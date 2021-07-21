flooding

‘Welt’ Commentary: Germany Flood Catastrophe Made Possible By “Inconceivable Ignorance”…”Unbelievable Scandal”

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
32 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 20. July 2021

Germany under water. Photo by P. Gosselin

Climate alarmist media waking up?

Germany’s climate alarmist media appears to be waking up a little, and thus are not totally buying the claims being made by German leaders that the devastating floods were due to climate change. It’s becoming increasingly clear the human catastrophe was the result of unimaginable government incompetence.

Though NTZ initially received a few complaints for blaming the loss of life on “criminal negligence” earlier, such complaints have stopped coming in as it is becoming clear as to why nearly 200 people lost their lives.

Catastrophe made possible by “inconceivable ignorance”

Today we are seeing unusually harsh criticism coming from a number of media outlets aimed at the German government’s ineptitude. For example, ‘Welt’ science editor Axel Bojanowski wrote a commentary that the flood catastrophe was made possible by “inconceivable ignorance”.

Bojanowski comments further:

Politicians, authorities and the media point to climate change as the cause of the flood disaster. Yet severe weather warnings were not taken seriously. And disaster protection in our country is at the level of a developing country.

The risk was known: Rainfall like this week’s has happened repeatedly in Germany, historical chronicles read like blueprints for the current flood disaster, and hazard maps show the flood risk. Yet politicians, authorities and the media point to climate change as the cause – while disaster protection in Germany is at the level of a developing country. An unbelievable scandal.

At least 156 people have died because of heavy rain in Germany. Rain had fallen in amounts that have always been expected in Germany and have been an occasional occurrence since time immemorial. The same places that have been devastated by floods of rain this week have been hit in a similar way in the past, as chronicles show.”

660-year record of floods

Those claiming that the weather catastrophe came unexpectedly and that there was no way to be ready for it are no longer being taken very seriously, and are only confirming their historical ignorance.

Dr. Karl August Seel provides a comprehensive history of the River Ahr flood events – going back to the year 1348.

The Ahr River, the ground zero of last week’s flood disaster, is the northernmost tributary of the Rhine and has a length of 90 km and a catchment area of 900 square kilometers.

Lethal stupidity

As the chronicles show, flooding events happened dozens of times and the authorities were obviously comatose at the wheel.

For too many years a crusty old bureaucracy focused on climate protection while ignoring protection from the whims of the weather. Their strategy, as unbelievable as it may sound, was to try to produce good weather by cutting CO2 emissions. It’s that stupid.

The people who want us to think they can rescue the world’s climate couldn’t even manage a flood.

Tom
July 21, 2021 6:18 am

It’s almost as if a) the government believes their own BS, or b) they need the disaster to happen in order that everyone else will believe their BS.

D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  Tom
July 21, 2021 6:22 am

It’s a toss up. I’d cover the bases and go with a) and b). They are not mutually exclusive.

Tom
Reply to  D. J. Hawkins
July 21, 2021 7:04 am

Ya, I should have added, c) all of the above.

willem post
Reply to  Tom
July 21, 2021 7:55 am

RE folks were hoping a flood, a big wind, or a heat wave would happen, so they could use their prepared, boiler-plate PR statements regarding GW, and keep the pot boiling.

Wind and solar has reached about its peak in Germany, because the rest of the grid cannot handle the output variations.

Exporting increasingly larger quantities of heavily subsidized electricity excesses is becoming unfeasible, because nearby countries also are running into variation management problems.

Batteries could be a partial answer, but their costs remain off-the-charts for some years to come.
https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/high-costs-of-wind-solar-and-battery-systems

Krishna Gans
July 21, 2021 6:27 am

Everybody is sated with news about what ever catastrophes in view, climate, Covid, and if really one is relevant, nobody cares.

M Courtney
July 21, 2021 6:37 am

The weather varies year on year by 20°C everywhere. The humidity with it.
Climate change predicts 2°C change in a century.

That’s a 10 x smaller effect. That’s a 100 x slower impact.

