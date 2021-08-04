John Kerry without a Mask. Source Tennessee Star,
Climate Politics Ridiculae

John Kerry Blames President Trump for his Lack of Progress Negotiating Climate Agreements

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
45 Comments

John Kerry believes President Trump shattered global trust in the USA’s commitment to climate action. But Kerry claims “more and more” Republicans are starting to take the climate crisis seriously when Kerry appears on Fox News.

How costly was the behavior of the Trump Administration regarding climate?

The damage that President Trump wreaked worldwide is not limited to climate. But on climate he did a whopper of a job of putting America’s credibility in a terrible place, destroying it fundamentally. I hear from country after country: How do we know we can count on America? How do we know that another President is not going to come along, someone like Trump, who does the same thing again? My answer is very simple, that I don’t believe any one politician can come along in the future and turn this tide, because all around the planet the private sector is moving rapidly to do what governments aren’t doing. There’s a major undertaking by banks, by asset managers, by corporations who are considering environmental, social, and governance criteria in their boardrooms, and who have made commitments to sustainable development goals. There are trillions of dollars now moving to invest in alternative, renewable energy, whether it’s solar or hydro. There’s just a phenomenal amount of economic activity being generated. I don’t think any politician would want to turn it around, frankly, but, also, I don’t think they could.

Secretary Kerry, if I go to Fox News or anywhere in the right-wing media or social media, I see a lot of these efforts mocked. If I turn to the Senate, you look at the first of the Biden Administration’s big infrastructure bills––it was supposed to contain all sorts of climate measures, and that got gutted when Senate Republicans opposed it. How would you sell bold climate policy to Republicans?

There are more and more Republicans, I think, who are really now beginning to take this more seriously and who are trying to figure out what actions they are prepared to support. Even in the House of Representatives, there has been some movement. Mother Nature is messaging pretty forcibly right now, temperatures are going up, the storms are getting more intense, the fires are bigger and more expansive and more frequent. Increasingly, leaders are taking note of this. For instance, President Putin was very clear: they have a real challenge in the northern part of Russia and Siberia. The tundra and the permafrost are thawing. They have cities there that are becoming unstable. They’re deeply concerned about the methane that is being released after forty thousand years of containment in the earth. Mother Nature is kind of screaming at people, Hey, guys, you’ve got a problem.

Read more: https://www.newyorker.com/news/q-and-a/john-kerry-on-the-unfathomable-stakes-of-the-next-un-climate-change-conference

Kerry I think you misunderstand climate skeptics and Republicans.

Some of us might not agree with your politics, but your personal contribution to global warming is absolutely awe inspiring – over a million air miles by 2016. How can any of us mere mortals compete with such a heroic commitment to providing life giving CO2 to the planet?

One day they’ll build statues to you, the man who personally drove back the ice age.

45 Comments
Ed Zuiderwijk
August 4, 2021 10:12 am

Really? Mother nature screaming? She doing just what she always did: doing her own thing. But he may be right that the US is seen as unreliable in climate matters. The next republican president will again disconnect from the scam on day one and somehow foreign governments know it. Kerry’s delusion is that he thinks this would be bad when it will a be blessing.

ResourceGuy
August 4, 2021 10:15 am

I guess the Afghan evacuees need to know what they are getting into in their new land or in picking a new land. Start by reading John Kerry statements before making your decision. The same goes for those fleeing Beirut, Iraq, Syria, Turkey, Hong Kong, and Ukraine.

Rasa
August 4, 2021 10:25 am

Even after finishing his term as President Trump is still continuing to keep the Global Warming. I sense at bay. Bring on the Mid Term Elections next year that will make Biden and his lackeys like Kerry Lame Ducks. 👌

Pauleta
Reply to  Rasa
August 4, 2021 11:11 am

Rent free. And Trump still have a decade of eviction moratorium to desocuppy these people’s brains.

Ron Long
August 4, 2021 10:31 am

Kerry “…invest in alternative, renewable, energy, whether it’s solar or hydro.” Any financial institution who thinks they can advance new hydro projects doesn’t know a damn thing about how dams are viewed by the CAGW crowd. Kerry looks like he’s been into the ketchup again.

philincalifornia
Reply to  Ron Long
August 4, 2021 10:49 am

…. and then there’s:

There’s a major undertaking by banks, by asset managers, by corporations who are considering environmental, social, and governance criteria in their boardrooms, and who have made commitments to sustainable development goals.”

Translation: Essentially all of the big companies have set up departments of fake-planetsaving to pretend to solve the fake climate crisis so they look like they can virtue-signal along with the rest of the libtardian gullibles.

I’ve actually interacted with some of these departments.

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  philincalifornia
August 4, 2021 11:12 am

Causation: No surprise here – Progressives consistently reward their friends and punish their enemies in the corporate world – Been going on for well over a century, but take note of Billy Gates being shown the ‘instruments of torture’ during the Clinton years to understand why Big Tech consistently sides with the Left.

markl
August 4, 2021 10:39 am

Without Trump or AGW there would be nothing to blame the Left’s failures on.

