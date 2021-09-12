hurricanes media

BBC’s Fake Climate Check On Hurricanes

18 mins ago
Guest Blogger
1 Comment

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

The BBC’s Climate Check is unsurprisingly about hurricanes, and equally unsurprisingly does not tell the truth:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/weather/features/58503854

Ben Rich repeats the BBC’s frequent lie, that climate change is making hurricanes stronger, expressed of course in the usual “scientists say” way. These are his exact words:

Climate scientists believe that global warming is making them stronger

It is of course true that some scientists say this, but equally many hurricane experts maintain the opposite, something you might have thought the BBC would have reported.

And, given this is supposed to be a “Climate Check”, you might have thought the BBC would actually have provided some facts, rather than just opinions. The IPCC were quite clear in their last Assessment Review, AR5:

IPCC AR5

They could find no evidence whatsover of any “significant observed trends” in tropical cyclone activity over the past century. All they could find was an increasing intensity of North Atlantic hurricanes since the 1970s, which hurricane experts such as Chris Landsea believe is part of the multidecadal cycle, the AMO. This is borne out by the fact no that robust trends in major hurricanes has been found in the North Atlantic in the past 100 years.

Little has changed in the latest AR6, which can still find no long term trends.

One particular omission in the video is the role of wind shear, high level winds which act to break up hurricanes. While Rich mentions this factor, he omits to tell viewers that scientists believe that global warming will increase wind shear.

This Climate Check has little to do with facts, and is little more than propaganda.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
pigs_in_space
September 12, 2021 10:17 pm

Just more fake news from the fake news factory, fake fact checking for hystericals.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

extreme weather hurricanes

America’s Deadliest Natural Disaster…the Galveston Hurricane of 1900…and the heroic efforts of meteorologist-in-charge, Isaac Cline

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
hurricanes

The Landfall of Category Four Hurricane Ida

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
extreme weather hurricanes

Bastardi Comments on Hurricane Henri

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
hurricanes

Henri is the storm we have feared for decades

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

hurricanes media

BBC’s Fake Climate Check On Hurricanes

18 mins ago
Guest Blogger
carbon tax Climate News

Harvard Appoints Obama Advisor as Climate Provost

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Sea ice

Surprise! September Arctic Minimum Sea Ice Extent Trend RISING Over Past 10 Years – Norwegian Data

8 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Modeling

Surface Radiation Balance

12 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
%d bloggers like this: