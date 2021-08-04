John Kerry Blames President Trump for his Lack of Progress Negotiating Climate Agreements

John Kerry believes President Trump shattered global trust in the USA’s commitment to climate action. But Kerry claims “more and more” Republicans are starting to take the climate crisis seriously when Kerry appears on Fox News.

How costly was the behavior of the Trump Administration regarding climate?

The damage that President Trump wreaked worldwide is not limited to climate. But on climate he did a whopper of a job of putting America’s credibility in a terrible place, destroying it fundamentally. I hear from country after country: How do we know we can count on America? How do we know that another President is not going to come along, someone like Trump, who does the same thing again? My answer is very simple, that I don’t believe any one politician can come along in the future and turn this tide, because all around the planet the private sector is moving rapidly to do what governments aren’t doing. There’s a major undertaking by banks, by asset managers, by corporations who are considering environmental, social, and governance criteria in their boardrooms, and who have made commitments to sustainable development goals. There are trillions of dollars now moving to invest in alternative, renewable energy, whether it’s solar or hydro. There’s just a phenomenal amount of economic activity being generated. I don’t think any politician would want to turn it around, frankly, but, also, I don’t think they could.

Secretary Kerry, if I go to Fox News or anywhere in the right-wing media or social media, I see a lot of these efforts mocked. If I turn to the Senate, you look at the first of the Biden Administration’s big infrastructure bills––it was supposed to contain all sorts of climate measures, and that got gutted when Senate Republicans opposed it. How would you sell bold climate policy to Republicans?

There are more and more Republicans, I think, who are really now beginning to take this more seriously and who are trying to figure out what actions they are prepared to support. Even in the House of Representatives, there has been some movement. Mother Nature is messaging pretty forcibly right now, temperatures are going up, the storms are getting more intense, the fires are bigger and more expansive and more frequent. Increasingly, leaders are taking note of this. For instance, President Putin was very clear: they have a real challenge in the northern part of Russia and Siberia. The tundra and the permafrost are thawing. They have cities there that are becoming unstable. They’re deeply concerned about the methane that is being released after forty thousand years of containment in the earth. Mother Nature is kind of screaming at people, Hey, guys, you’ve got a problem.

