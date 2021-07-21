Climate News

Rick Perry Was Right…

David Middleton
Guest “Only Nixon could go to China” by David Middleton

Rick Perry once wanted to abolish the Energy Department. Trump picked him to run it.
By Brad Plumer Updated Dec 13, 2016

Back in 2011, during the GOP presidential primary, Rick Perry spoke during a debate and tried to list the three federal agencies he’d abolish if elected to the White House.

“And I will tell you,” Perry said, “it is three agencies of government when I get there that are gone. Commerce, Education, and the … what’s the third one there? Let’s see.”

Then he stumbled. He couldn’t recall the third. When coaxed by other candidates and the moderator — did he mean the Environmental Protection Agency, maybe? — he drew a blank. “Sorry,” he said as he grinned sheepishly at the cameras. “Oops.”

A few minutes later, Perry remembered — it was the Department of Energy he wanted to get rid of! That was it.

That brain fart ended Perry’s presidential aspirations in 2012. But it wasn’t the end of the story: Donald Trump has reportedly picked Rick Perry to lead the Energy Department, the very agency he once kinda sorta wanted to get rid of. 

[…]

Vox

Rick Perry went on to become the best Secretary of Energy in the department’s 43 year history. For the first time since its establishment, the DOE focused on enabling the private sector to deliver reliable and affordable energy and established American Energy Dominance.

Coups have consequences

U.S. Department of Energy Announces New Biden-Harris Appointees
JULY 14, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C.  The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced additional Biden-Harris Administration appointees that have joined the team to help advance President Biden’s ambitious Build Back Better agenda to combat climate change, create good-paying jobs, and win the clean energy future for all Americans. 

“DOE is thrilled to welcome these extraordinary individuals who are committed to championing climate solutions and delivering on President Biden’s promise of a more prosperous, equitable clean energy future,” said Chief of Staff Tarak Shah. “Their talent and innovative spirit are invaluable to our success and making our clean energy future a reality.”  

New appointees and their roles are listed below:

Leslie Aguilar, Special Assistant, Office of Economic Impact and Diversity  

Leslie Aguilar is a first-generation Latina who has spent most of her career working in electoral organizing, including as a Nevada Field Organizer for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign and as a Regional Organizing Director for the 2020 Coordinated Campaign. Aguilar holds a B.A. in Political Science with high honors from the University of California, Berkeley.   

Arpita Bhattacharyya, Chief of Staff, Office of the Deputy Secretary  

Arpita Bhattacharyya most recently led strategic projects at Impossible Foods, working to bring low-emission food technology to market. She previously worked at SunPower, developing commercial solar projects for Fortune 500 companies and later leading the Channel Project Development and Finance team. Bhattacharyya has also worked closely with the U.S. and international governments on collaborative climate partnerships at the Center for American Progress. Bhattacharyya holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management and a B.A. from Carleton College.  

Teddy Echeverria, Special Assistant, Office of Nuclear Energy  

Teddy Echeverria most recently worked on the digital organizing team for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign. Previously, he worked on the Biden presidential campaign in New Hampshire and on state and local campaigns across the country. He graduated with a B.A from Colby College.  

Adrianna Williams, Special Assistant, Office of Management  

Adrianna Williams most recently interned for NC District 20 State Senator Natalie Murdock. She was also an Expansion States Intern on the Biden-Harris campaign, served as a National Students for Biden Leader and was the Lead National Co-Chair of Black Students for Biden. In these roles, she educated young Americans and students about climate change, environmental justice, and infrastructure reform. Williams is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied Neuroscience. 

Click here for the full list of DOE Biden-Harris Administration appointees. 

US Department of Energy Diversity
Carlo, Monte
July 21, 2021 2:06 pm

Barf — all but one are thoroughly political rats who no nothing except how to parrot the climate lies.

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
July 21, 2021 2:11 pm

I don’t think they rate even that high on the evolutionary scale.

