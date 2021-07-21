Climate Politics

National Grid to lose Great Britain electricity role to independent operator

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
11 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

JULY 20, 2021

By Paul Homewood

h/t Dave Ward

The government seems determined to destroy the electricity grid:

image

The government plans to strip National Grid of its role keeping Great Britain’s lights on as part of a proposed “revolution’” in the electricity network driven by smart digital technologies.

The FTSE 100 company has played a role in managing the energy system of England, Scotland and Wales for more than 30 years (Northern Ireland has its own network). It is the electricity system operator, balancing supply and demand to ensure the electricity supply. But it will lose its place at the heart of the industry after government officials put forward plans to replace it with an independent “future system operator”.

The new system controller would help steer the country towards its climate targets, at the lowest cost to energy bill payers, by providing impartial data and advice after an overhaul of the rules governing the energy system to make it “fit for the future”.

The plans are part of a string of new proposals to help connect millions of electric cars, smart appliances and other green technologies to the energy system, which government officials believe could help to save £10bn a year by 2050, and create up to 10,000 jobs for electricians, data scientists and engineers.

The new regulations aim to make it easier for electric cars to export electricity from their batteries back on to the power grid or to homes when needed. They could also help large-scale and long-duration batteries play a role in storing renewable energy, so that it is available when solar and wind power generation levels are low.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jul/20/national-grid-to-lose-great-britain-electricity-role-to-independent-operator

This has been on the cards for sometime, with I suspect OFGEM playing the leading role.

Reading between the lines, it appears that the National Grid have told the government that their decarbonisation plans are, if not impossible, highly risky and extremely expensive, as far as providing a secure and reliable electricity supply is concerned.

The new system controller will have meeting climate targets as its main objective, and all else will be of secondary importance.

Government will therefore throw out the knowledge and skills built up over many years by electrical engineers who know what they are doing. In their place, we will probably end up with the sort of eco loons who infest the Committee on Climate Change.

Heaven help us all!

mikebartnz
July 21, 2021 2:13 am

I glad I don’t live in GB as it sounds like they are shooting themselves in both feet.

AleaJactaEst
July 21, 2021 2:14 am

across the many blogs I frequent, the number of times I’ve seen the rag Grauniad being quoted really makes my scat stink.

It’s a far left vassal of mistruths, lies and gaslighting. The MSM as a whole is not to be trusted, including purported “conservative (with a small c) sources like Fox, The Daily Telegraph etc…. Want to post meaningful factual reports? source the truth, go direct to the source, in this case the Govt Dept. It’s our information after all.

Ken Irwin
July 21, 2021 2:25 am

Reading between the lines – –

I once worked in a corporate environment where a new CEO hated engineers as they always told him what couldn’t be done (me included) so he fired all the old hands (me included) brought in a bunch of inexperienced yes men and got his own way.
It took two years to destroy the company.
Believing you can accomplish the impossible by political diktat has a long history of disasterous outcomes.

nicholas tesdorf
July 21, 2021 2:27 am

The Grauniad is not fit to be called a newspaper. It is not even fit to be used as a fish & chip wrapper.

Timo V
July 21, 2021 2:29 am

My deepest condolences, you are doomed.

https://youtu.be/XvuM3DjvYf0

Richard Gill
July 21, 2021 2:33 am

Oh, we’re buggered… let’s watch prices shoot up and supply drop in proportion…

pochas94
July 21, 2021 2:37 am

Yeah! Power to the weople!

Bill Toland
July 21, 2021 2:47 am

I advise everybody in Britain to stock up on candles before the rush. You’re going to need them.

RexAlan
July 21, 2021 2:56 am

This is nuts!

B Clarke
July 21, 2021 3:01 am

With the banning of petrol generators, chainsaws (in wales) the next step will be compulsory smart meters, there already pushing smart meters by letter and TV campaigns , so no alternative power supply ,only the chosen few will have a reliable power supply ,this is complete madness.

Bill Toland
July 21, 2021 3:03 am

So 10 billion pounds will be saved by employing 10 thousand more people. Are they going to pay them negative wages?

