Britain forced to fire up coal plant amid record power prices and winter squeeze

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
77 Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

SEPTEMBER 6, 2021

By Paul Homewood

h/t Ian Magness

Young Rachel seems surprised!!

image

The UK has turned to a coal-fired power station to help boost its energy supply after global gas and power prices hit new highs and wind farms produced very low levels of electricity.

National Grid ESO, which balances Britain’s electricity supply and demand, asked EDF to fire up two units at its West Burton A power station in Lincolnshire. They had previously been on standby.

The Government plans to phase-out coal-fired power by 2024 in an effort to slash carbon emissions. Most coal-fired power stations have closed, but some remain available to help meet demand – particularly in emergencies.

Wind power now generates about 20pc of UK electricity across the year but varies hugely day by day. On Monday morning, output fell to 474 megawatts compared to a record 14,286 megawatts on May 21, Bloomberg said.

At 11am on Monday morning, coal was providing 3.9pc of Britain’s power mix; 47pc from gas; 1.9pc from wind; and 11.4pc from solar panels.

It comes as gas, which produces more than 35pc of UK electricity across the year, trades at more than three times normal rates amid a global supply crunch.

Many countries have been replacing coal-fired power stations with gas-fired alternatives, which produce less carbon emissions, but the high price of gas is making coal more appealing again.

High carbon charges on coal in Europe have been one reason for the high gas price, pushing up demand for gas by making coal more expensive.

National Grid ESO warned in July that Britain needed to prepare for a squeeze on energy supplies this winter as two nuclear plants shut down and workers return to the office.

The Hunterston B and Dungeness B nuclear stations are both due to shut within months, taking away a stable energy source at a time when unpredictable wind and solar generation is an increasingly part of the country’s power mix.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2021/09/06/britain-forced-fire-coal-plant-amid-record-power-prices/

Don’t worry! We’ll soon have all of that lovely hydrogen. What could possibly go wrong?

77 Comments
GregK
September 8, 2021 2:07 am

Import more woodchips or maybe peat.

If the Chinese could have mini-blast furnaces in every backyard during the Great Leap Forward perhaps a mini-woodchip burning power station in every back yard in the UK is the answer.

5
Reply
Rafe Champion
Reply to  GregK
September 8, 2021 2:16 am

The steel was mostly only fit to melt down to recycle from proper steel plants but it consumed vast areas of forests, a lot of essential tools and rural manpower that should have been working in the fields. 30 or 40 million starved to death.
The green energy revolution could have a similar effect if the developing nations take it on, which they almost certainly will not.

6
Reply
LdB
Reply to  GregK
September 8, 2021 2:47 am

Yeah Brazil could cut down the amazon and ship to UK to help out 🙂

2
Reply
griff
Reply to  GregK
September 8, 2021 3:40 am

Indeed, in those places where woodland coppicing takes place, a sensible option, though more for heat than power.

Then there are all the breweries, distilleries and food processing plants using anaerobic digesters, the many small hydro plants (which don’t require dams) and of course solar PV.

Very many local power options being taken up in UK.

-11
Reply
Bill Toland
Reply to  griff
September 8, 2021 4:00 am

Solar power is useless in winter in Britain. The capacity factor for Scotland’s solar power plants in winter is just 1%. Since power demand peaks in Britain in winter, this demonstrates how useless solar power actually is in Britain. The local power options you are talking about are of no significance for Britain as a whole. The only reliable power options which are of any use going forward in Britain are nuclear and gas and coal.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Bill Toland
8
Reply
rbabcock
Reply to  griff
September 8, 2021 4:15 am

Very many local power options being taken up in UK.”

That’s a good thing because the way things are going, you aren’t going to get any from the grid.

5
Reply
R Taylor
Reply to  griff
September 8, 2021 4:36 am

“Very many local power options being taken up in UK.” Such stoicism in the face of looming hardship is noble, but a more effective response is “Comrades…do you know who is responsible for this? TRUMP!”.

0
Reply
Sara
Reply to  griff
September 8, 2021 4:38 am

Griffypoo, are you going to start generating your VERY OWN electricity? If you do, please send photos. Whatever dream world you are living in seems to be piled high with your comic book collection and coloring books. The “Swiss Family Robinson” had more practicality in it than what you’ve posted this time.

Geeao Pete, do you really think before you post something? You seem to have no understanding of how power plants distribute electricity. I suggest you buy a few oil lamps and some lamp oil and a camp stove for this winter, which appers to be piling up to be fierce where I live.

I”m really concerned about you, Griffypoo. Are you getting enough vitamins?

3
Reply
MarkW2
Reply to  griff
September 8, 2021 4:41 am

We live in an area with a lot of anaerobic digestors and they’re EXTREMELY unpopular, though one hopes they’ll improve over time. Some local farms are putting animal waste to good use, which does make sense.

But — and it’s a very large “but” — these are minor contributions to the UK’s energy needs. The plain truth is that if the UK is going to rely more and more on renewables it’s going to have to turn to nuclear for back-up in the long run; and, of course, the environmentalists are against this.

What’s now happening in the UK was easy to predict. It doesn’t need Einstein to see that natural gas prices are going to be hiked as Europe becomes increasingly dependent on Russian gas. Add massively rising energy prices to Boris’s new social care/NHS taxation and the UK population’s in for a tough time. The only saving grace for the Tories is that everything they’re doing mirrors what the left-wing parties would also do, which is clearly the gamble that Boris is taking.

Either way, net-zero is going to be calamitous for the UK economy while doing net zero to reduce so-called climate change.

2
Reply
Loren C. Wilson
Reply to  griff
September 8, 2021 4:44 am

Yes because due to their policies, power costs way more than it needs to. This makes a lot of expensive options viable, just like California. What do you do to have stable power since you appear to live in the UK?

1
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  griff
September 8, 2021 4:47 am

Do you even have a clue what it means to coppice a woodland? How much fuel do you think is generated by this practice?

1
Reply
Bill Powers
Reply to  griff
September 8, 2021 5:02 am

Where is all that global warming that necessitated this kerfuffle to begin with?

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  GregK
September 8, 2021 4:14 am

Kill the sparrows.

3
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Scissor
September 8, 2021 4:39 am

One step forward, two steps backward to Aztec sacrificial rites and Roman gauntlets for human and sparrow lives that matter. Progress is a many wicked thing.

0
Reply
n.n
Reply to  GregK
September 8, 2021 4:34 am

Fetal chips… progress with a liberal orientation.

0
Reply
Rafe Champion
September 8, 2021 2:10 am

South Australia and Victoria are the leading lemmings of wind power in Australia and the failure of the venture is demonstrated whenever the windmills are generating less than their average capacity (29% of nameplate in Australia).

Demand for power is low on the weekend but at breakfast time last Sunday both SA and Victoria were importing coal and hydro power from other states.

https://newcatallaxy.blog/2021/09/06/wind-power-fails-in-sa-victoria/

8
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
September 8, 2021 2:10 am

“What could possibly go wrong?” ….You mean like the Hindenburg?

6
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
September 8, 2021 4:06 am

He means boom.

0
Reply
n.n
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
September 8, 2021 4:42 am

Decapitation. Conflagration. At best, hypothermia or hyperthermia waiting for the renewables to return to a viable range.

0
Reply
H B
September 8, 2021 2:13 am

Not even winter yet, Come COP time will we see rolling blackouts and every coal plant in the country going full throttle

13
Reply
Duker
Reply to  H B
September 8, 2021 2:21 am

Im thinking that too….like the ship of fools that get stuck in the ice..in summer. The COP in winter will find that grid reliability isn’t an aspiration

6
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  H B
September 8, 2021 2:35 am

That is if COP 26 even happens. At the rate things are going right now, we might well see a new Covid variant that comes along just in time to give a face-saving excuse for canceling this exercise in futility.

