Claim: Human Health has Already Been Harmed by Climate Change

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; According to health journals and activists, grants and debt forgiveness rather than loans are needed to address the crisis of slightly warmer temperatures.

Call for emergency action to limit global temperature increases, restore biodiversity, and protect health

BMJ 2021; 374 doi: https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.n1734 (Published 06 September 2021)
Lukoye Atwoli, editor in chief1,  Abdullah H Baqui, editor in chief2,  Thomas Benfield, editor in chief3,  Raffaella Bosurgi, editor in chief4,  Fiona Godlee, editor in chief5,  Stephen Hancocks, editor in chief6,  Richard Horton, editor in chief7,  Laurie Laybourn-Langton, senior adviser8,  Carlos Augusto Monteiro, editor in chief9,  Ian Norman, editor in chief10,  Kirsten Patrick, interim editor in chief11,  Nigel Praities, executive editor12,  Marcel G M Olde Rikkert, editor in chief13,  Eric J Rubin, editor in chief14,  Peush Sahni, editor in chief15,  Richard Smith, chair8,  Nicholas J Talley, editor in chief16,  Sue Turale, editor in chief17,  Damián Vázquez, editor in chief18

Wealthy nations must do much more, much faster 

The UN General Assembly in September 2021 will bring countries together at a critical time for marshalling collective action to tackle the global environmental crisis. They will meet again at the biodiversity summit in Kunming, China, and the climate conference (COP26) in Glasgow, UK. Ahead of these pivotal meetings, we—the editors of health journals worldwide—call for urgent action to keep average global temperature increases below 1.5°C, halt the destruction of nature, and protect health.

Health is already being harmed by global temperature increases and the destruction of the natural world, a state of affairs health professionals have been bringing attention to for decades.1 The science is unequivocal; a global increase of 1.5°C above the pre-industrial average and the continued loss of biodiversity risk catastrophic harm to health that will be impossible to reverse.23 Despite the world’s necessary preoccupation with covid-19, we cannot wait for the pandemic to pass to rapidly reduce emissions.

Reflecting the severity of the moment, this editorial appears in health journals across the world. We are united in recognising that only fundamental and equitable changes to societies will reverse our current trajectory.

The risks to health of increases above 1.5°C are now well established.2 Indeed, no temperature rise is “safe.” In the past 20 years, heat related mortality among people aged over 65 has increased by more than 50%.4 Higher temperatures have brought increased dehydration and renal function loss, dermatological malignancies, tropical infections, adverse mental health outcomes, pregnancy complications, allergies, and cardiovascular and pulmonary morbidity and mortality.56 Harms disproportionately affect the most vulnerable, including children, older populations, ethnic minorities, poorer communities, and those with underlying health problems.24

Global heating is also contributing to the decline in global yield potential for major crops, falling by 1.8-5.6% since 1981; this, together with the effects of extreme weather and soil depletion, is hampering efforts to reduce undernutrition.4 Thriving ecosystems are essential to human health, and the widespread destruction of nature, including habitats and species, is eroding water and food security and increasing the chance of pandemics.378

The consequences of the environmental crisis fall disproportionately on those countries and communities that have contributed least to the problem and are least able to mitigate the harms. Yet no country, no matter how wealthy, can shield itself from these impacts. Allowing the consequences to fall disproportionately on the most vulnerable will breed more conflict, food insecurity, forced displacement, and zoonotic disease—with severe implications for all countries and communities. As with the covid-19 pandemic, we are globally as strong as our weakest member.

Rises above 1.5°C increase the chance of reaching tipping points in natural systems that could lock the world into an acutely unstable state. This would critically impair our ability to mitigate harms and to prevent catastrophic, runaway environmental change.910

Global targets are not enough

Encouragingly, many governments, financial institutions, and businesses are setting targets to reach net-zero emissions, including targets for 2030. The cost of renewable energy is dropping rapidly. Many countries are aiming to protect at least 30% of the world’s land and oceans by 2030.11

These promises are not enough. Targets are easy to set and hard to achieve. They are yet to be matched with credible short and longer term plans to accelerate cleaner technologies and transform societies. Emissions reduction plans do not adequately incorporate health considerations.12 Concern is growing that temperature rises above 1.5°C are beginning to be seen as inevitable, or even acceptable, to powerful members of the global community.13 Relatedly, current strategies for reducing emissions to net zero by the middle of the century implausibly assume that the world will acquire great capabilities to remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.1415

This insufficient action means that temperature increases are likely to be well in excess of 2°C,16 a catastrophic outcome for health and environmental stability. Critically, the destruction of nature does not have parity of esteem with the climate element of the crisis, and every single global target to restore biodiversity loss by 2020 was missed.17 This is an overall environmental crisis.18

Health professionals are united with environmental scientists, businesses, and many others in rejecting that this outcome is inevitable. More can and must be done now—in Glasgow and Kunming—and in the immediate years that follow. We join health professionals worldwide who have already supported calls for rapid action.119

Equity must be at the centre of the global response. Contributing a fair share to the global effort means that reduction commitments must account for the cumulative, historical contribution each country has made to emissions, as well as its current emissions and capacity to respond. Wealthier countries will have to cut emissions more quickly, making reductions by 2030 beyond those currently proposed2021 and reaching net-zero emissions before 2050. Similar targets and emergency action are needed for biodiversity loss and the wider destruction of the natural world.

To achieve these targets, governments must make fundamental changes to how our societies and economies are organised and how we live. The current strategy of encouraging markets to swap dirty for cleaner technologies is not enough. Governments must intervene to support the redesign of transport systems, cities, production and distribution of food, markets for financial investments, health systems, and much more. Global coordination is needed to ensure that the rush for cleaner technologies does not come at the cost of more environmental destruction and human exploitation.

