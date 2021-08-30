Climate Lawsuits

Update On The International Efforts To Save The Planet Through Climate Litigation

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
21 Comments

Reposted from the MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

Having had a long career in the litigation business, I have a well-developed appreciation for the limits on what can be accomplished through lawsuits. Among litigators, the line “Let’s sue the bastards” is always good for a laugh, in rueful recognition of the enormous amounts of effort that can be expended for little, or even negative, results.

But the green environmental movement appears to have both near infinite funding and legions of adherents filled with crazed religious zeal. When somebody in this crowd blurts out “Let’s sue the bastards,” the funding immediately emerges, and ideologue lawyers line up to compete for the gig.

So somehow these guys got the idea of suing national governments on the theory that “fundamental human rights” are threatened by climate change. Would that allegation be enough to get one or a few judges to order the judicial takeover of entire national economies to force the lowering of CO2 emissions? Perhaps that seems to you like the kind of question that is quintessentially outside the competence of the judiciary. If so, then perhaps you don’t understand how far off the ideological cliff much of the judiciary has gone, both here and in Europe. Fortunately for us, there remains considerably more sanity on this issue here in the U.S. than over in Europe.

Herewith an update on litigation on this subject, both here and in Europe.

United States

The most important of these cases in the United States is called Kelsey Cascadia Rose Juliana v. United States, et al. In 2015 Ms. Juliana and twenty some other plaintiffs, mostly individuals who were then adolescents, sued the federal government seeking an injunction to order the end of the use of fossil fuels in the United States. The plaintiffs claimed that the use of fossil fuels violated their rights under the Due Process clause of the Fifth Amendment and the Equal Protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. I first covered the case in this post in December 2017, when the then-new Trump administration was seeking to get the Ninth Circuit to issue a mandamus order to get the Oregon District Court to dismiss the case. That attempt did not succeed.

However, two plus years later, in January 2020, the case reached the Ninth Circuit again, this time on a certified interlocutory appeal from the District Court’s denial of a summary judgment motion made by the government. As I reported in this post on January 18, 2020, a three judge panel of the Ninth Circuit, consisting entirely of Obama appointees, ordered the case dismissed, basically on the (obviously correct) grounds of non-justiciability. Here is the key language from the NInth Circuit’s decision:

There is much to recommend the adoption of a comprehensive scheme to decrease fossil fuel emissions and combat climate change, both as a policy matter in general and a matter of national survival in particular. But it is beyond the power of an Article III court to order, design, supervise, or implement the plaintiffs’ requested remedial plan.

But, as I noted in the January 2020 post, the U.S. escaped disaster on that one by the skin of our teeth. The Ninth Circuit decision was by a vote of 2-1, and the dissenting judge — Josephine Staton of the Central District of California, sitting by designation — totally bought into the idea that a single judge with this case as a vehicle could order the complete restructuring of the U.S. economy. From the dissenting judge’s opinion:

[C]arbon dioxide (“CO2”) and other greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions created by burning fossil fuels are devastating the planet. . . . [T]he injuries experienced by plaintiffs are the first small wave in an oncoming tsunami—now visible on the horizon of the not-so-distant future—that will destroy the United States as we currently know it. . . .

Anyway, do you think that the Ninth Circuit panel’s January 2020 opinion would end the matter? Hardly. The plaintiffs initially filed a petition with the Ninth Circuit for what is called “rehearing en banc,” which would mean a hearing by all the active judges of the court (29 of them) as opposed to just the three judge panel. But the Ninth Circuit denied that petition in February 2021. At that point the plaintiffs could have sought review by the U.S. Supreme Court, but they read the tea leaves of the current Court and decided that that would not be a good bet.

So instead, they went back to the Oregon District Court — clearly a sympathetic forum — and sought leave to amend their Complaint. Trying to amend your complaint after the court of appeals has held the case non-justiiciable is, shall we say, audacious. But of course the Oregon court held a hearing, on June 25, and as of now has not issued a decision. To get an inkling of how the June 25 argument went, here are the opening lines of the argument from the lead lawyer for the plaintiffs:

Your Honor, how our nation’s children and adults speak, move, love, vote, worship, assemble, learn, and behave in our world is a function of the rights we hold and those we are denied.

