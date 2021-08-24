natural gas solar power

California: Curtailing Solar Power & Building Natural Gas Plants… Because…

David Middleton
Because “I don’t care who you are! That’s funny right there!” by David Middleton

Solar power delivers more electricity than Californians can use from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and very little at before 9:00 AM and after 4:00 PM.

Source: Graph by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, based on data from the California Independent System Operator (CAISO)

So CAISO has to shut in some solar power generation during the peak solar resource period of the day. The more solar power they add to the grid, the more they have to curtail…

AUGUST 24, 2021
California’s curtailments of solar electricity generation continue to increase

Curtailments of solar-powered electricity generation have increased in the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) region, the part of the electric grid that covers most of the state. In 2020, CAISO curtailed 1.5 million megawatthours of utility-scale solar, or 5% of its utility-scale solar production.

Grid operators curtail electricity production from solar and wind generators when supply exceeds demand. In 2020, solar curtailments accounted for 94% of the total energy curtailed in CAISO. Solar curtailments tend to be greater in the spring months when electricity demand is relatively low (because of moderate temperatures decreasing heating and cooling demand) and solar output is relatively high. In the early afternoon hours of March 2021, CAISO curtailed an average of 15% of its utility-scale solar output.

[…]

Principal contributor: Lori Aniti

EIA
Source: Graph by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, based on data from the California Independent System Operator (CAISO)

Meanwhile, sanity makes a rare appearance in California

California to open 5 natural gas plants to avoid blackouts
by Shelby Bracho, Friday, August 20th 2021

California officials say five temporary gas-fueled generators will be set up around existing power plants throughout the state to avoid blackouts and boos the state’s grid.

This is a move in the opposite direction from California’s big push toward “green” renewable energy.

“We cannot keep the lights on without additional natural gas and the state’s been forced to go out and find it in an emergency situation,” said Assemblymember Jim Patterson.

Hopefully, this means no more flex alerts and rolling blackouts for people here in the Central Valley and across the state.

[…]

With a current price tag of $171.5 million, each unit will produce about 30 MW of power for a total of 150 MW powered by natural gas.

“Natural gas, you can turn it on when you need it, you can use it at any time of the day or night, it is readily available, it is relatively affordable and it burns relatively cleanly,” said Assemblymember Patterson, “California has been forced to do this because we now have growing demand on a grid that has flattening supplies and that has caused these flex alerts.”

DWR says the units will have the capability of running on an up to 75% hydrogen blend in the future, depending on hydrogen availability.

“So we’ll meet our current needs, and you know, we’ll have the capability to utilize in future fuel blends of hydrogen as we move forward in our clean energy goals,” said Ted Craddock, Deputy Director of the State Water Project with the DWR.

“My hunch is that this is not going to be temporary, my hunch is that this will be 150 MW that will be essential and necessary for a long time to come,” said Assemblymember Patterson.

[…]

Fox26News

Was this a typo?

California officials say five temporary gas-fueled generators will be set up around existing power plants throughout the state to avoid blackouts and boos the state’s grid.

Or will the “gas-fueled generators” literally boo “the state’s grid”?

Tom Halla
August 24, 2021 2:07 pm

I hope “I told you it would not work!” is prominently displayed near any California politician who sucked up to the greens.

griff
August 24, 2021 2:08 pm

Which is why grid scale batteries, pumped storage, domestic batteries.

Really, we already fixed this, just a question of the build out.

John Tillman
Reply to  griff
August 24, 2021 2:14 pm

Vanadium oxides are highly toxic.

Vuk
Reply to  griff
August 24, 2021 2:17 pm

domestic batteries.

Hi Grifffo, If you have some of these in a typical wood base built dwelling of low income southern states American, where would you suggest it is safe to store these domestic batteries, which presumably have to be of a high capacity, i.e. lithium.

cirby
Reply to  griff
August 24, 2021 2:22 pm

“Pfah! It’s merely money, and we all know money has no value when you’re talking about solar and wind power!”

Krishna Gans
Reply to  griff
August 24, 2021 2:26 pm

I think it’s of interest, special for griff believing it can’t never ever happen in Germany, but it did

On Saturday, August 14, grid operators disconnected several industrial plants from the power grid in the evening. The power generation could no longer cover the current electricity demand in Germany. The power supply was critical and it was no longer possible to secure the supply even by importing electricity.
Power supply for critical industrial companies disconnected from the grid

Vuk
August 24, 2021 2:10 pm

So California isn’t any longer the renewable energy Caliphate ?

Robert of Texas
August 24, 2021 2:10 pm

All they got to do is get rid of the solar and replace it with gas…problems solved.

Except of course for all the sunk costs, the recycling mess, the utterly destroyed land areas.

Kit P
August 24, 2021 2:10 pm

Send the excess is power to Vermont. That Senator Bernie Sanders says.

Krishna Gans
August 24, 2021 2:24 pm

Natural gas, you can turn it on when you need it, you can use it at any time of the day or night, it is readily available,

That is sooo new, I never heard or read about, like the light switch in the evening when darken ? Click, light on ? Unbelievable /sarc 😀