Richard Page
Reply to  markl
August 4, 2021 12:52 pm

It’s the actions of a child. Adults take responsibility for their actions and failures – children like Kerry blame everyone else except themselves for even the slightest setback. “It’s not my fault!” is the usual refrain of these mentally undeveloped individuals. For God’s sake give him a toy and a colouring book and get an adult in to do the job.

Gunga Din
August 4, 2021 10:41 am

 Mother Nature is kind of screaming at people, Hey, guys, you’ve got a problem.

If “Mother Nature” is screaming anything it’s, “What’s going on is perfectly NATURAL! Man has little or nothing to do with it!
Don’t believe me? Take an honest, unadjusted look at what I’ve done in the past.
Stop using me as an excuse for your power grab!!”

Krishna Gans
August 4, 2021 10:42 am

Who blames John Kerry to be John Kerry ?

Mumbles McGuirck
August 4, 2021 10:43 am

It’s amazing that Donald J. Trump continues to live rent-free in the empty heads of people such as John Kerry. You’d have thought that they could’ve just let go once he was out of office but they are fixed on him like the North Star.

rah
August 4, 2021 10:46 am

Of course! They say the border crisis and COVID are Trumps fault too!

David Elstrom
August 4, 2021 10:57 am

Kerry’s only “accomplishments” are marrying progressively rich women, and selling out his fellow Vietnam vets to jump start his pathetic political career. So it’s no surprise that he would blame President Trump for his inability to further the Climate Change scam.

MarkW
Reply to  David Elstrom
August 4, 2021 11:24 am

The very same people who at the time condemned Trump for closing the borders when he did, are now screaming that it’s Trump’s fault that he didn’t do more, sooner.
I guess he could have done like China, and ordered everyone to stay home, or else.
The Democrats have long wished that the US could be more like China.

Simon
Reply to  MarkW
August 4, 2021 12:39 pm

The very same people who at the time condemned Trump for closing the borders when he did, are now screaming that it’s Trump’s fault that he didn’t do more, sooner.”
Yep and fair enough. 1 good thing and 100 bad, does not make him a hero. And if closing the borders was so wonderful how come 630000 Americans are dead from the disease? It’s pretty obvious now that Trump lost the election because of the hash he made in the early stages of covid. End of story.

MarkW
Reply to  Simon
August 4, 2021 12:53 pm

It really is amazing how leftists really think that hating someone is all that needs to be done in order to prove that they are evil.

Are you actually stupid enough to believe that had Trump done everything perfectly, nobody would have died?

Trump did as well as he could, and way better than any Democrat could have. Look at how many Cuomo killed by deliberately putting people with Covid into nursing homes.

Would Trump had lost had the broadcast media and social media not covered up all the Biden family scandals?
Would Trump had lost had the media accurately covered Biden’s deteriorating mental health?
Would Trump had lost the election been fair and clean?

As far as the left is concerned, Trump is evil because he was effective in opposing their nonsense, and because of that they will hate him and make up lies about him for years.

Heck, Trump’s been out of office for months, and the left just can’t help bringing him up weekly.
Derangement is sad, but that’s all you got left Simple.

commieBob
Reply to  Simon
August 4, 2021 1:08 pm

Not even close to the end of the story.

There is this interesting video of an apparently prominent medical doctor and researcher excoriating the ‘establishment’ for its horrendous handling of the crisis. He’s disappointed in Trump’s wishy-washy behavior but he’s absolutely clear and convincing that Trump was, in no way, the villain … and it looks like there are some serious villains. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are dead because of arrogance, stupidity, and greed.

n.n
August 4, 2021 10:59 am

Political climate? Trump ended Obama/Biden’s world war, confronted affordable health care and immigration reform, and pursued renewal under a policy of revitalization, rehabilitation, and reconciliation.

Social climate? Trump stood up to the proliferation and evolution of diversity [dogma] (e.g. racism, sexism, ageism), inequity, and exclusion.

As for systemic climate, he acknowledged the consensus, the cargo cult, and went with the science and development.

Progress is a process of [unqualified] monotonic change. He took one step forward, and resisted the special, peculiar, and foreign forces to take two steps backward.

Shanghai Dan
August 4, 2021 11:02 am

The reality is that America does NOT support it – which is why these commitments are done by executive action, NOT legislation. They carry no more weight than “trust me, I’ll do it” and can be undone at any time.

If Kerry wanted strength of action, he should have pushed for legislative action (Senate approval) back when his boss President Obama first signed us up for the Paris Accord.

It is, in fact, his OWN failure that is causing this – not a President who simply revoked an executive order.

Mike McMillan
August 4, 2021 11:03 am

John Kerry, 2016:

“I can tell you that, reaffirmed within the last week because I’ve talked to the leaders of the Arab community, there will be no advanced and separate peace with the Arab world without the Palestinian process and Palestinian peace. Everybody needs to understand that. That is a hard reality.”

Donald Trump’s version:

Israel-Bahrain Agreement
Israel-Morocco Agreement 
Israel-UAE Agreement
Israel-Sudan Agreement

Curious George
Reply to  Mike McMillan
August 4, 2021 11:13 am

Why don’t you mention Kerry’s jewel, the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, showing that he always can get nothing for something?