Trying to control the weather through trace gas emissions is like trying to slow a juggernaut by spitting on the windscreen.

Vincent
July 21, 2021 6:38 am

It’s always puzzled me why local governments and authorities, who have access to the historical record of flooding in their area, do not take the measures required to reduce or eliminate the potential damage from future flooding events, by building flood-mitigation dams and effective drainage systems

The only explanation I think of is, it’s just too expensive. It’s easier to blame such floods on CO2 emissions.

Richard Page
Reply to  Vincent
July 21, 2021 7:05 am

They are career politicians – they only put money into showy, photo-op projects that they can spin into immediate poll results. Flood defences and mitigation are not sexy or immediate enough, even though they are absolutely essential every so often.
Truly, the career politician is a blight upon humanity.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Richard Page
July 21, 2021 8:26 am

You have over-looked another possible explanation. Career politicians are people who can’t get real jobs because they are too stupid, uneducated, or both. Therefore, they may not have realized the risk of flooding — and probably still don’t!

twobob
Reply to  Vincent
July 21, 2021 8:04 am

It is because the people that were in charge,do not pass the knowledge forward, Thus you have a lot of ignorant newly elected, having to learn the lessons all over again.
Plus the hubris, that most new-young people have that they do not have to listen to the Older out going people;- as they are here to incorporate new thinking’s to old problems.

Gary Pearse
Reply to  Vincent
July 21, 2021 8:09 am

It wouldnt have cost much to lower the full dam for the 4 days warning they had to catch catch some of the rainwater. And another thing, if the weather people predicted it how can authorities get away with claiming it was an unexpected expression of diabolic climate change? As a bare minimum they could have published one of their flood maps and told everyone to go someplace outside the low ground. The fat useless heads of the authorities should be fired and new heads from outside the bureaucracy hired.

The head of state needs to make an abject apology for her hysterical, helpless and self serving remarks absolving the authorities of blame. Why should she and the authorities not feel they need to act “because of climate change.” Surely, if if you truly believe in this fairytale, you should be upping your game to ward off harm!

starzmom
Reply to  Vincent
July 21, 2021 8:53 am

Not only do they have access to historical records, the previous flood levels are usually marked on affected structures, going back hundreds of years. The floods are no secret.

John Dueker
July 21, 2021 6:41 am

It starts with government being solely focused on their crusade against co2 that they forgot to think about the weather.

Then rather than accept blame and fix the system they blame co2 ignoring history showing this happens repeatedly. It happens repeatedly whenever a government failure kills people they try to dodge the blame.

I hope the German people are smart enough to see through the diversion.

Alex
July 21, 2021 7:21 am

Wow!
Axel left Der Spiegel and writes now for Die Welt.
Spiegel is completely red-green and Axel had to write alarmist stories there. A few years ago, it was clear, he began to understand how skewed is the climate agenda. Some phrases in his stories were more and more realistic, even skeptical sometimes.
So, he left for Die Welt – one of the conservative newspapers.
And look!
His article is very anti-alarmistic now!

Josie
July 21, 2021 7:23 am

Media waking up? Hmm. One swallow does not make a summer. Sadly.

Walter Sobchak
July 21, 2021 7:27 am

“unimaginable government incompetence.”

Really? Governmental incompetence, as well as lying and blame shifting, is the normal states of human affairs. If it is inconceivable to you, it he failure of imagination is your alone.

n.n
Reply to  Walter Sobchak
July 21, 2021 8:08 am

Not mortal gods or goddesses. Domain experts with limits and motives.
TRAPT Human (Like The Rest Of Us)

Mortimer Zilch
July 21, 2021 7:27 am

Are they even looking at the possibility it was terrorism???

Pauleta
Reply to  Mortimer Zilch
July 21, 2021 8:07 am

My bet is on racism.

fretslider
July 21, 2021 7:29 am

Heavy rains and severe flooding are forecast… Say nothing.

This will ram home the climate crisis message.

And to an extent and for a time it did.

