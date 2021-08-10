Climate News Paleoclimatology

Eemian Sea Level Adjusted Downwards

1 hour ago
David Middleton
28 Comments

Guest “For once it’s not worse than previously thought” by David Middleton

But it’s still catastrophic… Because models…

Some Past Sea Levels May Not Have Been as High as Thought, Says Study of Rising and Sinking Landmasses
But Even Reduced Estimates, If Applied to Today, Would Be Catastrophic

BY KEVIN KRAJICK | AUGUST 9, 2021

One of the current mysteries of climate science surrounds the widely accepted evidence that during the planet’s most recent past natural warm period, about 128,000 to 117,000 years ago, global sea levels peaked as high as 6 to 9 meters (20 or 30 feet) higher than today. And, during that so-called last interglacial, temperatures were just 1or 2 degrees C (1.8 to 3.6 F) warmer than those of preindustrial times—marks we may surpass by century’s end, if not sooner. Such a deluge could have been produced only by collapses of  the Greenland and/or Antarctic ice sheets. If that happens now, it will drown much of the human world. Yet, at least so far, models of future sea level rise generally hover around a meter or so within the next 100 years. What are we missing, and how much should it scare us?

In a new study, a team at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory believes they have an answer: They say that researchers examining signs of past sea levels along various coasts may have failed to accurately correct for long-term ups and downs of the land itself. Based on newly sophisticated measurements made across the Bahamas along with new methods of analyzing data, the researchers produced lower—though still daunting—estimates for the last interglacial. They say seas peaked at least 1.2 meters (4 feet) higher than today—roughly in line with most current models for the next 100 years of so.

[…]

They combined these findings with hundreds of different models of how glacial isostatic rebound could have traveled through the Earth, and converted the calculations into global sea levels. This produced the new, lower estimates.

[…]

Columbia Climate School

This is unmitigted horst schist:

They say seas peaked at least 1.2 meters (4 feet) higher than today—roughly in line with most current models for the next 100 years of so.

Sea level reconstructions over the past 100-200 years show sea level rising at 1.6-1.9 mm/yr.

Figure 1. Jevrejeva et al., 2014 (red) and Church & White, 2011 (green).

Total sea level rise over that period of time is about the length of an Estwing rock pick

Figure 2. J14 vs CW11. 310 mm is less than the length of an Estwing rock pick. The green curve is CW11’s pentadal (5-yr) average. The red curve is J14’s pentadal average. The CW11 y-axis is shifted up 100 mm to tie J14.

J14 starts 60 years earlier than CW11, capturing the falling sea level at the end of neoglaciation and the Little Ice Age. We can see that J14 and CW11 match up pretty well from 1880-1930 and then again from about 1993 onward; but they are very different from 1930-1993. J14 exhibits an acceleration to 3.2 mm/yr from 1929-1963 and then a deceleration to less than 1 mm/yr from 1963-1993, after which it accelerates back to about 3.2 mm/yr.

Figure 3. J14 vs CW11. Which one is the geologist’s pick? Black curve = J14. Green curve = CW11.

Jevrejeva et al., 2008 (J08) and Jevrejeva et al., 2014 (J14) indicate that the acceleration, to the extent there is one, started 150-200 years ago, consistent with the end of neoglaciation and that a quasi-periodic fluctuation (~60-yr cycle) is present. Church & White, 2006 (CW06) and Church & White, 2011 (CW11) also note the 19th Century acceleration; but also assert a more recent acceleration, presumably due to anthropogenic global warming. This SLR acceleration is, at worst, innocuous.

If this acceleration was maintained through the 21st century, sea level in 2100 would be 310 ± 30 mm higher than in 1990, overlapping with the central range of projections in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Third Assessment Report (IPCC TAR) [Church et al., 2001].

CW06

310 mm from 1990-2100 is less than 3 mm/yr… Not much of an acceleration and a far cry from being 1.2 m and “roughly in line with most current models for the next 100 years of so.”

Short of Doctor Evil suddenly melting the Greenland ice sheet with a “space laser,” it would be physically impossible for sea level to rise another 1.2 m over “the next 100 years of so.”

For sea level to rise by 850 mm by the end of this century, it would have to accelerate to a rate of ~20 mm/yr from 2081-2100. This is nearly twice the rate of the Holocene Transgression.

Figure 4. “You can’t get there from here.”

Sea level rose by about 100 m during the Holocene Trangression.

