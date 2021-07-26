reproducibility

Time To Assume That Health Research Is Fraudulent Until Proven Otherwise?

2021-07-26
Charles Rotter
27 Comments

From thebmjopinion

An interesting article in the BMJ opinion blog. The ongoing credibility and reproducibility crisis in institutionalized research continues to unfold.

Health research is based on trust. Health professionals and journal editors reading the results of a clinical trial assume that the trial happened and that the results were honestly reported. But about 20% of the time, said Ben Mol, professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at Monash Health, they would be wrong. As I’ve been concerned about research fraud for 40 years, I wasn’t that surprised as many would be by this figure, but it led me to think that the time may have come to stop assuming that research actually happened and is honestly reported, and assume that the research is fraudulent until there is some evidence to support it having happened and been honestly reported. The Cochrane Collaboration, which purveys “trusted information,” has now taken a step in that direction.

As he described in a webinar last week, Ian Roberts, professor of epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, began to have doubts about the honest reporting of trials after a colleague asked if he knew that his systematic review showing the mannitol halved death from head injury was based on trials that had never happened. He didn’t, but he set about investigating the trials and confirmed that they hadn’t ever happened. They all had a lead author who purported to come from an institution that didn’t exist and who killed himself a few years later. The trials were all published in prestigious neurosurgery journals and had multiple co-authors. None of the co-authors had contributed patients to the trials, and some didn’t know that they were co-authors until after the trials were published. When Roberts contacted one of the journals the editor responded that “I wouldn’t trust the data.” Why, Roberts wondered, did he publish the trial? None of the trials have been retracted.

Later Roberts, who headed one of the Cochrane groups, did a systematic review of colloids versus crystalloids only to discover again that many of the trials that were included in the review could not be trusted. He is now sceptical about all systematic reviews, particularly those that are mostly reviews of multiple small trials. He compared the original idea of systematic reviews as searching for diamonds, knowledge that was available if brought together in systematic reviews; now he thinks of systematic reviewing as searching through rubbish. He proposed that small, single centre trials should be discarded, not combined in systematic reviews.

Mol, like Roberts, has conducted systematic reviews only to realise that most of the trials included either were zombie trials that were fatally flawed or were untrustworthy. What, he asked, is the scale of the problem? Although retractions are increasing, only about 0.04% of biomedical studies have been retracted, suggesting the problem is small. But the anaesthetist John Carlisle analysed 526 trials submitted to Anaesthesia and found that 73 (14%) had false data, and 43 (8%) he categorised as zombie. When he was able to examine individual patient data in 153 studies, 67 (44%) had untrustworthy data and 40 (26%) were zombie trials. Many of the trials came from the same countries (Egypt, China, India, Iran, Japan, South Korea, and Turkey), and when John Ioannidis, a professor at Stanford University, examined individual patient data from trials submitted from those countries to Anaesthesia during a year he found that many were false: 100% (7/7) in Egypt; 75% (3/ 4) in Iran; 54% (7/13) in India; 46% (22/48) in China; 40% (2/5) in Turkey; 25% (5/20) in South Korea; and 18% (2/11) in Japan. Most of the trials were zombies. Ioannidis concluded that there are hundreds of thousands of zombie trials published from those countries alone.

Others have found similar results, and Mol’s best guess is that about 20% of trials are false. Very few of these papers are retracted.

This is probably one of the harshest points.

Research fraud is often viewed as a problem of “bad apples,” but Barbara K Redman, who spoke at the webinar insists that it is not a problem of bad apples but bad barrels if not, she said, of rotten forests or orchards. In her book Research Misconduct Policy in Biomedicine: Beyond the Bad-Apple Approach she argues that research misconduct is a systems problem—the system provides incentives to publish fraudulent research and does not have adequate regulatory processes.

Read the full opinion piece here.

Here is a complete recording of the webinar where these issues were discussed.

