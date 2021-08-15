extreme weather

Hot Air Coming From IPCC At Tropical Storm Levels: Typhoons Trending Down Since 1951

14 mins ago
Charles Rotter
1 Comment

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 13. August 2021

Typhoon trends contradict alarmist claims made by the IPCC’s latest report

By Kirye and Pierre

The latest IPCC AR6 report claims there is a likely link between extreme weather events and human activity, particular so-called greenhouse gas emissions.

The media wasted no time in spreading panic and magnifying hysteria. But is it true that extreme weather events like heavy rains, storms, droughts are linked to CO2-induced climate warming?

If the link is true, then man’s activity has been desirable

Today we examine the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) data for Pacific typhoons going back to 1951. First we look at the trend for the number of typhoons formed in July. The IPCC Summary Report would like to have everyone believe that tropical storms are becoming more frequent and intense.

Data source: JMA.

Yet, as the above chart shows, the number of typhoons formed in the month of July has been trending downward. Using IPCC science claiming there’s an anthropogenic link, then we’d have to say that man has had a desirable impact on typhoon formation.

But that’s only one month, July.

So, next we look at the JMA data for the number of typhoons formed from January through July going back to 1951:

Data source: JMA.

Here as well the trend has been downward – in stark contrast to the baseless hysteria we’ve been hearing from the media over the past few days.

Annual typhoon trend is down

Next we examine the trend for the number of typhoons formed each year, since 1951.

Data source: JMA.

If there’s a link to humans, then us humans must be doing something right in terms of typhoon management. Of course everyone knows that IPCC science behind a link is bogus.

No trend on Japan typhoon landfall

Finally we look at the number of typhoons making landfall in Japan:

Data source: JMA.

Indeed we see there’s been no trend going back to 1950. In terms tropical storms, the amount of hot air coming from the IPCC is at typhoon levels.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
August 15, 2021 2:12 pm

I conclude the IPCC jumped the shark into Sir Cyril Burt territory was in 2000, when they embraced Michael Mann’s hockey stick temperature reconstruction. It was so preposterous on it’s face, and clearly not critically reviewed, as the many flaws were not all that difficult to discover.
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof, and the IPCC went over the line into advocacy long ago.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

extreme weather

July 2021 A Month Of Extremes? The Archives Say Otherwise

1 week ago
Charles Rotter
extreme weather

Extreme Weather In 1971

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
extreme weather

Claim: Global evidence links rise in extreme precipitation to human-driven climate change

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
extreme weather heat wave

Was Global Warming The Cause of the Great Northwest Heatwave? Science Says No.

1 month ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

extreme weather

Hot Air Coming From IPCC At Tropical Storm Levels: Typhoons Trending Down Since 1951

14 mins ago
Charles Rotter
Ridiculae

Meet the “Genius” Government Climate Advisor

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Hottest Month? Poppycock!

8 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Methane

NASA at Your Table: Where Food Meets Methane

12 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: