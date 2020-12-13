Grid Stability Basics

Guest post by Rud Istvan
Charles asked whether I would critique this new nonsense. Sure, why not.
The highlighted ‘sciency’ article purports to create an ‘open source’ grid data resource using 17 ‘synchronous grid’ European regions to design and test how “that will help develop new power systems capable of meeting changing demands, such as the move towards renewable energy sources.” NOPE, this won’t help at all.
The body of this silly paper found observationally lower grid frequency variations in larger ‘isolated’ European subgrids! Of course larger grids have less frequency variation— something trivially true and known for many decades. The reasons are intuitive and simple. Larger grids by definition have more generation feeding the grid, so more grid inertia, and at the same time less ‘instantaneous load variation’ by simple virtue of the statistical law of large numbers.
Grid inertia is just the frequency stabilization that comes from the kinetic energy of large rotating generator masses. As grid load ‘instantly’ increases, the frequency sags and the generator wants to slow down. But by slowing, it also ‘instantly’ injects some of its rotational kinetic energy until the driving source (steam, or natural gas in CCGT) can be turned up a bit to compensate.
CCGT is particularly good at this. It runs about 61% efficient at full load, 60% efficient at 80% load, and still 59% efficient at just 40% load. The gas turbine power reaction time is literally about a second no different than a jet engine.
None of this ‘open source data resource’ helps ‘the move to renewables’. Basic grid electrical engineering (EE) is simple and inescapable concerning renewables— they are uneconomic (investment always falls when subsidies dry up), intermittent (requiring underutilized backup generation), and provide no grid inertia (which is automatic with big fossil fuel fired generators). ALL BAD.
Irsching Bavaria‘s about 10 year old CCGT units 4 (375MW) and 5 (860MW) illustrate the problems that intermittent renewables lacking grid inertia create for any grid. The owner wants to take them out of service because very unprofitable when run mainly as wind backup rather than grid load. The German government refuses to make up the difference, yet also refuses to let them shut down.
In the bigger German renewable picture, northern Germany exports surplus wind power to Norway as essentially a giveaway. That lets Norway throttle back its hydro. Then, when Germany needs power because wind is insufficient, Norway spools up its hydropower and sells it to Germany at exorbitant rates. To make matters worse, the German NIMBY crowd won’t let the utilities install more much needed North-South German transmission interconnect ‘eyesores’—despite wind turbines that are bigger and uglier.
A small amount of renewables in a large stable grid presents no problems–and no need for this new study. The backup capacity (spinning reserve) and grid inertia are already there. But as renewable penetration grows as a proportion of any stable ‘synchronous’ grid, these issues grow and compound. Depending on grid details (like how much flexible hydro), renewable penetration above about 8-10% ALWAYS creates extra costs and stability problems. Alternating current grid engineering has been known now for well over 100 years, and nothing ‘new’ can change the established maths, physics, and electrical engineering (EE).
There is also some ‘basic EE stuff’ this new ‘open source data resource’ ignored.
First, their ‘new’ grid frequency data is almost always available from the utilities (grid operators), since required to manage the grid. It is captured both at the generating plants and at the transmission to distribution substations. Perhaps they should have just asked for the utility data rather than gathering their own.
Second, their super duper ‘proprietary’ grid frequency detectors for capturing their new open source data can be purchased almost anywhere. Such detectors are a common electrician’s tool. A very high-end multipurpose ‘pocket’ unit is the Extech PQ3450 power quality analyzer, pictured.
Third, their finding that grid frequency sags when demand exceeds supply and rises when supply exceeds demand has been known since Tesla first envisioned AC generation by using complex numbers (a+bi). The US is designed to be a stable 60 Hertz, EU 50 Hertz. Because electric clocks depend on grid frequency, ‘stable’ is about plus/minus 0.2Hz in the US.
Just for fun (because the above is all well trod ground at WUWT and Climate Etc), we also provide a simple math/science fun challenge to those at WUWT unfamiliar with AC electrical stuff. (Thanks to a physics book full of hundreds of such challenges, sadly in Chicago rather than Fort Lauderdale, which I half reconstructed from memory and half from Google ‘facts’). It is about right.
Imagine a high voltage AC transmission line between Chicago and New York. (Hint: the distance does not matter much for this challenge, voltage does some, but is always ‘high’.) The challenge: how far does a single electron charge travel during its journey along this transmission line? Choices:
- Kilometers
- Meters
- Centimeters
The speed of light (aka electromagnetic radiation) is about 299792458 meters/second in a vacuum. But ‘electromagnetic force (emf) wave guide’ wires are definitely not vacuum; their metals have electrical resistance (technically grid AC impedance, a combination of circuit resistance and reactance). Although electrons pushed along by emf have essentially no mass, they still slow down lots in metals.