Wow. Deep. And now the latest: In this case that has been ordered dismissed by the court of appeals, and as to which all further appellate review is foreclosed by the failure to make a timely petition to the Supreme Court, the word is that the plaintiffs and the government are discussing settlement. The State of Alabama, on behalf of itself and a coalition of other red states, has filed a petition to intervene to contest what they view as an extreme risk of a collusive settlement by our current government. The most recent filing on this motion was on July 20. According to that filing, the plaintiffs have confirmed that, through the settlement negotiations, they seek “a fundamental transformation of this country’s energy system.”

I find it hard to believe that a collusive settlement “transforming the country’s energy system,” after the case had been lost and all chance of appeal foreclosed, could possibly stand. On the other hand, these people will try anything.

Europe

In 2015 an environmental group called Urgenda, together with some 900 Dutch citizens, brought a lawsuit in the national courts of the Netherlands, which case bears great resemblance to the Juliana case in the United States. The original papers in the case appear to be all in the Dutch language, but there is an English language summary appearing at the website ClimateCaseChart.com. The defendant in the case is the government of the Netherlands. According to the summary, the plaintiffs demanded that the government of the Netherlands “do more to prevent global climate change.”

The Urgenda case took quite a different track from the Juliana case in the U.S., in which comparison the U.S. court system comes out looking rather good. According to the summary, a trial-level court in The Hague went right ahead and issued an order compelling the Dutch state to limit GHG emissions to 25% below 1990 levels by 2020. The summary does not mention the grounds for the relief that were asserted in the Complaint, but it does list the bases for the decision cited by the trial court, which included the following:

The court concluded that the state has a duty to take climate change mitigation measures due to the “severity of the consequences of climate change and the great risk of climate change occurring.” In reaching this conclusion, the court cited (without directly applying) Article 21 of the Dutch Constitution; EU emissions reduction targets; principles under the European Convention on Human Rights; the “no harm” principle of international law; the doctrine of hazardous negligence; the principle of fairness, the precautionary principle, and the sustainability principle embodied in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change; and the principle of a high protection level, the precautionary principle, and the prevention principle embodied in the European climate policy.

The Dutch government promptly took an appeal to The Hague Court of Appeal, which affirmed the decision in 2018. Here, from the Climate Case Chart summary, are the grounds cited by the Court of Appeals:

The court recognized Urgenda’s claim under Article 2 of the ECHR, which protects a right to life, and Article 8 of the ECHR, which protects the right to private life, family life, home, and correspondence. The court determined that the Dutch government has an obligation under the ECHR to protect these rights from the real threat of climate change.

The Dutch government took another appeal to their Supreme Court in 2019, but that court again affirmed on December 20, 2019.

Unfortunately, at that point, the Netherlands was nowhere near approaching the goal of a 25% reduction in GHG emissions from 1990 levels; indeed, according to this chart at Statista.com, CO2 emissions in the Netherlands were actually higher in 2019 than in 1990 (191.9 million metric tons in 1990 and 194 million metric tons in 2019). Dutch CO2 emissions proceeded to fall to 175.8 million metric tons in 2020 — but that was undoubtedly mostly as a result of the pandemic, and still only about an 8% reduction from the 1990 level. Rebound of CO2 emissions in 2021 to approximately 2019 levels would be a good bet.

So what are the Netherlands courts going to do now? Excellent question. They’ve gotten themselves into a box from which there isn’t any very good way out. They seem to have next to no concern with potential loss of legitimacy from usurping the proper role of the legislative branch, or from the impossibility of the court’s enforcing its decree.

But needless to say, the success of the Urgenda plaintiffs has inspired the next and far more ambitious round of this litigation. In December 2020 a group of six young Portuguese citizens, aged 8 to 21, filed a new case, under the name Duarte, before the European Court of Human Rights. This time the defendants are some 33 national governments — the entire 27 member European Union, plus Norway, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine. The demand of the Complaint is that the defendants “take all necessary steps to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 °C.” The theory is that such steps are necessary to protect the plaintiffs’ “right to life,” which is guaranteed under the European Convention on Human Rights.

