From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

AUGUST 22, 2021

By Paul Homewood

h/t Dennis Ambler

https://gridwatch.co.uk/demand

We’re currently relying on Europe for 16% of our electricity, as wind power plummets once again. Last night the proportion reached 20% as solar power disappeared.

Our thousands of wind turbines have a theoretical capacity of 24 GW, but are running at less than 2GW. Yet we plan to double that capacity in the next few years.

Are there any grown ups in charge of our energy policy?

4.7 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...