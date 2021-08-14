IPCC AR6

Squaring The Circle: The UN’s Climate “Code Red” Versus The Real World

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
29 Comments

From Forbes

Tilak Doshi Contributor

Energy

I analyze energy economics and related public policy issues.

With the dust having barely settled after the UN climate body issued its “code red” climate change report on Monday, the Biden White House urged OPEC and its allies to boost oil output to tackle rising oil prices. In a “jarring contradiction”, just two days after the UN’s IPCC published its 6th Assessment Report warning of a point of no return in its climate crusade to quickly banish the use of fossil fuels worldwide, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan criticized big oil producers including Saudi Arabia for what he said were “insufficient crude (oil) production levels”. “At a critical moment in the global recovery, this is simply not enough,” Sullivan said in a statement.

The Jarring Contradiction of Imploring OPEC While Yielding to Climate Zealots

In British parlance, this is a massive own-goal, while Americans might call it a self-own. From day one in office, President Biden did everything to punish US oil and gas producers in the name of “fighting climate change”. He unleashed a series of executive orders that was meant to reverse his predecessor’s strategy of “energy dominance”. At a stroke of the presidential pen, the Biden Administration revoked permits for the Keystone XL pipeline to transport oil from Canada to Gulf Coast refiners; suspended oil leasing in Alaska; halted oil and gas leases on federal land; and cynically invoked the Endangered Species Act to block energy resource development on private lands in the West.

Yet, what does President Biden do when US gasoline prices hit their highest levels since 2014? He implores the OPEC+ group of oil producers (which includes Saudi Arabia and its allies as well as Russia) to open the oil taps. Bob McNally, a former George W. Bush administration official and one of Washington’s most influential consultant in energy affairs had this to say: “The Biden administration is under enormous political pressure due to inflation, with galloping gasoline the most publicly visible and vexing.” Scott Angelle, a former Republican lieutenant governor of Louisiana and secretary of natural resources puts it more bluntly: “The White House doubles down on favoring OPEC production while giving the middle finger to American energy jobs, American energy consumers, climate advantaged American production.”

Liberal commentators try to explain away the inconsistency of the US position. Jason Bordoff, director of the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University and a former energy and climate adviser in the Obama administration, said “I don’t see anything inconsistent in expressing concern over the pace at which OPEC+ is bringing oil back to the market and pursuing strong climate policy for the long-term.” But hard-headed analysts would likely suggest that this sounds perilously like the classic story of the heroin-addict asking for a last fix before cleaning up his act tomorrow.

Model Predictions and Practical Politics

But let’s step back a bit and start from Monday’s UN report. The UN Secretary-General António Guterres said it was nothing less than “a code red for humanity. The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable”. The Biden administration and the EU, primary funders of the UN climate bureaucracy, are in lock step with this message. US climate envoy John Kerry, asserting Greta Thunberg-like that we have “9 years left” to avoid a global climate catastrophe, is now on record stating that the US is considering carbon tariffs on China which is the world’s largest carbon emitter by far. This is despite the risk of intensifying already fraught trading relations. The EU, international leader in all things green, has already stated its intentions of imposing a “carbon border adjustment tax” on energy intensive imports coming into force from January 2026.MORE FOR YOUSuddenly Worried About Gas Prices, Biden Wants OPEC+ To Produce More Oil‘Green Bitcoin Mining’: The Big Profits In Clean CryptoWhat’s Next For Historic Infrastructure Bill And Green Energy?

