As you will recall, the Paris Agreement set a target of 2C warming from pre-industrial levels, but parties agreed to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 °C. These of course were only “wishes”, and the Agreement had contained nothing of substance to meet either of these objectives.

Nevertheless, the upcoming COP26 is increasingly being presented as an opportunity to get global warming down from 2C to 1.5C. Even if you accept the basic premise of GHGs, this is a nonsense. As already pointed out, the national pledges made at Paris implied that emissions would carry on rising rapidly up to 2030, meaning that even 2C was not achievable. Now a new paper in Nature reveals just how far and how quickly emissions would have to be cut to meet the 1.5C target:

Abandoning 60% of global oil might limit warming to 1.5 C

Emissions in 2019 were 34 GtCO2, giving the world another thirteen years with a budget of 460 Gt. If emissions continue to rise as they have since Paris, that figure will reduce to maybe just ten years.

Even the developed countries, which account for only a third of all carbon dioxide, are unlikely to cut by more than 10% in the next ten years, so to meet the 1.5C target then would effectively mean zero emissions after 2030, plainly an absurd proposition.

To meet that carbon budget would imply a halving of global emissions this decade, and then halving again in the 2030s. There is simply no way this is going to happen.

But that won’t stop the myth of the 1.5C target being kept alive.

I predict that COP26 will come up with a last minute, “save the planet” deal, just as Copenhagen and Paris did, which will of course be nothing of the sort. Instead it will be a smokescreen to disguise the utter failure of the whole farrago.

My guess is that China will offer up some minor concession, probably centred around carbon intensity, but absolutely no commitment at all to reducing emissions this decade. India will offer even less, probably only some extra pledges on renewable energy, tied to hundreds of billions more in climate aid. Everybody will pat themselves on the back. And in five years time the absurd Matt McGrath will be warning once again that we only have x weeks to save the planet again.

Be warned. We will be told that the world has finally committed to keeping temperature rise below 1.5C, and we must therefore play our full part by destroying our economy. Meanwhile China, India and the rest of the developing world will carry on regardless.

We were told the same lie in 2015. Don’t fool for it again.

ResourceGuy
September 19, 2021 6:07 am

The greens have been playing God with the thermostat since 1988.

H.R.
Reply to  ResourceGuy
September 19, 2021 7:07 am

Yah, but… wait’ll they find out the knob they’ve been twiddling is not the knob on the thermostat. It’s really the knob on the food processor in the kitchen.

Eh, I suppose most of them know that, but there’s no money in reporting there’s nothing to see. The mission set out and funded assumed that CO2 was the control knob so report on what horrible things could, might, possibly, when pigs fly, maybe happen from increasing CO2.

What do we get? Surprise! We read 1 or 2 studies here every day about some very bad thing that CO2 may cause in 10, 20, 50, or more years. (Fish will only swim in counterclockwise circles. Oh, the humanity!)

Who has the link handy to that list of everything bad CO2 causes?

Laws of Nature
September 19, 2021 6:09 am

There is one more thing I noticed about this 1.5°C:
Currently, the measured global warming rate is at the low end of CMIP6 predictions.
And a system with “inertia” cannot change the warming rate just like that even if significantly more warming would be “in the pipe”.
Thus any claim of not making the 1.5°C warming limit by 2040 seems to be contradicted by reality, as it seems to require unphysical changes of warming rates.

(At the same time I have to admit that I do not understand the jumps the measured global temperature set like UAH make every months)

Jay Willis
Reply to  Laws of Nature
September 19, 2021 6:35 am

“contradicted by reality,” lol. As if anybody could give a toss about that. This stupidity has been going on for thirty years. No, the only valid strategy is ridicule at this stage in the argument. As they hold the sea back (the sole remaining catastrophe they can dream up) they surely are acting like a bunch of Knuts

Scissor
Reply to  Laws of Nature
September 19, 2021 6:49 am

Good handle, Laws of Nature. Brings to my mind Blue Oyster Cult’s, “History shows again and again, How nature points up the folly of man.”

In light of inertia, much or even all of the observed “jumps” are likely measurement noise and uncertainty. To further your point, for those at COP26 to presume they could effect such change in so short a time, even if their dubious beliefs were true, is folly.

Always, because of the real laws of nature, we find ourselves acted upon by pendulum like forces. A point is reached, where a change stops, if only briefly, to reverse course. We are seeing that behavior now in the NOT ice-free Arctic.

http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/icecover.uk.php

oeman 50
Reply to  Laws of Nature
September 19, 2021 6:50 am

And what happened to both the world temperature and the global CO2 from the decreased emissions during the COVID shutdown? From what I can tell, not a blip. Does that tell you anything about what all of this shutting down of fossil fuels will get you?

Scissor
September 19, 2021 6:09 am

The problem is trying to use arrows when only something of 9 mm or so is needed.

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Scissor
September 19, 2021 6:37 am

“Use the front sight when moving…”

fretslider
September 19, 2021 6:25 am

“To meet that carbon budget would imply a halving of global emissions this decade, and then halving again in the 2030s. There is simply no way this is going to happen.”

This is becoming obvious

“First, electricity prices are rising fast. The loss of the IFA-1 electricity cable connector to France and the scheduled shutdown of French nuclear power plants haven’t helped. As a result, energy bills for UK users look set to rise by 20 per cent in the next few weeks.

Second, industries that rely directly on natural gas are suffering, too. An American fertiliser producer, CF Industries, has shut down two plants in the UK because the price of its main feedstock, natural gas, has risen so much.

UK governments have both obsessed about renewables and taken their eye off the ball when it comes to energy security. UK storage capacity for gas has been allowed to shrink on the assumption that gas could be bought as needed on the world market. The UK has huge port facilities for offloading gas tankers from the Middle East, but is now competing with the rest of the world for that gas. This shows how vulnerable we now are to fluctuating prices.”

https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/09/18/our-eco-obsessed-government-is-sleepwalking-into-an-energy-crisis/

Nobody has yet mentioned all that shale gas….

Krishna Gans
September 19, 2021 6:29 am

“Meanwhile China, India and the rest of the developing world will carry on regardless.”

Exactly that is the target of the Great Transformation, money from the rich to the “poor”, from developed to the less developed world.
Edenhofer, PIK, said it years ago.
It isn’t about climate or nature, only a shift of money.

Jay Willis
Reply to  Krishna Gans
September 19, 2021 6:40 am

Yes I agree. It’s about growth in money. That comes from investing in China. The only sectors showing such growth in the West are the green industries….well until they fail to keep the lights on.

Captain climate
September 19, 2021 6:32 am

1.5C since when? 1850? I’m so sick of the vagueness in these proposals. And what does that mean for extra warming this century?

fretslider
September 19, 2021 6:35 am

My guess is China is laughing its head off at western weakness.

Carlo, Monte
September 19, 2021 6:36 am

These people are all liars and frauds.

Krishna Gans
September 19, 2021 6:38 am

The warming in the Alpes stopped this morning with snow down to 2000m.

LdB
September 19, 2021 7:19 am

None of the Fossil fuel supply countries are going to agree to leaving the deposits in the ground, that isn’t remotely on the table .. feel free to laugh at any idiot who suggests that. The only long shot of possible outcomes would be certain countries making commitments not to buy fossil fuels. The reality is countries that might agree to that would not be the ones that matter like China and India. COP26 is dead man walking and always has been.

2021 CO2 emission will be 33 billion tonnes and 35 billion tonnes next year all of which is pretty much locked now all you betting folk want to place bets that 2023 is less than 30 billion?

Frank from NoVA
September 19, 2021 7:24 am

“Instead it will be a smokescreen to disguise the utter failure of the whole farrago.”

Do you mean Fargo? Say it! COP27 – Fargo!!

michael hart
September 19, 2021 7:38 am

But of course they do.

Just as the 2 degree limit was arbitrarily plucked from where the sun don’t shine, they reduced it to 1.5 degrees because, at the time, they were worried that there wouldn’t be sufficient warming to help enable the politics they wanted.

They don’t care that there was significant warming in the thermometer record before human CO2 emissions became considered “significant”.

Nor do they care that the IPCC used to say that a bit more warming might actually be beneficial before it became a net problem.

Fact is, they don’t really care what they say, as long as they are being paid to say something and pretend that it is a problem you need to pay more for in order to solve.

