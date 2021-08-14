Volcanoes

Claim: Climate change will transform cooling effects of volcanic eruptions, study suggests

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
14 Comments

Peer-Reviewed Publication

UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE

Simulated sulfur gas concentration
IMAGE: SIMULATION OF GLOBAL SULFUR GAS CONCENTRATIONS, IN PRESENT-DAY AND HIGH-END WARMING SCENARIOS view more CREDIT: THOMAS AUBRY, UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE

Researchers have shown that human-caused climate change will have important consequences for how volcanic gases interact with the atmosphere.

The researchers, from the University of Cambridge and the UK Met Office, say that large-magnitude eruptions will have greater effects as the climate continues to warm. However, the cooling effects of small- and medium-sized eruptions could shrink by as much as 75%. Since these smaller eruptions are far more frequent, further research is needed to determine whether the net effect will be additional warming or cooling.

Where and when a volcano erupts is not something that we can control, but as the atmosphere warms due to climate change, the plumes of ash and gas emitted by large, but infrequent, volcanic eruptions will rise ever higher. Climate change will also accelerate the transport of volcanic material – in the form of small, shiny droplets called volcanic sulfate aerosols – from the tropics to higher latitudes.

For large eruptions, the combined effect of these phenomena will cause the haze created by volcanic aerosols to block more sunlight from reaching Earth’s surface, ultimately amplifying the temporary cooling caused by volcanic eruptions. The results are reported in the journal Nature Communications.

When Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines erupted in 1991, the effects were felt worldwide. The plume from the eruption – the second largest of the 20th century – reached more than 30 kilometres into the sky, forming a layer of global haze. In 1992, this haze caused global temperatures to drop by as much as 0.5 degrees Celsius. In comparison, human activities have warmed global temperatures by over 1 degree Celsius since 1850. However, the effect of volcanic aerosols only persists for one or two years, while anthropogenic greenhouse gases will affect the climate for centuries.

“Beyond the data we have from recent eruptions like Pinatubo, we can also see the cooling effect of volcanoes going back two thousand years from the information contained in tree rings,” said Dr Thomas Aubry from Cambridge’s Department of Geography, the paper’s first author. “However, we wanted to look at the question from the opposite angle: how could a warming climate affect the cooling from volcanic eruptions?”

Volcanic plumes rise like hot air balloons: they keep rising to a height where they’re naturally buoyant. The Cambridge study looked at how high in the atmosphere these plumes can rise and be transported globally under different warming scenarios.

The researchers used global climate models combined with volcanic plume models to simulate how the aerosols emitted by volcanic eruptions might be affected by climate change. 

They found that for large eruptions like Mount Pinatubo, which typically occur once or twice per century, climate change will cause the plumes to rise higher and the aerosols to spread faster over the globe, resulting in a cooling effect amplified by 15%. Changes in ocean temperatures are expected to further amplify the cooling, and the melting of ice sheets is also projected to increase volcanic eruptions frequency and size in places such as Iceland.

However, for moderate-sized eruptions such as the 2011 Nabro eruption in Eritrea, which typically occur on a yearly basis, the effect will be reduced by about 75% under a high-end warming scenario. This is because the height of the tropopause – the boundary between the troposphere and the stratosphere above it – is predicted to increase, making it harder for volcanic plumes to reach the stratosphere. Aerosols from volcanic plumes confined to the troposphere are washed out by precipitation in a matter of weeks, making their climatic impacts relatively minor and much more localised.

“Climate change isn’t something that’s coming – it’s already here, as clearly demonstrated by this week’s IPCC report,” said co-author Dr Anja Schmidt, also from the Department of Geography. “The effects of climate change and some of the feedback loops it can cause are becoming more obvious now. But the climate system is complex: getting a grasp of all these feedback loops is critical to understanding our planet and making accurate climate projections.”

“The new feedback loops between climate and volcanic eruptions that we highlight in this work are currently unaccounted for by IPCC,” said Aubry. “It could shed new light on the evolution of future volcanic influences on climate. Even if volcanoes have a limited influence on climate compared to human greenhouse gas emissions, they are an important part of the system.”

“Due to more frequent and more intense wildfires, as well as other extreme events, the composition of the upper atmosphere is changing in front of our eyes, and so is our understanding of the consequences of these changes,” said Schmidt, who is also affiliated with the Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry. “As we continue to emit greenhouse gases, the way that volcanic emissions interact with the atmosphere will continue to change and it is important to quantify these interactions in order to fully understand climate variability.”

The authors hope to bring together more volcanologists and climate scientists to understand not only the mechanics behind volcanic plume rise and aerosol lifecycle, but also how changes in eruption frequency and magnitude, driven by deglaciation and extreme precipitation, will shape the future climatic effects of volcanic eruptions.

The research was funded by the Royal Society, the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme, and the UK Natural Environment Research Council.