Many governments met the threat of the covid-19 pandemic with unprecedented funding. The environmental crisis demands a similar emergency response. Huge investment will be needed, beyond what is being considered or delivered anywhere in the world. But such investments will produce huge positive health and economic outcomes. These include high quality jobs, reduced air pollution, increased physical activity, and improved housing and diet. Better air quality alone would realise health benefits that easily offset the global costs of emissions reductions.22

These measures will also improve the social and economic determinants of health, the poor state of which may have made populations more vulnerable to the covid-19 pandemic.23 But the changes cannot be achieved through a return to damaging austerity policies or the continuation of the large inequalities of wealth and power within and between countries.

Cooperation hinges on wealthy nations doing more 

In particular, countries that have disproportionately created the environmental crisis must do more to support low and middle income countries to build cleaner, healthier, and more resilient societies. High income countries must meet and go beyond their outstanding commitment to provide $100bn a year, making up for any shortfall in 2020 and increasing contributions to and beyond 2025. Funding must be equally split between mitigation and adaptation, including improving the resilience of health systems.

Financing should be through grants rather than loans, building local capabilities and truly empowering communities, and should come alongside forgiving large debts, which constrain the agency of so many low income countries. Additional funding must be marshalled to compensate for inevitable loss and damage caused by the consequences of the environmental crisis.

As health professionals, we must do all we can to aid the transition to a sustainable, fairer, resilient, and healthier world. Alongside acting to reduce the harm from the environmental crisis, we should proactively contribute to global prevention of further damage and action on the root causes of the crisis. We must hold global leaders to account and continue to educate others about the health risks of the crisis. We must join in the work to achieve environmentally sustainable health systems before 2040, recognising that this will mean changing clinical practice. Health institutions have already divested more than $42bn of assets from fossil fuels; others should join them.4

The greatest threat to global public health is the continued failure of world leaders to keep the global temperature rise below 1.5°C and to restore nature. Urgent, society-wide changes must be made and will lead to a fairer and healthier world. We, as editors of health journals, call for governments and other leaders to act, marking 2021 as the year that the world finally changes course.

This editorial is being published simultaneously in many international journals.

  Competing interests: FG serves on the executive committee for the UK Health Alliance on Climate Change and is a trustee of the Eden Project. RS is the chair of Patients Know Best, has stock in UnitedHealth Group, has done consultancy work for Oxford Pharmagenesis, and is chair of the Lancet commission on the value of death. 
  Provenance and peer review: Commissioned; not externally peer reviewed.

Read more: https://www.bmj.com/content/374/bmj.n1734

The most absurd claim in this bucket of multiple absurdities is the suggestion slightly warmer temperatures are causing physiological problems.

Humans are tropical apes. Outside the narrow tropical band where we evolved, we need clothes to stay warm. Only in the high tropics is our physiology unstressed enough to survive without artificial assistance, like blankets . As Bjorn Lomborg pointed out last June, any slight rise in heat deaths is more than offset by a reduction in cold related deaths.

lee
September 7, 2021 2:17 am

So many editors-in-chief; do they have any qualifications beyond that?

layor nala
September 7, 2021 2:21 am

The article is so absurd I damn near died choking! The climate exaggerators are probably causing so much mental stress and suicides that the ‘data’ they quote would pale into relative insignificance.

Joao Martins
Reply to  layor nala
September 7, 2021 3:12 am

Yes, what has it to do in a MEDICAL scientific journal?

M Courtney
September 7, 2021 2:22 am

 Indeed, no temperature rise is “safe.”

So we need to start moving people away from the equator. Especially the elderly.
A policy of evacuating the aged from Florida to Alaska is clearly desirable.

Or maybe this editorial is just melodramatic nonsense. Unbalanced. Ill-thought out.

Tom Halla
September 7, 2021 2:32 am

Considering that the effects of warming thus far are mostly the opposite of what they report, it gives me cause to question their abilities in medicine.

nicholas tesdorf
September 7, 2021 2:50 am

It sounds like it could be good timing to run up a few debts in anticipation of the forthcoming grants and debt forgiveness. There has to bean upside to the current ‘Climate Change’ insanity.

Rah
September 7, 2021 2:56 am

A desperate cry for attention. COVID and the despotic reaction to it by most governments has stolen the lime light for so long that the climate doom money grabbers are getting desperate.

I mean really! Is there any doubt that the same losers we see wearing masks when alone in their cars or when outside bicycling.are also real true believers in climate change doom?

fretslider
September 7, 2021 3:04 am

How to create opportunities for your field(s)…

Constantly press home the message that unless we do what is in reality impossible, we’re all doomed and there’s only 8 or 9 years left – tick, tock.

Once the psychoneuroses have been induced whole new avenues open up.

A growing number of children are being treated for an overwhelming terror of “environmental doom” as climate alarmists spread fears of an impending climate disaster, the Daily Telegraph has reported.

And one of my favourites…

That Australians are very worried about climate change is not a new finding. But our study goes further, warning of an impending epidemic of mental health related disorders such as eco-anxiety, climate disaster-related post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and future-orientated despair. 

https://theconversation.com/australians-are-3-times-more-worried-about-climate-change-than-covid-a-mental-health-crisis-is-looming-165470

I’d say their study shows “Induction of Psycho-neuroses by Conditioned Reflex under Stress” – brainwashing by media – is highly effective.

Future despair is a new one on me. They’ve done quite a number on the young.

Joao Martins
Reply to  fretslider
September 7, 2021 3:15 am

For me, the pearl is “climate disaster-related post traumatic stress disorder“: a “disorded” that is generated by a non-existent cause…

Ron Long
September 7, 2021 3:05 am

As I read through this manifesto I realized that it was useless trying to decide if the authors were dishonest or stupid, they clearly are a mixture of both.

