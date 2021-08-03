Green New Deal

Boston Ties “Green” Jobs to the Pandemic and Future “Climate Shocks”

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
8 Comments

Guest “Let them pass wind” by Gordon Evans

“The City of Boston Environment Department invites you to respond to this Request for Information with your ideas about green jobs training and hiring in Boston.

More information available at: https://www.boston.gov/news/city-boston-launches-rfi-feedback-future-green-jobs

The City of Boston is launching a new green jobs initiative to support an equitable recovery as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has exacerbated existing inequities in our community. As we recover, we are committed to focusing on the needs of the most vulnerable residents, and the most economically at-risk industries. An equitable recovery also means taking steps now to lessen the likelihood and impact of climate shocks and public health crises in the future, through wealth building and economic mobility for residents.

Mayor Janey’s Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget includes $1 million for green jobs, in addition to $3 million in federal recovery funds. We are committed to training and developing career pathways for residents in the green jobs of the future, in support of an equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As we accelerate green jobs initiatives over the coming years, we invite you to respond to this Request for Information with your ideas about green jobs training and hiring in Boston. A Request for Information allows the City to explore new ideas without committing resources to a particular concept. Responses will inform conversations and programming about how the City can help accelerate the green economy in service of the Mayor’s climate justice goals. The Request for Information may be found at bit.ly/boston-green-jobs-rfi.

The deadline to submit a response is August 18, 2021. Please contact Katherine Eshel, Deputy Director of Climate and Environmental Planning, with any questions or concerns at katherine.eshel@boston.gov.”

Boston’s city administrators have managed to stuff a mere three paragraphs with a host of woke words, phrases and social justice warrior causes. In the process, they show that they are helplessly hoping (hats off to Crosby,Stills,Nash&Young, https://youtu.be/gosRHLxbXZw) to figure out just what a “green job” is really.

Their request for information, in a nutshell, says, “Somebody, pleeeeze tell us, what’s a green job?” This from their “Deputy Director of Climate and Environmental Planning” Kat Eshel, a young French bicycling enthusiast who studied all of the “right” subjects at some of the wokest schools (https://www.boston.gov/departments/environment/kat-eshel ).

I’ve been an environmental professional for over 40 years and have yet to figure out what is a “green” job, unless it is one guaranteed to lose money and fail or be kept afloat by other people’s money. Jobs are jobs. They have no color. Either they contribute productively or they are a burden. If you have any ideas, you can help out those poor, woke Bostonians at the RFI link shown above.

Tom Foley
August 3, 2021 10:25 pm

It does sound like a fishing expedition – not defining ‘green jobs’ but looking for ideas from business and individuals.

But don’t be so down on green jobs. After all, isn’t ‘environmental professional’ a green job? Have you been paid, or have you lost money and failed?

Disclosure: I’ve also been an environmental professional, for more than 40 years.

Ralph Dave Westfall
August 3, 2021 10:44 pm

Is being a troll on climate realist websites a green job?

RickWill
Reply to  Ralph Dave Westfall
August 3, 2021 11:35 pm

Put in your proposal for the easy money; take a leaf from the griffter.

RickWill
August 3, 2021 11:31 pm

Hard to read the blurb on the green job initiative and take it seriously. Surely the writer is someone with a penchant for dark humour taking the Mickey.

Chris Nisbet
August 3, 2021 11:38 pm

What is a “climate shock”?
Is that what we used to call bad weather?

tygrus
August 3, 2021 11:50 pm

They say green power is cheaper but then say there will be more jobs. But that statement disagrees with mathematics & economics.
Any good or service is the sum of the payments made to workers & owners along the chain.
So more jobs with the same pay each, for same output would normally mean the good/service will cost more.
For more jobs with same money would imply each job being paid less; OR you increased demand & supply. Or are they talking about more jobs for a few years of construction then less jobs later on?

Alexy Scherbakoff
August 3, 2021 11:58 pm

I’ll create a think tank, pay myself a million dollars and then say”sorry, couldn’t come up with anything”. Thanks for the fish, bye.

walt
August 4, 2021 12:38 am

Please note the size of the mayor’s commitment.
“…. Mayor Janey’s Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget includes $1 million for green jobs, in addition to $3 million in federal recovery funds. …”
How will green jobs be funded after 2022?

