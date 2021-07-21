Rick Perry Was Right…

Guest “Only Nixon could go to China” by David Middleton

Rick Perry once wanted to abolish the Energy Department. Trump picked him to run it.

By Brad Plumer Updated Dec 13, 2016 Back in 2011, during the GOP presidential primary, Rick Perry spoke during a debate and tried to list the three federal agencies he’d abolish if elected to the White House. “And I will tell you,” Perry said, “it is three agencies of government when I get there that are gone. Commerce, Education, and the … what’s the third one there? Let’s see.” Then he stumbled. He couldn’t recall the third. When coaxed by other candidates and the moderator — did he mean the Environmental Protection Agency, maybe? — he drew a blank. “Sorry,” he said as he grinned sheepishly at the cameras. “Oops.” A few minutes later, Perry remembered — it was the Department of Energy he wanted to get rid of! That was it. That brain fart ended Perry’s presidential aspirations in 2012. But it wasn’t the end of the story: Donald Trump has reportedly picked Rick Perry to lead the Energy Department, the very agency he once kinda sorta wanted to get rid of. […] Vox

Rick Perry went on to become the best Secretary of Energy in the department’s 43 year history. For the first time since its establishment, the DOE focused on enabling the private sector to deliver reliable and affordable energy and established American Energy Dominance.

Coups have consequences

U.S. Department of Energy Announces New Biden-Harris Appointees

JULY 14, 2021 WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced additional Biden-Harris Administration appointees that have joined the team to help advance President Biden’s ambitious Build Back Better agenda to combat climate change, create good-paying jobs, and win the clean energy future for all Americans. “DOE is thrilled to welcome these extraordinary individuals who are committed to championing climate solutions and delivering on President Biden’s promise of a more prosperous, equitable clean energy future,” said Chief of Staff Tarak Shah. “Their talent and innovative spirit are invaluable to our success and making our clean energy future a reality.” New appointees and their roles are listed below: Leslie Aguilar, Special Assistant, Office of Economic Impact and Diversity Leslie Aguilar is a first-generation Latina who has spent most of her career working in electoral organizing, including as a Nevada Field Organizer for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign and as a Regional Organizing Director for the 2020 Coordinated Campaign. Aguilar holds a B.A. in Political Science with high honors from the University of California, Berkeley. Arpita Bhattacharyya, Chief of Staff, Office of the Deputy Secretary Arpita Bhattacharyya most recently led strategic projects at Impossible Foods, working to bring low-emission food technology to market. She previously worked at SunPower, developing commercial solar projects for Fortune 500 companies and later leading the Channel Project Development and Finance team. Bhattacharyya has also worked closely with the U.S. and international governments on collaborative climate partnerships at the Center for American Progress. Bhattacharyya holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management and a B.A. from Carleton College. Teddy Echeverria, Special Assistant, Office of Nuclear Energy Teddy Echeverria most recently worked on the digital organizing team for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign. Previously, he worked on the Biden presidential campaign in New Hampshire and on state and local campaigns across the country. He graduated with a B.A from Colby College. Adrianna Williams, Special Assistant, Office of Management Adrianna Williams most recently interned for NC District 20 State Senator Natalie Murdock. She was also an Expansion States Intern on the Biden-Harris campaign, served as a National Students for Biden Leader and was the Lead National Co-Chair of Black Students for Biden. In these roles, she educated young Americans and students about climate change, environmental justice, and infrastructure reform. Williams is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied Neuroscience. Click here for the full list of DOE Biden-Harris Administration appointees. US Department of Energy Diversity

