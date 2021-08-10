Aussie PM Pushback Against UN Code Red Climate Declaration: “I won’t be signing a blank cheque”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison appears to be finally showing some backbone, in the face of outrageous UN demands he gut the Australian economy by halting all coal and fossil fuel exports.

‘No blank cheque’ on net zero carbon emissions target, Prime Minister says, as global ‘code red’ issued By political reporter Jake Evans Prime Minister Scott Morrison has again refused to commit to a target of net zero emissions by 2050, after an international “code red” warning on climate change was issued by global leaders. Key points: Scientists warn catastrophic warming is set to occur this decade

The Prime Minister says the government will continue to use technology to address the issue, not a carbon tax

He has refused to commit to a legislated net zero emissions target “I won’t be signing a blank cheque on behalf of Australians to targets without plans,” Mr Morrison said. “Blank cheque commitments you always end up paying for, and you always end up paying in higher taxes.” … Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-10/ipcc-scott-morrison-climate-change-net-zero-2050/100364476

I want to support Scott Morrison, but sadly in my opinion he frequently disappoints, appears to try to play both sides.

I applaud Scott Morrison’s spirited public defence of Australia’s economy, but if he tries to make a backdoor deal, to appease greens by introducing even harsher climate action measures, that could be almost as damaging to the Australian economy as the outright end to fossil fuels demanded by the United Nations.

Let us hope that on this occasion at least PM Scott Morrison maintains his firm opposition to economically suicidal climate demands from globalists.