Yet in the practical world of politics, the Biden administration’s dysfunctional posture of imploring Saudi Arabia, Russia and other producers to increase oil production while doing its best to obstruct its home-grown oil and gas industry to satisfy the climate zealots of the Democratic party is not exceptional. Germany’s ban on fracking while increasingly depending on Russian natural gas imports is par for the course. Perhaps the news out of the UK, poster child for climate ambition, is most revealing. In a “fiery Whatsapp tirade” seen by The Sun, angry Tory MPs expressed their mounting concern over the electoral cost of pursuing green policies just three months before Mr Johnson hosts the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow. As the true costs of “net zero (emissions) by 2050” pushed by the UN climate body and allies in the climate industrial complex become increasingly evident to British voters, Prime Minister Boris Johnson may well scale back ambitions for the Glasgow COP26 climate conference in November. According to an ITV report,  the chances of keeping global warming to 1.50C above pre-industrial levels “had now virtually disappeared” and instead a “senior figure advising the UK government” argued that 20C would be a good outcome.

The Rest of the World Speaks

How is this seen in the rest of the world? China – which is ramping up its coal use to meet surging demand — is opposed to committing to the 1.50C goal and objects to any changes to the Paris Agreement which requires little of developing countries for many years hence. China’s chief climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua stated that while “some countries are pushing to rewrite the Paris Agreement… We have to understand the different situations in different countries, and strive to reach a consensus.” Both China and India, along with other leading developing countries such as Brazil and Indonesia, have argued consistently that industrialised nations were able to get wealthy before carbon emission reductions were called for and that developing economies cannot be expected to make sacrifices that would put their legitimate aspirations for economic development at risk. Only eight of the G20 countries have submitted more ambitious climate targets, as they are expected to do every five years under the Paris agreement. China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Australia are among the countries yet to do so.

If one were a betting sort of person, the choice between predicted outcomes represented by two key individuals in the high-stakes game of the alleged “climate crisis” is an eminently fateful one. On the one hand is the hockey stick model-based prediction of an impending climate apocalypse by UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the basis of which he demands countries to commit to the most profound transformation of the global economic system since the Industrial Revolution. On the other is the recent vow of Saudi Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. He is investing in expanding his country’s production capacity and he intends to “drill every last (hydrocarbon) molecule” as developing countries — which account for over 80% of the world’s population — aspire for higher standards of living based on cheap and affordable energy. What would you bet on?

Follow me on Twitter

Tilak Doshi

I have worked in the oil and gas sector as an economist in both private industry and in think tanks, in Asia, the Middle East and the US over the past 25 years. I focus on global energy developments from the perspective of Asian countries that remain large markets for oil, gas and coal. I have written extensively on the areas of economic development, environment and energy economics. My publications include “Singapore in a Post-Kyoto World: Energy, Environment and the Economy” published by the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies (2015). I won the 1984 Robert S. McNamara Research Fellow award of the World Bank and received my Ph.D. in Economics in 1992.

4.9 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
29 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Paul Johnson
August 14, 2021 10:10 am

Like the Border Crisis, another self-inflicted wound for the Biden Administration.

5
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Paul Johnson
August 14, 2021 10:23 am

Like progressive stupidity on steroids.

Some are saying that covid passports will keep the majority of blacks in NYC out of restaurants, clubs and stores.

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Paul Johnson
August 14, 2021 11:38 am

What surprises me is; there are people who expected something different.

0
Reply
John Shewchuk
August 14, 2021 10:20 am

Excellent article. Fossil fuels will carry humanity forward until nuclear takes over. Now we just need to ensure the fake “climate crisis” is not used as a political tool to control how we are allowed to use energy — as some are trying to do … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-vb7JRK4Yko

5
Reply
Sean
August 14, 2021 10:23 am

Code red is a Freudian slip for the type of watermelon this really is; green on the outside red on the inside.

1
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Sean
August 14, 2021 11:17 am

Shouldn’t you modify that watermelon analogy to read “. . . red on the inside left”? 😉

0
Reply
Tom Halla
August 14, 2021 10:28 am

The Biden Administration thinks their supporters are too much into watching the Kardashians to notice. The truly scary thing is they might be right.

3
Reply
Abolition Man
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 14, 2021 10:57 am

Kardashians!? Oh, Tom, you are SO last year! Ya gots ta get wit the Tik Tok crowd!