Fraudulent Trials in Systematic Reviews – A Major Public Health Problem


Research seminar hosted by Professor Ian Roberts, Co-Director of the Clinical Trials Unit at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

Chair: Emma Sydenham, Co-ordinating Editor, Cochrane Injuries Group, LSHTM

Agenda

Welcome: Chair
Ian Roberts: Fraudulent trials in systematic reviews (15 minutes).
Ian Roberts is professor of epidemiology and co-director of the clinical trials unit at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. He is editor of the Cochrane Injuries Group.
Ben Mol: The response of the academic community (15 minutes)
Ben Mol is professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at Monash University, Melbourne, Australia and chair in obstetrics & gynaecology at the Aberdeen Centre for Women’s Health Research, Scotland, UK.
Barbara Redman: Rotten apples or rotten barrels – structural issues in fraud (15 minutes).
Barbara Redman is an internationally respected expert on fraud. She is Associate, Division of Medical Ethics, New York University Langone Medical Center and Adjunct Professor, NYU School of Nursing. She is author of “Research Misconduct Policy in Biomedicine, Beyond the Bad-Apple Approach.”
Discussion (30 minutes)
Closing remarks from Chair

HT/Joe Cool

Chaswarnertoo
July 26, 2021 6:11 am

It is a real problem. Whether it is corruption or stupidity or some combination I know not. Often worth researching older and alternative papers to see whether the new paper is in any way believable.

1
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
July 26, 2021 7:53 am

Just look at the coronavirus. Three weeks ago science told us that face masks were no longer needed, now it hesitates. I doubt that there is any good science there.

0
Reply
Doug Huffman
July 26, 2021 6:11 am

Yes. It is better to be skeptical of health-research that misunderstands itself as a science rather than an art and technology that relies on validation and verification in stead of falsification. This is at the heart of the replication crisis, ad-hockery writ large.

Make the assertion and walk away rather than shoring up the argument ad hoc.

1
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
July 26, 2021 6:17 am

Why is anyone surprised. Years ago a study found that 50% of what is published in US peer reviewed science journals can’t pass reproducibility. Nothing was done in response. No one in the government funded universities and research institutes cares about accuracy, they just care about bringing in more grant money. The quality of the research is irrelevant.

And as for the medical community, no one spoke up when 5 governors infected elder care facilities with COVID, no one spoke up when medical labs deliberately ran PCR tests to generate mass numbers of COVID false positives. The US medical community, the US public health bureaucracy, have proven themselves to be untrustworthy.

Between “climate change”, COVID, and the reproducibility crisis, no one should trust any researcher, any scientist, any doctor.

8
Reply
B Clarke
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
July 26, 2021 6:52 am

I will second that. Just had a battle with a consultant who said CT scans amplifie a growing aorta , were as a ultra sound scan shows a true picture, the doctor obfuscated when asked has it inlarged or not. ” don’t want to see you for five years,

Inhalers I asked is my Inhaler suitable for treating covid ( contains budesonide) I explained American doctors were already using it with good results, I was told ” I have no idea) yet the next week the UK government announced it was suitable for treatment, the respiratory doctor was clearly unaware of trials ,what colleges in other areas were doing ,when I asked about deaths from covid =silence. The corruption lies around covid should make anyone cynical about are health carers.

1
Reply
ASTONERII
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
July 26, 2021 7:37 am

“no one should blindly trust any researcher, any scientist, any doctor.”
Added blindly to make this accurate.

Trust but verify.

1
Reply
icisil
Reply to  ASTONERII
July 26, 2021 7:44 am

As bad as the medical system is these days I prefer “Doubt, but verify”

1
Reply
David A
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
July 26, 2021 7:40 am

Clearly the study that found 50 percent of peer reviewed studies wrong, was concluded to be part of the 50 percent wrong, and so discarded.

0
Reply
mcswelll
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
July 26, 2021 7:58 am

So what do you trust, your own biases? Your own hunches? Entrails?

0
Reply
Coach Springer
July 26, 2021 6:24 am

It appears that the system largely allows rewards for desirable conclusions and provides little in the way of disincentive for unethical research. All while shrugging off efforts to emphasize quality. The blight extends beyond the barrel.

4
Reply
Andy Pattullo
Reply to  Coach Springer
July 26, 2021 6:52 am

I agree wholeheartedly and I have seen this in action up close through my own clinical career.

2
Reply
jon
July 26, 2021 6:25 am

The coronavirus mess shows there is also a problem with medical authorities
ignoring genuine studies that produce results unacceptable to Pharmaceuticl companies for some reason er Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine.

3
Reply
jon
Reply to  jon
July 26, 2021 6:27 am

OOPS!
Change “Pharmaceuticl” to “pharmaceutical” and “er” to “eg”

0
Reply
Jackie Pratt
July 26, 2021 6:34 am

Wow. Even worse than I thought. Is poor ‘on the street’ folks don’t stand a chance when it comes to finding out what is what. Too much dependence on ‘authority’ that has been corrupted, infiltrated and stolen. Too much dependence on the internets also. It feels like 1984’s brave new world during the descent of man. Trust but verify is very difficult to do.

4
Reply
Tom Halla
July 26, 2021 6:38 am

Results like this are why the Trump Administration’s proposed ban on “secret science” was fought so hard by the environmental activist community.
The dubiousness of some of the PM2.5 studies come to mind.

5
Reply
B Clarke
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 26, 2021 7:41 am

Someone replied on another article yesterday about salt being substituted for citric acid causing increases in lung disease, pm2.5 gets the blame ,which i have always thought was exaggerated and agenda driven.

0
Reply
Robert Alfred Taylor
July 26, 2021 6:41 am

What the heck is a “zombie trial?” It isn’t defined, and I’ve never heard or seen the term before.

0
Reply
Roy Martin
Reply to  Robert Alfred Taylor
July 26, 2021 7:34 am

That would be a study that should be dead but is still alive – a zombie:

“…his systematic review showing the mannitol halved death from head injury was based on trials that had never happened…. None of the trials have been retracted.”

0
Reply
Andy Pattullo
July 26, 2021 6:51 am

In my career I have participated in epidemiological, clinical and wet-lab based medical research. I don’t do so any longer and haven’t for years. I have seen too many examples of incompetent, fraudulent and misguided research practices to wish to be part of what currently constitutes research in the medical field. I have reviewed studies for publication that I recommend not be published for very good reasons only to see them be published and added to the pile of unreliable or wrong information on which others will now make decision critical to the health of our patients. I feel very bad for those who struggle to do objective and reliable research and bring it to publication as they are competing with charlatans, fools and unscrupulous money miners.

4
Reply
fretslider
July 26, 2021 6:53 am

“Time To Assume That Health Research Is Fraudulent Until Proven Otherwise?”

Have you ever visited  https://retractionwatch.com/

The overwhelming majority of cases are medical science related. It gives a whole new meaning to Trust me I’m a doctor

1
Reply
leowaj
July 26, 2021 7:06 am

Isn’t this what James Lindsay, Helen Pluckrose, and Peter Boghossian demonstrated in their hoax grievance studies?

0
Reply
Ben Vorlich
July 26, 2021 7:10 am

Isn’t the classic case of fraudulent health researchthat done by Ancel Keys? His work on heart disease, cholesterol and saturated fats in the 7 Nations Study excluded data from nations which ran counter to his ideas.
But his work still guides a lot of the eat vegetables not meat movement; giving a two pronged attack health and climate change. Of course both reasons are deeply flawed.

2
Reply
Walter Sobchak
July 26, 2021 7:31 am

The first step in restoring public trust should be the prosecution of St. Anthony Fauci.

1
Reply
ASTONERII
July 26, 2021 7:34 am

“that the time may have come to stop assuming that research actually happened and is honestly reported, and assume that the research is fraudulent until there is some evidence to support it having happened and been honestly reported.”

This is how pretty much all science should work. Should have always worked. The idea that someone publishes something and everyone goes, well, that is settled is completely against the entire concept of science.

1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  ASTONERII
July 26, 2021 7:55 am

Suspect until proven valid – by replication.

0
Reply
tygrus
July 26, 2021 7:38 am

Research reliability across all subjects see >1000 papers added per year to Retraction Watch database. There’s been over 140 COVID19 related papers withdrawn or retracted and questions asked regarding quality & ethics.
https://retractionwatch.com/retracted-coronavirus-covid-19-papers/

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/jul/16/huge-study-supporting-ivermectin-as-covid-treatment-withdrawn-over-ethical-concerns

0
Reply
beng135
July 26, 2021 7:52 am

Science in general is being infiltrated, politicized & corrupted like most everything else. It’s corrupting medical science and that’s a health/physical danger.

0
Reply