I would bet much of this is down to EU directives like Natura 2000, and a desire to “rub peoples’ noses in it”.

Last edited 1 hour ago by fretslider
Roger Knights
July 21, 2021 7:30 am

I wonder if, as in England a few years ago, some rivers were left undredged for ecological reasons.

Philip
July 21, 2021 7:45 am

If only that 660 year record of flooding resembled a hockey stick… 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫

Tony Sullivan
July 21, 2021 7:59 am

It’s fascinating how (some) of the media are perfectly okay with referencing historical records in regards to weather/climate, but want to conveniently ignore that same data went it doesn’t align with the narrative.

In this particular case, good on the writer for calling a spade a spade.

n.n
Reply to  Tony Sullivan
July 21, 2021 8:17 am

The media, including broadcast, social, and steering [engines] have demonstrated an affinity for handmade tales with “benefits”. Caveat emptor.

Olen
July 21, 2021 8:11 am

Politicians working on something that is not there and ignoring the danger that exists.

Don Quixote comes to mind attacking inanimate objects thinking he is doing good.

Bruce Cobb
July 21, 2021 8:22 am

Previous floods were just weather, whereas today’s are due to “climate change”.
Just ask Griff.

Bruce Cobb
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
July 21, 2021 8:30 am

LOL. It appears I woke the Griff Monster. Oops.
My bad.

griff
July 21, 2021 8:22 am

Look, they had extremely heavy rainfall, in summer… that was the cause of a huge amount of damage, flooding and loss of life. The warnings might have saved life, but this level of rain would always have caused that level of immense damage and likely and sadly some casualties.

And there is no way that level of rainfall was anything usual – it was clearly in line with the predictions of climate science.

There are criticisms to be made about the response – but here in Watts those are just diversions from the absolute certainty of the severity and cause of this (climate change).

I see it recorded that heavy rainfall in the south of North Rhine-Westphalia and north of Rhineland-Palatinate in Germany produced accumulations which averaged 100 to 150 mm (3.9 to 5.9 in) in 24 hours, equivalent to more than a month’s worth of rain. In Reifferscheid, 207 mm (8.1 in) fell within a nine-hour period while Cologne observed 154 mm (6.1 in) in 24 hours. Some of the affected regions may not have seen rainfall of this magnitude in the last 1,000 years.

I note also the extreme rainfall in China, where records for the rainy season have been exceeded: if I read the reports right, a years rain in days.

You can’t keep ignoring the scale and frequency of extreme weather events. (I can think of 8 in N hemisphere in just last 3 months…)

Ted
Reply to  griff
July 21, 2021 8:47 am

There are 7.7 billion people one the planet, or 7,700 million. Between wind, rain/snow, drought, heat, and cold, that’s over 38,000 once-a-century extreme events that affect a million people every 100 years. If spread evenly, that’s more than 380 a year. If the last three months had 90 different extreme weather events, it would be below average.

Timo V
Reply to  griff
July 21, 2021 8:59 am

Central China Flood, 1931. Two million casualties.

https://disasterhistory.org/central-china-flood-1931

Dave Yaussy
Reply to  griff
July 21, 2021 9:00 am

Griff, I recall that even the IPCC, in their last full report, said there was no sign of extreme weather events being increased due to climate change. Dr. Pielke reports the same. Moreover, there was at least one German town recently flooded that had flood height marked on an old building, showing higher water before CO2 began increasing.

I think you may be wrong about climate change being the cause here.

Len Werner
July 21, 2021 8:44 am

If geologists could be sued in Italy for failing to warn about the potential for severe earthquake damage, what is the legal structure in Germany that might provide for similar action there?

The failure in predicting Germany’s flooding was orders of magnitude more negligent.

Repeatedly I’ve warned friends and acquaintances that the AGW mantra was insidiously dangerous in that if the concept is wrong, mankind could make some incredibly stupid and dangerous decisions while completely missing correct courses of action. I’ve rarely been so right, despite an acceptable record of evaluating mineral deposits begun over 50 years ago.