MarkW
Reply to  Mike McMillan
August 4, 2021 11:25 am

I wonder how many more peace deals there would be by now, had the election not been stolen.

Andy Pattullo
August 4, 2021 11:05 am

It must be so frustrating trying to promote policy for which there is no social benefit, no supporting evidence, nothing but massively expensive boondoggles as examples in real time, and a growing reluctance among voters to join the economic and social suicide pact that he represents. What will he do with all that cool-aid no one will drink and how will he redeem his frequent flyer points without getting noticed? The worst of it is knowing that your arch nemesis, the former president, has the benefit of being right over and over again.

gringojay
Reply to  Andy Pattullo
August 4, 2021 11:10 am

Socialists in power do all right for themselves.

788AA2CE-ACAB-42B6-B74E-601E71A25E37.png
Bubba Cow
Reply to  Andy Pattullo
August 4, 2021 11:33 am

but will he go to Obummer’s party?

AGW is Not Science
Reply to  Bubba Cow
August 4, 2021 12:12 pm

Only if they send an suv and a private jet for him.

Big Al
Reply to  Bubba Cow
August 4, 2021 12:35 pm

Only if he worship Satan? I guess not.

ResourceGuy
August 4, 2021 11:16 am

Turning to the excuse list is a good start in reducing the self imposed policy threat from Kerry. Let’s see what Cuomo comes up with on the clawing exit from office.

MarkW
August 4, 2021 11:20 am

According to the Democrats, had Trump been removed from office, no Americans would have died from COVID.

alastair gray
August 4, 2021 11:21 am

Actually DT set out to undermine the climate nonsense as a sincere plank of policy, but unfortunately did not go far enough. which is why these idiots are coming to Glasgow o witter and wail and have their asses kicked by Greta Gormless.
For this numbskull to decry Trumps efforts is laughable. With luck bumbling ineptitude will see this Paris Agreement assigned to the trasbcan of history . I for one will be there with My “Up with the Uighurs”and “Climate Crisis My Ass” placards to do my best to stand of for the real planet.

Carlo, Monte
August 4, 2021 11:25 am

Blaming Trump is the only ammunition the Dementia Zhou “administration” has, witness PSnarki today re the southern border disaster:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/psaki-blames-trump-record-number-illegals-pouring-border-improving-system-broken-took-office-video/

ResourceGuy
August 4, 2021 11:29 am

Well, net-net we’re still ahead even with Kerry running (flying) around….

Al Gore Concedes Presidential Election – HISTORY

The Germans lost in their butterfly effect moment in the 1930s. We didn’t in the chad butterfly case of Al Gore.

Bruce Cobb
August 4, 2021 11:43 am

The Climate Caterwaulers are the only ones “screaming at people”.

shrnfr
August 4, 2021 12:12 pm

Say, he wouldn’t be traveling on a jet burning fossil fuel products and belching lots of CO2 while he said that, would he?

AGW is Not Science
August 4, 2021 12:17 pm

John Kerry believes President Trump shattered global trust in the USA’s commitment to climate action.

GOOD! The USA doesn’t support the Climate Nazis, and their “trust” in us to participate in their lunacy SHOULD be “shattered.” To this I say, “Thank you, President Trump.”

Until the Democrats pull their heads out of their anus on this “issue,” I’ll never vote for another for any office at any level who doesn’t specifically side with those who are skeptical of the AGW bullshit.

Al Miller
August 4, 2021 12:29 pm

We get the same garbage in Canada- our present wimp of a PM is still blaming the last Conservative PM – from two elections ago if you can believe it!

John Garrett
August 4, 2021 12:29 pm

Kerry is completely unhinged. The guy is a nutcase.

David Kamakaris
August 4, 2021 12:36 pm

“The tundra and the permafrost are thawing. They have cities there that are becoming unstable. They’re deeply concerned about the methane that is being released after forty thousand years of containment in the earth.”

I wonder how much methane was released during the mid-Holocene Optimum when the permafrost had melted? Why are alarmists wetting their pants over something that already occurred?

Thomas Gasloli
August 4, 2021 12:38 pm

Kerry is the worst American politician. He is always wrong, even when he has changed sides, he has managed to be wrong both times.

Please John Kerry just shut up and go away.

dgp
August 4, 2021 12:51 pm

I’ve already seen Kerry statues. Easter Island has hundreds of them.

DHR
August 4, 2021 12:51 pm

There is one consistent thing about John Kerry and his political and military history; whatever happens, it is not his fault.

Kevin R.
August 4, 2021 12:54 pm

John Kerry, the guy that was the willing face of a KGB “anti-war” front group back in the ’70’s and lied through his teeth spouting KGB propaganda to congress.

Shoki Kaneda
August 4, 2021 1:12 pm

John Kerry is a proven serial liar. No rational person would believe anything he says without substantial verification.

Thomas Waeghe
August 4, 2021 1:16 pm

Kerry is a globalist shill and a traitorous DOPE. Other than that, he’s great.

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/ciencia/ciencia_globalwarmingpseudo.htm