Skipping a bit of complex math explaining very simple physics, the reason you buy ‘fat’ DC audio cables with gold terminals is simple: DC current flows across the entire conductor cross section fairly uniformly. A fatter cable has uniformly less cross sectional resistance (DC speaker output is analog), and gold terminals lower connection resistance further since gold doesn’t corrode. The result is truer high frequency pitch amplitudes. As a side factoid, this same physics is why ‘fat’ high voltage DC transmission lines are preferred for long grid distances, like the Germany to Norway undersea interconnects mentioned above.
The ‘fat’ AC cable answer is different. AC current has a conductor skin effect. Unlike DC current, AC current travels mainly in an annular ‘skin’ ring whose thickness depends on frequency (higherèthinner) thanks to interesting AC consequences of Maxwell’s equations as explained by Feynman’s ‘Lectures on Physics’ V. 2 chapter 32, ’skin effect’. In a ‘pure’ copper conductor, that annular skin travel (the center of the conductor essentially carries no AC current) is only about 3.2 meters per second. The much more common (cheaper, lighter) aluminum HV transmission conductor is only about 61% of copper. So in aluminum high voltage transmission lines electrons travel at best about (3.2m/s*0.61) ~1.95 m/s ignoring skin oxidation.
AC is a sine wave varying from 0 to plus emf to 0 to minus emf to 0 at x times a second, (US 60Hz, EU 50Hz). One cycle is from zero voltage to max emf to zero to opposite polarity max emf back to zero. The emf back and forth is a nominal US 120 peaks/second, 60 times in each direction. (Side note: unlike most DC circuits, AC emf is related to, but not the same as, voltage.) For simplicity imagine this AC challenge as simply digital rather than sine wave (all on or all off emf rather than a varying emf sine wave), thereby removing any need for the correct calculus challenge formulation. Then the most distance a virtually massless electron could travel in its aluminum high voltage skin is about (1.95/60) 3.2 cm, back and forth and back and forth. The actual (sine wave emf calculus) US answer is less than one centimeter back and forth, and EU less than 2. That is because there isn’t a lot of emf except near the peak and trough of the sine wave, slowing down intermediate time things further. Either answer (over simplified or correct) results in not very much electron travel distance (c).
Returning to the main topic of this guest post, despite this new European ‘ grid research’:
Anywhere, anytime, renewable subsidies get reduced, so does investment in them. They are provably uneconomic, stand alone.
Renewables are intermittent; yet do not cover the backup costs of intermittency.
Renewables provide no grid inertia; yet do not cover the costs of providing frequency stability using massive synchronous condensers.
More research and new ‘open source’ data resources concerning fundamentally bad propositions does not improve them. NOPE!
Didn’t you mean a DC line?
In an AC line the electrons go precisely nowhere – they *try* to joggle back/forth but actual progress in either direction is zilch nil nada.
Bit like Climate Science
It is the *effect* of them *trying* to move that moves at light speed, or about two-thirds of light speed in a typical transmission line.
What we all *really* want to know is why vacuums have properties.
In California, the state with the least reliable electrical power system in the nation, between 2008 and 2017, the Golden State experienced far more individual outages with almost 4,297 individual outages in the ten-year period, more than 2.5 times as many as its closest rival, Texas. The state continues shuttering most of the in-state natural gas and nuclear power plants that have been providing continuous uninterruptible electricity, in favor of intermittent electricity from wind and solar while adding EV charging loads onto the grid. Power outages are now commonplace in California with more to follow for the Golden state.
Istvan neglects to mention that the mass of a large wind turbine blade has a LOT of inertia.
Doesn’t help grid stabilization. Wind turbine rotation is not synchronized to the grid. Their AC output is synthesized.
A few considerations:
– wind just won’t blow at a constant speed thereby allowing for a stable inertia.
– your inertial mass can’t be that great, otherwise your wind generator wouldn’t start moving when you needed it
Guess what – you can very precisely measure, tune and maintain that rotation inertia (in for instance a large flywheel) from a gas or steam turbine, which will also allow you to have a much, MUCH larger rotational mass than you could manage from any wind turbine.
And don’t even propose a single flywheel powered by an entire windmill park because the energy conversions alone would destroy any output from it.
You’d have to succeed in outlawing all laws of nature interfering with effiicent wind turbines for them to be viable. Keep us posted how that’s going.
Well, not really. Yes the turbine have a lot of inertia but their generating components are not running at synchronous speed. Those large rotor blades do not have pitch controls. They are simply too heavy to use with a motorized hub that would adjust the blade pitch to produce a fixed generation frequency.
They produce a varying AC frequency output that is rectified and applied to solid state high power inverters that produces the 60/50 Hz output to the grid. Some work has been done to add control logic to the inverters to simulate rotating generator inertia. Though useful for small load bumps, that design enhancement has not and can not provided the same grid stability as large rotating mass generators.
There is inertia but it must maintain frequency for the inertia to be usable. You cannot allow the frequency to change – this is why directly connected wind turbine blades are all in lock step in a windfarm.
