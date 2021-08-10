Aussie PM Scott Morrison Brandishes a Lump of Coal in Parliament
Climate News

Aussie PM Pushback Against UN Code Red Climate Declaration: “I won’t be signing a blank cheque”

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
14 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison appears to be finally showing some backbone, in the face of outrageous UN demands he gut the Australian economy by halting all coal and fossil fuel exports.

‘No blank cheque’ on net zero carbon emissions target, Prime Minister says, as global ‘code red’ issued

By political reporter Jake Evans

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has again refused to commit to a target of net zero emissions by 2050, after an international “code red” warning on climate change was issued by global leaders.

Key points:

  • Scientists warn catastrophic warming is set to occur this decade
  • The Prime Minister says the government will continue to use technology to address the issue, not a carbon tax
  • He has refused to commit to a legislated net zero emissions target

“I won’t be signing a blank cheque on behalf of Australians to targets without plans,” Mr Morrison said.

“Blank cheque commitments you always end up paying for, and you always end up paying in higher taxes.”

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-10/ipcc-scott-morrison-climate-change-net-zero-2050/100364476

I want to support Scott Morrison, but sadly in my opinion he frequently disappoints, appears to try to play both sides.

I applaud Scott Morrison’s spirited public defence of Australia’s economy, but if he tries to make a backdoor deal, to appease greens by introducing even harsher climate action measures, that could be almost as damaging to the Australian economy as the outright end to fossil fuels demanded by the United Nations.

Let us hope that on this occasion at least PM Scott Morrison maintains his firm opposition to economically suicidal climate demands from globalists.

Mike
August 10, 2021 10:05 pm

He is playing both sides a bit. He’s got one eye on the next election. If he wins it, I think the global warming focus will become ….more out of focus. I hope it will!
Meantime, it’s so much fun listening to the hysterical blathering from the left (the ABC) about his ”disgraceful non-commitment”.

Patrick MJD
Reply to  Mike
August 10, 2021 11:05 pm

NSW state elections have been held off for a second time due to COVID-19 restrictions. And what I hear from my contacts in the health sector this will go on for a long time beyond 2023 making a Federal election unlikely.

Jock
Reply to  Patrick MJD
August 10, 2021 11:34 pm

Patrick, the NSW state election is in 2023. It is legislated. Same time every 4 years. The fed election has to be held before April 2022. Its in the Constitution. It can be brought forward, but not delayed even for health pandemics. We had elections during the war.

Ed Hanley
August 10, 2021 10:06 pm

Here’s his chance to make history. He can be the hero, or he can be the goat.

nicholas tesdorf
August 10, 2021 10:24 pm

Scott Morrison would be foolish to try to do back-door deals with the Greens. The slightest sign of weakness by Morrison would only encourage the Greens and Labour to make even more outrageous demands for insane schemes. Appeasing the Greens is like appeasing crocodiles. You may not even be eaten last.

Peter K
August 10, 2021 10:27 pm

Scott Morrison, has already been briefed that if he shuts all coal power stations down in Oz, it will make no change to global temperatures. The opposition lost the last election on their “green policy”.

H B
Reply to  Peter K
August 10, 2021 10:55 pm

and stuff the economy

Patrick MJD
Reply to  H B
August 10, 2021 11:02 pm

The state premiers are doing a fine job ruining their economies without a singe helping hand from the PM.

H B
August 10, 2021 10:53 pm

So if it cools this decade the IPCC is history along with the rest of the left lets hope it continues to cool

Jordan
Reply to  H B
August 10, 2021 11:08 pm

If it cools this decade, earlier decades will be cooled a little bit more.

Redge
Reply to  H B
August 10, 2021 11:36 pm

If it cools in the coming decades, the watermelons will claim Giai has been appeased and demand for sacrifices on the altar of the Green New Deal

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  H B
August 10, 2021 11:37 pm

Sorry to disagree, they will just double down.

Rory Forbes
August 10, 2021 11:46 pm

The man is clearly a fool. Nothing good or useful will ever happen on his watch.

Voltron
August 10, 2021 11:51 pm

Morrison is far too left of centre leaning to be a true conservative. He should have dismissed the IPCC report out of hand and having been in government for quite some time now, should have also defunded the ABC back to a subscription model. Having the Liberals win the next election is only preferable to Labor getting in.