JOURNAL

Nature Communications

DOI

10.1038/s41467-021-24943-7

METHOD OF RESEARCH

Computational simulation/modeling

SUBJECT OF RESEARCH

Not applicable

ARTICLE TITLE

Climate change modulates the stratospheric volcanic sulfate aerosol lifecycle and radiative forcing from tropical eruptions

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

11-Aug-2021

From EurekAlert!

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
14 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ed Zuiderwijk
August 14, 2021 2:29 am

A big clue is given under ‘methods of research’.

Although missing from it is a ‘wet thumb in the wind’.

3
Reply
Rod Evans
August 14, 2021 2:29 am

Next!

1
Reply
B Clarke
August 14, 2021 2:30 am

and the melting of ice sheets is also projected to increase volcanic eruptions frequency and size in places such as Iceland.”

So can anyone tell me how the above works?, I failed to see the mechanics in the article.

So I’ll draw yet another comparison with the GSM predictions that cooling of the earth due to in part the sun ,will see a increase in volcanic activity , the article agrees in prediction but not the catalyst,

So yet another addmission to cooling justified by warming .

There getting desperate.

2
Reply
M Courtney
Reply to  B Clarke
August 14, 2021 2:53 am

If you lose a lot of weight from the land you can expect it to rebound upwards. In geologically unstable areas like Iceland any movement of land increases eruptions.
It makes sense.
The strange thing is to believe that more volcanoes caused by AGW are not a negative feedback.

2
Reply
B Clarke
Reply to  M Courtney
August 14, 2021 3:31 am

Thank you M ,that makes sense, something I had forgotten.

0
Reply
Hans Erren
August 14, 2021 2:44 am

“High-end warming scenarios”?
I haven’t read the paper, but I have a feeling that this must be RCP8.5.
So a gigo paper.

4
Reply
Rich T.
August 14, 2021 2:48 am

They always been desperate. The answer to everything is CC. It does everything and NOTHING! Now seeing commercials for joining the 108 companies fighting CC. But nothing we do will stop nature from doing what it must do. Oh can we sacrifice these CC idiots to the volcano Gods?

2
Reply
Joao Martins
Reply to  Rich T.
August 14, 2021 3:40 am

While reading the post and comments I was thinking just that: it seems that there is a single, absolute physical law: “Climate Change”. A very plastic law, which can be “demonstrated” to apply and “drive” everything on earth and heaven and in the rest of the universe.

Someone please tell it to a certain Albert Einstein… certainly he is absent-minded or taking a long nap.

0
Reply
fretslider
August 14, 2021 2:58 am

Not more useless modelling

It’s all they’ve got

0
Reply
Vuk
August 14, 2021 3:04 am

Is there anything climate change can’t do? Makes your blood boil; however on the + side in the northern latitudes it might improve men’s performance. 🙂

0
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
August 14, 2021 3:10 am

Nothing short of sacrificing virgins will do.

1
Reply
rbabcock
August 14, 2021 3:30 am

Looks to me like the volcanologist community is feeling a little left out from all the potential climate change research money and this is an attempt to get into the cash flow, so to speak.

0
Reply
Ron Long
August 14, 2021 3:40 am

“…cooling amplified by 15 %.” So, all this article says is stupid things like the observed 0.5 deg C decline in worldwide temperatures after the 1991 Pinatubo eruption will be 0.575 deg C. But wait, the effect of medium sized eruptions will be “…reduced by 75 %”. They don’t state the cooling effect of these medium sized eruption, so let’s say 0.2 deg C, now reduced to 0.05 deg C, for some time shorter than 2 years. Not only is their thesis questionable, but if their predictions turn out to be correct it doesn’t have any measurable effect whatsoever. More funding to study nothing? Cultural regression writ large.

1
Reply
2hotel9
August 14, 2021 3:45 am

How much of my money was pissed away on this crap? CO2 is going to make lava less hot? Wow, there truly is NOTHING CO2 can’t do, it is a miracle substance! Next up, it will cure my grandmother’s gout, even though she has been dead for 31 years. Oy vey, colleges really are destroying people’s brains.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Volcanoes

Energy unleashed by submarine volcanoes could power a continent

4 months ago
Charles Rotter
Volcanoes

Mount Semeru: Erupting volcano on Indonesia’s Java island

7 months ago
Charles Rotter
Volcanoes

Kilauea: Biggest Eruption Since 2018

8 months ago
David Middleton
Volcanoes

Claim: Alaska Okmok Eruption Volcanic Winter Caused Social Turmoil in Ancient Rome

1 year ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Volcanoes

Claim: Climate change will transform cooling effects of volcanic eruptions, study suggests

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Energy

The Idiot’s Answer To Global Warming: Hydrogen

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Models IPCC AR6

Fussing Over One Degree of Simulation

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism

Politico: Cannabis Restrictions are Raising CO2 Emissions

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: