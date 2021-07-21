Rev Dr Peter Walker, United Theological College. Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject
Alarmism

Uniting Church: “The climate emergency has come about because of our sinfulness”

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
42 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Rev. Dr Peter Walker, Principal of United Theological College, thinks emitting industrial CO2 is sinful. But Jesus told us we must take care of the poor – and there is no greater tool for alleviating poverty than industrialisation and economic development.

RESURRECTING SIN TO ADDRESS CLIMATE CHANGE

Insights Magazine

July 21, 2021

Recent infernos in California and floods in Germany remind us that climate change is a global drama which may end in utter tragedy for the whole creation if we do not act. Just as when a finger bumps a spinning top from its perfect rhythm, and the rotating toy then teeters out-of-balance before finding a new equilibrium or collapsing, the Earth System has been bumped out of balance. And not by accident, but by a willing, decision-making species. That’s us. Earth System Science tells us this planet is finely tuned, yet one species has been serving its own needs to such an extent that the cost to everything else has become intolerable. And it is showing.

As strange as the language of Christian theology may seem in the public square today, the human-induced climate emergency, brought about by our selfish abuse of the planet, surely requires a resurrection of the language of sin. There was speculation in early 2020 that Pope Francis might name humanity’s abuse of the Earth as sinful in his statement on the plight of the Amazon. He did not. In Querida Amazonia (Beloved Amazon), Pope Francis did denounce the unrestrained industrial destruction, saying “The businesses, national or international, which harm the Amazon and fail to respect the right of the original peoples to the land and its boundaries, and to self-determination and prior consent, should be called for what they are: injustice and crime.” That language of “injustice and crime” is powerful, yet it is not the most inherently powerful language available to Christian leaders.

The abuse of the Earth is a sin. The climate emergency has come about because of our sinfulness. It is a sign, and may prove the most telling of all signs, of our universal gone-wrongness, and of the fact that humanity has turned in upon itself. Calling people to prayer for the planet without naming the sin that makes those prayers and global action to save the planet essential is a profound moral and theological failure.

Rev. Dr Peter Walker, Principal of United Theological College

Read more: https://www.insights.uca.org.au/resurrecting-sin-to-address-climate-change/

What about the sin of denying food and clothing to the poor?

Matthew 25:34-36 tells us “Then the king will say to those at his right hand, ‘Come, you that are blessed by my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world; for I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you gave me clothing, I was sick and you took care of me, I was in prison and you visited me.’”

What will the King say to those whom, however well meaning, would rip away today’s abundance of food, clothing and medicine?

Dr Walker, I have no doubt you mean well. But seeking to tear down the keystone of our age of abundance is a direct attack on the reliable supply of food, clothing and clean water to the poor. How do you reconcile your attack on our age of industrial abundance with the Gospel of Matthew?

Only cheap energy and industrial civilisation can deliver the abundance we all too often take for granted, the abundance which has fed and clothed more poor people, and healed more sick people, than anything mankind has ever previously attempted.

42 Comments
Tom Halla
July 21, 2021 10:06 am

This reminds me of Jerry Falwell blaming Hurricane Katrina on New Orlean’s
sinfulness.

Reply
Don Perry
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 21, 2021 11:09 am

Yeah, I wonder what sins the dinosaurs committed to have God toss the Chicxulub meteor at them 66 million years ago. Or was God being sinful for doing the horrible damage to the planet that created the mass extinctions of that period?

Reply
Hans Erren
July 21, 2021 10:06 am

Every heritic has his verse. (In Dutch: “Elke ketter heeft zijn letter”)

Reply
Bruce Cobb
July 21, 2021 10:13 am

What about the Climate Liars’ grave sin of LYING, to the detriment of humanity and nature as well?

Reply
Janice Moore
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
July 21, 2021 10:30 am

Good point, Mr. Cobb.

2 thoughts:

1) Don’t dignify this ignorant nonsense with a response.

2) Given, we are responding to it:

The “climate emergency” has, indeed, arisen out of human sin, for it is a lie driven by greed.

Reply
n.n
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
July 21, 2021 10:34 am

It’s a wicked solution, a socially justified solution as is their convention, to what they purport is a hard problem. A Twilight faith, a Pro-Choice (e.g. “ethical”) religion, a politically congruent (“=”) ideology. Cognitive dissonance avoided.

Reply
Pauleta
July 21, 2021 10:15 am

So, are they cancelling pride parades?

Reply
n.n
Reply to  Pauleta
July 21, 2021 10:37 am

Yes, lions, lionesses, and their [unPlanned] cubs playing in gay revelry have been deemed antiso[cial], a bitter example, a deplorable reminder.

Reply
John Bell
July 21, 2021 10:15 am

He uses fossil fuels every day, what a HYPOCRITE!

Reply
n.n
July 21, 2021 10:18 am

Sinfulness, yes. A conflation of logical domains and sociopolitical climate emergency.

Reply
Chris Nisbet
July 21, 2021 10:25 am

“I have no doubt you mean well”
I am less and less convinced of that (esp. as it applies to politicians and the MSM) the longer this climate change insanity goes on.

Reply
n.n
July 21, 2021 10:31 am

God gave a religion to order behavior, advised a separation of logical domains.. The gods and goddesses are laughing, scheming, playing to occupy their time. The mortal gods and goddesses are counting their greenbacks in gay revelry, take a knee, beg, good boy, girl, whatever.

Reply
bonbon
July 21, 2021 10:37 am

Mother Nature, known as Gaia to the Romans of Mithra persuasion, has a habit of reminding entire nations what happens when infrastructure is not maintained and improved after ample previous events.
The Pope wrote, text from ex-PIK boss Dr. John Schellnhuber CBE, a paean to Gaia, Laudato Si. Whether the above pastor ever heard of this is a question.
Maybe the Pastor needs to re-read Genesis –
https://biblehub.com/genesis/1-28.htm
See :
¨God blessed them and said to them, “Be fruitful and increase in number; fill the earth and subdue it. Rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky and over every living creature that moves on the ground.”

Dams, canals, irrigation, hydroelectric, roads, rail, even ships, barges, all need maintenance. True, the Bible does not illustrate a maintenance contract, but hey, that we can handle!

Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  bonbon
July 21, 2021 11:44 am

And beware snakes offering apples.

Reply
AGW is Not Science
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
July 21, 2021 12:13 pm

Or politicians promising “deliverance” from our “climate sins” in return for our money and our freedom.

Reply
Robert Heath
July 21, 2021 10:40 am

I am a Christian and someone who first studied the physics of climate in the 1970s. I am disgusted by the position of the Church of England on this matter too. The Archbishop appointed Bishop of the Climate Crises. I have tried to engage with him, he has a degree in ecology (very useful) and just won’t discuss the matter. This scam harms the poor and anyway they seem to have forgotten Genesis 8:22.

5
Reply
Gregory Woods
July 21, 2021 10:44 am

How dare you!

Reply
Doonman
July 21, 2021 10:46 am

Jesus wants you to live in darkness and cold to absolve yourself of sin. All clergy teach this, even Rev. Biden.

Reply
Tom
July 21, 2021 10:50 am

The road to hell is not paved with asphalt; it is paved with good intentions.

Reply
pigs_in_space
July 21, 2021 10:51 am

I heard the same crap from Sir John Theodore Houghton CBE FRS FLSW to give him his full overblown title.

Same message, same bollox, same belief that nobody else but he could be right.

Sadly Houghton influenced a whole crowd more idiots who jumped on the same bandwagon, one of which called Margaret (with later regrets and recanting used it to lynch the UK coal & steel industry, so they could import the stuff with a “clean” conscience from places which has less HSE interference ).

Houghton’s stupidity and passions are well documented, but nobody has taken his nonsense to pieces and shown how devastatating his legacy has been to the UK and western economies in favour of subcontracting it all to CHINA.

Reply
H. D. Hoese
July 21, 2021 10:58 am

Probably at the top of the list helping after Hurricane Harvey were churches, both local and far away. At the bottom of the list was government with an important exception, and no surprise the exception wasn’t FEMA which spent money carelessly. This was obviously predictable as we have made ‘respectable’ the corner preachers with the signs–“The End is Near.” I suppose it did take a few people off the street, but this outfit seems suspect.

Reply
Philip
July 21, 2021 11:03 am

Sorry, Preach. The “woke” don’t believe in God. You won’t draw them in with that sermon. 😏

Reply
Shoki Kaneda
July 21, 2021 11:04 am

An excellent example of why our founders separated church and state. Theology has no place in secular government, whether conventional religion or the pagan Climate Cult.

Reply
scrout
July 21, 2021 11:25 am

Yikes. I always ask these people exactly what did God sound like and what exactly did he say to you? How did He put it, exactly? Did he say anything about false prophets?

Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  scrout
July 21, 2021 11:48 am

The god-experience is always someone else’s.

Reply
Michael in Dublin
July 21, 2021 11:27 am

Walker would describe himself as a Christian theologian. He quotes Reinhold Niebuhr, Martin Luther King Jr and Pope Francis yet he does not mention Jesus even once.

Walker conveniently ignores the extraordinary teaching of the Christian Scriptures on the sovereignty and providence of God including the words of Jesus: “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven. For he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.” (Matthew 5:44-45) (my emphasis). Even Pope Francis distorted by selectively quoting from these verses (encyclical Laudato Si’).

Jesus knew the Old Testament passages on God’s providence including:
He (The Lord God) covers the sky with clouds;
he supplies the earth with rain
and makes grass grow on the hills.
He provides food for the cattle
and for the young ravens when they call. (Psalm 147:8-9)

Jesus’ teachings show there are two options: being a fearful climate alarmist or believing in the God of providence. For a Christian only one is possible.

Postscript: By examining the whole parable of the sheep and goats in Mat 25 closely, not just selective verses, Jesus was not teaching what many would like to read into the passage.

Janice Moore
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
July 21, 2021 11:58 am

Yeah…. “Uniting.” Right. Uniting what? The Unitarians, for one “unity” group, reject Jesus’ claims about himself, apparently simply pretending that they have addressed the Liar — Lunatic — Lord (C. S. Lewis) issue.

To add another on point Bible reference (one both Jews and Christians believe) to your fine essay:

“As long as the earth endures,

seedtime and harvest,

cold and heat,

summer and winter,

day and night

will

never

cease.”

Genesis 8:22

Reply
ASTONERII
July 21, 2021 11:33 am

That man needs the stupid burned from his mind.

Reply
Steve Z
July 21, 2021 11:33 am

During centuries of Old Testament history, God asked for animal sacrifices (burnt offerings) as sin offerings, which were offered on wood fires. Burning wood releases CO2 into the atmosphere, whether or not the carcass of a sacrificed animal is on top. Were all those devout Jews who offered these sacrifices sinful because they released CO2 into the air, even though God asked them to do it?

In one of his parables, Jesus praises five “wise virgins” who brought extra oil for their lamps to greet a late-coming bridegroom, and criticizes five “foolish virgins” who ran out of oil. Burning that extra oil would have emitted more CO2 into the air, but to Jesus it was more important to light the way for the bridegroom than it was sinful to burn the oil.

In one episode described in the Gospels, between the resurrection and ascension of Jesus, Jesus himself builds a fire to cook fish for some of his disciples along the shores of the Sea of Galilee. Was Jesus himself, the ultimate Redeemer from sin according to the Christian religion, committing a sin by building that CO2-emitting fire to feed his disciples?

Methinks the good Reverend Walker has not read enough Scripture.

Reply
fretslider
July 21, 2021 11:36 am

That just about wraps it up for god.

Reply
John Shewchuk
July 21, 2021 11:37 am

The “church” already tried that excuse … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyXAPG4Xh5M

Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
July 21, 2021 11:41 am

By crossing from the wouldn’t–it-be-nice world of theology into the real world the gentleman may have layed the foundation of a new discipline: theography.

Reply
dmanfred
July 21, 2021 11:42 am

“resurrection of the language of sin”
﻿
These people are blind to irony, and the Gospel.

Reply
Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
July 21, 2021 11:51 am

Rev. Dr Peter Walker has it wrong. It’s the COVID crisis that results from our sinfulness in allowing same-sex marriage. God told me so Himself. By the way He also can’t stand rap music. I’ll be sure and let you all know as soon as He tells me what He plans to visit upon us for that transgression.

Reply
DonM
Reply to  Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
July 21, 2021 12:29 pm

Something doesn’t make sense here.

He told me something different; that the Covid was brought on so we would have an impetus to change our social fabric and rebuild better. And that he liked 50 Cent, Jay-Z & even Eminem’s works.

But, we gots a few potential explanations:

God is a Democrat and he is just saying what he thinks people want to hear, so as to build up his power base;

or, maybe I was’t really talking to God … that my info was coming from the devil, posing, trying to get me over to his side.

Reply
David S
July 21, 2021 11:59 am

Look at the graph of the earth’s temperature over the last 450,000 years Link. The temperature ranged from +3C to -8C. Then tell me when was the climate not changing. Also there are 4 previous interglacial warm periods during that time. All of them were as warm as anything we are seeing today. .All of them happened more that 100,000 years ago. Did mankind cause any of them? No man could not have caused any of them including the most recent from 20,000 to 10,000 years ago. So why is then that the current increase in temperature of 1C in 100 years could only be caused by man?

Reply
pochas94
July 21, 2021 12:00 pm

I guess “sinfulness” will do if you haven’t got a clue.

Reply
Scott Mccollum
July 21, 2021 12:05 pm

The climate change is a hoax created to take rights away and collapse economies so they can bring in a One World Government. Its designed to enslave us just like Covid

Reply
Coeur de Lion
July 21, 2021 12:06 pm

It’s like the U.K.’ s Synod of the Church of England which wants to disinvest in fossil fuels instead of exercising a Christian motivation in supporting electricity supply to benighted peoples. Ignorant arts or theology graduates. And closed our churches during the pandemic. Wet. They were open during the Black Death 1348.

Reply
icisil
July 21, 2021 12:08 pm

Methodist apostate. Nothing surprising here.

Reply
AGW is Not Science
July 21, 2021 12:09 pm

What ever happened to the good old days when religious types promoted the notion that Man should have “dominion” over the earth and its creatures?

The more interesting question might be how are leftists, who adore poking fun at religion and its promoters, going to deal with this? If they poke fun at it, they undermine their pet propaganda; if they ignore it, they have religious types that they have laid endless derision on for years, spouting “climate” crap, which makes it sound so much more like…a religion. How delicious!

Reply
Thomas Gasloli
July 21, 2021 12:24 pm

Dear Reverend Walker
Please open your bible to Jeremiah 23:30–32.
I think he is talking about you,

Reply
