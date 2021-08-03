Boston Ties “Green” Jobs to the Pandemic and Future “Climate Shocks”

Guest “Let them pass wind” by Gordon Evans

“The City of Boston Environment Department invites you to respond to this Request for Information with your ideas about green jobs training and hiring in Boston.

More information available at: https://www.boston.gov/news/city-boston-launches-rfi-feedback-future-green-jobs

The City of Boston is launching a new green jobs initiative to support an equitable recovery as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic . The pandemic has exacerbated existing inequities in our community. As we recover, we are committed to focusing on the needs of the most vulnerable residents, and the most economically at-risk industries. An equitable recovery also means taking steps now to lessen the likelihood and impact of climate shocks and public health crises in the future , through wealth building and economic mobility for residents.



Mayor Janey’s Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget includes $1 million for green jobs , in addition to $3 million in federal recovery funds. We are committed to training and developing career pathways for residents in the green jobs of the future, in support of an equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.



As we accelerate green jobs initiatives over the coming years, we invite you to respond to this Request for Information with your ideas about green jobs training and hiring in Boston. A Request for Information allows the City to explore new ideas without committing resources to a particular concept. Responses will inform conversations and programming about how the City can help accelerate the green economy in service of the Mayor’s climate justice goals . The Request for Information may be found at bit.ly/boston-green-jobs-rfi.

The deadline to submit a response is August 18, 2021. Please contact Katherine Eshel, Deputy Director of Climate and Environmental Planning, with any questions or concerns at katherine.eshel@boston.gov.”

Boston’s city administrators have managed to stuff a mere three paragraphs with a host of woke words, phrases and social justice warrior causes. In the process, they show that they are helplessly hoping (hats off to Crosby,Stills,Nash&Young, https://youtu.be/gosRHLxbXZw) to figure out just what a “green job” is really.

Their request for information, in a nutshell, says, “Somebody, pleeeeze tell us, what’s a green job?” This from their “Deputy Director of Climate and Environmental Planning” Kat Eshel, a young French bicycling enthusiast who studied all of the “right” subjects at some of the wokest schools (https://www.boston.gov/departments/environment/kat-eshel ).

I’ve been an environmental professional for over 40 years and have yet to figure out what is a “green” job, unless it is one guaranteed to lose money and fail or be kept afloat by other people’s money. Jobs are jobs. They have no color. Either they contribute productively or they are a burden. If you have any ideas, you can help out those poor, woke Bostonians at the RFI link shown above.