7
Reply
Tom in Florida
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 8, 2021 4:41 am

In the U.S.,there is a variant called the mid-term variant which will come out around August 2022.

0
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 8, 2021 4:47 am

Waiting for omega…

0
Reply
Leo Smith
Reply to  H B
September 8, 2021 2:37 am

I think that what may be happening – as the OCGT sets were also fired up – is that kit is being tested and made ready.

Now that lockdown is over, fuel consumption is rocketing. As are prices.

3
Reply
Rusty
Reply to  Leo Smith
September 8, 2021 3:26 am

OCGT were fired up when the UK had temperatures greater than 25°C….

0
Reply
griff
Reply to  H B
September 8, 2021 3:38 am

all 3 of them?

-7
Reply
Bill Toland
Reply to  griff
September 8, 2021 4:03 am

Griff, that is precisely the problem. There aren’t enough of them.

6
Reply
Andrew Wilkins
Reply to  griff
September 8, 2021 4:59 am

I wish it was 10 (or more!) of them.

0
Reply
Anthony
September 8, 2021 2:17 am

What it also really shows, is that fuel inflation is taking off which always leads to even bigger inflation in any economy. If the Northern world has a cold winter then, bang

7
Reply
Charles Fairbairn
September 8, 2021 2:20 am

I have just subscribed to a two year fixed price tariff with Octopus. It has resulted in a doubling of my direct debit contribution and is a bet and we’ll see how it works out. It seems that Octopus knows what is likely to happen here with current stupid energy policies. I just hope they are wrong; but not sure at the moment which way that will be.

0
Reply
griff
Reply to  Charles Fairbairn
September 8, 2021 3:37 am

your tariff reflects the recent gas price rise and change to UK energy cap

-4
Reply
Bill Toland
September 8, 2021 2:25 am

Most of Britain’s nuclear power stations are due to close in the next decade. Given Britain’s current path on power generation, this means that massive regular power cuts are now inevitable. If a still cold snap hits Britain this winter, we will be right on the brink of power cuts. We have virtually no spare capacity now. The only way to keep the lights on in the next few years is to build a dozen gas or coal fired power stations, starting immediately. But will the green halfwits in the government see sense? They just don’t seem to realise the seriousness of the situation.

11
Reply
Leo Smith
Reply to  Bill Toland
September 8, 2021 2:35 am

This winter will be tight if it’s cold and calm.

There are small signs – like this, plus the debate about opening a new coal mine, that show that common sense is starting to break through ideological turbity.

Several trees fell over last year. My wood store is full…

4
Reply
Mark
Reply to  Leo Smith
September 8, 2021 2:41 am

Agreed . I have always said that the worst excesses of the eco-lunacy won’t happen, because sooner rather than later the laws of physics and thermodynamics will hit policy makers over the head…..

Voters will forgive and forget many things….

But shivering through a cold winter in the dark will not be one of them…

5
Reply
griff
Reply to  Mark
September 8, 2021 3:37 am

I recall that was supposed to happen in Germany this last winter, according to Watts… and didn’t.

-5
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  griff
September 8, 2021 4:30 am

Bailed out by gas and new lignite burning plants.the Energiewende has resulted in an increased carbon footprint, instead of a smaller one.

3
Reply
griff
Reply to  Bill Toland
September 8, 2021 3:36 am

There will never be another coal plant built in UK or EU – there are now NONE in the planning stages… and I think the last few have completed build.

-9
Reply
Bill Toland
Reply to  griff
September 8, 2021 4:05 am

That is the problem. Griff, you seem quite happy at the prospect of power cuts coming to Britain. You are in complete denial of what that is going to mean.

Last edited 53 minutes ago by Bill Toland
7
Reply
Derg
Reply to  griff
September 8, 2021 4:43 am

That is sad. Coal is a wonderful source of energy.

1
Reply
Andrew Wilkins
Reply to  griff
September 8, 2021 5:02 am

Meanwhile, the Chinese are building loads of them, and laughing at the West at the same time.

