Why the IPCC focuses on the scenarios that it does

54 mins ago
Guest Blogger
Originally tweeted by Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) on August 7, 2021.

🧵Some might be curious why the IPCC focuses on the scenarios that it does

After all these scenarios are the foundation of the entire report’s look to the future & assessment of possible impacts and the worth of different policy approaches . . .

The short answer is that the highest priority scenarios were selected for scientific purposes first & considerations of plausibility absent

Here is how the CMIP6 exercise justified its baseline (BAU/reference) scenarios

➡️science & unmitigated baseline

Click to access gmd-9-3461-2016.pdf

Decisions on what scenarios to prioritize were made in 2015/16 but build on earlier decisions of CMIP5, IPCC 2007 & SRES 2000 and even earlier

The IPCC AR6 report in 2021 is really an assessment based on scenarios that were determined to be most relevant as much as 20 years ago

We detail much of this history and its consequences for climate science in this epic paper:


https://doi.org/10.1016/j.erss.2020.101890

It is more than a little silly to have a breathlessly-awaited, embargoed report presenting analysis of out-of-date scenarios, but here we are!

If you want a more readable, shorter version of the story you can read this:

How Climate Scenarios Lost Touch With Reality

The IPCC could have decided to re-evaluate scenarios for the AR6 based on plausibility

That would have meant discarding or deemphasizing work once labelled highest priority – hard to do give sunk resources, published papers, egos

It might have looked like this . . .

Reimagined CMIP6 scenario use

Where we are headed on current trends:
SSP2-4.5

What the world might look like under more aggressive emissions reduction policies:
SSP2-2.6, SSP1-2.6

Exploratory (implausible what ifs):
SSP3-7.0, SSP1-1.9

Fanciful (to advance science):
SSP5-8.5

This CMIP6 figure illustrates clearly why holding firmly on to 8.5 as a reference scenario vs 4.5 is appealing for purposes of advocacy/messaging

https://esd.copernicus.org/articles/12/253/2021/

Tom Halla
August 7, 2021 6:07 pm

The IPCC. needs continued funding, so of course they will panic monger. If the likely outcome is not much change,and whatever is likely is positive, the countries would be much less likely to fund the IPCC.

1
Reply
noaaprogrammer
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 7, 2021 6:24 pm

Yes: Money for the scientists. Power for the politicians.
— both quickly becoming the corruptors of our freedom.

0
Reply
Carlo, Monte
August 7, 2021 6:14 pm

“Forcing pathway” — jargon at its finest.

0
Reply
Eben
August 7, 2021 6:17 pm

comment image

0
Reply
mark from the midwest
August 7, 2021 6:35 pm

Politicians always look for a “call to action” even when there is no “action to call for.” It’s because they lack the courage to do nothing.

0
Reply