0
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Abolition Man
August 14, 2021 11:01 am

Caitlan?

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Ron Long
August 14, 2021 11:56 am

Gronk’s GF.

0
Reply
Mark ingraham
August 14, 2021 10:40 am

I’m kind of semi banned, half my posts make it through. But this blog past few days has just been reiterating the same ipcc report over and over.

But you mentioned coal here, China is slowing and it expects a peak

https://www.carbonbrief.org/analysis-chinas-post-lockdown-emissions-surge-shows-signs-of-cooling

https://www.npr.org/2021/06/14/1000464866/china-has-promised-to-go-carbon-neutral-by-2060-but-coal-is-still-king

-7
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Mark ingraham
August 14, 2021 11:03 am

Mark, china also just said that covid-19 originated in florida. Do you believe them? Or maybe they lie anytime (and every time) it is convenient for them? And some useful fool uses their lies to make comments?

1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Ron Long
August 14, 2021 11:32 am

MI is a lot like the warmunists, if something he reads or hears supports his delusions, its true.

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  MarkW
August 14, 2021 11:48 am

I doubt his thoughts run that deep. He’s lonely, looking for attention and has discovered the best way is to annoy people. He reminds me somewhat of Jerry, in Edward Albee’s play, ‘The Zoo Story’. He regularly pleads with the moderators to ban him.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
August 14, 2021 10:57 am

Not that I enjoy watching the numerous debacles Biden is presiding over (energy being but one of many), but as a result for sure there will be a massive reaction against the Dems in the 2022. Take back the House, take back the Senate (both possible with retirements and redistributing) and Biden is neutered. Take back the WH in 2024 and maybe some of the Biden damage can be undone—Finish the border wall, deport the now arriving illegals (ramp up ICE), pass real immigration reform, release ANWR, maybe bring back Keystone. Inflation and Afghanistan unfortunately cannot be undone.

3
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  Rud Istvan
August 14, 2021 11:31 am

Let’s hope. But remember that Trump negotiated the US withdrawal with Taliban, and their solemn promise to infidels means nothing.

0
Reply
Doonman
Reply to  Curious George
August 14, 2021 11:50 am

Biden did not reverse the Trump policy of US withdrawal from Afghanistan, unlike every other Trump policy he disagreed with.

So he must have agreed with it. There is no other explanation. He is the Commander in Chief, he owns the current withdrawal completely.

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Curious George
August 14, 2021 11:54 am

With a grownup in full possession of his mental faculties in the White House, maybe the Taliban would have kept their promise for more than 10 minutes. With Biden occupying the White House you can be certain that they entire world will be eating the United States’ lunch (and breakfast and supper).

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Rud Istvan
August 14, 2021 12:07 pm

The problem with ANWR relase in 2025 is there will be little incentive for a major oil exploration company, Shell Exxon-Mobile, etc to invest the capital in developing ANWR, just to face the risk of another Democrat President in 2029 shutting it down.

The real answer right now lies in Texas Permian Basin where the Biden Admin and EPA has little to no ability to throttle Texas oil and gas output from State and private leases. The methane regulations the EPA is imposing are likely to get throttled back in the courts for APA violations.

Last edited 3 minutes ago by joelobryan
0
Reply
markl
August 14, 2021 10:59 am

Reality strikes again.

0
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
August 14, 2021 11:10 am

It isn’t just that Biden is senile & Harris is a half-wit, but the White House & the cabinet are the worst dregs left over from the Obama administration; all are total incompetents.

Fortunately we still have schadenfreude.😃

5
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
August 14, 2021 11:23 am

I wonder how long will Biden be President?
Does he forget to take his pills, or does he take too many?

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Curious George
August 14, 2021 12:03 pm

Biden’s cognitive incompetence will be put on full display at the first serious international crisis, like China invading Taiwan’s outlying islands or some other thug like Putin taking more of Ukraine or threatening the Baltic nations.

