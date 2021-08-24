Agriculture

Here’s Why Climate Alarmists Are Ignoring All-Time Record Crop Production in India

From THE WESTERN JOURNAL

By Vijay Jayaraj  August 21, 2021 at 2:37pm

All-time record crop production in India belies the doomsday narrative of climate alarmists. To no great surprise, the U.N. and media ignore the remarkable achievement of this country of 1.4 billion people because it contradicts a political agenda pursued with religious fervor.

Even as the world’s largest democracy enhances global food security, the media spread news of the U.N.’s “code red” for humanity over August’s specious report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that rising temperatures threaten the earth.

In fact, India’s record food production contradicts claims about adverse climatic effects on crops.Advertisement – story continues below

Countries across the globe are experiencing improved environmental health: Pollution levels are down in the developed world and nations are increasingly using their financial wealth for reforestation and betterment of ecosystems, including that of the agricultural sector.

India has outperformed the previous year’s crop production by an incredible 3.7 percent — 308 million tons for 2020-21 compared to a previous 297 million tons.Trending:Now We Know Why the UK Is Furious with Biden: He Must Be Held Accountable if This Is True

The agricultural ministry noted that all major crops — including wheat, maize and oilseeds — registered record output this year. India has also had its highest-ever horticulture production in 2021, which includes fruits, vegetables, aromatic and medicinal plants, spices and plantation crops.

Several factors have contributed to the massive crop output that is a welcome departure from continual famines of the 1950s and ’60s stemming from insufficient food grains.Advertisement – story continues below

In the 1970s, India’s agricultural sector entered the Green Revolution spawned by Norman Borlaug’s improved, gene-edited crop varieties. With the economic liberalization of the 1990s, the country further opened doors for its agricultural sector to flourish so that today it is one of the world’s top producers.

Also important to note is that this remarkable success in food production would not have been possible without an environment favorable to crops. What the media call a curse — increased levels of carbon dioxide and greater warmth — has been a blessing to farmers and consumers.
 

Yields of food crops — in India and worldwide — have benefited from the fertilization effect of carbon dioxide and the longer growing seasons resulting from natural increases in temperature. Overall, agriculture certainly has not been hurt by weather; otherwise, such record harvests likely would have been impossible.

India’s experience, for example, has allayed fears about the region not receiving enough rainfall due to climate change.

Data of rainfall for the last 100 years reveal that there has been no declining trend in the monsoon, with the rainfall pattern largely being typically unpredictable except for few short periods of consistency.Advertisement – story continues below

Cold weather — what climate doomsayers seem desperate to have — is the bane of crops.

In 2021, 80-90 percent of vineyards and orchards in parts of France died during a cold wave that a government official called the “greatest agricultural disaster” in recent memory. Likewise, in Brazil and Paraguay, cold waves in June and July reduced crop yields in many regions. Citrus fruits, sugarcane and coffee were most affected.Related:Biden Made a Telling Move the Day After Proclaiming ‘Urgent’ Climate Threat

Today’s global average temperature contrasts favorably to that of the 17th century’s Little Ice Age, when cold temperatures caused widespread death of plants and people. The gradual increase in warmth since the 18th century has ensured improved environmental conditions for flora.

So media stories of a warming climate endangering global food security are absurd. Real-world data reveal that the modern climate has been a boon to crops.Advertisement – story continues below

There is no climate emergency. Earth and its people are in fact flourishing in a time of relative warmth and plenty.

19 Comments
Ron Long
August 24, 2021 10:15 am

I’m guessing it was severe drought that produced the bumper crop. What else could it be?

9
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Ron Long
August 24, 2021 10:54 am

Help is on the way! The Taliban just pledged to fight Climate Change! Excuse me while I barf!

4
Reply
Philip
Reply to  Ron Long
August 24, 2021 11:07 am

But in the same way Gehnis Khan did.
It’s all in your point of view.

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Ron Long
August 24, 2021 11:35 am

They have a surefire way to reduce emissions. When the Afghan Uber driver picks someone up, he beheading to the airport.

Last edited 51 minutes ago by Scissor
5
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Scissor
August 24, 2021 11:40 am

Groan

1
Reply
AGW is Not Science
Reply to  Ron Long
August 24, 2021 12:02 pm

Yes, they will request cold from Allah during afternoon prayers.

Which as odd as it seems will be every bit as effective as CO2 “emission” reductions.

1
Reply
AGW is Not Science
Reply to  Ron Long
August 24, 2021 12:00 pm

Flooding? 😀

0
Reply
Steve Case
August 24, 2021 10:19 am

“Do you think the establishment media narrative on climate change is overblown?Yes No”

No, it’s a complete lie. There are various types of lies, and the Press, Democrats, Marxists, and Climate Science has probably committed them all.

6
Reply
Vuk
August 24, 2021 10:24 am

Good on them,they pump lot of CO2 there and result is positive returns for all to see. Reducing fossil fuel consumption will reduce profitability not only in industry but agriculture too.
World best known electric car maker Tesla motors is not doing as well in the UK.
“Tesla Motors, the UK distributor of the cars made on the US west coast, show revenues of £1.14 billion in 2020. On that the company reported a pre-tax profit of £14.5 million”
That is a measly return of 1.3% despite all the taxpayers’ subsidies.

4
Reply
AGW is Not Science
Reply to  Vuk
August 24, 2021 12:04 pm

And they probably had to employ “creative accounting” to get that 1.3%…

0
Reply
commieBob
August 24, 2021 11:08 am

Expert predictions are wrong more often than they are right. In response to a wrong prediction the expert will, predictably, say that she was correct but the timing was just off a bit.

Experts are expert at ignoring the fact that they are repeatedly wrong.

We need two terms for expert. There are the surgeons and airline pilots our lives depend on and then there are the over-schooled bloviators. The over-schooled bloviators will claim to be experts, which they are by one definition, and then claim the same credibility as experts who have demonstrated performance, which is not what they are at all.

3
Reply
jarves
Reply to  commieBob
August 24, 2021 12:00 pm

Petteri Taalas, former director general of the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) and the current Secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), said climate sceptics are like barbers giving advice to neurosurgeons.

He has also said that climate in Finland by the end of the century will be similar to that of Germany’s now.

I hope he is correct with that latter judgement.

0
Reply
AGW is Not Science
Reply to  commieBob
August 24, 2021 12:05 pm

I think “over-schooled bloviators” works perfectly! 😀

1
Reply
Sara
August 24, 2021 11:09 am

What is it with the Doomsdayers?

Don’t they like food on their plates?

It must be terribly disappointing to realize that their persona fantasies in the form of doomsday scenarios are significant indicators that they can’t control anything at all, never mind weather and food supplies.

5
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Sara
August 24, 2021 11:20 am

Oh yes… , yes they do for themselves, preferably served by a blond flight attendant (of any of sex available at the time) on a private jet, and for the rest of us some raw celery in a freezing cold mud house.

3
Reply
Bruce Cobb
Reply to  Vuk
August 24, 2021 11:44 am

And what’s so bad about celery? Take your celery stalk, fill about half way with peanut butter, and the rest of the way with cream cheese and cut into 1″ chunks, and you’ve got yourself a yummy snack.

0
Reply
Climate believer
August 24, 2021 11:27 am

“Earth and its people are in fact flourishing in a time of relative warmth and plenty.”

Well said Vijay, but some would like to tear it all down and return us all to the middle ages.

3
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
August 24, 2021 11:39 am

Do you think the establishment media narrative on climate change is overblown?Yes No”

well duh? Not even a question. It’s rhetorical. And I’ll skip the free news updates Thank you.

1
Reply
AGW is Not Science
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
August 24, 2021 12:07 pm

More like “Do you think the establishment media narrative on climate change is unbridled nonsense?

YES!

0
Reply