Figure 5. Global seal level rise during Holocene Transgression. MWP 1A occurred ~14.6 kya. Note the error bar is ±12 meters. Older is toward the right.
(Siddall et al., 2003)

That catastrophic sea level rise, including the Meltwater Pulse 1A boogieman, occurred at a time when Earth had a lot more ice to melt than it does now.

Figure 6. Late Pleistocene to Early Holocene deglaciation. (Illinois State Museum)

Fun with sea level

Here’s J14 plotted at the same vertical scale as the Statue of Liberty…

Figure 7. Lady Liberty has nothing to fear from the Adjustocene Sea. What’s that? You can’t see the sea level trend? It’s right down there at sea level… between the water and the base of Liberty Island.  (National Geographic’s Junk Science: How long will it take for sea level rise to reach midway up the Statue of Liberty?, Anthony Watts)

References

Church, J. A., and White, N. J. ( 2006). “A 20th century acceleration in global sea‐level rise”. Geophys. Res. Lett., 33, L01602, doi:10.1029/2005GL024826.

Church, J.A., White, N.J., 2011. “Sea-level rise from the late 19th to the early 21st Century”. Surv. Geophys. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s10712-011-9119-1.

Jevrejeva, S., J. C. Moore, A. Grinsted, and P. L. Woodworth (2008). “Recent global sea level acceleration started over 200 years ago?”. Geophys. Res. Lett., 35, L08715, doi:10.1029/2008GL033611.

Jevrejeva, S. , J.C. Moore, A. Grinsted, A.P. Matthews, G. Spada. 2014.  “Trends and acceleration in global and regional sea levels since 1807”.  Global and Planetary Change. %vol 113, 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2013.12.004 https://www.psmsl.org/products/reconstructions/jevrejevaetal2014.php

Siddall M, Rohling EJ, Almogi-Labin A, Hemleben C, Meischner D, Scmelzer I, Smeed DA (2003). “Sea-level fluctuations during the last glacial cycle”. Nature 423:853–858

28 Comments
Mark ingraham
August 10, 2021 2:03 pm

This blog is entirely obsolete because oil production is falling. The entire basis of debate has changed.

-7
Reply
TEWS_Pilot
Reply to  Mark ingraham
August 10, 2021 2:14 pm

Now that you showed the 2019 forecast, do 2021 and following.

1
Reply
M Courtney
Reply to  Mark ingraham
August 10, 2021 2:22 pm

Dear Scar Filling-Cracker,
Oil has not peaked. Demand has fallen temporarily because of the pandemic. That’s all.

Besides, coal releases far more CO2 per joule. And there are lots of new coal plants being built by China, India and much of the developing world.

So this blog is not obsolete.
Best Regards,
M Courtney

2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  M Courtney
August 10, 2021 2:43 pm

Anthracite yields almost twice as many BTUs per pound than does lignite, the heat content of which is barely more than peat. Yet China is burning its crummy, soft brown, real polluting, low energy, high sulfur, high CO2 coal because the CCP is angry with Oz. And US Greenies won’t let them buy US hard black coal, because CO2!

Oregon stopped export of Rocky Mountain coal by banning “death trains” from Wyoming and Montana to the Columbia River.

0
Reply
Mark ingraham
Reply to  M Courtney
August 10, 2021 3:01 pm

So when people are starving you’ll still insist it isn’t peaked? I gave my reserve estimate on my blog.

-1
Reply
rah
Reply to  Mark ingraham
August 10, 2021 2:23 pm

Then go away since you have deemed it irrelevant!

3
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  Mark ingraham
August 10, 2021 2:54 pm

“This blog is entirely obsolete because oil production is falling.”

You were saying how you could buy it yesterday. Changed your mind?

This blog should be obsolete, because there is no climate crisis, no climate emergency, no measurable increase of temperature or sea levels above the background slow increases from the Little Ice Age. This site, however, does have a part to play in correcting the lies of climate liars and other assorted climate crackpots, and other individuals who post strange stuff.

2
Reply
Mark ingraham
Reply to  philincalifornia
August 10, 2021 3:04 pm

The base assumption of the entire debate has changed therefore this blog is obsolete. Oil has peaked. Liberals admit it.

0
Reply
TEWS_Pilot
August 10, 2021 2:11 pm

Uh Oh….

New Greenland Ice.jpg
3
Reply
Tom Halla
August 10, 2021 2:11 pm

Being innumerate is a requirement for being a green, as well as buying into worst case scenarios.

2
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 10, 2021 2:55 pm

Having Asperger’s isn’t a requirement either, but it certainly helps.

0
Reply
Ron Long
August 10, 2021 2:13 pm

Good posting of sea level reality, David. I’m still hoping that some black gold geologist adapts Exxon’s Sequence Stratigraphy to show world-wide mega sea level cycles, with the sea level extremes setting the standard for what the normal background is. Keep up the good work (and try to ignore “peak oil”).

3
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Ron Long
August 10, 2021 2:32 pm

Average Eemian temperature at its peak was more than 1.8 degree C higher than in AD 1850. Forests grew all the way to North Cape (above Lat 71 N), now tundra, and hippos swam in the Thames at London.

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
August 10, 2021 2:16 pm

Earlier, actual:

comment image

comment image

1
Reply
M Courtney
Reply to  Krishna Gans
August 10, 2021 2:24 pm

It’s got tides, right?

2
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  M Courtney
August 10, 2021 2:31 pm

Yes, that’s why the older picture has an higher level 😀
At least it seems to be so.
But on the other hand, there are so many pictures if you compare them, the differences are minimal, in both directions.

Last edited 38 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
0
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Krishna Gans
August 10, 2021 2:53 pm

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2468013320300474

NYC is sinking due to Canada’s rebound from its lost ice sheets, so the Harbor’s real rate of sea level rise is minimal.

0
Reply
M Courtney
August 10, 2021 2:18 pm

Been reading AR6 on and off throughout the day.
One of the weird disconnects is that they report that – worst case from the measurement errors – sea level would rise by a foot (30cm) in the next 100 years if the current trend continues.

But they predict at least 1m (over 3ft) in that time. Best case!

It looks like they have got their units muddled halfway through.

5
Reply
M Courtney
Reply to  M Courtney
August 10, 2021 3:02 pm

BTW, Am I the only person bothering to review these 4000 pages?
I’m only on page 120 (have a real job) yet no-one else seems to be posting anything on this thread:
Discussion thread: New IPCC AR6 report
Come on. Help out. At least read my comments and point out my mistakes.
Let’s crowd-source this.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  M Courtney
August 10, 2021 3:06 pm

You caught them out. There is a more basic problem in both the SPM and the TS. They manufactured SLR acceleration by splicing ‘not fit for purpose’ satalt onto tide gauges. I have done several posts here on SLR and the satalt problems and the closure issue, with references. The IPCC AR6 is just provable propaganda. And was so years before this new junk was published. They made no attempt at all to cover their previously exposed nonsense.

0
Reply
gbaikie
August 10, 2021 2:22 pm

“They say seas peaked at least 1.2 meters (4 feet) higher than today—roughly in line with most current models for the next 100 years of so.”

The up 9 meter was fairly new estimate. I believe as recall for a long time it considered to less 5 meters of sea level rise.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
August 10, 2021 2:34 pm

The climatariat myth that the Eemian highstand above today was caused by WAIS sudden collapse has been debunked several times before Dave Middleton did here. The most detailed study estimated about 3000 years, giving a SLR rate between 2 and 2.5mm/year, as now. And, the only two papers purporting to show ‘sudden’ are both gravely flawed. They also disagree with each other on ‘sudden’ timing by several thousand years. OOPS.

The Australian ‘sudden’ paper also comprises clearcut academic misconduct, provable from its own SI. All three references and the misconduct proof are contained in essay ‘By land or by sea’ in my ebook Blowing Smoke.

3
Reply
markl
August 10, 2021 2:55 pm

We knew this was coming. Rewrite sea level history just like they did 20th century weather history in the US. As with all history today it is being either altered or interpreted to suite a narrative. The “new” history will be Marxist written, controlled, and it won’t take many generations before it becomes ‘truth’.

0
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  markl
August 10, 2021 3:04 pm

Don’t be so pessimistic. They didn’t have the internet then. Screencap as much as you can be bothered to screencap. Whatever the climate liars, climate cretins and climate crackpots can choose to disappear will still exist on multiple thousands or more hard drives

0
Reply
Peter W
August 10, 2021 3:01 pm

Personally, based on my study since 2006 of this whole matter, I am far more worried about the coming ice age and associated eventual sea level fall than I am about sea level rise and further warming.

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
August 10, 2021 3:01 pm

It is interesting to watch how the inflection point from linear to exponential on IPCC ‘scenario’ graphs (sea level) creeps along the time axis from report to report.
AR3 (2001):
comment image
AR6 (2021):
comment image

0
Reply
Mark ingraham
August 10, 2021 3:06 pm

https://electroverse.net/climate-report-blames-cooling-on-warming/
Liberals have even admitted it’s cooling.
This blog is totally obsolete it’s all peak oil now.

0
Reply