Right now Jen Psaki talks for him, and Biden only “releases” statements or reads from pre-canned teleprompter speeches. He doesn’t take questions from hard-nosed reporters. First crisis and it will be obvious Joe’s in serious cognitive impairment territory when he can’t form a coherent sentence on his own.
The CNN Townhall with Biden and Don Lemon last month put Biden’s cognitive impairment that on full display. Joe’s strung together sentences were just rambling strings of English words that made no sense. It was painful to watch. But the media just ignored it.

Last edited 9 minutes ago by joelobryan
0
Reply
Abolition Man
August 14, 2021 11:13 am

The usurper, Zhao Bai Den, cancels the Keystone XL pipeline; while pushing Russia to build the Nordstrom pipeline to Germany that will make the Germans dependent on Russian goodwill for their energy supply! Why do we still finance NATO?
This Keystone Kop administration is happy to destroy thousands of high paying jobs in the energy sector, while printing money nonstop to drive the inflation rate up to record levels! If our leading global adversary, the Chinese Communist Party, were to install a Manchurian candidate over us to wound and weaken our country into a subject state; what would they do differently?
They would have to install political commissars in our military, and weaken it with Marxist agitprop like Critical Racist Theory and transgenderism… Oh, wait! Too late!!

Last edited 58 minutes ago by Abolition Man
2
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Abolition Man
August 14, 2021 11:59 am

Such draconian measures were not necessary. All they needed to do was fund the financially strapped MSM to increase their output of fake news … then release the US funded virus they’ve been saving for such an occasion. The rest could be left up to the morally bankrupt Democrats, greed and stupidity.

Last edited 13 minutes ago by Rory Forbes
0
Reply
fretslider
August 14, 2021 11:48 am

The only climate catastrophe I’m aware of is the disappointing English summer

The Met Office promised an end times heatwave and now its been cancelled Must be a modelling thing

Pimms on standby for next year…

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
August 14, 2021 11:48 am

Not mentioned in the article are Biden’s EPA re-imposing methane leakage regulations. These regulations have one goal in mind. They are meant to increase costs of natural gas whiledoing absolutely nothing to affect actual methane GHG levels.

These methane rules will slowly and assuredly increase the cost of natural gas this winter as utility suppliers restock storage supplies. This coming North American winter is going to be a more widespread and NorthEast US concentrated version of last Feb’s Texas freeze-out. Suppliers are going to run so low that curtailment of deliveries will be necessary to maintain minimum pipeline pressures. There will be black-outs this winter as generation stations shutdown in the NorthEast US from lack of gas supply, and the Democrats will blame the suppliers, not their stupid regulatory actions.

Last edited 24 minutes ago by joelobryan
0
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
August 14, 2021 12:02 pm

Socialism is creeping into our wallets.

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
August 14, 2021 12:12 pm

“Code Red” is the IPCC’s “jump the shark” moment. Nowhere to go from here but downhill.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Models IPCC AR6

Fussing Over One Degree of Simulation

18 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Climate Propaganda IPCC AR6 Opinion

IPCC AR6 WG1 Author: “more and more starting to get scared … hopefully that’ll affect the way they vote”

1 day ago
Eric Worrall
IPCC AR6

IPCC Enters “Into Thin Air”. German Scientists: IPCC “In A Hopeless Situation”…”Stained Scientists”

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism IPCC AR6

‘Green Fraud’ author: Goal of UN climate change report is to ‘scare everyone’

4 days ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

IPCC AR6

Squaring The Circle: The UN’s Climate “Code Red” Versus The Real World

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism

NPR: Climate Change Anxiety Driving Debilitating Psychological Disorders

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Volcanoes

Claim: Climate change will transform cooling effects of volcanic eruptions, study suggests

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Energy

The Idiot’s Answer To Global Warming: Hydrogen

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: