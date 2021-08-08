Michael E. Mann -screencap from video interview given to Rolling Stone magazine, with "L" hand gesture overlaid. Used under fair use exemption for "commentary or criticism to the public through parody or satire."
COP conferences Michael E. Mann Ridiculae

Michael Mann Issues Traditional COP26 Last Chance Climate Warning

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
42 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Following on from his “last chance” warnings in 2015, another 2015 and 2020, Michael Mann wants us to understand that COP26 really is our last chance to address the climate crisis.

World’s climate scientists to issue stark warning over global heating threat

IPCC’s landmark report will be most comprehensive assessment yet as governments prepare for pivotal UN talks in November

Fiona Harvey Environment correspondent
Mon 9 Aug 2021 03.00 AEST

The fires, floods and extreme weather seen around the world in recent months are just a foretaste of what can be expected if global heating takes hold, scientists say, as the world’s leading authority on climate change prepares to warn of an imminent and dire risk to the global climate system.

Michael Mann, distinguished professor of atmospheric science at Pennsylvania State University, said this would be the last IPCC assessment that can make a real difference in policy terms, before we exceed 1.5C and the ambitions of the Paris agreement.

“Climate change is now causing amplified weather extremes of the sort we’ve been witnessing this summer – droughts, heatwaves, wildfires, floods, superstorms,” he said. “The impacts of climate change are no longer subtle. We see them playing out in real time in the form of these unprecedented extreme weather disasters.”

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/aug/08/worlds-climate-scientists-to-issue-stark-warning-over-global-heating-threat

This is a followup to Michael Mann’s last chance warning in 2015;

klimaretter.info: Professor Mann, a new climate agreement is to be concluded in Paris in December . Isn’t it already too late for that? Is it still physically possible to limit global warming to a maximum of two degrees Celsius?

Michael Mann: Yes, of course! Admittedly, Paris is probably the last chance to get the necessary emissions reductions off the ground – if we had started 15 years ago, the necessary change in the energy system could have been more gentle. The earth has warmed up by around one degree since the beginning of industrialization, another half a degree is already safe. So it is clear that there is little room for maneuver.

Read more (German): http://www.klimaretter.info/forschung/hintergrund/19986-qparis-ist-die-wahrscheinlich-letzte-chanceq

Mann’s warning about the 2016 election;

“This will be a make-or-break presidency as far as our ability to avert a climate change catastrophe,” says Michael Mann, meteorology professor and director of the Earth System Science Center at Penn State University, whose “hockey-stick” shaped graph warned of sharply rising emissions and temperatures.

Read more: https://www.usnews.com/news/the-report/articles/2015/08/14/the-2016-election-is-critical-for-stopping-climate-change

I wonder if Mann will get to issue the COP27 climate last chance warning? He seems to enjoy it.

3.7 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
42 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Zig Zag Wanderer
August 8, 2021 2:07 pm

I really hope that this is the last ‘last chance’ warning we get

6
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
August 8, 2021 2:43 pm

I’ve been getting a last chance to buy an extended warranty for my car every day for the last 3 years.

11
Reply
TonyL
Reply to  MarkW
August 8, 2021 3:09 pm

There you are, MarkW.
I have been trying to contact you about your car’s extended warranty.
I have a great offer for you.

4
Reply
Rhs
Reply to  MarkW
August 8, 2021 4:17 pm

Only everyday? Some days I get near hourly reminders.

0
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
August 8, 2021 2:44 pm

No chance of that happening…

1
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
August 8, 2021 4:12 pm

Zig Zag, I did my Geology Masters Thesis in the Seven Devils Mountains of Idaho. The name came from an Indigenous story about a boy sent into the mountains to tend a flock of sheep. He came running down the mountain with a wild story about a devil. They sent him back up, he came running down again with another story about a fearsome devil. Finally, the seventh time he came running down they said you are lying and we don’t want to hear it again. Looks like Mikey Mann is only up to three devils, we should expect another four.

0
Reply
Robert of Texas
August 8, 2021 2:15 pm

How many “last Chances” have we had over the past 30 years? It must be in the hundreds by now.

8
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  Robert of Texas
August 8, 2021 2:45 pm

and without counting countless tipping points…

4
Reply
Vuk
August 8, 2021 2:15 pm

If you want to tell a lie you need to rehearse it well. I’m not saying that these people are intentionally telling untruths, they just have a minor difficulty with truth since since it doesn’t pay as well.

5
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  Vuk
August 8, 2021 3:32 pm

I have no problem saying these people are intentionally telling untruths.

The real science has shown for 20 years that there is not a single fact that supports the preposterous idea that human CO2 emission cause “climate change.”

Since they cannot not know that they must therefore be intentionally telling untruths.

4
Reply
markl
August 8, 2021 2:21 pm

Except the wolf never comes.

4
Reply
B Zipperer
Reply to  markl
August 8, 2021 3:05 pm

This topic reminds me of the saying: “Often wrong, but never in doubt.”
But regarding the past ~30 years of predicted climate catastrophies are concerned we should alter it to “Always wrong, …”.

When the new SPM comes out I expect more “Lions!, tigers! and bears!…oh my!”.
[Please substitute your favorite weather events]

And here in central Arizona we having another fine day that is completely consistent with
“climate change”.

2
Reply
Tom Halla
August 8, 2021 2:26 pm

This is getting to be like the normal Earth Day compilations of failed predictions. The greens are like the Hapsburgs (or was it the Bourbons?), who never learn and never forget.

1
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 8, 2021 2:41 pm

Einstein’s said insanity is doing the same thing over and over, expecting different results. It was Talleyrand who said it about the Bourbon dynasty.

1
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 8, 2021 2:43 pm

p.s It went into moderation for some reason.
﻿Talleyrand said it about the Bourbons

1
Reply
shrnfr
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 8, 2021 2:48 pm

The quote is attributed to Talleyrand in speaking about the restored Bourbon dynasty after the abdication of Napoleon, and subsequently used against the French socialists and others.

1
Reply
John Shewchuk
August 8, 2021 2:27 pm

According to AOC we have until 2031. Plenty of time to update our wills.

2
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
August 8, 2021 2:28 pm

That anyone takes Mann seriously never ceases to amaze me. He really is a disgrace to the profession, unless his profession happens to be con artist, in which case he is doing great.

4
Reply
PSU-EMS-Alum
August 8, 2021 2:31 pm

He’s the Mann that cried “Warm”.

4
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  PSU-EMS-Alum
August 8, 2021 2:42 pm

LOL 🙂

2
Reply
Mark ingraham
August 8, 2021 2:43 pm

Global warming is already a dead issue, they weakened their claim. What matters now is peak oil.

-10
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Mark ingraham
August 8, 2021 4:02 pm

You had your thread. And no, it doesn’t matter.

0
Reply
Mark ingraham
Reply to  Krishna Gans
August 8, 2021 4:07 pm

Isn’t India basically obliterated by food prices? Peak oil.

-1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Mark ingraham
August 8, 2021 4:30 pm

People in India eat oil ? 😉
Despite that, peak “addlebrained”

0
Reply
Carlo, Monte
August 8, 2021 2:48 pm

Which feedback pathway is Mikey riding?

2
Reply
Art
August 8, 2021 2:53 pm

Just the latest in a continuing series of last chances. The public doesn’t seem too concerned, as they haven’t altered their behaviour.

And none of the “climate scientists”, activists, media personalities, entertainment A-listers or political leaders who continually exhort us about the onrushing climate catastrophe have reduced their own massive fossil fuel consumption habits, so call me crazy but I don’t think they believe what they preach.

Yet the circus continues.

2
Reply
Neville
August 8, 2021 2:54 pm

Mr “upside down Mann” should read Joe D’Aleo’s recent post about their so called Apocalypse or dopey Biden’s EXISTENTIAL threat.
Joe checks out more of their Climate change delusions and like Willis Eschenbach, Dr Christy, Lomborg, Dr Koonin, Shellenberger, Prof Humlum etc he can’t find anything to support their usual, extremist nonsense.
Many good links as he checks out each claim and well worth the read.
https://climatechangedispatch.com/fact-checking-the-most-common-climate-alarmist-claims/

1
Reply
Neville
Reply to  Neville
August 8, 2021 2:57 pm

Oh and thanks to Steve McIntyre for his accurate description of “upside down Mann”.

2
Reply
Scissor
August 8, 2021 2:57 pm

Dude has a tiny hand, hairy knuckles and chews his nails. His “mustache” is crooked. He’s got the bald Gorbachev thing going, and we know that he’s dishonest.

He sues those he disagrees with. I wonder what he is compensating for.

4
Reply
Rory Forbes
August 8, 2021 3:00 pm

Michael Mann wants us to understand that COP26 really is our last chance to address the climate crisis.

Does this mean he can be ignored after November? Hell, I’m already ahead of the curve. I’ve been ignoring him since before he lost any remaining credibility after ‘Climategate’.

4
Reply
John Garrett
Reply to  Rory Forbes
August 8, 2021 3:40 pm

Andrew Montford’s wonderful 2010 book, The Hockey Stick Illusion: Climategate and the Corruption of Science was one of the most important books I’ve read in the last couple of decades. His recounting of the incredible dogged efforts of McIntyre and McKittrick in the service of science and humanity revealed Michael “Piltdown” Mann as the fraud, cheat and charlatan that he is.

3
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  John Garrett
August 8, 2021 4:20 pm

Climategate and all the attempts by the apologists to push it under the rug was certainly the watershed moment, as you point out the efforts of McIntyre and McKittrick certainly got the ball rolling. Yet, not surprisingly the AGW true believers are still in denial over Montford’s book and what it revealed. Donna Laframboise’ excellent jab at the IPCC, ‘The Delinquent Teenager Who Was Mistaken for the World’s Top Climate Expert‘ is a good runner up.
https://judithcurry.com/2011/10/19/laframboise-on-the-ipcc/

0
Reply
Neville
August 8, 2021 3:28 pm

Of course Dr Rosling’s 5 minute video of 200 countries over the last 200 years disproves all of their claims about their so called EXISTENTIAL threat.
Thanks to FOSSIL FUELS ( still over 80% + of global energy) and Great Britain releasing the Ind REV on the world.
Life expectancy (from 200,000+ years BP to 1800) was under 40 , but today is about 73 and every country is much wealthier as well.
And all this happened in just 200 years.

1
Reply
John Garrett
August 8, 2021 3:32 pm

Michael “Piltdown” Mann, a known prevaricator, charlatan and science fraud was a guest on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” this morning.

I neglected to watch. One of the benefits of being at my stage in life is that I no longer have to suffer fools, liars, cheats and windbags.

3
Reply
Rud Istvan
August 8, 2021 3:42 pm

The most potent of Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals was #7 (if I recall correctly) ‘Isolate then ridicule’ (or something like that). MM makes an ideal target now. None of his prognostications have come to pass. NONE. So why now—oh, COP26, their 26th try that will also fail.

1
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
August 8, 2021 3:50 pm

If this last ‘last chance’ warning fails to come true can we please get back to honest science and rational thinking and away from childish hysteria and fabricated data.

1
Reply
PaulH
August 8, 2021 3:56 pm

And a wonderful tradition it is! Perhaps we should bake some COPcakes and hang some tree rings above the fireplace. No electric lights allowed for decorations, of course.

1
Reply
gowest
August 8, 2021 3:58 pm

What a screw up, look over here at global warming to distract us from the coming Beaufort gyre event. Why do you bother with twerps with failed model. Prepare for mini ice age.

1
Reply
Stephen Lindsay-Yule
August 8, 2021 3:59 pm

Latest global average energy 341.2 w-m² received by the sun. Summer land heats up increasing to 358.22 watts. Atmosphere contains an average 239.7 watts per square meter. With land absorbing more heat, atmosphere thermal heat expands to 249.36 watts. Was higher on 4th July 254.37 watts. Sea ice this year has expanded to 24 million km² (b/t high 26.4 and low 22.4). Any warning isn’t to be taken seriously. Doesn’t match observations. Scientists that advocate climate models as 100% certainty and don’t think observations aren’t needed lean to politicians pressure to show crisis. Climate models contain to much warming (global average energy would be 346.5 w-m² under climate models). First week of April was when both hemispheres equal. With an average 340-342 w-m² was observed. This transition (NH becomes warmer than southern hemisphere in spring). Last year Nov 18th the transition occurred with 345 watts average. Natural warming has ended and natural cooling is starting. .

Aug8th2021GlobalTemperature.png
1
Reply
John Savage
August 8, 2021 4:21 pm

Reminds me of a Monty Python sketch:

https://youtu.be/ZmInkxbvlCs

0
Reply
Barass
August 8, 2021 4:35 pm

Penn State should be embarrassed by having Mann on the faculty. He is distinguished only by his mendacity.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism COP conferences Fracking natural gas Opinion

Guardian and IPCC Pushing Climate Emergency Methane Hysteria

1 day ago
Eric Worrall
COP conferences

UK Government Climate Czar Busting Covid Quarantines, Flights to 6 Countries on the Red List

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
COP conferences

The knife through the heart of COP26

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics COP conferences

Guardian’s Hamilton Nolan Blames Capitalism for the G20 Climate Negotiation Fail

3 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

COP conferences Michael E. Mann Ridiculae

Michael Mann Issues Traditional COP26 Last Chance Climate Warning

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Drought

Wet July 2021 Silences Drought-Obsessed Media…Germany July Precipitation Sees No Trend Change Since 1950

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
IPCC

Climate change: New report will highlight ‘stark reality’ of warming

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
CO2

Scientists show a single catalyst can perform the first step of turning CO2 into fuel in two very different ways

15 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: