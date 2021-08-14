Original image: Man at bridge holding head with hands and screaming. By Edvard Munch - WebMuseum at ibiblioPage: http://www.ibiblio.org/wm/paint/auth/munch/Image URL: http://www.ibiblio.org/wm/paint/auth/munch/munch.scream.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37610298
Alarmism

NPR: Climate Change Anxiety Driving Debilitating Psychological Disorders

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
22 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t John Garrett; According to Princeton psychology professor Elke Weber, lots of people are popping pills to cope with climate anxiety, and more people should raise the issue at Thanksgiving – they will discover their entire family wants climate action.

Coping With The Reality Of Climate Change

August 12, 20214:25 PM ET
Heard on  All Things Considered

NPR’s Audie Cornish speaks with psychologist Elke Weber about the way individuals deal with the threat of climate change.

CORNISH: Increasingly, people are dealing directly with the results of climate change – right? – record heat across the country. How do people respond when they’re confronted with the sort of bigness of the issue of climate change? What kinds of emotions can that draw out?

WEBER: It can be incredibly overwhelming, especially among younger people. And so there’s no question that climate anxiety has gone drastically up by contemplation about sort of what kind of world we live in and what kind of a world we might leave to our children and grandchildren. So it’s very debilitating symptoms that oftentimes have to be treated with medication or with psychotherapy.

CORNISH: What’s the effect of seeing governments not act quickly or aggressively enough? Is this something that comes up for people when it comes to sort of how they take in the idea of climate change, how they react to it?

WEBER: In psychology, there’s this notion of pluralistic ignorance – that we might be concerned about an issue, but we don’t realize how many other people are also concerned about the issue because oftentimes, when things are polarized and charged, we don’t talk about it. You know, we don’t talk about it at Thanksgiving. If people talked about it more, they would realize that their concern about climate change is actually widely shared. And so therefore, you know, I think there would be more awareness on the part of politicians that many people in their constituencies, you know, sort of do want them to take action.

Read more: https://www.npr.org/2021/08/12/1027198507/coping-with-the-reality-of-climate-change

Going by the last few election, I’m guessing there are a large number of Americans who don’t see climate action as their number one priority. So I think Elke Weber is being a little optimistic about the prospects that everyone will agree, if true believers proselytise about the alleged need for radical climate action at the Thanksgiving table.

I have no doubt climate anxiety is causing real problems. If you brainwash kids into thinking the world is on the brink of destruction, and nobody is doing anything about it, you get a lot of extremely anxious kids – many of whom embrace self destructive choices like taking hard drugs, or lose their minds to large doses of prescribed anti-depressants. What is the point of saving money, getting a better education, planning for the future, if you believe there will be no future?

I do believe the climate crisis narrative is slowly dying, 40 years of predicting the imminent end of the world due to human emissions is wearing a little thin. But the broken lives and human wreckage will remain, long after politicians abandon even the pretence of caring about climate change.

Scissor
August 14, 2021 6:07 am

Just hand over your money, turkey.

Thomas Gasloli
August 14, 2021 6:09 am

Of course these are the same people who are vaccinated and wearing a mask at home because the NIH director said to. The just aren’t functional people.

John Shewchuk
August 14, 2021 6:10 am

Climate anxiety does not come from climate change — it comes from climate alarmists like Greta … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPnFlUEIy48

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  John Shewchuk
August 14, 2021 6:24 am

Who should be held responsible as she shouts ‘fire’ in a crowded theatre where there is no fire.

Bruce Cobb
August 14, 2021 6:11 am

It’s sort of psychobabular nonsense.

Dave-E
August 14, 2021 6:17 am

Climate change zealots demonstrate their idiocy every day. According to them EVERYTHING is driven by climate change, and they loudly proclaim this no matter how ridiculous they sound. It’s amazing what they can do or say when they are incapable of shame.

Chaswarnertoo
August 14, 2021 6:23 am

Anybody worried about AGW should stop exhaling, right now.

LdB
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
August 14, 2021 6:47 am

Yep let Darwinian theory take them all.

Bob Weber
August 14, 2021 6:26 am

If people talked about it more, they would realize that their concern about climate change is actually widely shared.”

I’m appalled at the deep projection onto children of unfounded fears. The psycho-ologist here unfortunately with the same last name as I should turn attention to the study of climate change groupthink amongst self-loathing humans, mostly liberal, who fear life and nature.

There’s a reason people have always complained about the weather, but don’t do anything about it – because we can’t change the weather and climate, it operates naturally as always.

I agree with Eric, the numbers were in last year, Americans put climate worries dead last.

Richard Page
Reply to  Bob Weber
August 14, 2021 6:49 am

I think if those with climate change anxiety were to talk about it more, they’d find that people are completely disinterested in their concerns. Whether this would ease their fears or worsen their anxiety is anybody’s guess. It is, however, irresponsible of a healthcare professional to advise people to share their anxieties without knowing what that effect could be – it could make them far worse.

Disputin
Reply to  Richard Page
August 14, 2021 7:08 am

‘people are completely disinterested in their concerns.’

I think you probably mean ‘uninterested’.

garboard
August 14, 2021 6:29 am

imagine if we had the internet and 24/7 news and talk shows back in the fifties when the prospect of thermonuclear war was a part of everyday life .? in fact we came very , very close to nuclear war over the cuban missile crisis . besides newspapers , all we had was about 25 minutes of national news per day . today whatever catastrophe happens anywhere in the world we are totally swamped with it . there is a huge industry now in creating and feeding anxiety . and there is no perspective or critique of it . news orgs should be more aware of the psychological effects of their industry instead of competing with each other to escalate anxiety and fear .when New England was destroyed by the Labor Day hurricane of 1938 it wasnt even the lead story in a lot of newspapers and people in other parts of the country were barely aware of it in the era before tv

garboard
Reply to  garboard
August 14, 2021 6:30 am

back in the sixties ,sorry

co2isnotevil
August 14, 2021 6:32 am

The most debilitating psychological effect is what alarmism does to brains by causing them to look for and then blindly accept fake science that’s imagined to ‘fix’ the alarm.

Tom Halla
August 14, 2021 6:40 am

Forty years,, Eric? As far as ecological disasters in general, more like fifty plus years of failed predictions of imminent doom.

starzmom
August 14, 2021 6:45 am

I work in the court system as a criminal defense attorney. I am seeing these people all the time. Not that climate is necessarily a big concern, but all of life is, and you can fix it with a little pill. These people are all drugged up and that just exacerbates their problems. I have yet to see a bonafide domestic violence case that did not involve drugs or alcohol. If you can’t get a prescription, you just use something else. Growing up, I don’t remember anybody who took drugs for behavior–now they all do.

David Wojick
August 14, 2021 6:49 am

Unfortunately I do not see the bogus narrative weakening, much less slowly dying. Just before the lockdown we had millions marching. If anything the hysteria is slowly growing.

Leo Smith
August 14, 2021 6:50 am

It is evolution in action: teenagers overcome with climate panic won’t breed and will top themselves. Job done!

Bruce Cobb
August 14, 2021 6:56 am

“Pluralistic Ignorance”
n. Phenomenon wherin masses of people believe something to be true based on little evidence, and on the say-so of “experts”. See “Mass Psychosis”.

Jan de Jong
August 14, 2021 7:08 am

I live in Europe and suffer climate idiocy anxiety.

Steve Oregon
August 14, 2021 7:11 am

The woke progressives are nuts? Who knew?

Brad
August 14, 2021 7:14 am

yeah but all the consequent human miseries have been monetized into multiple, sustainable revenue streams so it has that going for it