0
Reply
Disputin
September 8, 2021 2:47 am

We’ll soon have all of that lovely hydrogen. What could possibly go wrong?

KABOOOOOOM!

3
Reply
John Culhane
September 8, 2021 2:47 am

There is concern developing in Ireland (North & South) as well. With over 5,000 MW nameplate capacity installed across the island, wind turbine output has dropped to almost nothing. I’ve often observed figures less than 100 MW output several times this year since May 1st leaving the country dependent on coal, gas and interconnects to the United Kingdom to avoid widespread outages. The largest consumers of electricity are data-centers.

https://www.smartgriddashboard.com/#all/wind

The Irish establishment is also engaging in magical thinking inspired by subsidy harvesting. They are constructing an interconnect to Northern France where they imagine they will be able to pay for by placing wind-turbines offshore on the South-West Atlantic coast of the country and tap into French nuclear generated electricity when there is a shortage. You don’t need an economics degree to know you can only sell wind energy when it is available, thus you are a price taker, this the wind turbine operators favour contracts for difference. When you need power to avoid outages, the reliable oeprator can jack up the price.

Much of Western Europe (UK, Belgium, Germany and Italy) all pull from the same source (France) when they need power.

2
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  John Culhane
September 8, 2021 3:19 am

So France is the local savior when it comes to “interconnects” that temporarily solve energy shortages. The electric energy in France is dominated by Nuclear reactor energy. How many people in France have died from nuclear plant disasters? Zero? If the United Kingdom actually removes nuclear power plants from the mix they deserve what they get in their winters.

6
Reply
John Culhane
Reply to  Ron Long
September 8, 2021 4:21 am

You can observe cross border export at this site https://www.electricitymap.org/map
Right now France is exporting power to 5 countries.

The physical distance of the Celtic interconnector between Ireland and France will be ~575 KM (~360 miles).

0
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  Ron Long
September 8, 2021 4:54 am

Is there a reasonable limit to the amount of electricity the French can create or is it limitless? They seem to be selling to a lot of other countries and might they one day be unable to supply all these needs as well as their own?

0
Reply
griff
Reply to  John Culhane
September 8, 2021 3:35 am

Not so: they pull from France when it has less demand than the output of its ‘always on’ nuclear.

Germany exports substantial amounts of electricity to France, for example and even the UK French links sometimes export

-5
Reply
Graemethecat
Reply to  griff
September 8, 2021 4:59 am

I believe Germany actually pays its neighbours to consume its excess wind-generated electricity.

0
Reply
n.n
Reply to  John Culhane
September 8, 2021 4:53 am

Ah, the Irish. Catch a leprechaun and wish upon a rainbow that the wind blows within range. Good enough for marginal quality of life.

0
Reply
spock
September 8, 2021 3:00 am

Wind power and solar will never replace fossil fuels.
Read the book that explains why in detail.
The moral case for fossil fuels

7
Reply
Derg
Reply to  spock
September 8, 2021 4:45 am

+1

0
Reply
fretslider
September 8, 2021 3:09 am

I was intrigued as to how the BBC would report on this and I wasn’t disappointed…

“Warm, still, autumn weather has meant wind farms have not generated as much power as normal”

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58469238

I almost fell off the chair laughing at that one. The headline claims “UK fires up coal power plant as gas prices soar”

So it’s the price of gas? Or could it be down to, as The Guardian would have us believe, global ‘heating’?

“National Grid has fired up a coal-fired power station for the first time in 55 days after Britain’s record-breaking heatwave brought wind turbines to a near-standstill and caused gas-fired power stations to struggle.”

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/aug/12/national-grid-fires-up-coal-power-station-for-first-time-in-55-days

Record breaking heatwave? It’s the bog standard 3 hot days and a thunderstorm.

They haven’t got their ducks in a row.

I wonder what they’re on at The Guardian?

Last edited 1 hour ago by fretslider
4
Reply
griff
Reply to  fretslider
September 8, 2021 3:33 am

I think you need to think about ‘for the first time in 55 days’.

and check the prices over last 2 months.

-5
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  fretslider
September 8, 2021 4:30 am

Ethanol mostly, with a lot of crack too.

0
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 8, 2021 3:15 am

While there are the odd wind turbines in Portugal and some homes have solar water heaters, over indulgence in renewables does not seem to be a problem. My dependence on reliable electricity is centered on keeping food cold, illumination, and computer. Most homes in Portugal do not have central heating or AC. Wood stoves and fireplaces are very popular. If we lose power in winter, we will shiver in the dark but we do that anyway with lights on! Some farms have gigantic solar panels mounted on poles or on roofs, I suspect to keep the milking machines powered.

1
Reply
griff
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 8, 2021 3:32 am

The production of electricity from renewable sources supplied 51 percent of Portuguese consumption in 2019, with wind power representing 27 percent, the highest share ever.

Renewable power plants in mainland Portugal generated 11,338 GWh of electricity in the first three months of the year, or 79.5% of the total, show data from the Portuguese Association of Renewable Energy (APREN).

Wind farms generated 28% of the mainland power, more than all fossil-fuel technologies combined, making them the leading non-hydro green energy source’

I just don’t think you are paying attention to the reality?

-6
Reply
Tim Gorman
Reply to  griff
September 8, 2021 4:37 am

Did you actually read what the poster said?

Wood stoves and fireplaces are very popular. If we lose power in winter, we will shiver in the dark but we do that anyway with lights on! “

Does *your* house have a wood stove? Does it have a fireplace? Where do you get your wood?

3
Reply
Andrew Wilkins
Reply to  griff
September 8, 2021 5:05 am

But Griff, that’s all very well and good, but what happens when the wind doesn’t blow? It’s the intermittency of wind power that is the problem, which is something you don’t appear to understand.

0
Reply
Rusty
September 8, 2021 3:22 am

Nice to see my ‘news tip’ got picked up on.

There’s a real problem brewing in the UK. Natural gas prices are rising fast, but the UK has shrunk its NG storage capacity meaning it can no longer buy NG at cheap rates when demand is low and then store it for when prices rise and demand is high.

The wholesale electricity price hit a new high on Monday on one of the hottest days of the year.

The UK nearly ran out of NG in 2018 and relied on shipments from Qatar and Russia.

The situation is now worse because electricity production is reliant on NG to take up the slack when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine. Coal plants have been demolished and nuclear plants are due to close.

A cold winter like 2010 accompanied by lower than normal power from wind will see prices and thus bills go through the roof along with gas rationing.

The ‘crunch’ is going to occur at some point and its better sooner than later.

2
Reply
griff
September 8, 2021 3:29 am

forced?

The 3 coal plants still operating in the UK have in the last 3 years gone for days without any being turned on (up to 2 months if memory serves me).

In the last 2 years they have contributed a mere 2% of UK electricity.

2 more will close next year, the final one in October 2024.

This is merely making opportunistic use of a nearly expired asset.

-8
Reply
Tim Gorman
Reply to  griff
September 8, 2021 4:39 am

And what will happen when their capacity is needed and they aren’t there any longer?

1
Reply
Rusty
September 8, 2021 3:29 am

Nice to see my ‘news tip’ got picked up on.

There’s a real problem brewing in the UK. Natural gas prices are rising fast, but the UK has shrunk its NG storage capacity meaning it can no longer buy NG at cheap rates when demand is low and then store it for when prices rise and demand is high.

The wholesale electricity price hit a new high on Monday when temperatures were greater than 25°C.

The UK nearly ran out of NG in 2018 and relied on shipments from Qatar and Russia.

The situation is now worse because electricity production is reliant on NG to take up the slack when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine. Coal plants have been demolished and nuclear plants are due to close.

A cold winter like 2010 accompanied by lower than normal power from wind will see prices and thus bills go through the roof along with gas rationing.

The ‘crunch’ is going to occur at some point and its better sooner than later.