A Dutch-based climate skeptic group called CLINTEL (short for Climate Intelligence) posted a report on the Duarte case at the Watts Up With That website on August 27. The Watts Up With That post contains links to further information from CLINTEL about the case, including an extensive background article here. The headline of that article describes the case as “putting democracy under judicial guardianship.”

The post also notes that CLINTEL has been denied leave to intervene in the case, even though some eight environmental and “human rights” groups have been granted permission to intervene. I guess you can see from that where this is going.

As of now, the Duarte case is just getting off the ground. But I would not expect the judges of the ECHR to show any restraint in the sweeping orders they are likely to issue.

Read the full article here.

4.8 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
21 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Oldseadog
August 30, 2021 2:12 pm

Surely it is the job of elected parliaments or legislators to make the rules and the job of the courts to make sure the populace adheres to the rules. It should be no part of the duty of the legal profession to make rules of any kind. .

6
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  Oldseadog
August 30, 2021 2:23 pm

“Should be” does not automatically mean “is”. Judges routinely overreach their powers.

5
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Oldseadog
August 30, 2021 2:59 pm

You’d think that, but neither logic nor constitutional limits apply to progressives. One only need consider all the regulations that have been foisted upon (US) folks via the “equal protection” clause of the 14th amendment .

3
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Oldseadog
August 30, 2021 3:13 pm

And yet the courts can find that federal and state governments have acted in an unconstitutional manner.

Canada has an interesting compromise (Canada is just a misspelling of compromise) called the Notwithstanding Clause. “… it allows Parlament or provincial legislatures to temporarily override certain portions of the Charter (of Rights and Freedoms).”

It means elected governments can over rule the courts. As such it is a remedy to the problem of activist judges.

Last edited 1 hour ago by commieBob
0
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Oldseadog
August 30, 2021 3:16 pm

Yeah, you’d think, wouldn’t you? Trouble is that everybody seems to think they know best how to run the country instead of the ones they actually elected to do the job. The whole world has gone Dagenham (in case you were wondering it’s several stops beyond Barking!).

1
Reply
michel
August 30, 2021 2:21 pm

What’s truly wonderful about this is that the Dutch court really seems to have accepted that reducing Dutch emissions will affect the climate!

We are living in the Age of Mass Hysteria.

And the Portugese are demanding that all these countries act to keep temps under +1.5C.

As if there was any way for them to do it!

Maybe next they will sue China? No, didn’t think so…

2
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  michel
August 30, 2021 4:23 pm

Well if they believe that they can change the planet, let’s try this one on them: tell them that if everyone in the world, at midday, jumps up 3 times quickly, it’ll nudge the planet a tiny bit away from the sun and cool it down by about 1.5C. Wonder if they’re gullible enough to go for it?

0
Reply
John K. Sutherland.
Reply to  michel
August 30, 2021 4:24 pm

Stop selling all fossil fuels to the dutch. Immediately. Another problem solved.

0
Reply
Sara
August 30, 2021 2:23 pm

I’m trying to understand the “thought process” behind this.

It seems as though these people are suing for the right to control something over which they have no control to begin with, and they want cash in return for their complaints.

2
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  Sara
August 30, 2021 3:37 pm

The only people who know how to save the planet are lawyers. They deserve our last dollar for their generous unceasing efforts. 🙂

2
Reply
Vuk
August 30, 2021 2:35 pm

For a start save ambulances, police cars and other emergency vehicles from the Tesla 3 autopilot driven cars. Media is reporting another smash-up somewhere in Florida. Apparently when Tesla autopilot sees emergency vehicles flashing lights it can’t resist having a go at it.

2
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Vuk
August 30, 2021 3:23 pm

Holy Moses! A quick web search produces this. The car I drive has features similar to the Tesla’s. There’s no way under Heaven I would trust my car to operate without my hands on the steering wheel and my eyes fixed on the road ahead.