However turbines used to produce DC but with grid AC being generated by electronics e,g, Enercon https://www.enercon.de/en/home/ will provide grid connection until dc voltage is too small for the system to work.
These enercon WECs will also help to reatore a black grid.
“Using power electronics, inverter-based resources including wind, solar, and storage can quickly detect frequency deviations and respond to system imbalances. Tapping into electronic-based resources for this “fast frequency response” can enable response rates many times faster than traditional mechanical response from conventional generators, thereby reducing the need for inertia. ”
..
Reference: https://www.nrel.gov/docs/fy20osti/73856.pdf
The engineers know it is a thing, but what causes the “galloping” of the high-tension wires on the towers behind my house during high humidity/frost conditions ?
~235,000 volts.
Would I get a shock if I threw a wire lined fishing line up and over said powerline ??
(I know better than to try this at home), just curious.
Also: “Replacing conventional generators with inverter-based resources, including wind, solar, and certain types of energy storage, has two counterbalancing effects. First, these resources decrease the amount of inertia available. But second, these resources can reduce the amount of inertia actually needed—and thus address the first effect. In combination, this represents a paradigm shift in how we think about providing frequency response.”
..
..
Reference: https://www.nrel.gov/docs/fy20osti/73856.pdf
I lived in the UK in the 1940s and early 1950s. “Brown outs” were notorious, as the demand in the day resulted in a substantial drop in frequency, perhaps 2 or 3 HZ, and electric clocks ran noticeably slow. This was balanced during the night, when demand was low, and the grid caught up with time. A country wide grid, and frequency variations were normal.
Note 230 V AC lights are noticeably dimmer when operated on 210 V. The converse is when we were in dry dock in Calcutta, and were supplied by shore power – a diesel generator supplying 220 V DC. The speed control on this was rather erratic, and sometimes the lights would go very dim. Also, sometimes the lights would go very bright, and we would hear ‘pops’ all over the ship as bulbs blew. Another ship operated on 60 Hz AC, all except the winches, which were DC. To get the DC we had a very large converter. When this was switched on the massive electrical demand caused the AC frequency to drop – not good if one was recording a good bit of music over the radio!
My late wife and I were shown over the Tumut Power Station of the Snowy HEP in the late 70s/early 80s. Engineers on duty at the station remarked that they always knew when “Country Practice”, a favourite soap opera, finished, as about 2 million housewives got up and turned on the kettle for tea. The voltage and frequency drop opened the sluice gates at the power station and the hitherto idling turbines were suddenly deluged in a massive rush of water, as voltage was restored.
Renewables are OK when you have a lot of coal or gas fired power in the system.
“Basic grid electrical engineering (EE) is simple and inescapable concerning renewables— they are uneconomic (investment always falls when subsidies dry up), intermittent (requiring underutilized backup generation), and provide no grid inertia (which is automatic with big fossil fuel fired generators). ALL BAD.”
Inertia of rotating machines is high but since the frequency must be maintained they soon run out of synchronism
the uk nuclear industry is loosing capacity because no one wants to invest in stations. Hinkley C is to be subsidised by loans and 1.5* current grid /kwh price.
The US is designed to be a stable 60 Hertz, EU 50 Hertz. Because electric clocks depend on grid frequency, ‘stable’ is about plus/minus 0.2Hz in the US
This is just tosh.
There are some clocks that require stable frequency but average accuracy is enough How many mains synchronous electric clocks still exist?. Transformers, some motors etc require a semi stable frequency. The frequency falls on high load and rises on low. 0.2Hz seems to be the normal deviation allowed even on 50Hz. A document for a failure (1.5GW generation lost) showing frequencies:
https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/ofgem-publications/41426/nationalgrid-systemeventsof27mayfordswg16july.pdf
Skipping a bit of complex math explaining very simple physics, the reason you buy ‘fat’ DC audio cables with gold terminals is simple: DC current flows across the entire conductor cross section fairly uniformly. A fatter cable has uniformly l
speaker signals are not dc. This is why some audiophiles use litz wire – hig frequency only travels in the outer skin of cable. However a famed uk producer of high end speakers was aske what cable was used to demonstrate their speakers – apparently 2.5sqmm mains cable!
————–
The much more common (cheaper, lighter) aluminum HV transmission conductor is only about 61% of copper.
possibly but much of weight is made from a steel core for strength
People have even talked about using sodium (very light) as the conductor and were trying to think of a way of stopping explosive oxidation!
Ontario is another case of renewable foolishness. The Canadian tax payers subsidize huge wind “farms”. Whenever the wind does actually blow at the correct speed, they dump power into the grid at well below cost and give Michigan utilities almost free power. When the wind stops, the same utilities sell power back to Canada at the spot market price. Great for the Michigan utilities; not so great for the Canadian consumers.