Germany’s “Katrina”: Officials Left Dams Full For Weeks Even With Heavy Rains In The Forecast

60 mins ago
Guest Blogger
11 Comments

Reposted from the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 18. July 2021

Officials left dams full to the brim at least 3 weeks long during a rainy period and then failed to undertake a controlled release even when 150 mm of rain were forecast 4 days before the floods. 

Now they want to hide their gross incompetence and blame climate change.

Yesterday I posted how Germany’s flood disaster could have been prevented in large part, especially in terms of lives lost. The latest death toll has risen to over 150.

Although the heavy rains had been forecast days in advance, nothing was done to avert the inevitable destruction. Instead of taking responsibility, politicians are blaming climate change in a bid to shift attention away from their incompetence and gross negligence.

Negligence worse than we thought

But it turns out the gross negligence may have been even worse than we thought: Dams constructed to regulate the flow of mountain streams and rivers had been left full for weeks before the disaster struck – despite Europe being stuck in a rainy period.

For illustration purpose only. Photo by: Hahnenkleer. Copyright: see here.

No controlled release to add dam volume 

One independent journalist, Henning Rosenbusch, tweeted at Twitter a clip of a German citizen commenting to a “Welt” reporter:

Anwohner: “Mir ist aufgefallen, dass seit mind. 3 Wochen alle Talsperren voll bis oben hin waren und nicht kontrolliert abgelassen wurden.” pic.twitter.com/U4pc2HA1sg

— henning rosenbusch (@rosenbusch_) July 18, 2021

The resident in a flooded region tells  the “Welt” reporter how every week he rides his mountain bike along dams that hold back waters in valleys. “I noticed that for the last 3 weeks all dams were full to the top – up to just 20 – 30 cm from the brim. These dams are there to hold back the water. Why didn’t they release some of the water in a controlled way much earlier? For me it’s unimageable. This whole thing should not have happened if there had been 10 or 20% more available volume in the dams.”

The reporter answered: “That’s criticism I’ve heard again and again today.”

Dereliction of duty?

Three weeks long dams were left full to the top even with long range forecasts (14 days) showing more and more rain on the way. It’s been a rainy summer, and there were no signs things would change soon.

Then 4 days before the catastrophe struck, meteorologists warned that up to 150 mm of rain was on the way. The filled dams were ticking time bombs that needed to be defused – and there was the opportunity to do so. But for whatever reason, nothing was undertaken by the authorities to release water behind the dams in a controlled manner  to create capacity and slow the downstream flow.

11 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bob Tisdale
Editor
July 19, 2021 6:26 am

Seems appropriate:
When the Levee Breaks (Remaster) – YouTube

Regards,
Bob

1
Reply
rovingbroker
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
July 19, 2021 6:44 am

One of my favorites.

0
Reply
Pillage Idiot
July 19, 2021 6:39 am

The person charged with the decision to draw down the stored water will of course be a government flunky.

Therefore, there will be no significant penalty for failing at your ONE JOB, and adding to the death toll.

The only exception, will be if some actual politician finds THEIR head on the chopping block. In that situation, a sacrificial lamb will be found on the “Water Resources” Board (whatever it is called in Germany).

0
Reply
John Bell
July 19, 2021 6:44 am

One would think that they would do the right things, prevent floods, and then rightly claim that they are smart enough to beat CC, and look like heros. Strange!

0
Reply
Boff Doff
July 19, 2021 6:46 am

So the professionals in charge of regulating water flow appear to have not thought through the consequences of this week’s circumstances. Even those with over 40 years of experience appear to have been flummoxed by the almost unimaginable occurrence of lots of rain followed by a forecast of further heavy rain to come and just allowed the water to build up to a dangerous levels.

Seriously?

And now the politicians have a crisis that cost lives to hang their tax rises on.

What a crock!!

0
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
July 19, 2021 6:46 am

Well, for a third time, rain is natural, floods are caused by the human built environment and human action and, more importantly, inaction. But as in all other cases, those in government who made the bad decisions will keep their jobs while yammering on about “climate change” and “resilency”.

0
Reply
Justin Burch
July 19, 2021 6:46 am

They actually have a press in Germany? With real journalists? CBC would never report anything like that.

0
Reply
rbabcock
July 19, 2021 6:52 am

Here in central North Carolina the planners are always looking at the rainfall potential, especially with tropical storms. The information is constantly on local weather TV broadcasts and proactive action is taken when prudent. Of course we have flooding rains every year. The areas that flood are well known and our counties have rapid response teams outfitted with inflatable boats and practice constantly since flash flooding from intense thunderstorms can occur during the summer. So it can be done and done well.

That said people still drive into rapidly moving water and end up on top of their cars waiting on a helicopter or rescue team to get them to safety. You can’t fix stupid.

0
Reply
decnine
July 19, 2021 6:53 am

O Griffio, Griffio, wherefore art thou Griffio?

0
Reply
Rudi
July 19, 2021 6:53 am

They probably did not want to “waste” that energy because who know when the winds stops blowing. A lot of the energy in Germany comes from unreliable sorces like wind and solar.

0
Reply
Jan de Jong
July 19, 2021 6:53 am

By all means blame the autorities. But don’t people know where they live?

0
Reply