Pauleta
July 21, 2021 2:12 pm

I guess the neuroscience graduate will use the mind power.

Patrick B
Reply to  Pauleta
July 21, 2021 3:19 pm

She was a member of the Black Students Alliance and a member of the black sorority at Duke. I’ll give you one guess what kind of power she will use. And “Neuroscience” is psychology, requiring only a couple of real science classes.

John Garrett
July 21, 2021 2:20 pm

None of those people are otherwise employable.

BobM
Reply to  John Garrett
July 21, 2021 2:53 pm

Neither are Biden or Harris.

H. D. Hoese
July 21, 2021 2:41 pm

The only possible one with any resume for these might be–“Williams is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied Neuroscience” Studied neuroscience? I have a granddaughter with such a degree not from Duke, now has an MD. Could any of those know how to even start changing a tire? Give them a simple quiz related to energy, physics or chemistry perhaps. I studied differential equations a couple of times but don’t give me a quiz.

navy bob
July 21, 2021 2:45 pm

“bring low-emission food technology to market” How could any sane person say that with a straight face? Does that mean water wheels and mule-drawn plows? Although mules would probably be outlawed in the dark green future because of digestive gas emissions. We’re clearly ruled now by the criminally insane–insane because of their physics-defying worldview, and criminal because they’re determined to crush all opposition and bring it about by any means necessary–no matter how illegal.

Rud Istvan
July 21, 2021 2:51 pm

They are as qualified as Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. (i.e. NOT Qualified). The official Energy.gov statement about Granholm is that her first priority is to help Biden achieve net zero carbon by 2050.
Easy. No fossil fuel energy, no ‘carbon’. But a bit of a problem for suburban commuters, truckers, and airlines, which Granholm does not comprehend. Harvard lawyer, former MI AG and GOV. ZERO energy knowledge or experience.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
July 21, 2021 2:52 pm

David, do you smile the entire time you’re preparing your posts? The reason I ask: Because I smile reading them.

Have fun,
Bob

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
July 21, 2021 3:02 pm

When I found that DOE press release, it felt like finding a $100 bill in a jacket I haven’t worn in months… 😉

Robert Hanson
July 21, 2021 2:54 pm

So there is no specialized knowledge or expertise here. But that doesn’t matter at all. Because the whole Biden energy plan is utterly impossible, so no matter if they were all Einstein quality folks with 40 years experience in the energy field they couldn’t make this Rube Goldberg scheme work any better than than these apparatchiks. We are going to Build It All Back Better (sic) using “technology not yet invented”. Yeah, sure…..

A few years ago Google set up a team of brilliant engineers and gave them the task of perfecting the “renewable” energy solution to AGW. These were people who totally believed the AGW sky is falling myth, and were totally committed to finding a way out. Using the backing that only a giant corporation like Google could provide, they spent four years working on it. Finally they gave up, and Google ended the project.

Why? Because they couldn’t find any solution at all. As we all know (other than Griff) building unreliable energy sources creates more Co2 than they save. With all the steel, concrete, fiberglass, etc to build a wind turbine it’s more ‘ecological’ to just use NG in the first place. Solar panels require mining rare earth minerals, and coking with coal products.

Since the project is impossible, these folks will do just as well as anyone else.

Scissor
July 21, 2021 2:58 pm

DOE is full of people making six figures and multiples of six figures and other than cleaning up their own messes they don’t produce much. A lot of employees are actually contractors, some of the management of which pull in obscene seven figure incomes (much more than federal workers make).

dk_
Reply to  Scissor
July 21, 2021 3:05 pm

With you Scissor! But substitute the universe of all three- and four-letter agencies for DOE, and you’ll be quite a bit more correct.

Last edited 15 minutes ago by dk_
Bruce Cobb
July 21, 2021 3:16 pm

Choosing a retarded, uneducated megalomaniac as your presidential candidate certainly has consequences. Maybe next time, the Republicans will choose more wisely. One can hope.