0
Reply
Anti-griff
Reply to  Vuk
August 30, 2021 3:26 pm

Are any lawyers chasing that ambulance that was chased by that Tesla?….how about that self igniting Tesla….any lawyers spying the smoke from it? Lawyers are easy targets.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Anti-griff
0
Reply
markl
August 30, 2021 3:44 pm

So when the CO2 goal isn’t met what’s the recourse? If they sue for damages who do they sue? The end user ….. people? Those in control ….. the government? The distibutors of fossil fuels …. the suppliers? Or the initial providers of the fossil fuels …. the hole diggers? We know the purpose of Lawfare is to wear down the defendants, possible bankrupt them with legal fees, or shame them into submission but oil companies? Combined they have more money than dirt, the hammer of withholding their product, and an overwhelming need for their product. If the intent is to bleed money out of the defendants then it’s the people who end up paying.

3
Reply
John K. Sutherland.
Reply to  markl
August 30, 2021 4:26 pm

FF companies, will flee these countries in droves, if this gets any more stupid.

0
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
August 30, 2021 3:53 pm

As I have said in a previous post, there is one obvious way to bring all of this to a head in both Europe and the U.S. Legislatures on both sides of the Atlantic must outlaw fossil fuels by a certain date in the near future (say by the end of 2022). Warn everyone in advance to put solar panels on their roofs and wind turbines in their back yards in preparation.

If the climate litigants keep pushing this thing in the courts, then just give them their way. While the great masses of people on both sides of the ocean watch their economies collapse and their societies descend into chaos and anarchy as a result, the right to life becomes meaningless as we all start to die from hunger, cold or violence from the fight for ever diminishing resources.

As has been said many times, the climate alarmist narrative is a cult….a doomsday cult. In a manner of speaking, we can all see ourselves as members of it whether we want to be or not as long as our governments do not question the GHG global warming theory. It then becomes just a matter of how and when we all die as cult members rather than from causes unrelated to the cult’s doctrine. Those in the U.S. should recall Jonestown and the Branch Davidians.

Forcing fossil fuels out of the picture with litigation when many if not most in the eco-movement also oppose nuclear is a death sentence for all off us. They are trying to do things backwards. That these environmental litigants and their sympathetic judges are too ignorant to realize it makes for something resembling a bad comic play.

This is the price we all pay when no one in a position of power is willing to stand up to and push back against the bad science of the climate scare.

3
Reply
To bed B
August 30, 2021 4:05 pm

Even boiling frogs aren’t this dumb.

Forcing energy poverty on the population for dubious reasons is a real crime. Those who thought that it was OK to ignore crap science because we should conserve fossil fuels anyway are responsible.

1
Reply
John K. Sutherland.
August 30, 2021 4:21 pm

Hold a national referendum in which all voters are required to vote on the statement (yes or no)… ‘to solve the alleged issue of fossil-fuel-caused climate change, I authorize that all my fossil fuel requirements be terminated forthwith’.
Those who vote ‘yes’ should be taken off electricity from fossil fuels (ff), oil coal, gas, not be allowed to drive IC engines. Stop using all ff plastics etc, including clothing and sterile medical aids.

Problem solved.

0
Reply
To bed B
August 30, 2021 4:27 pm

It will not be long before the courts seriously consider a complaint by a control freak that their quality of life is unfairly hindered by the defendant not doing what they were told to do.

0
Reply
Patrick MJD
August 30, 2021 4:30 pm

Lawyers can fix anything. Here in Australia, we have lawyers “fighting” COVID-19. They are “winning”.

0
Reply
Gunga Din
Reply to  Patrick MJD
August 30, 2021 4:48 pm

Here in the US lawyers recently got a girl $1.3 million from a Virginia school district for not allowing her to use the Boy’s bathroom.
(I don’t know how of that $1.3 the lawyer got and how that poor, confused kid got.)

Last edited 13 minutes ago by Gunga Din
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Lawsuits

CLINTEL goes to court

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Lawsuits

More on Biden Climate-cars: Secretly Negotiated Between “Certain Automakers” and Their “Partners”?

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Lawsuits

Eos: Climate litigation only needs evidence to succeed… ROTFLMFAO!

1 month ago
David Middleton
Climate Lawsuits

Corporate Climate Claims in Australia Now Subject to Hard Regulatory Review

2 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Lawsuits

Update On The International Efforts To Save The Planet Through Climate Litigation

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
NASA Space

NASA Scientists Present Asteroid Deflection Research

7 hours ago
Eric Worrall
hurricanes

The Landfall of Category Four Hurricane Ida

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #468

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: