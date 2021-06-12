Electric Vehicles

Electric-Bus Inferno In Hanover-Germany…Explosive Fire Causes “Millions In Damages”

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
9 Comments

Reposted from the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 11. June 2021

Just a day before EIKE reported on burning e-vehicles in China, the electric vehicle curse struck in Hanover, Germany.

See video here.

A fire at a bus depot in Hanover caused millions of euros in damage. According to fire fighters, the fire broke out on Saturday afternoon at the Üstra transport company where electric buses were parked,

According to Üstra spokesman Udo Iwannek, the fire caused damage running in the millions. Five e-buses, two hybrids and two combustion engines were destroyed, as were also the building and the charging station.

According to the European Institute for Climate and Energy (EIKE), Hanover’s administration wants to run only e-buses in the city center area by 2023 and is purchasing 50 new vehicles in a bid to reduce the air pollution.

E-buses have shown to catch fire very rapidly. For example, four shuttle buses in Guangxi, China, exploded into flames last month:

Scary! Four shuttle buses on a campus of Guangxi, China, bust into flames on Saturday, as intense smoke roaring upward. Luckily, injuries were reported in the incident. pic.twitter.com/worqpY6GHj

— People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) May 16, 2021

It’s really not a good idea to park e-buses close each other.

According to Jörn Künzle at Facebook:

Although fires can happen anywhere, they become critical and dangerous when e-vehicles are involved. An affected battery acts as a powerful fire accelerant due to a chain reaction and must also burn out completely, which can take as long as two days. In February, Kulmbach in Bavaria became the first German city to close underground garages to e-cars as a result.
Regardless of the many question marks behind e-mobility, the city of Hanover is pushing it by hook or by crook, and even more so under its Green mayor Belit Onay.
Numerous technical and practical problems associated with e-mobility are far from being satisfactorily solved. And anyone who is just a little bit familiar with the subject also knows that e-mobility is by no means as good as we are always led to believe, even from an environmental and “climate protection” point of view. And what’s particularly bad is that the left-wing green media are keeping quiet about the event.”

On the Kulmbach, Bavaria, e-vehicle fire, read here.

9 Comments
rbabcock
June 12, 2021 6:11 am

Looks like the design of the bus depot is going to have to be rethought. Probably more like an air force base where each aircraft is put into a hardened bunker surrounded by sandbags.

They could also use the heat coming off the burning busses to boil water and make electricity.. like a cogeneration plant and stay green. Need to think outside the box here.

B Clarke
June 12, 2021 6:21 am

Scary! Four shuttle buses on a campus of Guangxi, China, bust into flames on Saturday, as intense smoke roaring upward. Luckily, injuries were reported in the incident. pic.twitter.com/worqpY6GHj

Think you missed a word there Charles = no

If they can’t fix blowing up buses three things might happen ,go back to diesel and or give every one a bike, ( thier preferred option, or electric trams, thinks steel and copper for the infrastructure.

Last edited 53 minutes ago by B Clarke
mwhite
June 12, 2021 6:34 am

When lithium batteries catch fire
When lithium batteries catch fire: How overcharging can do bad things to Li-ion cells – YouTube

Stevek
June 12, 2021 6:37 am

This sentence should be fixed

“ Luckily, injuries were reported in the incident.”

Jeff Labute
June 12, 2021 6:38 am

Not a good idea to park them close together?

It seems to me it is not a good idea to park them at all 🙂

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Jeff Labute
June 12, 2021 6:50 am

The best is not to have one / them

Bob Tisdale
Editor
June 12, 2021 6:59 am

E-Vehicle Fires – The New Normal

Regards,
Bob

Gregory Woods
June 12, 2021 7:07 am

I wonder if EV’s shouldn’t be banned from entering tunnels…..

Russell Klier
June 12, 2021 7:14 am

E-buses need to practice social distancing…. About 50 feet I’d say.