3
Reply
zee raja
Reply to  Rusty
September 8, 2021 3:31 am

Wind power now generates about 20pc of UK electricity across the year but varies hugely day by day. On Monday morning, output fell to 474 megawatts compared to a record 14,286 megawatts on May 21, Bloomberg said.

1
Reply
Rusty
Reply to  zee raja
September 8, 2021 3:49 am

It’s been low all summer.

0
Reply
griff
Reply to  Rusty
September 8, 2021 4:19 am

UK NG storage has never been large and we have for years been importing from Qatar as N Sea production ramps down.

wind allows us to burn less expensive gas… as the current pipeline of offshore wind rolls out, ever less gas gets burned. (30 GW in building/approved/approval awaited and 10GW operating)

-2
Reply
J Jowsey
September 8, 2021 3:40 am

Revealing figures but not much will happen until we have blackouts.

2
Reply
griff
Reply to  J Jowsey
September 8, 2021 4:17 am

always predicting blackouts – and where are they?

-3
Reply
DaveS
Reply to  griff
September 8, 2021 5:01 am

What would have happened if that “ nearly expired asset” hadn’t been there, griff?

Managed blackouts are the whole point of “smart” meters.

0
Reply
Hatter Eggburn
September 8, 2021 3:56 am

High carbon charges on coal in Europe have been one reason for the high gas price, pushing up demand for gas by making coal more expensive.

The global green energy coup is turning the energy “market” (LOL) into a command economy, first in the idiot countries and eventually globally.

So “prices” (LOL) are artificial and politically decided and mean nothing, except suffering for citizens.
And arguments from Griff that renewable energy is “too cheap to meter” are even more meaningless than on an average day.

1
Reply
griff
Reply to  Hatter Eggburn
September 8, 2021 4:17 am

I have never said renewable energy is or will be too cheap to meter.

I have pointed out that if you are going to call German electricity expensive, you have to look at what the cost is made up of and compare it on the same terms.

-2
Reply
Derg
Reply to  griff
September 8, 2021 4:48 am

SUBSIDIES 😉

1
Reply
Steve Richards
September 8, 2021 4:29 am

So these two units were on standby prior to taking load. Was that coal fired warming through or gas fired warming through, prior to startup?

I wonder how much is costs to keep a large coal plant warm, waiting for use?

Is this cost factored into the price of wind and solar?

0
Reply
DaveS
Reply to  Steve Richards
September 8, 2021 4:54 am

We end up paying it, but those who control these things don’t want us to see the real cost break-down.

0
Reply
Sara
September 8, 2021 4:32 am

The Hunterston B and Dungeness B nuclear stations are both due to shut within months, taking away a stable energy source at a time when unpredictable wind and solar generation is an increasingly part of the country’s power mix. – Is there a reason given for shuttering two nuclear plants? I did not see anything explaining that.

The nuke plant near me was shut down in 1998 because of operator error and has been demolished, and I’m finding that several nuclear power plants in my state are being shut down because carbon-based fuels (gas and coal) are “cheaper” to run power plants. This is just plain stupid, because the nuke plants still have 15 to 20 years of “working life” ahead of them and they are carbon-emission free, if THAT is really so important.

0
Reply
Steve Richards
September 8, 2021 4:46 am

I see the BBC is running a little item saying the Greens want COP26 postponed apparently due to virus concerns: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-58472566

“Climate change: Green groups call for COP26 postponement”
Perhaps they do not want to freeze with no power in Scotland!!!

0
Reply
Bill Toland
Reply to  Steve Richards
September 8, 2021 4:57 am

I think the greens have realised that COP26 will be a fiasco for them. China, India and Africa will not agree to any limits on their carbon dioxide emissions under any circumstances; it looks as if the greens have finally accepted that. Of course, this means that any further COP conferences will be a pointless waste of time.

Last edited 8 minutes ago by Bill Toland
0
Reply
2hotel9
September 8, 2021 4:59 am

Coal is King, gas is the Queen!

0
Reply
wpDiscuz

