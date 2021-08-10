Alarmism IPCC AR6

‘Green Fraud’ author: Goal of UN climate change report is to ‘scare everyone’

36 mins ago
Charles Rotter
3 Comments

Marc Morano slams ‘political lobbying arm’ pretending to be science panel

From Fox

MARC MORANO: This is what the U.N. does every three to five years and it’s essentially—you don’t have to trust the science. They’re asking you to trust institutions and this is a political lobbying arm of the United Nations that pretends to be a science panel. They were started in 1988. Their goal is to scare everyone to convince you into “climate action.” Al Gore has said these reports are “torqued up.” How else do you get the attention of policymakers? One of the lead authors on this report actually says he hopes it impacts the way people vote. 

nicholas tesdorf
August 10, 2021 6:08 pm

The UN climate change report and the IPCC have only one aim and that is to terrify and frighten the World into submission before them and stop people thinking. They are not interested in ‘science’ except in so far as they can buy up scientists and use them for their evil aims.

3
Reply
Scissor
August 10, 2021 6:09 pm

Code Red, Green New Deal, Yellow Journalism, I’m so scared.

3
Reply
Mark ingraham
August 10, 2021 6:20 pm

It is actually the least scary report they even made, they even have a scenario where temperatures fall due to peak something.

-3
Reply
